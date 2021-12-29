News
Will there be snow on New Year’s Day? It depends on how the storm shifts
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Will there be snow on the ground this New Year’s Day in Missouri? The National Weather Service says that a winter storm is expected to move across the Midwest Saturday. The impact on the St. Louis area depends on how the storm develops.
There is still a lot of uncertainty about this weekend’s forecast. The storm could track to the north or the south. The northern route will likely mean rain for much of Missouri and Illinois. A southern track could bring the first measurable snowfall to the area.
The storm has the potential to impact travel across parts of the region. Missouri Governor Mike Parson shared this Facebook status update about the situation, “Stay tuned to the latest forecast and plan accordingly for any activities this weekend.”
We should expect much colder temperatures by Saturday night. It will be the coldest air we have seen this season with temperatures 15 degrees below normal.
News
Omar Kelly: Dolphins’ ability to overcome adversity is worthy of respect
Since adversity often reveals the true nature of someone’s character, it should also do the same for an NFL team.
Losing seven consecutive games, as the Miami Dolphins did in the first half of this season, produced a predictable narrative.
Miami’s NFL team was trash! Pathetic!
The players and coaches were all horrible.
The Dolphins needed to flush everything and start over… again.
That’s what people outside the Dolphins’ Miami Gardens facility concluded. Hell, the team spent weeks pursuing troubled Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson before October’s trade deadline, possibly because of the perception that the 2021 season wasn’t salvageable.
Yet, it was.
Winning seven straight games in the second half of the season — becoming the first franchise in NFL history to win seven straight games after losing seven straight — was the football equivalent of a comatose patient waking up.
Yet, after Miami’s 20-3 win over the New Orleans Saints, which puts the Dolphins at 8-7 on the season and in possession of the seventh and final wild card spot in the AFC, the nation’s response to this turnaround is a bit of a head scratcher.
“The great pretenders,” ESPN analyst Marcus Spears called the Dolphins on Tuesday morning when talking about the team’s playoff chances, which the sports network predicted at 22%.
Spears’ sentiment was echoed all morning by the national talking heads — no matter the network — which clearly doesn’t believe in Brian Flores’ team, for whatever reason.
“This team stuck together the entire year. We dealt with a lot of adversity early in the year, and it revealed a lot. Revealed the character of the guys in the locker room,” Flores said. “Some people were with you, and some people were on the fence.”
And plenty still are clearly.
Maybe the fence riding has to do with the caliber of opponents the Dolphins have beaten — only the Ravens own a winning record — during the seven wins.
Or the quality of quarterbacks — mostly backups like New Orleans’ Ian Book, the Saint’s fourth-string quarterback, and has-beens (Joe Flacco and Cam Newton) — Miami has faced during the wins, because of injury and COVID-19 absences.
Still, that hasn’t stopped other playoff contenders from suffering tough losses (see the Los Angeles Chargers, which got pimp-slapped by a Davis Mills-led Houston Texans team in last week’s 41-29 loss) in similar high-stakes games.
And nobody ever mentions that the Dolphins played five games without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and other weeks and months without key players like Raekwon Davis and center Michael Deiter, the team’s top run-stuffer, during the bulk of those early losses.
During the rebound, the Dolphins have become a scrappy and resilient NFL team, one that plays to the caliber of its opponents usually (losses to Tampa Bay and the Buffalo Bills are the exception), and one that has improved as the season has progressed.
And it’s all a byproduct of the Dolphins’ commitment to playing a selfless brand of team football and developing a locked-in focus on each week, each opponent.
“We just stayed the course throughout the whole season. We didn’t go weary,” Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins said. “We stuck with the program.”
Tagovailoa’s pocket presence and quick decisions have masked how disastrous the offensive line has been this season.
Miami’s commitment to the rushing attack, which has averaged 30 attempts per game during the seven wins despite the team’s dismal 3.4 yards per attempt average, has created a balanced identity on offense.
And the defense has gotten back to its aggressive style of play from the 2020 season, which has this year’s team leading the NFL with 45 sacks.
“Play your technique and do your job,” said defensive lineman Zach Sieler, one of the team’s many unsung heroes.
What happens in the final two games — Sunday’s road game against the Ryan Tannehill-led Tennessee Titans and a home finale against Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots — is hard to predict.
The stakes have been raised, and we’ll learn how Flores’ team handles that pressure. But the one thing we know is that the Dolphins deserve to be here because of their resiliency, and they are worthy of the nation’s respect, which likely won’t come unless they lock down that wild card spot, punching the franchise’s first ticket to the postseason since 2016.
“We believe in each other,” Flores said. “At the end of the day that is all that matters.”
