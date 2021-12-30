News
Bay State residents wait up to 6 hours for COVID tests as municipalities add testing capacity
As COVID-19 cases spike week-over-week, Bay Staters have come to expect the long lines, sometimes waiting as long as 6 hours, at COVID testing sites.
“I was seeing the horror stories everywhere, and I said, ‘You know what? Forget it. I am going, and I’m going to park my butt early,’” said Terrilee Duncan of Medford, while sitting in her car at the Square One Mall testing site in Saugus.
Duncan was not exaggerating: although the testing site opens at 2 p.m., Duncan was the first car to arrive, shortly after 8 a.m., armed with a puzzle book and some bills to pay to pass the time. As a home health aide, she has to get a negative COVID test after an exposure to return to work.
“It’s crazy. It’s absolutely stark-raving nuts,” Duncan said of the lines. “They should open earlier,” she added, though she acknowledged that the state-run site, operated by Transformative Healthcare, is simply following orders from the state.
“If they’d like to open more, we would certainly love to be helpful. Right now, that’s just what’s been ordered (by the state),” said Transformative’s spokesperson, Chris Keohan, who acknowledged people’s “frustration” with the wait times. He added that each Transformative site is conducting over 500 COVID tests per day.
Joe Palmarozzo, from Melrose, thought he’d be first in line at 8:20 a.m., but ended up two cars behind Duncan. “If anybody got in this line and (was) surprised, then they’re not paying attention,” he said.
Palmarozzo came armed with movies downloaded on his tablet and several work calls lined up after waiting for four hours last week for a COVID test at the site. “It’s just brutal,” he said.
Sgt. Matt Vecchio of the Saugus Police was directing cars through the snaking line Wednesday, and said that end-to-end, the line takes about four hours. He said that Tuesday, he had to turn people away by 1:30 — 30 minutes before the testing site opened.
“If you want to get tested, you better show up early,” he said.
The Baker administration is working to combat these long lines, along with empty shelves of rapid COVID tests, by adding more testing sites in cities including Roxbury, Lynn and Taunton and contracting with rapid test companies to allow municipalities and other entities to purchase cheaper tests at state-negotiated prices.
Still, some municipalities are taking measures into their own hands. Cambridge, for example, announced Wednesday that it’s expanding its city-run testing sites, in conjunction with CIC Health, to seven days a week.
“With the surge of the omicron variant and the increased demand for testing, we worked to quickly make more appointments available to residents,” said Cambridge Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui and City Manager Louis A. DePasquale in a joint statement.
“We’ve certainly seen increased demand in recent weeks, which is why we worked to expand our partnership with CIC Health to make testing available 7 days a week,” a Cambridge spokesperson said.
Between Dec. 1 and Dec. 27, the City-operated walk-in testing sites administered 18,574 tests, for an average of 1,238 tests per testing day in December to date.
Haverhill is adding a drive-through testing facility due to open next week, and Springfield re-opened one this week at the Eastside mall.
News
Other voices: Time to clean up the for-profit college hustle
Too many for-profit colleges bury students in debt in exchange for worthless degrees.
These operations use hard-sell tactics to ensnare a steady flow of new students whom they convince to take out government-backed loans. They charge tuition that far exceeds the value of the education they provide. Students default on the loans in droves, leaving taxpayers on the hook.
Not every for-profit institution is bad, but the sector has a terrible track record stretching back to the GI Bill. Without taxpayer-funded loans, the industry’s flimflams would dry up, and you might think Uncle Sam would have cut off the flow of money by now. In fact, lawmakers and federal regulators finally are floating some good ideas, including a provision in the Biden administration’s Build Back Better package that would exclude for-profit schools from expanded financial aid.
We’re crossing our fingers, but we’re skeptical much will get done. We’ve seen similar efforts to tame this beast amount to too little in the past, and we’re hearing some of the same objections again to what should be commonsense reforms.
For-profit institutions spread a lot of money around Congress, and their allies often claim that cutting off the flow of loans would hurt the minority military veteran and first-generation students who make some of the juiciest targets for the industry’s boiler-room sales crews. More than a dozen House Democrats recently urged their leadership to eliminate the financial aid exclusion from President Joe Biden’s social spending package, saying it amounts to “punishing students.”
By protecting them from financial predators? Nonsense.
For-profit institutions also share a common interest with nonprofit colleges and universities in keeping the federal loan dollars coming. Whether Harvard, Yale or Columbia, many of the nation’s leading schools offer highly profitable graduate programs, typically in the arts or other creative subjects, that fail to prepare most students for jobs that offer sufficiently high compensation to enable them topay back such hefty debts. Loan defaults often follow.
Another familiar complaint is that adding stricter rules and oversight to prevent abuses would complicate a system already awash in red tape. This is ironic, as the for-profit education lobbyists have proved adept at slipping loopholes into the fine print and finding workarounds to perpetuate their hustle.
What to do? Attack on multiple fronts.
Should it survive, Biden’s Build Back Better bill would make new funding for Pell Grants, the federal financial aid program for undergraduates, available only to nonprofit institutions. That makes sense considering the high default rates in the for-profit sector. Still, the provision may not survive the objections from Democrats, especially since the entire package of legislation is now in limbo.
A more promising, under-the-radar effort is happening at the U.S. Education Department, where the Biden administration is beginning to overhaul higher-education policies. A rule-making committee has made progress on some relatively easy matters, such as loan forgiveness for borrowers with severe disabilities.
The committee has yet to reach a consensus on forgiving loans for borrowers defrauded by their colleges or restoring a ban on mandatory arbitration agreements in higher education, which was lifted under the Trump administration at the urging of the for-profit sector.
In 2022, the panel is expected to consider more rigorous policies. One overdue step is reinstating the Obama-era “gainful employment” rule scrapped by the Trump administration. Under this rule, career-education programs were required to “prepare students for gainful employment in a recognized occupation” to be eligible for federal student aid. If that sounds to you like a minimally low standard, we agree, and we see no problem applying it to the cash-cow graduate programs of nonprofit schools as well.
The committee also will figure out how to implement the so-called 90/10 rule that Congress revised in a COVID-19 stimulus bill earlier this year. For-profit schools would be barred from making more than 90% of their revenue from federal funding. At least 10% would have to come from out-of-pocket payments made by students, or other sources besides Uncle Sam’s education assistance programs, including those for veterans.
If that 10% threshold seems as absurdly low to you as it does to us, welcome to the world of for-profit education at taxpayer expense.
The truth is, whatever can be done to tighten the standards for student loan programs and start to wean higher education off government-sourced tuition money can only help impose some spending discipline, clean up abuses and make college more affordable and sustainable in the long run.
News
Boston Police union: City Hall meeting on COVID-19 vaccine mandate set for next week
City officials are planning to meet next with representatives from the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association, the union representing Boston’s police officers, to negotiate the city’s vaccine mandate, according to the union.
“The BPPA has already sent a demand to bargain and we’re headed to the table next week,” the union’s head, Larry Calderone, said in a statement. “When we sit down, maintaining a testing option will be part of the discussions. But finding common ground and securing greater protections for our members on several issues is the ultimate goal.”
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced last week that all City of Boston workers, including police officers, teachers, social services workers and others, must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Feb. 15, without a testing option.
Since then, city workers, including two visibly pregnant police officers, have challenged the mandate.
The officers asked Wu in a series of videos posted to Twitter if, when she was pregnant, she “(listened) to your doctor, your husband’s wishes and the guidance of your faith leaders? Mayor Wu, did you make your own decisions for yourself and your unborn children?”
Calderone said in his statement that “nobody wants to see a police officer who has worked through and survived the pandemic get terminated. And certainly nobody wants to see an expectant mother suffer any unnecessary stress or anxiety during what should be one of the most enjoyable periods in their lives.”
He called on the city to “bargain in good faith” when they come to the table next week.
The city’s press office declined to comment on the meeting and its scope.
Another group representing city workers, Boston First Responders United, announced earlier this week that it’s crafting a legal challenge to the mandate.
“Tyranny is here on our doorstep and if we do not act now, in concert with ALL city workers, then we are sealing our own fate,” the group wrote in an email ahead of a meeting Tuesday night.
