Celtics notebook: Udoka’s options left up in the air
Ime Udoka was certainly disgusted enough in the wake of Monday’s loss in Minneapolis to juggle his lineup. But as many NBA coaches have discovered during the avalanche of COVID-triggered absences, you can’t juggle what you don’t have.
So with Josh Richardson the latest Celtic to return from health and safety protocol for Wednesday’s game against the Clippers, the Celtics coach still wants to see what a string of games looks like with his regular lineup on the floor before making major changes. That wasn’t possible against the Clippers due to the protocol-related absences of Jayson Tatum and Dennis Schroder, and Marcus Smart missing his second straight game with a right hand laceration.
Joe Johnson’s chance at playing time remains tied to whatever load the rotation regulars can muster.
“As far as guys coming back, that’ll help off top,” said the Celtics coach. “Getting Josh back tonight, we got Al (Horford) and Grant (Williams) that last game, so we’re getting some more depth back there and that’ll affect Joe (Johnson) and the others who we brought in. It’s possible — like I said, not to say insurance policies, but in case more positive popped up. And so we get some depth back and some rotational players, and so that should naturally help as far as that.
“We talked about it coming off the West Coast trip, with Jaylen (Brown) coming back and certain things, it’s tough to say, you need to start over and try something totally new,” said Udoka. “Lineup-wise, we’re getting guys back and still missing starters — Marcus, Dennis, Jayson right now. You don’t want to revamp everything while you don’t have your whole crew there. Just the guys back should help the continuity and the guys who’ve been here all year. Looking forward to more consistency, regardless of who plays.”
Smart misses second straight game
Smart’s absence was clearly evident down the stretch of the Minnesota game once the Celtics started to unravel. But according to Udoka, the pain in the point guard’s right hand still prevents him from gripping the ball properly.
“He’s better. The laceration is still there and painful, doesn’t have a lot of grip or touch,” he said. “So should be back soon, tried it out a few times doing some different things and you don’t want to risk getting worse, if he reaches for a steal or something like that. So obviously the bandage or padding or whatever he needs doesn’t help to the extent that he needed to, but it’s a short-term thing that should be next game or so.”
Richardson on the rebound
Richardson’s peculiar situation — he tested positive for COVID and went through health and safety protocol earlier this month before being sent back for a shorter stay that ended Monday night — speaks to the confusion of the NBA’s insistence on playing games.
The league’s shortened isolation period — a minimum of six days in line with national CDC standards — played a role in Richardson’s expedient return this time around.
“With new variants and new protocols and all that, I think it was up and down a little bit,” said Udoka. “I think some other guys may have been in similar situations around the league where they’re here and in and out and then having to come back. It was tough because of how well he played in New York and then losing him when we lose some other guys as well, and so we had to rely on some younger, less seasoned guys. But it is what it is and I think he showed that he could come back and play well against New York and we’re going to need that with the guys we have missing now.”
Charlie Baker, teachers, medical experts on collision course over coronavirus
State education officials, medical experts, politicians and teachers’ unions could be on a collision course next year over whether to continue in-person learning at coronavirus-plagued Massachusetts schools.
School systems all over the state are sweating bullets hoping to avoid a major COVID-19 outbreak that could send kids back to remote learning — an option that Gov. Charlie Baker vows will not happen.
The Baker administration on Wednesday announced it was mailing 200,000 at-home COVID tests to school districts around the state — a preemptive move that shows education officials are determined to keep kids and teachers in the schools even amid a surge in cases.
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said in a statement that the delivery will allow all teachers and staff to take one test right before they return to work following the holiday break.
“Doing everything we can to keep students learning in classrooms is critical,” Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley said. “Providing these tests to teachers and staff is one more thing we can do to ensure that is possible.”
“We all remain committed to keeping schools open despite the recent uptick in COVID cases,” Education Secretary James Peyser said.
Uptick? That’s the understatement of the year. More like a tsunami.
But there will be immense pressure on Baker and school officials from health experts and some unions to shut down in-person learning if thousands of students, teachers and staff are getting infected.
The fight could even spill over into the 2022 governor’s race.
Baker is not running for a third term but Republican candidate Geoff Diehl has been a strong and vocal proponent of keeping schools open.
The two announced Democrats in the race, Harvard professor Danielle Allen and state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz, as well as potential candidate Attorney General Maura Healey, could find themselves under strong pressure to bend to the teachers unions if they decide to fight Baker’s order to keep students in schools.
The stakes are high for all sides in this game of political chicken.
Thousands of kids who could get the virus could then pass it on to their vulnerable parents or grandparents — and Baker will be blamed for being stubborn if that happens.
Education experts all know that keeping kids in school and not remote learning is the best outcome for the state’s most vulnerable population — students. Epidemiologists say it’s safe to be in school as long as there is regular testing and masks.
No one wants to go back to the early pandemic days when students were slumbering through classes while sitting in their beds or on couches at home.
Baker ought to be not putting his head in the sand, but listening to health experts and searching for an equitable solution for all — including teachers and school kids
‘It was humiliating’: Mass State Police trooper speaks out about losing job over vaccine mandate
The first Mass State Police trooper who was given the ax over the state’s coronavirus vaccine mandate is speaking out about the “humiliating” experience and termination process.
Timothy Barry, 29, said he’s still “in disbelief” after he was yanked out of a State Police training class in late October and stripped of his police gear in front of about 40 fellow troopers. He had not gotten a COVID-19 shot by the mid-October deadline.
