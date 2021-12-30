News
Bill Belichick honors the late John Madden, a Hall of Famer and ‘good friend’
During a video press conference Wednesday, Bill Belichick spoke for five consecutive minutes honoring the late John Madden.
And that was only his opening statement.
Over most of the 20-minute session, Belichick recalled all that made Madden, a Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster, so great.
“It’s a huge loss for the NFL and professional football. John is just a tremendous person to be around,” Belichick said, before later calling Madden a good friend. “I think we all, probably, set out to try to have a good professional career. John had about five of them. He set the standard for coaching in his era. They had the best record, best teams, championships, and all that.
“He certainly did a lot for the league and the competitiveness of the league. He was a great champion for minorities and minority scouting. Some of the great players that they had with the Raiders from the smaller black colleges, he and [Al] Davis brought into the organization. Then he moved to broadcasting and, certainly, increased the popularity of the game, singlehandedly, by quite a bit.”
Belichick recounted coaching against Madden in the late 1970s, when he led the Raiders to a Super Bowl title. Belichick used the word “mystique” to describe the experience of facing those Oakland teams, a term opponents have used before playing his Patriots for years now. Madden broadcast several of Belichick’s most formative games as a head coach, including one of his first preseason games in Cleveland and the Pats’ famous upset of the Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI. They also collaborated over the NFL’s Top 100 players list two summers ago.
“Any time he spoke, I listened,” Belichick said. “Whether that was in private conversation, group meeting, or a forum where other people spoke. … you could always see where he was coming from. And it was always, I felt like, what was best for the game and a very unselfish view.
“He presented it that way, and I think that’s why he was so respected, because his motivation was for the game, the fans, the entertainment, the safety, and all the things that are right about football. That’s what he stood for.”
Belichick even admitted to playing the Madden NFL video game, which helped elevate the league’s popularity greatly in the 1990s and early 2000s. Belichick said he played a few times with his kids, including sons, Steve and Brian, who are now on staff. More recently, Belichick sat down for an on-camera interview as part of the “All Madden” documentary that will air Thursday on FOX at 8 p.m. and detail the life and career of an all-time football icon.
“He was a Hall of Fame coach and then, all the other stuff that came on top of it, what a man,” Belichick said of Madden. “What a career.”
Jury signals verdict not near at Ghislaine Maxwell trial
By TOM HAYS
NEW YORK (AP) — The jury considering the fate of Ghislaine Maxwell at her sex trafficking trial finished a third full day of deliberations Monday with no sign that a verdict is near and no clear signal either that there is dissension in their ranks.
Jurors in Manhattan federal court asked for multi-colored sticky notes and a white board, along with transcripts of some trial testimony, the definition of “enticement” and a question on the law. Judge Alison J. Nathan referred them to her legal instructions that she read to them just before they began deliberations a week ago.
The judge also requested that they deliberate an extra hour beginning Tuesday, unless that created a hardship.
The British socialite is charged with recruiting and grooming teenagers as young as 14 to be sexually assaulted by financier Jeffrey Epstein. Maxwell’s lawyers say she was a U.S. government scapegoat after Epstein killed himself in 2019 in a Manhattan federal jail cell while awaiting a sex trafficking trial.
Maxwell, who was behind bars for her 60th birthday Saturday, was described as a central component to Epstein’s plans by four women who testified they were sexually abused as teenagers by Epstein with help from Maxwell when she was his girlfriend and afterward.
Maxwell’s lawyers said the memories of her accusers were corrupted by the passage of time and the influence of lawyers steering them toward multimillion-dollar payouts from a fund set up to compensate Epstein victims.
The jury, which deliberated two full days last week, already has asked to review the testimony of the four women, along with former Epstein housekeeper Juan Patricio Alessi. They have given little hint of their overall progress on six charges, including a sex trafficking count that carries a potential penalty of up to 40 years in prison.
On Monday, jurors asked for the transcript of testimony by “Matt,” the pseudonym of a television actor who testified that he is the ex-boyfriend of “Jane,” the pseudonym of an actor who is one of the four accusers who testified against Maxwell. The judge had ruled that some witnesses in the trial could testify with only first names or pseudonyms to protect their privacy.
Matt, who lived with Jane from 2007 to 2014, testified that Jane initially described Epstein as a godfather who helped her family pay bills after her father’s illness and death depleted their finances. She was 14 when she met Epstein.
