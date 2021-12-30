News
Charlie Baker, teachers, medical experts on collision course over coronavirus
State education officials, medical experts, politicians and teachers’ unions could be on a collision course next year over whether to continue in-person learning at coronavirus-plagued Massachusetts schools.
School systems all over the state are sweating bullets hoping to avoid a major COVID-19 outbreak that could send kids back to remote learning — an option that Gov. Charlie Baker vows will not happen.
The Baker administration on Wednesday announced it was mailing 200,000 at-home COVID tests to school districts around the state — a preemptive move that shows education officials are determined to keep kids and teachers in the schools even amid a surge in cases.
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said in a statement that the delivery will allow all teachers and staff to take one test right before they return to work following the holiday break.
“Doing everything we can to keep students learning in classrooms is critical,” Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley said. “Providing these tests to teachers and staff is one more thing we can do to ensure that is possible.”
“We all remain committed to keeping schools open despite the recent uptick in COVID cases,” Education Secretary James Peyser said.
Uptick? That’s the understatement of the year. More like a tsunami.
But there will be immense pressure on Baker and school officials from health experts and some unions to shut down in-person learning if thousands of students, teachers and staff are getting infected.
The fight could even spill over into the 2022 governor’s race.
Baker is not running for a third term but Republican candidate Geoff Diehl has been a strong and vocal proponent of keeping schools open.
The two announced Democrats in the race, Harvard professor Danielle Allen and state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz, as well as potential candidate Attorney General Maura Healey, could find themselves under strong pressure to bend to the teachers unions if they decide to fight Baker’s order to keep students in schools.
The stakes are high for all sides in this game of political chicken.
Thousands of kids who could get the virus could then pass it on to their vulnerable parents or grandparents — and Baker will be blamed for being stubborn if that happens.
Education experts all know that keeping kids in school and not remote learning is the best outcome for the state’s most vulnerable population — students. Epidemiologists say it’s safe to be in school as long as there is regular testing and masks.
No one wants to go back to the early pandemic days when students were slumbering through classes while sitting in their beds or on couches at home.
Baker ought to be not putting his head in the sand, but listening to health experts and searching for an equitable solution for all — including teachers and school kids
‘It was humiliating’: Mass State Police trooper speaks out about losing job over vaccine mandate
The first Mass State Police trooper who was given the ax over the state’s coronavirus vaccine mandate is speaking out about the “humiliating” experience and termination process.
Timothy Barry, 29, said he’s still “in disbelief” after he was yanked out of a State Police training class in late October and stripped of his police gear in front of about 40 fellow troopers. He had not gotten a COVID-19 shot by the mid-October deadline.
The Marine Corps veteran, who was assigned to the State Police Mounted Unit, then became the first statie to get recommended for termination.
“I was singled out at the State Police Academy, and now being the only one recommended for termination, I definitely feel singled out,” Barry told the Herald this week.
“I’ve been in disbelief,” he added. “This was my dream job to be a state trooper, and I’ve never brought any shame to this organization. It’s definitely disappointing and heartbreaking.”
The Quincy resident recounted his Oct. 28 experience at the State Police Academy in New Braintree.
Barry drove the two hours out to the training class, and was then “blindsided” in front of the class. He had submitted a religious exemption for the vaccine but was in limbo, he said.
“I was pulled out of a class of 30 to 40 people, and they didn’t try to discreetly pull me out,” Barry said. “I had to empty out my cruiser as the entire class was looking at me, like I did something bad.
“I had to surrender all my police tools,” he added. “It’s not like I committed a domestic or a violent crime. It was really over the top… It was humiliating.”
He was relieved of his duties, placed on unpaid leave, and was then later recommended for termination over the vax mandate.
Barry was a statie for three years, first working on the roads as a trooper and then assigned to the Mounted Unit. He was previously a police officer in Bedford for five years, and is a third-generation law enforcement officer.
“Between my military years in the Marine Corps, as a local police officer and as a state trooper, I’ve never been disciplined,” Barry said. “In an era where you want police accountability, why is this why you’re getting rid of quality troopers?
