News
Bruins inching closer to game action
We are now two full weeks past the last Bruins’ game. The last time we saw the B’s, a roster speckled with AHL players lost to the New York Islanders back on December 16.
Rumor has it that the B’s will once again return to play on Saturday for a New Year’s Day matinee against the Buffalo Sabres and, despite COVID cases popping up throughout the league, the B’s could actually have close to a full roster available.
On Thursday morning, coach Bruce Cassidy was still waiting to see if Charlie Coyle would be able to test out of protocol. If that is the case, then Cassidy was hopeful his second line centerman would be on the ice Friday for practice and be ready to play this weekend against the Sabres and in Detroit Sunday against the Red Wings.
If no one else tests positive – granted, a big “if” these days – then the B’s would be missing only Jakub Zboril, who is out for the season after undergoing ACL surgery. Coyle was the 11th Bruin to test positive but is currently the only one still in protocol.
A Coyle return would give the B’s their full complement of forwards. Cassidy believes that, all things considered, one day of practice should be enough.
“I’ll have to talk to him. Some guys are able to do more (exercise) at home than others. I think Charlie was asymptomatic so he should be fine. I assume he’s been doing some work. He’s in pretty good shape to begin with. So, yeah, it would be (enough),” said Cassidy, who gave his team the day off after four straight practice days. “Now we just have to see how he looks on the ice and see how he feels. He’s got to be part of that discussion as well, because it’s an afternoon game and there’s no morning skate to get an extra touch or two in. But, yeah, he could certainly be available and we’d most likely use him if he’s ready to go.”
By Saturday, the players will no doubt be beyond ready to play a game, at least mentally. How they’re able to perform is another question.
The Sabres will have played twice since the break (they lost Wednesday at home against the Devils and were playing in Long Island on Thursday) while the B’s will have gone 16 days without a game.
“They’ll have the advantage of being back in the grind of puck possession, down-low, 50-50 pucks and just the stuff that’s hard to practice over and over, the game situations where you’re coming through the middle with your head up as opposed to looking down sometimes. Obviously in practice, you’re not getting hit like that. That’s the one advantage they’ll have,” said Cassidy. “It’ll be their third game in three and a half days, so the advantage in that regard should be with us. We should have the fresher legs, so we’ll see which one wins out, right? But we have built some battle into our practices this week, enough that I hope guys are winning their puck battles. It’s just managing pucks in those tough areas in games that you can’t replicate that will be the challenge for us. But I think our guys are ready to go. We’ve had a good week of practice so far, we’ll be on again (Friday) to tidy up a few things. Our energy level is good, so we pretty much have all our guys here with the exception of Charlie, and it looks like he might be joining so, so this is as healthy as we’ve been all year, so let’s see how it plays out.”
While the Sabres are sorting some COVID issues of their own (Dylan Cozens, Jeff Skinner and Zemgus Girgensons all missed Wednesday’s loss to Jersey) two big pieces in the Jack Eichel trade made their Sabres debuts on Wednesday – former Boston College Eagle Alex Tuch and Vegas’ 2019 first rounder Peyton Krebs.
It should be an interesting game on Saturday. Then again, for Bruins’ fans going through Black-and-Gold withdrawals, any game would be interesting at this stage…
According to the AHL transactions, John Moore was returned to Providence. The veteran defenseman had been the B’s loan taxi squader. With the COVID surge, teams are allowed a six-man taxi squad through the February All-Star break but the B’s have not yet had a need to fill it out.
News
Firefighters rescue injured woman from Minneapolis cave
Firefighters have rescued an injured woman from a cave in a Minneapolis park.
The city’s fire department issued a news release saying firefighters got a call about 6 p.m. Wednesday that a woman had fallen in the cave located behind the frozen Minnehaha Falls in Minnehaha Regional Park in Minneapolis.
Firefighters used ropes and harnesses to reach the cave and found the woman deep inside the cavern. She said she had slipped and injured her ankle and couldn’t climb out.
Firefighters splinted her ankle, put her in a rescue basket and hauled her up to paramedics. She was ultimately taken to a hospital. No one else was hurt.
News
Vikings place LB Nick Vigil on COVID-19 reserve list
The Vikings on Thursday placed starting linebacker Nick Vigil on the COVID-19 reserve list, and he could miss Sunday night’s game at Green Bay.
Vigil has played in all 15 games this season, starting 11. He mostly been the No. 3 linebacker although he was an every-down player in six games that linebacker Anthony Barr has missed this season.
Vigil is the fifth player on Minnesota’s COVID list. The others are quarterback Sean Mannion, guard Oli Udoh, tackle Rashod Hill and defensive end Patrick Jones III.
If Vigil is out Sunday, he likely would be replaced by Blake Lynch.
News
Chicago sports communities — from the Bears to the Cubs’ Jed Hoyer — and NFL figures help raise more than $750,000 for the son of late ESPN reporter Jeff Dickerson
The NFL and Chicago sports communities have helped raise more than $750,000 to support the family of late ESPN reporter Jeff Dickerson, who died Tuesday at the age of 44 after a year-long battle with colon cancer.
Dickerson’s wife, Caitlin, died from complications from melanoma in 2019 at age 36. The couple is survived by their 11-year-old son, Parker.
Parker’s aunt started a GoFundMe page with the goal of raising $100,000 to support his education, health and athletics, his love of which is well known to anyone who knew Dickerson.
In less than 48 hours, some of the biggest names in the NFL, Chicago sports and media contributed in honor of Dickerson, who was known for his talent and professionalism as a journalist and his positivity, kindness, humor and love of his family.
The Bears, the team Dickerson covered for 20 years, donated $25,000. So too did Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay and Washington Football Team owners Dan and Tanya Snyder.
Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie donated $10,000, and Chicago sports figures Tom Ricketts, Andy Dalton and Anthony Rizzo, journalist Jay Glazer and the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation were among other big donors.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who has 8.9 million followers on Twitter, has been promoting the fund on his account by thanking those who donate, including other NFL teams, Jed Hoyer, Theo Epstein, Tom Waddle, Charles Leno Jr. and the Loyola men’s basketball team, for which Dickerson served as a broadcast analyst.
Obvious Shirts, a Chicago apparel company, created orange and blue T-shirts with “JD” printed over a bear logo and is donating 100% of the profits to the fund. The company has made a $28,500 donation on the page already and tweeted Thursday morning that donations from the shirts had topped $40,000.
Meanwhile, tributes to Dickerson have poured in. Bears coach Matt Nagy, safety Eddie Jackson and wide receiver Darnell Mooney all offered their condolences to Dickerson’s family at the beginning of their virtual news conferences Wednesday.
“Obviously it’s a tough day for all of us,” Nagy said. “We know how much Jeff meant to all of us. … I was able to have four good years being able to learn who he is as a person and get to hear his stories, and when I think about Jeff, I think about how positive he was. Which we all talk about. He was always glass half-full. With me, he was always very supportive and respectful, which is pretty neat in this day and age to have somebody like that from the very start. And I appreciated that.”