He said she eventually told him that the help Epstein provided “wasn’t free,” but did not provide any details about what happened.
When he was asked what her demeanor was like when he asked Jane questions about her encounters with Epstein, he testified that she was “ashamed, embarrassed, horrified.”
Matt said she also told him that she felt more comfortable in her encounters with Epstein because there was a woman around. Matt said he contacted Jane after Maxwell’s July 2020 arrest and asked her if Maxwell was the woman she had referenced as making her feel more comfortable in her dealings with Epstein.
He testified that she confirmed Maxwell was the woman.
The 10 most expensive Denver area home sales in 2021
While December isn’t officially in the books, 2021 has seen the largest number of million-dollar home sales yet in Denver.
BusinessDen’s analysis of six years of home sale data found that the number of homes selling for seven figures in seven Denver-area counties quadrupled between 2016 and the end of November 2021.
The top sale of the year — coming in at $15.7 million — was Mike Shanahan’s former 32,254-square-foot, Cherry Hills Village mansion. It was the highest-priced single-family home sale in Denver history.
Here are the top 10 Denver-area home sales in 2021 through the end of November:
8 Cherry Hills Park Drive, Cherry Hills Village: $15.7 million
The former Denver Broncos head coach sold his sport’s lover’s paradise complete with a two-lane bowling alley, squash court, an indoor golf simulator with a putting green and projector, gym and a wood-paneled study stuffed with Shanahan’s Broncos memorabilia.
Shanahan finished building the home in 2008. He listed it for sale for $22 million in 2016, later dropping the price to $19.75 million in 2019 and $16.95 million this year.
- Agents: Sandy Weigand and Chuck Gargotto with Kentwood Real Estate DTC (seller), and Phillip Larson with Catalina Realty (buyer)
- Sale Date: Oct. 21, 2021
600 Chateau V Road, Evergreen: $9.5 million
After five years on the market, a limestone castle in Evergreen finally crowned a buyer in November. The 21,692-square-foot mansion sits on 35 acres with six-bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It was inspired by the Biltmore Mansion in Asheville, N.C., and completed in 2016 by Boulder’s BVZ Architects after nine years of construction.
Known as Chateau V, the property has four stories of castle elements, such as 126 custom-made chandeliers, 25-foot ceilings in the great room, four fireplaces, wrought iron accents and a two-story library.
- Agents: Realtors Whitney L. Cain and Jennifer Davenport with LIV Sotheby’s International Realty represented both the sellers and buyer.
- Sale Date: Nov. 17, 2021
1 Polo Club Lane, Denver: $9 million
This 10,177-square-foot mansion in Denver’s exclusive Polo Club community features five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The Beverly Hills-style home includes floor-to-ceiling windows and retractable doors in the great room and a “wellness room” built for yoga, a dance studio or a home gym, according to the listing.
An elevator connects the main and second floor to the basement, which is complete with a home theater, rec room and handicap accessible guest bed and bath. Outside, there are six patios, a pool with a hot tub, two fire pits and a large private yard.
- Agents: Sandy Weigand and Chuck Gargotto with Kentwood Real Estate DTC (seller) and Christopher Bouc and Ian Wolfe with LIV Sotheby’s International Realty (buyers)
- Sale Date: June 30, 2021
1810 Norwood Ave., Boulder: $7.9 million
This newly built 5,665-square-foot, Hamptons-inspired home features three-bedrooms and four-bathrooms on a half-acre lot in the foothills. The contemporary classic house was built around a central courtyard to allow privacy from the street, and south-facing views of the Rocky Mountains can be seen from every angle, as well as in the main room. Modern features were added throughout, including heated floors, automated drapes, Wolf and SubZero kitchen appliances and custom tile and lighting.
- Agents: Tim Goodacre with Goodacre & Co. Real Estate (sellers) and Zachary Zeldner with Compass-Boulder (buyer)
- Sale Date: April 15, 2021
3 Churchill Drive, Cherry Hills Village: $7.85 million
The 14,239-square-foot mansion features five bedrooms and 12 bathrooms and sits on 2.6 acres, overlooking Cherry Hills Country Club. The property is the “ultimate retreat for those seeking privacy, serenity, and scenic beauty,” according to the listing. It features a pool, tennis court and spa.
