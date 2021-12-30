Attending a large New Year’s Eve party as coronavirus cases surge? Fauci ‘strongly’ urges against it

Anthony Fauci is warning Americans to steer clear of large New Year’s Eve parties with “everybody hugging and kissing” as COVID-19 cases surge amid the extraordinarily contagious omicron variant.

Fauci, who is President Biden’s chief medical advisor, was asked on Wednesday if people should change or cancel their New Year’s Eve plans.

“It really depends on what your plans are,” Fauci responded during a White House COVID-19 Response Team press briefing. “If your plans are to go to a 40- to 50-person New Year’s Eve party with all the bells and whistles, and everybody hugging and kissing and wishing each other a Happy New Year, I would strongly recommend that this year we do not do that.”

Virus cases in the U.S. have skyrocketed up 60% in the last week as the new variant wreaks havoc across the country during the holiday season. Health officials expect COVID cases to continue to surge for several weeks, and are concerned about hospitals getting overwhelmed.

While Fauci urges against large gatherings for New Year’s Eve, he said small gatherings with vaccinated and boosted family and close friends would be OK.

“If you are in a situation with a family setting in your home with family, parents, children, grandparents, and everyone is vaccinated and boosted,” said Fauci, who’s the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “Although the risk is never zero in anything, the risk is low enough that we feel you should continue to go through with those plans of having a home-related, vaccinated, boosted gathering with family and close friends who are also vaccinated and boosted.”

As overall cases balloon, breakthrough cases have also been rising at a rapid rate.

“Clearly there is a degree of immune evasion, particularly against infection and to some degree against hospitalization,” Fauci said. “However, importantly, and the bottom line message here, is that boosters bring back up that degree of protection to a level that is approximating what it was before. So, boosters are critical in getting our approach to omicron to be optimal.”

Some “encouraging” data out of South Africa and Europe shows an overall significant reduction in the risk of hospitalization for omicron compared to delta, he noted.

“All indications point to a lesser severity of omicron versus delta,” Fauci said, but added, “Increased transmissibility of omicron resulting in an extremely high volume of cases may override some of the impact of the lower disease severity. And so we should not become complacent since our hospital system could still be stressed in certain areas of the country.”