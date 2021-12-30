Anwar Hadid Loads Up On Groceries 1 Week After Reported Split From Dua Lipa

Before their weekend fun, Ben and Jennifer made headlines when they took Emme to shop for glasses on Dec. 10. The three were seeing browsing numerous selections of eyewear at a LensCrafters in Los Angeles.
Anwar Hadid, 22, was spotted for the first time since his reported split with girlfriend of two years, Dua Lipa, 26. The model, who is the brother of supermodel sisters, Gigi, 26, and Bella, 25, was photographed leaving Erewhon Organic Grocers in Los Angeles, California on Wednesday, Dec. 29, keeping a neutral expression on his face. He appeared to be holding a cold-pressed beet juice in his left hand, also hanging onto a brown paper bag filled with other items. Due to the unusual rain, Anwar opted for a light black jacket over top a graphic t-shirt, paired with dark trousers and black sneakers.
The two have yet to confirm the split report, however, Dua is vacationing sans Anwar in St. Barts. News of the breakup, which was first reported by People, came as a surprise to fans: two days before Christmas, a source told the outlet that “Dua and Anwar are currently taking a break from their relationship and are spending time apart” and are “figuring things out right now.” While Anwar was photographed looking seemingly solemn on a rainy day in Los Angeles, the “Cold Heart” singer was looking better than ever on her tropical getaway in a neon green bikini.
Dua Lipa shared the sexy photos on her Instagram on the same exact day that Anwar was first seen since the breakup. She was all-smiles in the multi-photo post to her 76 million followers as she posed in a neon green bikini. The British star also showed off the gorgeous scenery of the island, which included plenty of sunshine and palm trees. “Living on Island time,” she penned in the caption, alongside a heart and shooting star emoji.
Although no one has publicly commented on their rumored breakup, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that his famous sisters are hoping that the two will reconcile. “They’re definitely sad about the whole situation because they look at Dua as a sister. Bella and Gigi are holding out hope that Anwar and Dua reconcile, they do believe that they’re done for good this time,” the source told us following their split.
Ben Affleck, 49, and Jennifer Lopez, 52, are spending some quality family time over the holiday, as they were photographed getting lunch with J.Lo’s kids, Max and Emme, both 13 on Dec. 29. The couple were both wearing casual yet stylish outfits, twinning in beige-colored jackets and face masks as they lunched with J.Lo’s children. Ben wore his jacket over a navy blue shirt while Jennifer buttoned up her coat over her outfit as the pair braved the rainy weather in Los Angeles. The two enjoyed a meal with J.Lo’s twins at the Bel Air Hotel.
The couple have definitely been enjoying the holidays with their kids, as Ben recently brought along his mom Christopher Anne, and his daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 12, to go shopping with J.Lo plus Max and Emme. The group did some pre-Christmas shopping in the Beverly Hills, CA area on Dec. 18 and appeared to be as happy as could be as they all rocked stylish yet casual outfits. At one point, Ben, his mom, and the girls went off to one store while Jennifer searched another while solo.
Catherine Zeta-Jones looked sexy and stunning in a recent Instagram, posting a selfie in a black bikini top to share with her 3.9 million followers. The 52-year-old actress laid on what seemed to be her bed in the black top which was line with gold trim and featured a gold-and-black embellishment in the center, showing off her stunning figure. The Chicago actress gave a Mona Lisa smile for the camera, also showing off a brown lip and slightly vampy eye makeup, her signature raven-colored locks splayed out behind her head.
“Sun’s out” the mother-of-two captioned the post. It wasn’t clear where Catherine was located, although she and husband Michael Douglas, 77, have a house in Spain and could have been on vacation for the holiday.
This isn’t the first time that Catherine showed off her gorgeous bod in a sexy post. Back in July, she posted another video of herself in a black one-piece swimsuit while she stretched on a yacht. The Entrapment star laid out a red towel and showed off her impressive skills as she folded her body like a pretzel, putting her toned legs, arms, and core on full display. While she stretched out, she rocked a halterneck black swimsuit that was lowcut on the sides. Catherine captioned the video, “Easy like Sunday morning.”
Speaking with The Guardian back in 2016, Catherine noted the kinds of pressures on women to be “ageless” in the industry, calling for more diversity in casting across age lines as well as color lines. “I have been in this business since I was nine years old, and have heard the same thing said throughout the different parts of my career,” she stated. “Then, HELLO, I’m in my 40s … and it’s true. It’s not that there aren’t great stories to be told about women in their 40s, its just that the big bosses in Hollywood feel that the demographic of moviegoers are less interested.”
She continued, “There’s talk in Hollywood about diversity right now and it’s a good conversation to be had — and necessary — but when we say diversity, lets mean diversity for actors with ethnic differences, age differences, and sex differences. Let’s go back to the writers, to the filmmakers, and, more importantly, the studios who finance the movies to get them to have projects where diversity has a chance.”
Dua Lipa, 26, is clearly getting over her split from boyfriend, Anwar Hadid, 22, just fine! The “Cold Heart” singer showed that she is anything but while on an island getaway with friends in a series of snaps posted to her Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 29, including one in a sexy green bikini. The 26-year-old gave the camera her best kiss face as she showed off the two piece, opting to tie the straps underneath her arms to avoid a tan line.
“Living on Island time,” the British-born singer wrote in her caption, adding a shooting star emoji as well as a heart. The bikini was noticeable in the first photo, which she covered with a white Fred Flintstone t-shirt over top. She noticeably had a gigantic smile on her face — showing the world that she is not that heartbroken over her failed romance, which lasted for two years.
As always, the stylish singer added her own flair to the look with a two braid hairstyle and on-trend baseball hat reading “SBH” for the island of Saint Barts. The trendy accessory is produced by label Pasha St Barth at their Rue du Roi Oscar II boutique, which is regularly frequented by A-Listers. Dua’s nails were also on point with an immaculate chrome manicure. In the next photo, Dua Lipa’s nails were once again on display as she braided what appears to be a light and dark pink friendship bracelet.
The breakup, which was first reported by People, may not be the final straw in their two year on-again, off-again relationship, as they’re said to be “taking a break” to “figure things out.” As HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, Anwar’s supermodel sisters, Gigi, 26, and Bella, 25, are rooting for the pair to reconcile. “They’re definitely sad about the whole situation because they look at Dua as a sister,” the source told us, adding, “Bella and Gigi are holding out hope that Anwar and Dua reconcile, they do believe that they’re done for good this time.”
