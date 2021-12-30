Celebrities
‘Before The 90 Days’ Sneak Peek: Hamza Tells Memphis They Can’t Sleep Together Before The Wedding
Memphis is worried about ‘intimacy’ with Hamza, and he drops a bombshell on her that they’re not allowed to sleep in the same bed before their wedding in this EXCLUSIVE ‘Before the 90 Days’ sneak peek.
Memphis, 34, and Hamza, 28, are finally together in-person, but that comes with its own challenges. “In a past relationship, I did have a problem with a lack of intimacy and that really did something to my self-esteem. It really made my self-esteem really low,” Memphis admits in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the January 2 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.
While in the car with Hamza after arriving in Tunisia, Memphis says, “I just want to make sure you like me.” Hamza assures Memphis that he does like her. “I am happy, yes baby,” Hamza tells Memphis.
Memphis brings up possibly having “sexy time” later, and that’s when things get awkward. Hamza goes silent. “You have something you need to tell me?” Memphis asks.
Hamza reveals something that Memphis was not expecting. “Me mama told me not to sleep before marriage,” Hamza says. “I am not with you.” They’re not going to be sleeping together in the same bed before getting married.
“I’m pissed Hamza told me that I could sleep in the bed with him,” Memphis admits. “We have 2 weeks before the wedding, and if Hamza and I are not able to share a bed and find out if our intimacy is there then it’s going to be a really big problem.”
Memphis is a divorced single mom of two and met Hamza online eight months ago. Having had an unstable childhood, followed by a tumultuous dating history, Memphis has been searching for a consistent and reliable partner with whom to complete her family—and she found that in Hamza. After a few months of daily texts and video chats, Hamza proposed and Memphis said yes! Despite a significant language barrier and the skepticism of her friends and family, she is packing her bags and traveling to Tunisia with plans to get married on this trip. 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.
Katy Perry Rocks Sparkling Cutout Gown & Beer Can Dress At Las Vegas Residency — Photos
Katy Perry looked absolutely fabulous when she rocked a slew of gorgeous outfits for the opening night of her Las Vegas residency.
Katy Perry, 37, kicked off the opening night of her Las Vegas residency with a bang when she rocked a bunch of stylish outfits. Her residency, ‘PLAY,’ at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas on December 29 was nothing short of fabulous as Katy rocked sparkly cutout gowns and even a beer can dress while on stage.
Katy is always rocking some sort of funky, unique outfit and she did not disappoint on stage. One of our favorite looks from her was her tight silver chain metal mini dress that was covered in beer cans. The dress featured two massive blue and green beer cans on her chest and at one point, she sat down and lactated beer out of her chest into a glass mug.
Another one of our favorite looks from her was her bedazzled yellow, orange, and white sparkly sequin gown that had a high turtleneck and massive cutouts on her waist. Aside from her waist and abs being on display, the gown also featured plunging hip-high slits on with side of the skirt that revealed her long, toned legs. She accessorized with dangling earrings, yellow over-the-elbow gloves, and silver sparkly heels.
As if her outfits couldn’t get any better, Katy slipped into a tight white mini dress with sequin and crystal fringe on the hem and bodice, styled with a turban and black and white latex boots.
From her flared white leather mini dress covered in bubbles to her tight pink and white leather candy-striper mini dress – Katy’s outfits were absolutely amazing and she slayed her opening night.
Gunna responds after security guards body slam fan in jewelry store (Video)
Rapper Gunna‘s security guards did what they are paid to do when an overzealous fan ran up on him inside a jewelry store.
In a viral video, one of Gunna’s security guards is seen suplexing an overeager fan who tried to creep up on the YSL rapper.
The security slammed the guy so hard that his shoes flew off his feet.
Gunna is seen pulling up his pajama pants while his security manhandled the fan.
Gunna spoke to his followers after the incident, saying, “Thou shalt not steal.”
It isn’t clear what the man stole or if he was arrested.
Check out the videos and the hilarious reactions below.
Gunna’s security body slams someone who tried to run up on him. pic.twitter.com/DhwpQLAqi5
— DatPiff (@DatPiff) December 29, 2021
Gunna speaks after his security guard body slammed someone. pic.twitter.com/Z31BwzGiw5
— DatPiff (@DatPiff) December 30, 2021
Nigga dressed like Elton John at bed time
— HoneyHouse. (IMPENDING DOOM) (@HoneyHouse0) December 29, 2021
That boy died and came back to life when he got slammed ?
— King J ?? (@JMaine518) December 29, 2021
Both bro shoes flew off ?
— Jeter (@J_Trismegistus) December 29, 2021
His shoes went to go get help.
— Rashaan (@Rashaan_954) December 29, 2021
why gunna dressed like the joker
— Kato tha Psalmist??? (@lordkhaospatt) December 29, 2021
Vicki Gunvalson Reacts to Lala Kent Split, Lala Unfollows GG
Vicki Gunvalson finds Randall Emmett to be similar to her former fiancé, Steve Lodge.
As Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent continues to shade Randall, who she split from in October after a five-and-a-half-year relationship and three-year engagement, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum reacted to Randall’s alleged behavior in an Instagram comment.
After coming across a clip from Lala’s recent appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, during which she did a lot for their relationship while Randall only spoiled her at the beginning, the former RHOC cast member compared the film producer to Steve.
“Sounds very similar to the man who stole almost [six] years of my life that I will never get back. So hurtful, so wrong,” Vicki wrote in a comment.
In other Pump Rules news, Shahs of Sunset cast member Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi has revealed that Lala unfollowed her after she weighed in on her split from Randall on Instagram earlier this week.
Along with a screenshot of Tuesday’s episode of the show, during which she and her cast mate Reza Farahan were seen attending the launch of Lala’s beauty line, Give Them Lala Beauty, GG offered an update on her online friendship with her fellow Bravolebrity.
“When the Shahs come out to play with the Pumps. Congrats [Lala Kent] you’re doing a great job! But why did you unfollow me?” GG asked Lala in the post.
As fans may have seen, GG reacted to an article Page Six shared in regard to the “red flags” Lala ignored in her relationship with Randall.
“If someone (Randall) is being their authentic-self and it’s all being referred to as ‘red flags’, why does the person (Lala) wait until they’ve experienced so many of these ‘red flags’ before they walk away? Just saying … Walk away and stop complaining unless you’re ready to take accountability for choosing to stay after the first ‘red flag.’”
GG also shaded Lala further in her post, saying it “ain’t cute” to publicly diss “the father of your child.”
Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
