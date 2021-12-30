News
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver divorce final after 10 years
LOS ANGELES — Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver’s marriage is officially over more than 10 years after the award-winning journalist petitioned to end her then-25-year marriage to the action star and former California governor.
A Los Angeles judge finalized the divorce on Tuesday, court records show.
The pair had been married since 1986 when Shriver filed for divorce in 2011 after Schwarzenegger disclosed he had fathered a child with a member of their household staff years earlier.
The revelation set off a tabloid frenzy, but Schwarzenegger and Shriver handled their divorce quietly and without lobbing accusations in court or in public.
It’s not clear why the process took so long. There were virtually no public actions taken in the case between the initial flurry of filings in 2011 and a resumption of court moves in June.
Financial details of the settlement were kept confidential. Because the couple’s four children together are now all adults, there is no child support or custody arrangement.
Settlement papers say that neither owes the other any spousal support, but both reserve the right to seek it through the court in the future.
Messages left with the former couple’s lawyers seeking comment were not immediately returned.
Schwarzenegger amassed a fortune playing action roles in the “Terminator” and “Conan” film franchises after a successful career as a bodybuilder. After California suffered economic problems and widespread power outages under the administration of then-Governor Gray Davis, voters recalled the Democratic incumbent and elected Schwarzenegger, a Republican, to the governorship in a free-for-all election in 2003.
Schwarzenegger put his film career aside and served two terms as governor. Within a year of leaving office, he admitted fathering a child, Joseph Baena, who is now 24, with a member of his household staff in the late 1990s. Shriver filed for divorce in July 2011.
He has returned to acting sporadically since, with roles in “Terminator” and “Expendables” films.
Shriver was forced to resign from her position as a correspondent on the NBC show “Dateline” when her husband announced he was running for governor.
She resumed her work as a television journalist after her husband left office, producing stories for NBC while remaining active promoting women’s rights issues and reporting on and advocating for people with Alzheimer’s disease.
Shriver is the daughter of Eunice Kennedy Shriver, who was the sister of President John F. Kennedy, and of Sargent Shriver, the first head of the Peace Corps and a vice presidential candidate in 1972.
Shriver and Schwarzenegger’s children range in age from 24 to 32. The eldest, Katherine Schwarzenegger, is an author who is married to actor Chris Pratt.
Another round of snow before thaw comes to frigid Northwest
A thaw-out is coming for frozen Seattle and Portland, Ore., but not before another round of snow that could compound problems for a region more accustomed to winter rain than arctic blasts.
More snow and rain fell on California on Wednesday, causing travel disruptions on mountain routes and raising the risk of debris flows from wildfire burn scars.
And in Nevada the governor plans to declare a state of emergency due to snow and storm conditions affecting travel in the Lake Tahoe area of northern Nevada.
Forecasters say parts of western Washington could see up to 3 inches of snow Thursday and northwestern Oregon could see a similar amount.
The normally temperate part of the Pacific Northwest has shivered with temperatures hitting the single digits in some areas this week after extreme cold air from Canada’s Fraser River Valley blew in on Sunday.
Snow and ice has made travel treacherous in some parts, forced closures and travel delays and prompted people to take shelter in emergency warming centers.
Temperatures could rise above freezing in Seattle Thursday and be even warmer in Portland, before airflow from the Pacific blows in on the weekend and causes the mercury to rise to more seasonable highs in the 40s Fahrenheit.
In Nevada, a statement released by Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office said the emergency declaration will allow state officials to order vehicles traveling in on mountain highways to turn around and return to lower elevations until weather conditions subside and the roadways are safe to use.
“This will help prevent motorists from becoming stranded overnight on the roadways, potentially running out of gas in subfreezing temperatures without access to emergency services,” the statement said.
Caltrans said snowplows were working around the clock and urged people to avoid all but essential travel in the Sierra.
Among staggering snowfall totals in the Sierra, the Northstar resort at Lake Tahoe reported 135 inches since Dec. 21.
At Donner Pass in the Sierra, officials with the University of California, Berkeley’s Central Sierra Snow Laboratory said recent snowfall has smashed the snowiest December record of 179 inches, set in 1970. The record is now 193.7 inches as more snow is expected.
Woman accused of starting CU Boulder east campus fire had prior arson history
The woman accused of starting the grass fire at the University of Colorado’s east campus had another prior arson case this year in Longmont.
Rain Hanuman, 31, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of second-degree arson, reckless endangerment and interfering with a school.
The fire started at about 10:17 a.m. Thursday near the Space Science building in the 3600 block of Discovery Drive.
The fire spread to about 6 acres and came within feet of the Space Science building, which had to be evacuated. Firefighters were able to reach containment before the fire reached the building, and no injuries were reported.
A witness on scene told police a woman was identified by a jogger as having started the fire. The witness said he then saw the woman on a log watching the fire grow, but said she ran when he went to confront her.
A separate witness was able to take a photo of the woman that he was able to show to police.
According to the affidavit, at 12:43 p.m. Boulder police did a welfare check on Hanuman, who matched the description of the suspect.
Police said they found Hanuman in a car along with burnt paper towels and a lighter in her bag, and she was taken into custody.
According to court records, this is the second time Hanuman has been accused of arson this year.
Hanuman was charged with fourth-degree arson and ultimately pleaded guilty to firing woods or prairie on Dec. 17 and sentenced to time served and 18 months of probation.
In that case, police said Hanuman on Sept. 20 set fire to a trash can at a Wendy’s at 1091 S Hover St. in Longmont before then setting fire to a nearby field.
Hanuman also has prior convictions for assault and harassment. She remains in custody at the Boulder County Jail on $10,000 bond and is set for a filing of charges on Wednesday.
Sharon schools to pay former superintendent $750K for discrimination claim
A former Massachusetts superintendent will receive $750,000 to settle racial discrimination allegations that a suburban Boston public school committee retaliated against her by voting not to renew her contract just days after she complained of racial discrimination.
Victoria Greer was hired as the Sharon school district’s first Black woman superintendent in February 2017. She was also the first person of color to hold the role.
A statement from the committee and Greer’s lawyers said the committee will rescind and expunge the vote to not renew her contract, and agreed her contract ended “by mutually agreed-upon terms,” while in turn, the committee admits no wrongdoing, The Patriot Ledger reported Wednesday.
Last year, Greer had nine months left in her contract when the committee voted to not renew it and placed her on leave during a closed-door meeting.
Greer filed a complaint with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination, saying she was put on leave to discredit her for complaining about racism from committee members.
During Greer’s leave, the school committee paid her an additional $159,000 not to work. In total, the committee paid Greer at least $909,000, the newspaper said. The settlement will be paid by an insurance company.