“I’ve worked hard to get here,” he added. “It’s something I’ve always wanted, and for an agency that wants to be the most elite in the state and the nation, why are you getting rid of good troopers for this?”
Barry volunteered at the Bedford VA for over half a decade and volunteered for the Special Olympics, with events like the torch run as a local police officer.
He taught religious education for five years and was a Eucharistic minister. He was unsuccessful at getting a religious exemption for the vaccine. To try to get the exemption, he went in front of a “trial board” court hearing, which was made up of a State Police captain and lawyer.
“They’re not priests,” Barry said. “They’re not rabbis. They’re just two random people. A lot of these things just weren’t thought out.”
He doesn’t know of any religious exemption that has been accepted.
“Personally, I think that mandating the vaccine and going against someone’s religious beliefs is a violation of your civil rights,” Barry said. “This has violated my rights and many others.”
He said he would have complied with regular COVID testing.
“I definitely would have been OK with that,” Barry said.
A spokesperson for the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security on Wednesday deferred comment to Mass State Police.
A Mass State Police spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions — including how many State Police troopers are facing termination over the vax mandate, and if the state plans to pull other staties out of training classes and strip them of their gear.
“It’s just not right,” Barry said, later adding, “A real shame.”
Bay State residents wait up to 6 hours for COVID tests as municipalities add testing capacity
As COVID-19 cases spike week-over-week, Bay Staters have come to expect the long lines, sometimes waiting as long as 6 hours, at COVID testing sites.
“I was seeing the horror stories everywhere, and I said, ‘You know what? Forget it. I am going, and I’m going to park my butt early,’” said Terrilee Duncan of Medford, while sitting in her car at the Square One Mall testing site in Saugus.
Duncan was not exaggerating: although the testing site opens at 2 p.m., Duncan was the first car to arrive, shortly after 8 a.m., armed with a puzzle book and some bills to pay to pass the time. As a home health aide, she has to get a negative COVID test after an exposure to return to work.
“It’s crazy. It’s absolutely stark-raving nuts,” Duncan said of the lines. “They should open earlier,” she added, though she acknowledged that the state-run site, operated by Transformative Healthcare, is simply following orders from the state.
“If they’d like to open more, we would certainly love to be helpful. Right now, that’s just what’s been ordered (by the state),” said Transformative’s spokesperson, Chris Keohan, who acknowledged people’s “frustration” with the wait times. He added that each Transformative site is conducting over 500 COVID tests per day.
Joe Palmarozzo, from Melrose, thought he’d be first in line at 8:20 a.m., but ended up two cars behind Duncan. “If anybody got in this line and (was) surprised, then they’re not paying attention,” he said.
Palmarozzo came armed with movies downloaded on his tablet and several work calls lined up after waiting for four hours last week for a COVID test at the site. “It’s just brutal,” he said.
Sgt. Matt Vecchio of the Saugus Police was directing cars through the snaking line Wednesday, and said that end-to-end, the line takes about four hours. He said that Tuesday, he had to turn people away by 1:30 — 30 minutes before the testing site opened.
“If you want to get tested, you better show up early,” he said.
The Baker administration is working to combat these long lines, along with empty shelves of rapid COVID tests, by adding more testing sites in cities including Roxbury, Lynn and Taunton and contracting with rapid test companies to allow municipalities and other entities to purchase cheaper tests at state-negotiated prices.
Still, some municipalities are taking measures into their own hands. Cambridge, for example, announced Wednesday that it’s expanding its city-run testing sites, in conjunction with CIC Health, to seven days a week.
“With the surge of the omicron variant and the increased demand for testing, we worked to quickly make more appointments available to residents,” said Cambridge Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui and City Manager Louis A. DePasquale in a joint statement.
“We’ve certainly seen increased demand in recent weeks, which is why we worked to expand our partnership with CIC Health to make testing available 7 days a week,” a Cambridge spokesperson said.
