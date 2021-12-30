Connect with us

Chris Hemsworth Goes Shirtless To Take A ‘Snow Bath’: ‘Ice Baths Are Old News’

Published

35 seconds ago

on

Chris Hemsworth
No shirt, no problem! While laying in the snow with a friend, Chris Hemsworth showed off his fit bod and soaked up the winter weather.

Nothing scares Chris Hemsworth — not even the freezing cold! The Thor actor, 38, bravely took a “snow bath” with a friend during their ski vacation, which he documented on Instagram on Wednesday, December 29. Much to fans’ delight, Chris was completely shirtless in the photo, allowing his fit physique to be on full display. The Australian hunk must have been absolutely freezing, though he look fairly comfortable. After all, he is a Marvel superhero!

Chris had no shirt on, though he did wear a beige hat. Since the picture only captured his chest and above, fans were unable to see Chris’ choice of shorts/pants for the snowy activity. His friend was shirtless, as well, and had on black shorts while laying down comfortably in the snow. Chris, who looked similarly peaceful in the cold, captioned the snapshot, “Ice baths are old news. It’s all about snow baths in 2022.”

Many of Chris’ followers left some humorous comments under his post. His brother, Luke Hemsworth, 41, did a funny play on words in his comment. “Snow time like the present…,” Luke wrote. Other fans noted that Chris’ activity didn’t look very desirable, from their perspectives. “That looks painful,” one person said, while another commented, “you wouldn’t catch me doing this ever no matter the amount of money you’d give me.”

Chris Hemsworth (Photo: SplashNews)

Chris has a pretty exciting 2022 ahead of him. His film Thor: Love & Thunder will be in theaters on July 8, 2022. It is a direct sequel to Thor, Thor: The Dark World, and Thor: Ragnarok. The film will be the sixth film within Phase Four and the 29th film overall in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to Chris, Thor: Love & Thunder will star Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Jaimie Alexander as Sif, Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, and Karen Gillan as Nebula. Christian Bale will play the villain Gorr the God Butcher

Celebrities

‘Before The 90 Days’ Sneak Peek: Hamza Tells Memphis They Can’t Sleep Together Before The Wedding

Published

19 mins ago

on

December 30, 2021

By

'Before The 90 Days' Sneak Peek: Hamza Tells Memphis They Can't Sleep Together Before The Wedding
Memphis is worried about ‘intimacy’ with Hamza, and he drops a bombshell on her that they’re not allowed to sleep in the same bed before their wedding in this EXCLUSIVE ‘Before the 90 Days’ sneak peek.

Memphis, 34, and Hamza, 28, are finally together in-person, but that comes with its own challenges. “In a past relationship, I did have a problem with a lack of intimacy and that really did something to my self-esteem. It really made my self-esteem really low,” Memphis admits in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the January 2 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

While in the car with Hamza after arriving in Tunisia, Memphis says, “I just want to make sure you like me.” Hamza assures Memphis that he does like her. “I am happy, yes baby,” Hamza tells Memphis.

Hamza and Memphis cuddle in the car. (TLC)

Memphis brings up possibly having “sexy time” later, and that’s when things get awkward. Hamza goes silent. “You have something you need to tell me?” Memphis asks.

Hamza reveals something that Memphis was not expecting. “Me mama told me not to sleep before marriage,” Hamza says. “I am not with you.” They’re not going to be sleeping together in the same bed before getting married.

“I’m pissed Hamza told me that I could sleep in the bed with him,” Memphis admits. “We have 2 weeks before the wedding, and if Hamza and I are not able to share a bed and find out if our intimacy is there then it’s going to be a really big problem.”

Before The 90 Days
Memphis opens up about her intimacy fears. (TLC)

Memphis is a divorced single mom of two and met Hamza online eight months ago. Having had an unstable childhood, followed by a tumultuous dating history, Memphis has been searching for a consistent and reliable partner with whom to complete her family—and she found that in Hamza. After a few months of daily texts and video chats, Hamza proposed and Memphis said yes! Despite a significant language barrier and the skepticism of her friends and family, she is packing her bags and traveling to Tunisia with plans to get married on this trip. 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.

Celebrities

Katy Perry Rocks Sparkling Cutout Gown & Beer Can Dress At Las Vegas Residency — Photos

Published

22 mins ago

on

December 30, 2021

By

katy perry
Katy Perry looked absolutely fabulous when she rocked a slew of gorgeous outfits for the opening night of her Las Vegas residency.

Katy Perry, 37, kicked off the opening night of her Las Vegas residency with a bang when she rocked a bunch of stylish outfits. Her residency, ‘PLAY,’ at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas on December 29 was nothing short of fabulous as Katy rocked sparkly cutout gowns and even a beer can dress while on stage.

Katy Perry looked fabulous in this orange & yellow swirl gown with cutouts on her waist & massive hip-high slits on the skirt. (MEGA)
katy perry
Katy Perry looked fabulous in this beer can mini dress during the opening night of her Las Vegas residency, ‘PLAY.’ (MEGA)
katy perry
At one point during the show at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas on Dec. 29, Katy lactated beer from her dress. (London Entertainment / SplashNews)

Katy is always rocking some sort of funky, unique outfit and she did not disappoint on stage. One of our favorite looks from her was her tight silver chain metal mini dress that was covered in beer cans. The dress featured two massive blue and green beer cans on her chest and at one point, she sat down and lactated beer out of her chest into a glass mug.

katy perry
Katy posed with her beer after pouring it out from her dress. (London Entertainment / SplashNews)

Another one of our favorite looks from her was her bedazzled yellow, orange, and white sparkly sequin gown that had a high turtleneck and massive cutouts on her waist. Aside from her waist and abs being on display, the gown also featured plunging hip-high slits on with side of the skirt that revealed her long, toned legs. She accessorized with dangling earrings, yellow over-the-elbow gloves, and silver sparkly heels.

As if her outfits couldn’t get any better, Katy slipped into a tight white mini dress with sequin and crystal fringe on the hem and bodice, styled with a turban and black and white latex boots.

From her flared white leather mini dress covered in bubbles to her tight pink and white leather candy-striper mini dress – Katy’s outfits were absolutely amazing and she slayed her opening night.

Celebrities

Gunna responds after security guards body slam fan in jewelry store (Video)

Published

24 mins ago

on

December 30, 2021

By

Photo may have been deleted
WENN, Twitter

Rapper Gunna‘s security guards did what they are paid to do when an overzealous fan ran up on him inside a jewelry store.

In a viral video, one of Gunna’s security guards is seen suplexing an overeager fan who tried to creep up on the YSL rapper.

The security slammed the guy so hard that his shoes flew off his feet.

Gunna is seen pulling up his pajama pants while his security manhandled the fan.

Gunna spoke to his followers after the incident, saying, “Thou shalt not steal.”

It isn’t clear what the man stole or if he was arrested.

Check out the videos and the hilarious reactions below.
 

