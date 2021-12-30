News
Boston Police union: City Hall meeting on COVID-19 vaccine mandate set for next week
City officials are planning to meet next with representatives from the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association, the union representing Boston’s police officers, to negotiate the city’s vaccine mandate, according to the union.
“The BPPA has already sent a demand to bargain and we’re headed to the table next week,” the union’s head, Larry Calderone, said in a statement. “When we sit down, maintaining a testing option will be part of the discussions. But finding common ground and securing greater protections for our members on several issues is the ultimate goal.”
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced last week that all City of Boston workers, including police officers, teachers, social services workers and others, must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Feb. 15, without a testing option.
Since then, city workers, including two visibly pregnant police officers, have challenged the mandate.
The officers asked Wu in a series of videos posted to Twitter if, when she was pregnant, she “(listened) to your doctor, your husband’s wishes and the guidance of your faith leaders? Mayor Wu, did you make your own decisions for yourself and your unborn children?”
Calderone said in his statement that “nobody wants to see a police officer who has worked through and survived the pandemic get terminated. And certainly nobody wants to see an expectant mother suffer any unnecessary stress or anxiety during what should be one of the most enjoyable periods in their lives.”
He called on the city to “bargain in good faith” when they come to the table next week.
The city’s press office declined to comment on the meeting and its scope.
Another group representing city workers, Boston First Responders United, announced earlier this week that it’s crafting a legal challenge to the mandate.
“Tyranny is here on our doorstep and if we do not act now, in concert with ALL city workers, then we are sealing our own fate,” the group wrote in an email ahead of a meeting Tuesday night.
The Wu Administration’s mandate goes a step further than one set by former Mayor Kim Janey by eliminating the test-out option.
“The previous Administration’s policy in no way limits the City’s authority to make this necessary update, although like the previous policy, the impacts will also be negotiated,” a city spokesperson previously told the Herald.
Visiting Mayo Clinic? No more cloth masks allowed; upgrade to medical or surgical masks.
Mayo Clinic doesn’t want cloth masks worn in its facilities.
In an effort to limit COVID-19 spread amid a growing omicron variant wave, the medical institution is asking all patients and visitors to switch to medical or surgical masks in an effort to add a layer of protection against the spread of COVID-19.
“This is a proactive change to reduce the risk of transmission on our campuses and ensure a safe environment for our most vulnerable patients,” said Dr. John O’Horo, a Mayo Clinic infectious diseases expert.
Additionally, all staff members will be required to wear medical or surgical masks when on a Mayo Clinic campus.
Requirements have already started in some areas and will roll out over the next few days in others, O’Horo said.
“Several studies have demonstrated the variability in cloth mask performance,” stated a Mayo Clinic online post Wednesday. “While a high-quality cloth mask may perform similarly to a medical-grade mask, patients and visitors use a wide range of face coverings, making standardization necessary.”
The post pointed to single-layer cloth masks, neck gaiters and bandannas as specifically failing to provide optimal protection.
Mayo Clinic will provide patients and visitors with an acceptable mask if they arrive at a facility with an unacceptable option, which include masks with exhalation valves.
Acceptable options include surgical and procedural masks generally worn by medical staff, as well as N-95 and KN-95 masks.
O’Horo said the medical and surgical masks being provided by Mayo Clinic are similar to many disposable options sold in stores.
“Most of the over-the-counter masks I see in most pharmacies and stores are very similar functionally to the kinds of masks we are talking about today,” he said, adding that the Mayo Clinic options have been tested to ensure they provide the desired protection.
He said the masks are good until they are soiled or visibly damaged, but Mayo Clinic recommends replacing them on a daily basis.
“There is not a concern about these types of masks having supply-chain disruptions that would interfere with our ability to do this,” he said.
During the seven-day period ending Monday, federal data shows 460 new COVID cases were reported in Olmsted County.
Of the county residents testing positive for COVID during the period, 63 were hospitalized.
