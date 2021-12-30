Charlie Baker, teachers, medical experts on collision course over coronavirus

State education officials, medical experts, politicians and teachers’ unions could be on a collision course next year over whether to continue in-person learning at coronavirus-plagued Massachusetts schools.

School systems all over the state are sweating bullets hoping to avoid a major COVID-19 outbreak that could send kids back to remote learning — an option that Gov. Charlie Baker vows will not happen.

The Baker administration on Wednesday announced it was mailing 200,000 at-home COVID tests to school districts around the state — a preemptive move that shows education officials are determined to keep kids and teachers in the schools even amid a surge in cases.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said in a statement that the delivery will allow all teachers and staff to take one test right before they return to work following the holiday break.

“Doing everything we can to keep students learning in classrooms is critical,” Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley said. “Providing these tests to teachers and staff is one more thing we can do to ensure that is possible.”

“We all remain committed to keeping schools open despite the recent uptick in COVID cases,” Education Secretary James Peyser said.

Uptick? That’s the understatement of the year. More like a tsunami.

But there will be immense pressure on Baker and school officials from health experts and some unions to shut down in-person learning if thousands of students, teachers and staff are getting infected.

The fight could even spill over into the 2022 governor’s race.

Baker is not running for a third term but Republican candidate Geoff Diehl has been a strong and vocal proponent of keeping schools open.

The two announced Democrats in the race, Harvard professor Danielle Allen and state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz, as well as potential candidate Attorney General Maura Healey, could find themselves under strong pressure to bend to the teachers unions if they decide to fight Baker’s order to keep students in schools.

The stakes are high for all sides in this game of political chicken.

Thousands of kids who could get the virus could then pass it on to their vulnerable parents or grandparents — and Baker will be blamed for being stubborn if that happens.

Education experts all know that keeping kids in school and not remote learning is the best outcome for the state’s most vulnerable population — students. Epidemiologists say it’s safe to be in school as long as there is regular testing and masks.

No one wants to go back to the early pandemic days when students were slumbering through classes while sitting in their beds or on couches at home.

Baker ought to be not putting his head in the sand, but listening to health experts and searching for an equitable solution for all — including teachers and school kids