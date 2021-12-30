Best Delta 9 Gummies To Buy Online In 2022

For those of you who live in places like Colorado, Washington state, and California (states where recreational cannabis use is allowed), the familiar symbol of a green cross represents medical marijuana dispensaries. For those who live elsewhere or are unaware, this mark is usually associated with pharmacies and other retail stores that carry medicinal marijuana products.

Thanks to the legalization efforts across the US, people in more states can access CBD products both recreationally and medicinally. One such CBD product that has seen a recent surge in popularity is CBD gummies. Hence, people are looking for brands offering the most potent delta-9 gummies of 2022.

Gummies have always been popular among kids and adults alike for their sweet and tangy flavor. Moreover, the addition of CBD to these treats only makes them more appealing. CBD gummies come in various shapes, sizes, and flavors, so there’s sure to be one that fits your taste.

Similarly, we are going to review the best delta-9 gummies that are all the hype nowadays. So, keep on reading to enter the blissful world of cannabis edibles!

2022’s Top 3 Best Delta 9 THC Gummies On The Market

Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Delta 9 Gummies, Editor’s Choice Delta EXTRAX: Best Flavored Delta 9 THC Gummies, Runner Up Mr. Hemp Flower: Strongest D9 Gummies

#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Delta 9 Gummies, Editor’s Choice

Brand Overview

Exhale Wellness is one company that offers a wide range of CBD gummies. Their delta-9 line of CBD gummies is one of their best sellers. They come in three flavors: Blueberry Banana, Strawberry Peach, and Watermelon Punch. These CBD gummies are made from natural ingredients and contain zero THC. Furthermore, they promote stress relief, sleep support, and relaxation with a total of 10 mg CBD per gummy.

Exhale Wellness delta-9 gummies are a great way to get the benefits of CBD without having to smoke or vape. The gummies are easy to take with you on the go, and they dissolve quickly in your mouth. They also taste great, so you’ll look forward to taking them every day.

If you’re looking for a convenient and tasty way to get the benefits of CBD, Exhale Wellness delta-9 gummies are a great option. Try them today and see how they can help improve your health!

Most importantly, their gummies are effective at relieving pain and inflammation. In fact, many people report that they work better than traditional medication. So, if you’re looking for an all-natural way to manage your symptoms, Exhale Wellness delta-9 gummies may be just what you need. Remember, always consult with your doctor before starting any new treatment regimen.

Highlights

Exhale Wellness delta-9 gummies are made with organic ingredients and pure cannabis oil, and they’re also gluten-free and vegan-friendly. Moreover, Exhale Wellness delta-9 gummies are made with all-natural ingredients and are vegan and gluten-free.

The CBD in the gummies is derived from hemp oil, known for its high concentrations of CBD. Hemp oil is also a natural source of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, both beneficial for your health.

Each Bioactive CBD gummy contains 10mg organic full-spectrum cannabidiol paired with other naturally occurring cannabinoids, vitamins & nutrients proven to have positive health benefits. They are also produced using a gentle CO2 cold extraction process that preserves the integrity of the plant’s phytocannabinoids, terpenes, and essential fatty acids. Moreover, they use only the highest-grade ingredients available to create our proprietary recipe that will leave you feeling refreshed and recharged.

Pros

Exciting flavors

THC free

Vegan

30-day money-back guarantee

Organic

Cons

Customer Reviews

Customers love the fact that these gummies come in a variety of delicious flavors. Also, the one thing that everyone is raving about is the potency Exhale Wellness offers. You can get high potency gummies as well as low potency ones depending on your needs. Plus, they offer a money-back guarantee, which lets beginners try out delta-9 gummies without any hesitation.

#2. Delta EXTRAX: Best Flavored Delta 9 THC Gummies, Runner Up

Brand Overview

Delta EXTRAX is a premium brand offering THC edibles. Furthermore, delta-9 THC gummies are the best among edibles. They are available in many delicious flavors, including Blueberry, Citrus, and Kiwi. Delta EXTRAX provides top-class hemp-derived THC products, and its quality and taste make it a top choice among Cannabis consumers.

Delta EXTRAX gummies are available in 10 mg doses. They give the best body and head high you can get, and the gummies relax you and relieve your body pain. So, you can use them to both get high and cure physical aches.

Delta EXTRAX prides itself on the quality of its terpene extracts. Also, the right flavors make them perfect for your body and taste buds alike. Moreover, Delta EXTRAX provides a third-party lab testing certificate with their products. All in all, you are in for great taste, high and quality!