Between Dec. 1 and Dec. 27, the City-operated walk-in testing sites administered 18,574 tests, for an average of 1,238 tests per testing day in December to date.
Haverhill is adding a drive-through testing facility due to open next week, and Springfield re-opened one this week at the Eastside mall.
Other voices: Time to clean up the for-profit college hustle
Too many for-profit colleges bury students in debt in exchange for worthless degrees.
These operations use hard-sell tactics to ensnare a steady flow of new students whom they convince to take out government-backed loans. They charge tuition that far exceeds the value of the education they provide. Students default on the loans in droves, leaving taxpayers on the hook.
Not every for-profit institution is bad, but the sector has a terrible track record stretching back to the GI Bill. Without taxpayer-funded loans, the industry’s flimflams would dry up, and you might think Uncle Sam would have cut off the flow of money by now. In fact, lawmakers and federal regulators finally are floating some good ideas, including a provision in the Biden administration’s Build Back Better package that would exclude for-profit schools from expanded financial aid.
We’re crossing our fingers, but we’re skeptical much will get done. We’ve seen similar efforts to tame this beast amount to too little in the past, and we’re hearing some of the same objections again to what should be commonsense reforms.
For-profit institutions spread a lot of money around Congress, and their allies often claim that cutting off the flow of loans would hurt the minority military veteran and first-generation students who make some of the juiciest targets for the industry’s boiler-room sales crews. More than a dozen House Democrats recently urged their leadership to eliminate the financial aid exclusion from President Joe Biden’s social spending package, saying it amounts to “punishing students.”
By protecting them from financial predators? Nonsense.
For-profit institutions also share a common interest with nonprofit colleges and universities in keeping the federal loan dollars coming. Whether Harvard, Yale or Columbia, many of the nation’s leading schools offer highly profitable graduate programs, typically in the arts or other creative subjects, that fail to prepare most students for jobs that offer sufficiently high compensation to enable them topay back such hefty debts. Loan defaults often follow.
Another familiar complaint is that adding stricter rules and oversight to prevent abuses would complicate a system already awash in red tape. This is ironic, as the for-profit education lobbyists have proved adept at slipping loopholes into the fine print and finding workarounds to perpetuate their hustle.
What to do? Attack on multiple fronts.
Should it survive, Biden’s Build Back Better bill would make new funding for Pell Grants, the federal financial aid program for undergraduates, available only to nonprofit institutions. That makes sense considering the high default rates in the for-profit sector. Still, the provision may not survive the objections from Democrats, especially since the entire package of legislation is now in limbo.
A more promising, under-the-radar effort is happening at the U.S. Education Department, where the Biden administration is beginning to overhaul higher-education policies. A rule-making committee has made progress on some relatively easy matters, such as loan forgiveness for borrowers with severe disabilities.
The committee has yet to reach a consensus on forgiving loans for borrowers defrauded by their colleges or restoring a ban on mandatory arbitration agreements in higher education, which was lifted under the Trump administration at the urging of the for-profit sector.
In 2022, the panel is expected to consider more rigorous policies. One overdue step is reinstating the Obama-era “gainful employment” rule scrapped by the Trump administration. Under this rule, career-education programs were required to “prepare students for gainful employment in a recognized occupation” to be eligible for federal student aid. If that sounds to you like a minimally low standard, we agree, and we see no problem applying it to the cash-cow graduate programs of nonprofit schools as well.
The committee also will figure out how to implement the so-called 90/10 rule that Congress revised in a COVID-19 stimulus bill earlier this year. For-profit schools would be barred from making more than 90% of their revenue from federal funding. At least 10% would have to come from out-of-pocket payments made by students, or other sources besides Uncle Sam’s education assistance programs, including those for veterans.
If that 10% threshold seems as absurdly low to you as it does to us, welcome to the world of for-profit education at taxpayer expense.
The truth is, whatever can be done to tighten the standards for student loan programs and start to wean higher education off government-sourced tuition money can only help impose some spending discipline, clean up abuses and make college more affordable and sustainable in the long run.
