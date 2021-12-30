Boy, 14, guns down three teens inside Texas convenience store (Video)

Texas police are on the hunt for a 14-year-old boy who killed three teenagers inside a Garland convenience store on Sunday.

Surveillance video shows Abel Elias Acosta, shirtless and armed with a handgun, creep to the doorway of a Texaco station and open fire inside.

Garland police say Acosta fired 20 rounds into the store, killing three teenagers.

Police identified the victims as Xavier Gonzalez, 14, Ivan Noyala, 16, and Rafael Garcia, 17. A 15-year-old cook was also injured but has not been identified.

Acosta’s father, Richard Acosta, allegedly served as the teenager’s getaway driver. Police say Richard turned himself in, but his son is still at large.

Richard Acosta, 33, faces capital murder charges. He was booked into jail on $1 million bond, the NY Post reported.

Police announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to Acosta’s arrest and conviction. Acosta is considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Abel Acosta is described as a light-skinned Hispanic male with dark hair and brown eyes. He stands just over 5 feet tall and weighs around 125 pounds.

The deadly attack may have been in retaliation for a previous incident involving the teens.