Highlights

Each packet contains ten gummies with a 10 mg dose in each. So, you get 100 mg of hemp in a single package. Delta EXTRAX THC products have less than 0.3% delta-9 THC by weight. Thus, making them legal hemp products under the 2018 Hemp Farm Bill.

Delta EXTRAX delta-9 THC gummies provide a calm feeling to your body and head, and they produce no over-stimulation or anxiety in regular doses. Therefore, you can use them in a specified quantity with no worry.

Delta EXTRAX also provides vegan, gluten-free THC products. Moreover, Delta EXTRAX Urb THC gummies are vegan and gelatin-free. Thus, they are perfect for people with diet restrictions.

Delta EXTRAX only uses terpenes of high quality and grade, and its top-grade terpene distillates are not relaxing for your mind but also your body. So, you can use these gummies to heal knee and shoulder pain.

Delta EXTRAX delta-9 THC gummies are a burst of flavors in your mouth! Blueberry, Cheery, Apple, and Kiwi, you name it, you have it. For this reason, people with different preferences can enjoy these gummies alike.

Pros

Discreet packaging

Non-sticky

Third-party lab testing

Noticeable buzz

Cons

Not FDA-approved efficacy

No tests for pesticide residues

Customer Reviews

Delta EXTRAX delta-9 THC gummies have garnered quite a fan-following among customers. Customers have liked these gummies for their relaxing and therapeutic effects. These gummies are good for joint pain, as a review said. Plus, they have helped people overcome weakness and sleep well. Many have also praised these gummies for their taste and packaging.

Brand Overview

Incredible taste, quality, and safe, everything you can ask in a THC product! Mr. Hemp Flower is a leading brand of THC edible. Moreover, its delta-9 THC gummies are a great addition to the list. These gummies come in a pack of five and a bottle of thirty, each containing 10 mg THC.

Mr. Hemp Flower provides full-spectrum gummies. With an array of cannabinoids, they help you relieve body pain and help with inflammation, fatigue, and stress. Moreover, these gummies are best for enhancing experiences and increasing creativity.

Mr. Hemp Flower gummies come in two flavors: Blueberry and Watermelon. Each flavor is a blast in your mouth, giving you the best feeling. With their juicy and chewy texture, these gummies taste delicious.

Mr. Hemp Flower psychoactive THC gummies provide mild psychoactive effects, and they help you remain calm, focused, and active. However, large doses can overstimulate and can cause fatigue. Whether you need a high or pain relief, Mr. Hemp Flower delta-9 THC gummies are the best option!

Highlights

Mr. Hemp Flower provides 50 mg hemp in a packet, making it 10 mg per piece. The THC content in these gummies does not exceed 0.3%. Thus, they comply with the 2018 Hemp Farm Bill and are legal to use in the US.

Moreover, these gummies contain a full-spectrum hemp distillate. Along with 10 mg delta-9 THC, it contains CBD (15 mg), d8 THC, CBG, and other cannabinoids. Because of this, these gummies have a significant analgesic effect, and they help you with body pains and stiff joints.

Mr. Hemp Flower addresses customers’ concerns beforehand. Thus, it provides a third-party lab test certificate with its products, and it also comes with this certification to ensure purity and potency.

Relief and recreation, all in one! You can use Mr. Hemp Flower gummies for both purposes. They give you mind and body high, providing a relaxing experience.

Pros

Organic and vegan ingredients

Money-back guarantee

Third-party lab tested

Full-spectrum THC effect

Cons

Under 21 of age cannot order

Not FDA-approved

Customer Reviews

Generally, customers have taken a great liking to Mr. Hemp Flower gummies. Since full-spectrum cannabinoids and terpenes help relieve pain, they are often praised. Many customers like Mr. Hemp Flower delta-9 gummies because of their taste and texture. Furthermore, artists have felt a boost in their creativity with these gummies.

How We Chose The Best Delta-9 Gummy Brands?

Searching for the best delta-9 gummies was a difficult process with all these options on the market. Coming up with a list of brands was hard because everyone is trying to sell delta-9 gummies now that cannabis products are all the hype. So, finding genuine, legal, and practical gummies has become a tough nut to crack. However, we could hunt down some of the best delta-9 gummies brands just by checking a few things.

Customer Reviews

No one can better advocate a brand’s authenticity and credibility than its customers. For this sole reason, we made sure to go over the majority of the customer reviews to decide whether the brand was worth adding to our list.

Third-Party Lab Tests

It is necessary to select a brand that tests its gummies from the cultivation of the crop to the finished product. Not only that, but they should also display their lab reports on the websites to let you check them. Due to these results, you can check if the products are safe for consumption or not. So, we only included the brands that were transparent about this and displayed their lab results without any hesitation.

