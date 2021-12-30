Bay State residents wait up to 6 hours for COVID tests as municipalities add testing capacity

As COVID-19 cases spike week-over-week, Bay Staters have come to expect the long lines, sometimes waiting as long as 6 hours, at COVID testing sites.

“I was seeing the horror stories everywhere, and I said, ‘You know what? Forget it. I am going, and I’m going to park my butt early,’” said Terrilee Duncan of Medford, while sitting in her car at the Square One Mall testing site in Saugus.

Duncan was not exaggerating: although the testing site opens at 2 p.m., Duncan was the first car to arrive, shortly after 8 a.m., armed with a puzzle book and some bills to pay to pass the time. As a home health aide, she has to get a negative COVID test after an exposure to return to work.

“It’s crazy. It’s absolutely stark-raving nuts,” Duncan said of the lines. “They should open earlier,” she added, though she acknowledged that the state-run site, operated by Transformative Healthcare, is simply following orders from the state.

“If they’d like to open more, we would certainly love to be helpful. Right now, that’s just what’s been ordered (by the state),” said Transformative’s spokesperson, Chris Keohan, who acknowledged people’s “frustration” with the wait times. He added that each Transformative site is conducting over 500 COVID tests per day.

Joe Palmarozzo, from Melrose, thought he’d be first in line at 8:20 a.m., but ended up two cars behind Duncan. “If anybody got in this line and (was) surprised, then they’re not paying attention,” he said.

Palmarozzo came armed with movies downloaded on his tablet and several work calls lined up after waiting for four hours last week for a COVID test at the site. “It’s just brutal,” he said.

Sgt. Matt Vecchio of the Saugus Police was directing cars through the snaking line Wednesday, and said that end-to-end, the line takes about four hours. He said that Tuesday, he had to turn people away by 1:30 — 30 minutes before the testing site opened.

“If you want to get tested, you better show up early,” he said.

The Baker administration is working to combat these long lines, along with empty shelves of rapid COVID tests, by adding more testing sites in cities including Roxbury, Lynn and Taunton and contracting with rapid test companies to allow municipalities and other entities to purchase cheaper tests at state-negotiated prices.

Still, some municipalities are taking measures into their own hands. Cambridge, for example, announced Wednesday that it’s expanding its city-run testing sites, in conjunction with CIC Health, to seven days a week.

“With the surge of the omicron variant and the increased demand for testing, we worked to quickly make more appointments available to residents,” said Cambridge Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui and City Manager Louis A. DePasquale in a joint statement.

“We’ve certainly seen increased demand in recent weeks, which is why we worked to expand our partnership with CIC Health to make testing available 7 days a week,” a Cambridge spokesperson said.

Between Dec. 1 and Dec. 27, the City-operated walk-in testing sites administered 18,574 tests, for an average of 1,238 tests per testing day in December to date.

Haverhill is adding a drive-through testing facility due to open next week, and Springfield re-opened one this week at the Eastside mall.