The Wu Administration’s mandate goes a step further than one set by former Mayor Kim Janey by eliminating the test-out option.
“The previous Administration’s policy in no way limits the City’s authority to make this necessary update, although like the previous policy, the impacts will also be negotiated,” a city spokesperson previously told the Herald.
News
Visiting Mayo Clinic? No more cloth masks allowed; upgrade to medical or surgical masks.
Mayo Clinic doesn’t want cloth masks worn in its facilities.
In an effort to limit COVID-19 spread amid a growing omicron variant wave, the medical institution is asking all patients and visitors to switch to medical or surgical masks in an effort to add a layer of protection against the spread of COVID-19.
“This is a proactive change to reduce the risk of transmission on our campuses and ensure a safe environment for our most vulnerable patients,” said Dr. John O’Horo, a Mayo Clinic infectious diseases expert.
Additionally, all staff members will be required to wear medical or surgical masks when on a Mayo Clinic campus.
Requirements have already started in some areas and will roll out over the next few days in others, O’Horo said.
“Several studies have demonstrated the variability in cloth mask performance,” stated a Mayo Clinic online post Wednesday. “While a high-quality cloth mask may perform similarly to a medical-grade mask, patients and visitors use a wide range of face coverings, making standardization necessary.”
The post pointed to single-layer cloth masks, neck gaiters and bandannas as specifically failing to provide optimal protection.
Mayo Clinic will provide patients and visitors with an acceptable mask if they arrive at a facility with an unacceptable option, which include masks with exhalation valves.
Acceptable options include surgical and procedural masks generally worn by medical staff, as well as N-95 and KN-95 masks.
O’Horo said the medical and surgical masks being provided by Mayo Clinic are similar to many disposable options sold in stores.
“Most of the over-the-counter masks I see in most pharmacies and stores are very similar functionally to the kinds of masks we are talking about today,” he said, adding that the Mayo Clinic options have been tested to ensure they provide the desired protection.
He said the masks are good until they are soiled or visibly damaged, but Mayo Clinic recommends replacing them on a daily basis.
“There is not a concern about these types of masks having supply-chain disruptions that would interfere with our ability to do this,” he said.
During the seven-day period ending Monday, federal data shows 460 new COVID cases were reported in Olmsted County.
Of the county residents testing positive for COVID during the period, 63 were hospitalized.
The county’s vaccination rate continues to increase, with the Minnesota Department of Health reporting 86.3 percent of eligible residents had received at least one dose of vaccine by Monday and 81.3 percent had completed the series.
While Mayo Clinic is encouraging people to replace cloth masks when visiting its hospitals and clinics, O’Horo said “good” masks don’t need to be tossed out.
“If you have a high-quality cloth mask, I don’t see any reason to be concerned about that in most settings,” he said. “The hospital and clinic (are) not a typical setting because of those vulnerable patients.”
“Out in the general public, a high-quality cloth mask is still a very reasonable option in many settings,” he added, noting the key is to properly wear a mask with multiple layers and good fit over the nose and mouth.
Bay State residents wait up to 6 hours for COVID tests as municipalities add testing capacity
Other voices: Time to clean up the for-profit college hustle
Boston Police union: City Hall meeting on COVID-19 vaccine mandate set for next week
Kardashians Mourn Beloved Business Manager Angie Kukawski Allegedly Murdered By Boyfriend
Visiting Mayo Clinic? No more cloth masks allowed; upgrade to medical or surgical masks.
As Ravens QB Lamar Jackson returns to practice, his ankle injury hangs over a pivotal week
Zendaya & Tom Holland’s ‘Low-Key’ New Year’s Eve Plans Revealed
Ravens CB Anthony Averett, OLB Odafe Oweh among 11 missing at practice; OT Ja’Wuan James won’t return this season
Attending a large New Year’s Eve party as coronavirus cases surge? Fauci ‘strongly’ urges against it
Patriots return RB Rhamondre Stevenson, don’t add to COVID-19 reserve Wednesday
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Simple Ways To Save Yourself From Identity Theft
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities1 week ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News2 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
How to4 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
News1 day ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Beauty4 weeks ago
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies