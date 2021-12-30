News
Attending a large New Year’s Eve party as coronavirus cases surge? Fauci ‘strongly’ urges against it
Anthony Fauci is warning Americans to steer clear of large New Year’s Eve parties with “everybody hugging and kissing” as COVID-19 cases surge amid the extraordinarily contagious omicron variant.
Fauci, who is President Biden’s chief medical advisor, was asked on Wednesday if people should change or cancel their New Year’s Eve plans.
“It really depends on what your plans are,” Fauci responded during a White House COVID-19 Response Team press briefing. “If your plans are to go to a 40- to 50-person New Year’s Eve party with all the bells and whistles, and everybody hugging and kissing and wishing each other a Happy New Year, I would strongly recommend that this year we do not do that.”
Virus cases in the U.S. have skyrocketed up 60% in the last week as the new variant wreaks havoc across the country during the holiday season. Health officials expect COVID cases to continue to surge for several weeks, and are concerned about hospitals getting overwhelmed.
While Fauci urges against large gatherings for New Year’s Eve, he said small gatherings with vaccinated and boosted family and close friends would be OK.
“If you are in a situation with a family setting in your home with family, parents, children, grandparents, and everyone is vaccinated and boosted,” said Fauci, who’s the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “Although the risk is never zero in anything, the risk is low enough that we feel you should continue to go through with those plans of having a home-related, vaccinated, boosted gathering with family and close friends who are also vaccinated and boosted.”
As overall cases balloon, breakthrough cases have also been rising at a rapid rate.
“Clearly there is a degree of immune evasion, particularly against infection and to some degree against hospitalization,” Fauci said. “However, importantly, and the bottom line message here, is that boosters bring back up that degree of protection to a level that is approximating what it was before. So, boosters are critical in getting our approach to omicron to be optimal.”
Some “encouraging” data out of South Africa and Europe shows an overall significant reduction in the risk of hospitalization for omicron compared to delta, he noted.
“All indications point to a lesser severity of omicron versus delta,” Fauci said, but added, “Increased transmissibility of omicron resulting in an extremely high volume of cases may override some of the impact of the lower disease severity. And so we should not become complacent since our hospital system could still be stressed in certain areas of the country.”
Patriots return RB Rhamondre Stevenson, don’t add to COVID-19 reserve Wednesday
Patriots rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson and backup linebacker Harvey Langi were activated off COVID-19 reserve Wednesday and returned to practice.
Stevenson sat out last weekend’s kickoff against Buffalo, while Langi has missed several weeks between stints on COVID-19 and injured reserve. Before testing positive, Stevenson earned the right to split carries with starter Damien Harris. This season, the Oklahoma product’s averaged 4.2 yards per carry, while rushing for 465 yards and three touchdowns.
The Patriots received more good news when zero players tested positive Wednesday. Veteran linebacker Dont’a Hightower revealed players have spoken amongst themselves about taking every precaution to protect themselves and the team’s playoff chances, especially with five teammates testing positive this week.
“I’ll say, we’ve had a discussion,” Hightower said. “I won’t go into what it all entailed, but I think everyone is kind of aware of how contagious it is, and once it gets in, it’s in there. We’ve had the luxury these last couple of weeks of it not being here and seeing it hit other teams and seeing how it can tear a season down, tear a couple of weeks down and put them in a tough situation.
“We know what we have in front of us, so we’re hoping everyone does the right thing.”
Investigation: Police justified in shooting, killing man after he fired assault rifle
Police officers in Seekonk were justified when they shot and killed an armed New Hampshire man who opened fire at them last month, investigators said Wednesday.
Two Seekonk officers fired a combined 10 rounds at Jeffrey W. Groulx the morning of Nov. 28 after he fired at them, according to the investigation conducted by the office of Bristol District Attorney Thomas Quinn III.
“The sudden and unexpected firing of the rifle by Groulx reasonably caused the officers to fear that they would be killed or suffer serious bodily injury,” the report concluded. “As a result of Groulx’s actions, the officers were justified in using deadly force. In the circumstances … no crimes were committed by either officer.”
Groulx, who had ties to Boston and Ashland, New Hampshire, as well as other areas of the state, had a long criminal history and was armed with an AK-47 style rifle, the district attorney said.
Police were investigating a possible break-in at a tire store at about 6:45 a.m. when they encountered Groulx, according to the investigation. He was later seen leaving the parking lot of another business driving a black car.
He left the area at a high rate of speed before losing control of the car, striking a curb and rolling the vehicle onto its passenger side, prosecutors said.
Groulx fired twice from inside the vehicle as officers approached to render aid, the report said. He then turned the gun toward an officer, according to the report.
After the exchange of gunfire, a regional SWAT team was responded and was able to determine Groulx no longer posed a threat, according to the Quinn’s office at the time.
The names of the officers were not included in the report. Groulx was pronounced dead at the scene of two gunshot wounds, including one to the head.
Patriots-Jaguars injury report: J.C. Jackson, Jakobi Meyers among 10 limited Wednesday
It wasn’t only the Patriots’ pride that was left wounded after last Sunday’s loss to Buffalo.
Their No. 1 cornerback and leading receiver both landed on the team’s first injury report Wednesday.
J.C. Jackson and Jakobi Meyers were limited by elbow and thigh injuries, respectively. Veteran linebacker Dont’a Hightower is also dealing with a newly hurt knee. Wide receiver Nelson Agholor missed a fourth straight practice with a concussion he suffered on Dec. 18.
In Jacksonville, tight end James O’Shaughnessy and offensive tackle Will Richardson were sidelined.
Both teams’ complete injury reports are below.
PATRIOTS
Did not participate
WR Nelson Agholor (concussion)
S Joshuah Bledsoe (calf)
Limited participation
CB J.C. Jackson (elbow)
WR Jakobi Meyers (thigh)
LB Dont’a Hightower (knee)
RB Damien Harris (hamstring)
WR N’Keal Harry (hip)
S Adrian Phillips (knee)
DL Christian Barmore (knee)
RB Brandon Bolden (knee)
C David Andrews (shoulder)
K Nick Folk (left knee)
Full participation
None
JAGUARS
Did not participate
TE James O’Shaughnessy (hip)
OT Will Richardson (finger)
Limited participation
LB Dakota Allen (shoulder)