- Agents: Linda Behr with LIV Sotheby’s International Realty (sellers) and Aaron Tajchman with Real Estate Revolution (buyers)
- Sale Date: Jan. 19, 2021
4175 S. Humboldt St., Cherry Hills Village: $7.8 million
Sitting on 2.5 acres, this European stone mansion “is perfect for both entertaining on a grand scale, and more intimate gatherings,” according to the listing. The 12,106-square-foot property features six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a large gourmet kitchen with a marble-topped island, a see-through saltwater aquarium and a two-story stone gas fireplace.
Downstairs, the 3,152-square-foot finished basement includes an expansive rec room, a French antique bar, a study area with desks and a blackboard, a wine room, a media room and more.
- Agents: Gina Lorenzen with Kentwood Real Estate (seller) and Carmelo Paglialunga with Milehimodern (buyer)
- Sale Date: Jan. 26, 2021
21 Sunset Drive, Cherry Hills Village: $7.6 million
This gated European-inspired villa features 22,591-square-feet of space throughout three stories, which can be accessed by elevator. There are seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.
Guests are greeted in the two-story foyer by a limestone winding staircase. The main floor also includes a large-scale living room with two-story ceilings, a game room with a sunken bar, a gourmet kitchen, a mahogany-paneled library, and a luxurious master suite. Outside, there’s a pool, jacuzzi, fountains, a large cabana with a fireplace, an outdoor kitchen and a five-car heated garage.
- Agents: Gwenivere Snyder (seller) and Rollie Jordan (seller and buyer) with Christie’s International Real Estate
- Sale Date: Jan. 19, 2021
746 Wagonwheel Gap Road, Boulder: $7.59 million
Sitting on more than 40 wooded acres in Boulder, this five-bedroom, five-bathroom home is an “unrivaled sanctuary,” according to the listing. The 4,334-square-foot residence designed by Studio B Architecture features floor to ceiling windows, a modern open kitchen, and a primary suite with views of the Front Range. Outside, there’s a pool surrounded by a large deck with an outdoor kitchen and sunken seating area with a gas fire pit.
- Agents: Patrick Brown with Compass-Boulder (seller) and Angela Moss with 8z Real Estate (buyer)
- Sale Date: Oct. 15, 2021
4030 E. Forbes Court, Greenwood Village: $7.4 million
Surrounded by 2.1 acres, this 19,020-square-foot Greenwood Village mansion features seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a two-story living room, a gourmet kitchen with two islands, a 6,394-square-foot finished basement with a rec room, wine cellar, theater, gym, massage room and storage. Outside, there’s a pool, hot tub and multiple patios with grills and fireplaces.
- Agents: Gina Lorenzen with Kentwood Real Estate DTC (sellers) and Cliff Manley with BSW Real Estate (buyer)
- Sale Date: Sept. 8, 2021
1435 Sunset Blvd., Boulder: $7.15 million
This 6,067-square-foot Boulder home with five bedrooms and five bathrooms was built to capture the panoramic views of Boulder’s mountain scenery. Visitors are greeted by soaring ceilings, wide-plank white oak floors, walls of windows and a floating staircase that features a waterfall.
Over the years, the sellers updated the home built in 2009 with renovations like a professional heating system that extends to the outside deck, a custom dining nook with mountain views from every seat, and mahogany wood details in the kitchen.
- Agents: Kahn and Kathryn Whelan with Re/Max Alliance (sellers) and Sara Oclassen with 8z Real Estate (buyer)
- Sale Date: July 1, 2021
Marcus Freeman will make his Notre Dame coaching debut in the Fiesta Bowl. Here’s how he got there, including a ‘great learning experience’ with the Chicago Bears.
Marcus Freeman chuckled when the subject of his time with the Chicago Bears came up during a Notre Dame news conference earlier this month.
“My butt got cut real fast,” Freeman said.
The Bears selected Freeman in the fifth round of the 2009 NFL draft and waived the linebacker before the season began that September.
Freeman looked back at the period as a “great learning experience.”
“I was never outside of my comfort zone when I went to Ohio State,” Freeman said. “I grew up in Dayton, Ohio, went to Ohio State, had a lot of friends on that team and was never really pushed outside my comfort zone.
“The minute I got to Chicago and I was by myself — my family was back home — I said, ‘Ooh, it’s a little bit uncomfortable.’ And that helped me grow. It helped me get to this point where, hey, you can handle being outside of your comfort zone.”
Chicago was just one stop along Freeman’s path to New Year’s Day, when he will make his debut as Notre Dame’s coach in the Fiesta Bowl against Oklahoma State in Glendale, Ariz. (noon, ESPN).
Freeman joined Notre Dame’s staff as the defensive coordinator last January. He officially became the 30th head coach in program history on Dec. 3, four days after Brian Kelly left for LSU.
Freeman, 35, described the last couple of weeks leading up to the bowl game as a “whirlwind.”
“It’s been nonstop,” he said Dec. 15. “But I was thinking about it, and I don’t know if I ever want it to be where it’s normal because I think you’ll undervalue, underappreciate this opportunity that you have.
“I hope every day I walk in this office I’m like, ‘Man, I’m the head coach at Notre Dame,’ because that to me is what drives me to make sure that I don’t ever look past this opportunity that I have right now.”
Freeman’s steps to South Bend, Ind., started in Huber Heights, Ohio, where he earned Parade All-America honors at Wayne High School.
He was a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2008 at Ohio State, and after his experience with the Bears, he had stints on the practice squads of the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans.
His playing days ended after he was diagnosed with an enlarged heart in early 2010.
Freeman wanted to remain involved with the game and jumped right into coaching, returning to Ohio State as a graduate assistant. He was the linebackers coach at Kent State (2011-12) and Purdue (2013-15) before the Boilermakers added a co-defensive coordinator title in 2016.
From 2017-20, Freeman was defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Cincinnati, where he reconnected with Bearcats coach Luke Fickell. Fickell was Ohio State’s linebackers coach when Freeman played for the Buckeyes from 2004-08.
“Guys like Marcus are a huge part of what it is we built,” Fickell told reporters after the Bearcats wrapped up a trip to the College Football Playoff by winning the American Athletic Conference championship game Dec. 4.
Freeman made the move to Notre Dame this season and made an impact, guiding a unit that through Saturday was tied for ninth nationally in scoring defense (18.25 points per game).
“He comes ready to work,” Notre Dame defensive end Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa said. “He wants everybody to get better and take that next step in our game.”
After Kelly left, the players stepped up and let it be known why they wanted Freeman to lead the program.
“We wanted someone who was going to keep the culture of the program intact,” center Jarrett Patterson said. “He knew that this place is special and we knew that as well.”
Fickell said he’s “incredibly excited” for Freeman.
“We love it when they have great opportunities like that,” he said.
Freeman sought advice from several people about the best way to approach being a first-time head coach, and he heard similar answers of “Just be you.”
That starts with his parents, Michael and Chong.
“I’m the son of a man who was in the Air Force for 26 years,” Freeman said at his Dec. 6 introductory news conference. “I’m the son of a woman who was born in Korea that came over here in 1976, but I tell you that because that’s who I am. I get my discipline, my work ethic, my honesty from my father. I get my unselfishness and other centered focus from my mother, and that’s exactly how I will lead this football program.
“We will be disciplined. We will be tough. We will work tirelessly.”
Freeman went back to work recruiting soon after that news conference. He uses his experience with the Bears as part of his pitch.
“I tell these guys, the unique thing about Notre Dame is this isn’t home for many of our players — maybe one or two — so everybody coming to South Bend is coming from outside,” Freeman said. “And so they learn how to lean on each other and get through those uncomfortable moments.
“And that’s why, to me, the young people that come here know how to get through the homesickness and those uncomfortable times that I went through all of a sudden when I (was) in Chicago.”
Freeman is tackling his new responsibilities “one moment at a time.”
“Not looking at it as such a big challenge and such a big-picture ideal,” he said. “It’s just one moment at a time, one task at a time and attacking it one by one by one. It’s the same way I coach these players — it’s one day, one life.
“What can we do today to make sure we are better prepared for Jan. 1 than we were yesterday? That, to me, is the mindset that I have as the head coach of this team and I want our players to have.”
That mindset will be on display in Arizona as a new chapter of Notre Dame football begins.
“The whole focus is to send this group out as champions,” Freeman said. “And that’s what I said to them the first day I addressed them in the locker room. Our only focus is to finish this year as champions.
“Our drive, our focus and our motivation is to send this group of seniors that are playing their last game out as champions.”