Legality

Anything over 0.3% THC is illegal in most USA states. So, to save you from any inconvenience, we checked if the brands were complying with the legal limit of THC.

Ingredients

We kept brands displaying the ingredients of each of their products. Also, we checked if the ingredients were safe or not. For instance, hemp should be organic and naturally grown instead of pesticides.

Factors To Consider Before Buying Delta-9 Gummies

Third-Party Lab Testing

Third-party testing is the most crucial factor to consider. Don’t buy the product if you can find any evidence of third-party lab testing. Since you will deal with delta-9 THC, the more potent hemp variant, the more you can’t risk it. Why would you trust a company if they don’t go the extra mile in testing their product’s potency and purity?

If a company doesn’t ensure the safety of its consumers, it’s better to stay away from them. When working with addictive materials, third-party tests are necessary for quality and safe usage.

Brand

The other important factor is what the brand you are buying from is? Are they in the business for long enough? Delta-9 gummies usage spiked recently, creating a market with many new businesses. Companies have just started selling their products, so some of them might know how the industry works.

Those who have been in the market for some years are more preferred. You need to do your research to ensure the brand is old enough with a great fan following. Happy consumers are a significant sign that the company sells a quality product.

Ingredients

The next is to check the ingredients of your gummies. The gummies will surely have delta-9, but you need to look at the presence of extra ingredients. There shouldn’t be any other potentially addictive element in the gummies that you don’t need. Some brands include them in the mask of flavoring or artificial colors. Keep an eye on these unnecessary elements.

Legal Issues

Although delta-9 intake is legal in the state according to federal laws, it still depends on the individual state’s laws. Some states have even banned the delta-8 selling and consumption, being less potent than delta-9.

However, federal law states that you can buy or sell the delta-9 products if it contains a 0.3% concentration. In any case, you should better check your state’s laws before ordering these gummies.

Cannabinoids Extraction

You should also check how brands extract cannabinoids from the plant to make the products. The best way is CO2 extraction, where CO2 is liquified under high pressure and low temperature. It extracts the cannabinoids and then evaporates, leaving pure hemp extracts.

However, it is a costly method and makes the product expensive. Other methods include alcohol and solvent extraction, in which the latter is not recommended. If the company uses solvent extraction (which uses petroleum-based chemicals for extraction), it is best to leave the product.

FAQs About Delta 9 THC

What Is The Difference Between Delta-8 And Delta-9 Gummies?

Both of them have almost the same molecular structure. Their only difference is in the location of the double bond. In delta-8, the double bond is present in the 8th chain of C-atoms. While in delta-9, the double is present in the 9th chain.

It is a minor structural difference, but it creates a massive change of effects. Due to this slightly different double bond location, delta-9 is more potent and has more intense psychoactive effects than delta-8.

Are Delta-9 Gummies Better Than Delta-8?

It all depends on your condition after consuming them. Overall, delta-9’s effect is more potent and long-lasting than delta-8’s. So, if you are a beginner, you should either start from the lower potency or limit your dosage. However, it helps better in sleep for regular users and reduces inflammation.

What Are The Side Effects Of Delta-9 Gummies?

Although delta-9 is non-toxic and safe to consume, some people take their overdose or are too sensitive to tolerate the potency. The adverse side effects might affect the focus and thoughts of a person.

Some witnesses observe panic reactions and intense mood swings in delta-9 consumers. However, these are observed in short-term use or in those who are in the initial stages of consumption. However, people don’t report any adverse effects from its prolonged use.

How Are Delta-9 THC Gummies Legal?

You can buy legal THC gummies online until the company prepares them according to the 2018 Farm Bill. So, every delta-9 product is illegal if it doesn’t abide by the law. According to the bill, no hemp product can contain more than 0.3% dry weight volume of delta-9 THC. Let’s take it easy.

If the company makes a gummy of four grams, they can put 12 mg of this cannabinoid. Hence, you can buy these hemp products online without any prescription.

Conclusion: Are These Delta 9 Edibles Worth Your Money?

Summing it up, you can opt for the best delta-9 gummies to get relief from your anxiety and uneasiness. However, do not overdose on them as overdosing may lead to unwanted complications. Other than that, there is no harm in switching to cannabinoid products from your regular medications.

You just have to reconfirm with your doctor before making any medical decisions for yourself. So, choose one of the best THC gummy brands we have mentioned and buy yourself a pack of sweet and chewy miraculous gummies, just to make it easier on you we recommend Exhale Wellness as our #1 best delta-9 gummy brand.