The county’s vaccination rate continues to increase, with the Minnesota Department of Health reporting 86.3 percent of eligible residents had received at least one dose of vaccine by Monday and 81.3 percent had completed the series.
While Mayo Clinic is encouraging people to replace cloth masks when visiting its hospitals and clinics, O’Horo said “good” masks don’t need to be tossed out.
“If you have a high-quality cloth mask, I don’t see any reason to be concerned about that in most settings,” he said. “The hospital and clinic (are) not a typical setting because of those vulnerable patients.”
“Out in the general public, a high-quality cloth mask is still a very reasonable option in many settings,” he added, noting the key is to properly wear a mask with multiple layers and good fit over the nose and mouth.
As Ravens QB Lamar Jackson returns to practice, his ankle injury hangs over a pivotal week
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson made his long-awaited return to practice Wednesday, but a gimpy right ankle could keep him from rejoining a bolstered roster for Sunday’s crucial game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Jackson, sidelined since the Ravens’ Week 14 loss to the Cleveland Browns, was limited in the 20 minutes of practice open to reporters Wednesday. He had a slight limp as he jogged from one field to another, and he tended not to drive off his injured back foot as he delivered the ball in passing drills.
Coach John Harbaugh said he’s “really hopeful” that Jackson will start Sunday, but acknowledged that he’d hoped the 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player would return to action last week. Jackson hasn’t played since Dec. 12, when he was carted off the field after Browns rookie inside linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah tackled him from behind.
The Ravens have lost four games in a row for the first time since 2016, and a loss Sunday would all but eliminate them from playoff contention before their regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jackson, who was not made available to reporters Wednesday, has advanced to the postseason in each of his first three years in Baltimore.
“I really want to see him out there on Sunday,” Harbaugh said. “I know the fans do. I know, most of all, Lamar does. So he’s going to do everything he can to be out there, and you can’t make a promise, because we don’t know. We don’t know what tomorrow’s going to bring.”
Jackson’s return Wednesday overshadowed the arrival of more reinforcements, most notably the activation of starting outside linebackers Justin Houston and Tyus Bowser off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Houston missed the Ravens’ blowout loss Sunday to the Cincinnati Bengals, while Bowser returned just one day after being designated.
Three key reserves and special teams contributors — inside linebackers Chris Board and Kristian Welch and safety Geno Stone — were also activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Earlier in the week, the Ravens got back cornerbacks Chris Westry and Jimmy Smith and outside linebacker Pernell McPhee, all of whom practiced Wednesday.
But no player’s status this week will be monitored as closely as Jackson’s. A Pro Bowl selection for the second time in his three years as a full-time starter, Jackson has struggled over the second half of the season. He’s 1-3 in his past four starts, with 673 passing yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions over that stretch.
The Rams won’t make anything easy. Led by star tackle Aaron Donald (12 sacks) in the front and cornerback Jalen Ramsey (three interceptions, 14 passes defended) in the back, the Rams have the NFL’s sixth-most efficient defense, according to Football Outsiders, with top-10 pass-stopping and run-stopping units. Two years after Jackson and the Ravens destroyed the Rams in Los Angeles, 45-6, they’ll likely enter Sunday’s game as underdogs for the fourth straight game.
“We’re fighters here,” tight end Mark Andrews said. “We’re always going to fight. There’s never going to be a quit in us. No matter what the game is, no matter what the score is, we’re going to keep on coming, we’re going to keep on going, and that’s just who we are. And obviously, getting No. 8 [Jackson] back is special, because he’s a special player, and I think we’re all excited about that.”
If Jackson is limited or ineffective Sunday, the Ravens should have his more-than-capable backup available. Harbaugh said he expects Tyler Huntley, who missed the Ravens’ loss in Cincinnati after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, to rejoin the team Thursday. The second-year quarterback has impressed in five appearances and two starts this season, throwing for 743 yards, three touchdowns and an interception and posting an 88.9 passer rating while rushing for 168 yards and two scores.
