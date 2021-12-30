Celebrities
Britney Spears’ Sons Have A Blast At Art Exhibit With The Singer & Sam Asghari: ‘So Much Fun’
Britney Spears took a trip to a Los Angeles art exhibit with her two sons and fiancé, who appeared to be bonding a lot in Brit’s footage.
Britney Spears, 40, recently spent some quality time with her sons Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James, 15, at a Los Angeles art exhibit. The “Toxic” songstress uploaded an Instagram video on Dec. 28 that featured Britney, her sons, and her fiancé Sam Asghari, 27, having a blast together at the exhibit. Britney sped up the group’s voices in the 2-minute-long video, as they played around on swings and wandered through the exhibit to get glances at the impeccable art collections.
Sam, who popped the question to Britney in Sept. 2021, seemed to be having a lot of fun bonding with her kids. At one point in the video, Sam spun one of Britney’s sons around in a circular spinning chair. The fitness trainer and the pop star also goofed around together while dancing, which one of the boys seemingly recorded for the video. Speaking of Britney’s sons, one of them told their famous mother, “Don’t post any of this,” in the footage, to which Brit said she’d “post my own version.” Britney also jokingly said that her teenage sons were acting like “such turds” during the outing.
Britney captioned her video, “Adventures with the kids are so much fun.” It’s not often that Brit posts footage of her sons, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, so it was a welcome surprise for fans to see them pop up on her Instagram page. It was also exciting to see how much Sam was enjoying spending time with his future step-sons.
Not long after Britney got engaged, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Sean and Jayden are “completely on board” and “supportive” of their mother having a child with Sam, which she’s hinted at wanting to do now that her conservatorship is over. “They’d love to have a little brother or little sister,” the source shared. “She talks to the boys about the next steps of her new life.”
Celebrities
Alabama Barker, 16, Hospitalized: Travis Barker’s Daughter Gives Update After Cryptic Post
The blink-182 drummer’s daughter shared that she was feeling okay after sharing a photo of a hospital wrist band.
Alabama Barker seems like she had a bit of a health scare on Tuesday December 28. Travis Barker‘s 16-year-old daughter took to her Instagram to share a photo of what looked like a hospital bracelet or a medical file, and shared that she was feeling okay. She didn’t divulge many details, but she assured her fans and followers that everything was okay, after whatever issue she had faced.
Alongside the tag for her name, Alabama thanked everyone who checked in on her. “I’m gonna be okay!” she updated her followers. “Thank[s] to everybody who made sure I was good.” She also included a heart emoji, but she didn’t give further details about what had happened. A few hours before she’d shared a picture of a hospital wristband, per E! News. After the update, Alabama showed fans that she was okay by posting a video of herself unboxing some new beauty products.
Hopefully whatever had affected Alabama has passed, and she’s feeling much better! She’s Travis’ youngest child, and she celebrated her 16th birthday on Christmas Eve. The 46-year-old blink-182 drummer shares Alabama with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, 46. Other than Alabama, Travis also has a son Landon Asher, 18, and a stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22.
Alabama seems like she’s super close with her dad and her future step-mom Kourtney Kardashian. Alabama and all of Travis’ kids joined the couple as they vacationed in Mexico for the drummer’s birthday, and Travis shared photos with Kourtney and his kids, saying that he’d had a perfect day during the trip. Alabama was also spotted spending a day bonding and shopping with her dad in New York City back in September. Other than her dad, Alabama seems like she’s grown close to her future step-siblings and cousins. She posted an adorable TikTok video with Kourtney’s daughter Penelope Disick and Kim Kardashian‘s daughter North West earlier in December, where the three girls all participated in a viral trend, and Alabama called the girls her friends.
Celebrities
Chrishell Stause Slays In A Bikini As She Subtly Shades Jason Oppenheim After Split
Chrishell Stause seems to be doing fine after her breakup with Jason Oppenheim & she proved that when she showed off her incredible figure in a tiny bikini.
Chrishell Stause, 40, and Jason Oppenheim may have officially broken up, but that hasn’t stopped Chrishell from living her life and looking fabulous. The Selling Sunset star put her toned figure on full display when she posted a slideshow of photos of herself rocking a sexy animal-print bikini.
Chrishell posted three photos from her Cabo San Lucas vacation, with the caption, “Well these eggs aren’t going to fertilize themselves Or maybe they will…who knows. Until then, 2022 bring it on.”
In the photos, Chrishell rocked a Mimi The Label bikini featuring a plunging leopard print The Judy top that knotted and tied in the front, paired with the matching low-cut seamless bottoms. She styled her look with a pair of oversized sunglasses and smiled as she had her hands under the flowing water coming from the outdoor shower.
Chrishell and Jason, who are both co-stars on the hit Netflix show, apparently started dating over the summer. However, the couple officially called it quits just a week ago, due to the couple not wanting the same family values.