News
Patriots are planning to trip up Trevor Lawrence
Trevor Lawrence has struggled playing with the worst team in football.
The Jaguars top pick, and No. 1 overall in the 2021 draft, hasn’t been able to carry the team to many wins.
Like Josh Allen of the Bills, Lawrence is the show, especially with his ability to throw the football.
The Patriots will get to see that first-hand on Sunday when the Jaguars come to town, and do their best to trip up the rookie.
“He’s one of those quarterbacks, similar to Josh Allen, when you watch the tape the first thing you notice is he can put the ball in the perimeter and there is no lag to that ball,” said Patriots cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino. “We have to do a good job out there. Normally you can see a little bit of lag sometimes, but he can really zip it out there. He’s confident in his arm and he has good chemistry with his receivers out there. You have to do a good job handling the outside throws just as much as the inside throws.”
Fifteen games in, Lawrence has completed just 58.7% of his passes. He’s thrown nine touchdown passes with 14 interceptions. His quarterback rating is 70.6.
Comparatively, Patriots rookie Mac Jones has thrown 18 TD passes versus 12 picks. He has a 90.2 rating.
“He’s certainly got all the tools,” said safeties coach Brian Belichick. “He has a great arm. Great mobility to escape pressure. He’s a challenge with those physical traits.”
News
Josh McDaniels: ‘No concern’ of rookie wall for Patriots QB Mac Jones
Could Mac Jones be hitting a rookie wall? It’s fair to wonder as the Patriots quarterback ventures into uncharted territory.
Jones excelled during the team’s seven-game winning streak going into the bye week, though he didn’t have much of an impact on their Week 13 win over the Bills. But he’s certainly regressed over his last two games — the 14th and 15th games of his career. In the two losses since the bye, the quarterback’s numbers have dipped: two touchdowns to four interceptions and a 51.9 completion percentage, after throwing just two picks and posting a 63.9 completion mark over the winning streak.
In three years at Alabama, Mac Jones never played more than 13 games. But though the quarterback has never experienced a season this long and taxing, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels isn’t buying the notion that he’s hit a wall. To him, that would have happened a long time ago.
“He’s doing fine,” McDaniels said Tuesday. “No concern on that. Each rookie kind of handles that differently. There’s always a stretch during the course of the middle of the season that’s a little bit new to him, because when you count the preseason games, preseason work, starting in July, usually that happens somewhere towards the end of October, middle of November, somewhere in there. But he’s gotten through that. He understands what he needs to do. He does a great job with his regimen, takes care of his body, his preparation. He’s learned how to manage his time and what he needs to allocate it towards, and I think that’s a really important thing for a young player.”
McDaniels agreed that there areas Jones obviously needs improvement in after he went 14-for-32 — the lowest completion percentage (43.8%) of his young career — for just 145 yards and two interceptions in Sunday’s loss to the Bills. But he didn’t pin it all on the rookie, noting that a successful passing game is a product of the unit, not just quarterback play.
“Every positive pass play requires a lot of good things to be done, and so when you look at a singular event like Sunday’s game, there are definitely a handful of things that I think that we could have done better at the quarterback position,” McDaniels said. “There were things where the protection wasn’t as good as we needed it to be and there were times when maybe we didn’t either read the coverage properly or get open with enough separation for us to be able to throw and catch the ball with the skill group.
“It’s always a team thing. I know everybody’s going to point to the quarterback’s statistics and say, ‘Oh, he had a subpar day.’ There’s definitely things that the quarterback can do better and will do better, but the passing game is a function of a lot of people doing their job well, and there’s no shortcut to that. We miss a blitz pickup and the quarterback throws the ball away, it’s an incomplete pass and he did the right thing. So, there’s a few situations like that that have come up.”
Sunday’s game against a struggling Jaguars team, on the surface, looks like a bounce-back opportunity for Jones and the passing game. But McDaniels said it won’t be that easy against a group led by defensive coordinator Joe Cullen, who he said will throw multiple looks at Jones.
“The Jacksonville defense will play as many different schemes as we’ve probably seen all year,” McDaniels said. “Coach Cullen comes from the Baltimore family and it’s a big challenge in terms of reading it all out, being on the same page, blocking, all the different things that they do in the pressure game. This team pressures more than anybody else we’ve seen, and they’ll come from everywhere. The secondary, the linebackers, the sideline, we have to be head on a swivel. Again, the passing game execution this week will be much the same as we need it to be every week. We have to do a good job across the board in protection, reading the routes the right way, running good routes, throwing accurately, making good reads and then finishing the play with the ball.”