With Jackson and Huntley sidelined Sunday, the Ravens turned to third-string journeyman Josh Johnson, who finished 28-for-40 for 304 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in his first start since 2018. But the offense lacked the big-play spark that Jackson offers as both a downfield thrower and open-field runner.
“Lamar is a great competitor,” center Bradley Bozeman said. “He’s a great playmaker. He does the things that he needs to do to be the best at what he does. But at the end of the day, if Lamar is not ready to play, he’s not ready to play. That’s on them — that’s up to the training staff, and that’s up to the coaching.”
As Jackson’s right ankle improves, so, too, could the health of the team around him. Right tackle Patrick Mekari (hand), tight end Nick Boyle (knee) and defensive lineman Calais Campbell, who were all limited last week, were full participants in Wednesday’s practice. Harbaugh also indicated that defensive lineman Justin Madubuike and tight end Josh Oliver, along with Huntley, could be activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list before Sunday’s game.
Even if starting cornerback Anthony Averett (ribs/chest) is unavailable this weekend, the Ravens could have their strongest game day roster since Jackson was hurt — and just in time, too.
“It’s going to feel good to have more guys out there compared to the previous two weeks,” safety Chuck Clark said. “It’s going to feel good, for sure, to have our ‘dogs.’ I was just walking from the locker room coming down here now and hearing guys yelling, and that’s a little bit of the energy that we’ve been missing these past two weeks, with different personalities, different energy and different spirits. So just hearing that, I feel like we’re going to be fired up, ready to go this week.”
Week 17
RAMS@RAVENS
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Ch. 45 Radio: 97.9 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Rams by 3 ½
Ravens CB Anthony Averett, OLB Odafe Oweh among 11 missing at practice; OT Ja’Wuan James won’t return this season
The Ravens had eight players sidelined by injuries at Wednesday’s practice ahead of Sunday’s pivotal game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Baltimore had 13 players total on the injury report, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was limited in his return to the field for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in a Dec. 12 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
Cornerback Anthony Averett (ribs/chest), outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (foot), fullback Patrick Ricard (knee), left guard Ben Powers (foot), wide receiver Devin Duvernay (ankle), right tackle Tyre Phillips (knee), linebacker Malik Harrison (illness) and defensive back Anthony Levine Sr. (knee) did not practice.
Averett, the Ravens’ top cornerback in a depleted secondary, left Sunday’s 41-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half after attempting to tackle tight end C.J. Uzomah. Duvernay and Ricard, who were named to the Pro Bowl last week, remain sidelined after missing Sunday’s game.
Three players — outside linebacker Justin Houston, cornerback Tavon Young and right guard Kevin Zeitler — received rest days.
In addition to Jackson, outside linebacker Tyus Bowser was limited for personal reasons.
Right tackle Patrick Mekari (hand), tight end Nick Boyle (knee) and defensive linemen Calais Campbell (thigh) were full participants.
OT Ja’Wuan James won’t return this season
Offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James was not added to the 53-man roster by Wednesday’s deadline, meaning he will revert to the non-football injury list and miss the remainder of the season.
The Ravens signed the 29-year-old James, a 2014 first-round draft pick by the Miami Dolphins, to a two-year deal in June after he suffered a torn Achilles tendon and was cut by the Denver Broncos.
Coach John Harbaugh said “I think that ship has sailed” when asked Wednesday about James’ potential return.
“My position on it was he’ll do the best he can and really make the determination for himself,” Harbaugh said. “You’re talking about an Achilles, that’s something that the player has to decide, really, if he feels like he’s ready to go. There hasn’t been any talk along those lines. So, as a coach, we’re not preparing for him to be back. Of course, you could always be pleasantly surprised, but that’s not where we’re going right now, I don’t think.”
James practiced with the team Dec. 8, giving the Ravens 21 days to move him to the active roster or place him on season-ending injured reserve. James, who’s started 65 games for the Miami Dolphins and Broncos over his six-year NFL career, hasn’t played since a December 2019 game with Denver. He opted out of the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
