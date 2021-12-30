Celebrities
Boy, 14, guns down three teens inside Texas convenience store (Video)
Texas police are on the hunt for a 14-year-old boy who killed three teenagers inside a Garland convenience store on Sunday.
Surveillance video shows Abel Elias Acosta, shirtless and armed with a handgun, creep to the doorway of a Texaco station and open fire inside.
Garland police say Acosta fired 20 rounds into the store, killing three teenagers.
Police identified the victims as Xavier Gonzalez, 14, Ivan Noyala, 16, and Rafael Garcia, 17. A 15-year-old cook was also injured but has not been identified.
Acosta’s father, Richard Acosta, allegedly served as the teenager’s getaway driver. Police say Richard turned himself in, but his son is still at large.
Richard Acosta, 33, faces capital murder charges. He was booked into jail on $1 million bond, the NY Post reported.
Police announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to Acosta’s arrest and conviction. Acosta is considered armed and extremely dangerous.
Abel Acosta is described as a light-skinned Hispanic male with dark hair and brown eyes. He stands just over 5 feet tall and weighs around 125 pounds.
The deadly attack may have been in retaliation for a previous incident involving the teens.
Abel Elias Acosta, 14, is described as a light-skinned Hispanic male with dark hair, brown eyes, approximately 5' 05" in height, and weighing around 125 pounds.
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 29, 2021
Katharine McPhee Stuns In Red Swimsuit As She Claps Back At Criticism Of Bikini Photo
Bye, haters! Katharine McPhee posted a photo of herself rocking a red, one-shouldered swimsuit and responded to critics of a bikini photo that her husband David Foster shared.
Haters are going to hate, and Katharine McPhee is fine with that. The 37-year-old actress/singer decided to call out her critics by posting a photo of herself in a red swimsuit and a long caption to accompany it. She hit back at the haters for their response to a sexy photo that her husband David Foster, 72, posted of her in a bikini.
Katharine called the press around David’s photo of her “so dumb.” She went on to say, “So I hope this photo helps lol I’m sorry but we are not sorry. And for all of you who can’t deal with it maybe this helps. I’ve struggled with weight my whole 20s and 30. I’ve gone up and down 10 times over. Does that make you feel better? There is nothing wrong with that -most people do.”
She noted that she lost her baby weight “without dieting. Zero. Diets are the worst and I’ve had zero pressure from anyone. I’ve let me body do its thing and found a great workout. That’s it. And guess what? I’ll probably gain weight again at some point too. Who cares? BUT people freaking out about what my husband captioned seriously get a life… Stop being so offended by what people post who have zero impact on your life and move on. Maybe you should have more of an attitude of like, let’s say… “oh that’s nice he thinks his wife is hot.” I cannot with this overly sensitive society right now. But as Taylor Swift said haters gonna hate.”
Katharine’s latest post comes two days after David posted a picture of his wife in a black bikini. “What baby!” David captioned the photo.
Katharine and David welcomed their son, Rennie, in February 2021. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Katharine, and she revealed that she was looking to make an annual trip to Disneyland a family tradition after a recent trip. Katharine gushed that she “cherishes every single moment” with her little one.
Accountability: Death Of Black 17-Year-Old Cedric Lofton While In Police Custody Officially Ruled Homicide By Autopsy Report
Now, charges, please.
The subject of Black folks dying in police custody is back in the news in a big way after several incidents this year have put the bacon boys back under the spotlight. Recently, BOSSIP reported on the suspicious death of former NFL baller Glenn Foster Jr. who died while in the custody of the pork patrol in rural Alabama. Today, we have a new story that is just as heartbreaking, just as suspicious, and just as infuriating.
17-year-old Cedric Lofton died while in the custody of Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center in Wichita, Kansas. Lofton was handcuffed and placed face-down on the concrete floor with no pulse for four minutes before officers realized something was wrong. PEOPLE reports that an autopsy that was released on Monday confirms that Cedric’s death was indeed a homicide.
The report, obtained by PEOPLE, indicates Lofton, 17, died from “complications of cardiopulmonary arrest sustained after physical struggle while restrained in the prone position.”
The incident occurred on September 24, 2021 after police say Lofton got into a physical altercation with one of the corrections officers.
Lofton was hospitalized “post cardiopulmonary resuscitation” and complications from an “anoxic brain injury, acute respiratory failure, and acute kidney injury” led to his death on Sept. 26, states the autopsy report.
At this time, no criminal charges have been filed against the officers but the Kansas Bureau of Investigation is allegedly looking into every nook and cranny in this case.
We’ll be watching…
Minka Kelly & Trevor Noah Head To South Africa For The Holidays & He Posts 1st Photo With Her
For the first time in their on/off, year and a half relationship, Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah appeared in a social media photo together. The pic was taken on their trip to South Africa.
It looks like Trevor Noah took on-again girlfriend, Minka Kelly, home to South Africa for the holidays! The talk show host took to Instagram on Dec. 29 to share a photo of himself celebrating a friend’s birthday, and there’s no mistaking Minka seated right next to him at the long table. This is the first time that Minka has appeared on Trevor’s social media page in the entirety of the pair’s relationship, which began in 2020. Minka looks right at home as she’s seated between Trevor and another guest for the birthday celebration.
Although Trevor didn’t specifically point Minka out in the photo, the comments section was filled with fans who took notice of the brunette beauty in the background. “Minka Kelly finally graced our shores,” one person wrote. Another added, “I am so excited he and Minka appear to be back together.”
News of Trevor and Minka’s relationship first went public at the end of summer 2020. At that time, reports claimed that the two were already quite “serious” while keeping their romance low-key. However, by May 2021, news broke that the two had split after less than one year together.
The breakup was short-lived, though. By June, they were spotted together in St. Barts, followed by a trip to New York City, where they were photographed out and about together. Another sighting in September seemingly proved that the two were very much back on — and this holiday trip seals the deal! Throughout the entirety of their relationship, Minka and Trevor have kept their love out of the public eye, so seeing her appear on his Instagram page is definitely a big step.
Neither Trevor nor Minka have been married. However, the actress has dated in the public eye quite a bit throughout her career. She was previously in long term relationships with Chris Evans, Derek Jeter and Jesse Williams.