The Marine Corps veteran, who was assigned to the State Police Mounted Unit, then became the first statie to get recommended for termination.
“I was singled out at the State Police Academy, and now being the only one recommended for termination, I definitely feel singled out,” Barry told the Herald this week.
“I’ve been in disbelief,” he added. “This was my dream job to be a state trooper, and I’ve never brought any shame to this organization. It’s definitely disappointing and heartbreaking.”
The Quincy resident recounted his Oct. 28 experience at the State Police Academy in New Braintree.
Barry drove the two hours out to the training class, and was then “blindsided” in front of the class. He had submitted a religious exemption for the vaccine but was in limbo, he said.
“I was pulled out of a class of 30 to 40 people, and they didn’t try to discreetly pull me out,” Barry said. “I had to empty out my cruiser as the entire class was looking at me, like I did something bad.
“I had to surrender all my police tools,” he added. “It’s not like I committed a domestic or a violent crime. It was really over the top… It was humiliating.”
He was relieved of his duties, placed on unpaid leave, and was then later recommended for termination over the vax mandate.
Barry was a statie for three years, first working on the roads as a trooper and then assigned to the Mounted Unit. He was previously a police officer in Bedford for five years, and is a third-generation law enforcement officer.
“Between my military years in the Marine Corps, as a local police officer and as a state trooper, I’ve never been disciplined,” Barry said. “In an era where you want police accountability, why is this why you’re getting rid of quality troopers?
“I’ve worked hard to get here,” he added. “It’s something I’ve always wanted, and for an agency that wants to be the most elite in the state and the nation, why are you getting rid of good troopers for this?”
Barry volunteered at the Bedford VA for over half a decade and volunteered for the Special Olympics, with events like the torch run as a local police officer.
He taught religious education for five years and was a Eucharistic minister. He was unsuccessful at getting a religious exemption for the vaccine. To try to get the exemption, he went in front of a “trial board” court hearing, which was made up of a State Police captain and lawyer.
“They’re not priests,” Barry said. “They’re not rabbis. They’re just two random people. A lot of these things just weren’t thought out.”
He doesn’t know of any religious exemption that has been accepted.
“Personally, I think that mandating the vaccine and going against someone’s religious beliefs is a violation of your civil rights,” Barry said. “This has violated my rights and many others.”
He said he would have complied with regular COVID testing.
“I definitely would have been OK with that,” Barry said.
A spokesperson for the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security on Wednesday deferred comment to Mass State Police.
A Mass State Police spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions — including how many State Police troopers are facing termination over the vax mandate, and if the state plans to pull other staties out of training classes and strip them of their gear.
“It’s just not right,” Barry said, later adding, “A real shame.”
Bay State residents wait up to 6 hours for COVID tests as municipalities add testing capacity
As COVID-19 cases spike week-over-week, Bay Staters have come to expect the long lines, sometimes waiting as long as 6 hours, at COVID testing sites.
“I was seeing the horror stories everywhere, and I said, ‘You know what? Forget it. I am going, and I’m going to park my butt early,’” said Terrilee Duncan of Medford, while sitting in her car at the Square One Mall testing site in Saugus.
Duncan was not exaggerating: although the testing site opens at 2 p.m., Duncan was the first car to arrive, shortly after 8 a.m., armed with a puzzle book and some bills to pay to pass the time. As a home health aide, she has to get a negative COVID test after an exposure to return to work.
“It’s crazy. It’s absolutely stark-raving nuts,” Duncan said of the lines. “They should open earlier,” she added, though she acknowledged that the state-run site, operated by Transformative Healthcare, is simply following orders from the state.
“If they’d like to open more, we would certainly love to be helpful. Right now, that’s just what’s been ordered (by the state),” said Transformative’s spokesperson, Chris Keohan, who acknowledged people’s “frustration” with the wait times. He added that each Transformative site is conducting over 500 COVID tests per day.
Joe Palmarozzo, from Melrose, thought he’d be first in line at 8:20 a.m., but ended up two cars behind Duncan. “If anybody got in this line and (was) surprised, then they’re not paying attention,” he said.
Palmarozzo came armed with movies downloaded on his tablet and several work calls lined up after waiting for four hours last week for a COVID test at the site. “It’s just brutal,” he said.
Sgt. Matt Vecchio of the Saugus Police was directing cars through the snaking line Wednesday, and said that end-to-end, the line takes about four hours. He said that Tuesday, he had to turn people away by 1:30 — 30 minutes before the testing site opened.
“If you want to get tested, you better show up early,” he said.
The Baker administration is working to combat these long lines, along with empty shelves of rapid COVID tests, by adding more testing sites in cities including Roxbury, Lynn and Taunton and contracting with rapid test companies to allow municipalities and other entities to purchase cheaper tests at state-negotiated prices.
Still, some municipalities are taking measures into their own hands. Cambridge, for example, announced Wednesday that it’s expanding its city-run testing sites, in conjunction with CIC Health, to seven days a week.
“With the surge of the omicron variant and the increased demand for testing, we worked to quickly make more appointments available to residents,” said Cambridge Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui and City Manager Louis A. DePasquale in a joint statement.
“We’ve certainly seen increased demand in recent weeks, which is why we worked to expand our partnership with CIC Health to make testing available 7 days a week,” a Cambridge spokesperson said.
Between Dec. 1 and Dec. 27, the City-operated walk-in testing sites administered 18,574 tests, for an average of 1,238 tests per testing day in December to date.
Haverhill is adding a drive-through testing facility due to open next week, and Springfield re-opened one this week at the Eastside mall.