Chrishell shared a heartfelt statement to her Instagram that read, “Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward.”
She continued, “Men have the luxury of time that women don’t and that’s just the way it goes. All of that being said, navigating this public terrain is difficult and I am just trying my best.”
Celebrities
Harrison Ford’s Wife: Everything To Know About His Marriage To Calista Flockhart & Past Relationships
Harrison was married twice before walking down the aisle with actress Calista Flockhart. Find out all about the movie star’s relationships here!
Harrison Ford has been a Hollywood heartthrob since he first lit up the screen as hunky Han Solo in 1977’s Star Wars. His matinee idol status was solidified as the adventurous archeologist Dr. Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark and its numerous sequels. With Working Girl and Witness, Harrison’s movie star magnetism was undeniable. It’s no wonder he has had a string of high-profile relationships in Tinseltown, including three marriages. Find out all about his relationships below!
Mary Marquardt
Harrison and Mary Marquardt, who was born in 1945, wed in June 18, 1964 after meeting at the liberal arts college, Ripon College, in Ripon, Wisconsin. Mary graduated with a degree in Culinary Arts and had a career in the food industry while Harrison worked his way up in Hollywood. The couple welcomed their first son, Benjamin, on September 22, 1966. Their second child, Willard, was born on May 14, 1969. Benjamin would go on to follow in his mother’s footsteps as he became a renowned chef and restauranteur in Los Angeles, while Willard owns a boxing gym called Strong Sports Gym and his own fashion line, Ludwig Clothing Company. The pair eventually called it quits in 1979.
Decades later, the divorce gained renewed attention after Harrison’s Star Wars co-star, Carrie Fisher, alleged she and Harrison had an affair while filming the sci-fi blockbuster, during the time he was married to Mary. In her 2016 memoir The Princess Diarist, Carrie wrote of the three-month long tryst, which she claims happened while she was 19 and Harrison was 33. “I was so inexperienced, but I trusted something about him,” she said. “He was kind.” And in an interview with People around the time the book was published, Carrie revealed, “It was so intense. It was Han and Leia during the week, and Carrie and Harrison during the weekend.”
Melissa Mathison
Melissa Mathison was born on June 3, 1950 in Los Angeles and became well known in Hollywood for writing the screenplays for 1979’s The Black Stallion and 1982’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, the latter of which garnered her a nomination for Best Original Screenplay. As a friend of Francis Ford Coppola, Melissa often visited the set of Apocalypse Now, where she met Harrison, per ABC. In 1983, the couple decided to make it official and married. In 1987, they welcomed son Malcolm and three years later a daughter named Georgia. In 2000, they tried a trial separation before officially filing for divorce in 2004, although it was reported they remained on good terms. “The couple is very friendly and everything is very amicable,” a spokesperson for Harrison told ABC at the time. In 2015, Melissa died at the age of 65 after a battle with cancer.
Calista Flockhart
Born on November 11, 1964 in Illinois, Calista Flockhart took her talents to Tinseltown and had her big break in 1997 as the titular heroine in David E. Kelley’s television series Ally McBeal. Later in her career, she would star in Brothers & Sisters and Supergirl. During her appearance at the 2002 Golden Globes, Calista met Harrison and the two immediately hit it off. As Harrison was still in the midst of his divorce from Melissa, the pair would keep their relationship low key at first, eventually saying “I do” in 2010. Harrison would go on to adopt Calista’s son Liam, whom she adopted at birth in 2001. Although the adorable couple have a 22-year age gap, they are going stronger than ever. Perhaps it is their shared sense of humor that has kept the pair together for almost 2 decades! “Harrison and I laugh a lot, and humor is everything to me,” Calista told Closer Weekly in 2017.
Britney Spears’ Sons Have A Blast At Art Exhibit With The Singer & Sam Asghari: ‘So Much Fun’
Alabama Barker, 16, Hospitalized: Travis Barker’s Daughter Gives Update After Cryptic Post
Chrishell Stause Slays In A Bikini As She Subtly Shades Jason Oppenheim After Split
Recapping 2021 Memecoin Mania: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, & More
Harrison Ford’s Wife: Everything To Know About His Marriage To Calista Flockhart & Past Relationships
Katy Perry Reveals The Setlist For Her Las Vegas Residency & Fans Go Wild
Owen McCown embraces NFL lineage in pursuit of becoming CU Buffs quarterback
Yasmine Lopez: 5 Things To Know About The Model Spotted Partying With Kanye West
Joe Rogan Pushes Michelle Obama To Run For President in 2024: ‘If She Runs, She’ll Win’
Best Credit Repair Companies: Top 7 Services To Fix Your Credit in 2022
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Simple Ways To Save Yourself From Identity Theft
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities7 days ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News2 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
How to4 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
News1 day ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Beauty4 weeks ago
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies