Celebrities
Chrishell Stause Slays In A Bikini As She Subtly Shades Jason Oppenheim After Split
Chrishell Stause seems to be doing fine after her breakup with Jason Oppenheim & she proved that when she showed off her incredible figure in a tiny bikini.
Chrishell Stause, 40, and Jason Oppenheim may have officially broken up, but that hasn’t stopped Chrishell from living her life and looking fabulous. The Selling Sunset star put her toned figure on full display when she posted a slideshow of photos of herself rocking a sexy animal-print bikini.
Chrishell posted three photos from her Cabo San Lucas vacation, with the caption, “Well these eggs aren’t going to fertilize themselves Or maybe they will…who knows. Until then, 2022 bring it on.”
In the photos, Chrishell rocked a Mimi The Label bikini featuring a plunging leopard print The Judy top that knotted and tied in the front, paired with the matching low-cut seamless bottoms. She styled her look with a pair of oversized sunglasses and smiled as she had her hands under the flowing water coming from the outdoor shower.
Chrishell and Jason, who are both co-stars on the hit Netflix show, apparently started dating over the summer. However, the couple officially called it quits just a week ago, due to the couple not wanting the same family values.
Chrishell shared a heartfelt statement to her Instagram that read, “Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward.”
She continued, “Men have the luxury of time that women don’t and that’s just the way it goes. All of that being said, navigating this public terrain is difficult and I am just trying my best.”
Celebrities
Harrison Ford’s Wife: Everything To Know About His Marriage To Calista Flockhart & Past Relationships
Harrison was married twice before walking down the aisle with actress Calista Flockhart. Find out all about the movie star’s relationships here!
Harrison Ford has been a Hollywood heartthrob since he first lit up the screen as hunky Han Solo in 1977’s Star Wars. His matinee idol status was solidified as the adventurous archeologist Dr. Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark and its numerous sequels. With Working Girl and Witness, Harrison’s movie star magnetism was undeniable. It’s no wonder he has had a string of high-profile relationships in Tinseltown, including three marriages. Find out all about his relationships below!
Mary Marquardt
Harrison and Mary Marquardt, who was born in 1945, wed in June 18, 1964 after meeting at the liberal arts college, Ripon College, in Ripon, Wisconsin. Mary graduated with a degree in Culinary Arts and had a career in the food industry while Harrison worked his way up in Hollywood. The couple welcomed their first son, Benjamin, on September 22, 1966. Their second child, Willard, was born on May 14, 1969. Benjamin would go on to follow in his mother’s footsteps as he became a renowned chef and restauranteur in Los Angeles, while Willard owns a boxing gym called Strong Sports Gym and his own fashion line, Ludwig Clothing Company. The pair eventually called it quits in 1979.
Decades later, the divorce gained renewed attention after Harrison’s Star Wars co-star, Carrie Fisher, alleged she and Harrison had an affair while filming the sci-fi blockbuster, during the time he was married to Mary. In her 2016 memoir The Princess Diarist, Carrie wrote of the three-month long tryst, which she claims happened while she was 19 and Harrison was 33. “I was so inexperienced, but I trusted something about him,” she said. “He was kind.” And in an interview with People around the time the book was published, Carrie revealed, “It was so intense. It was Han and Leia during the week, and Carrie and Harrison during the weekend.”
Melissa Mathison
Melissa Mathison was born on June 3, 1950 in Los Angeles and became well known in Hollywood for writing the screenplays for 1979’s The Black Stallion and 1982’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, the latter of which garnered her a nomination for Best Original Screenplay. As a friend of Francis Ford Coppola, Melissa often visited the set of Apocalypse Now, where she met Harrison, per ABC. In 1983, the couple decided to make it official and married. In 1987, they welcomed son Malcolm and three years later a daughter named Georgia. In 2000, they tried a trial separation before officially filing for divorce in 2004, although it was reported they remained on good terms. “The couple is very friendly and everything is very amicable,” a spokesperson for Harrison told ABC at the time. In 2015, Melissa died at the age of 65 after a battle with cancer.
Calista Flockhart
Born on November 11, 1964 in Illinois, Calista Flockhart took her talents to Tinseltown and had her big break in 1997 as the titular heroine in David E. Kelley’s television series Ally McBeal. Later in her career, she would star in Brothers & Sisters and Supergirl. During her appearance at the 2002 Golden Globes, Calista met Harrison and the two immediately hit it off. As Harrison was still in the midst of his divorce from Melissa, the pair would keep their relationship low key at first, eventually saying “I do” in 2010. Harrison would go on to adopt Calista’s son Liam, whom she adopted at birth in 2001. Although the adorable couple have a 22-year age gap, they are going stronger than ever. Perhaps it is their shared sense of humor that has kept the pair together for almost 2 decades! “Harrison and I laugh a lot, and humor is everything to me,” Calista told Closer Weekly in 2017.
Celebrities
Katy Perry Reveals The Setlist For Her Las Vegas Residency & Fans Go Wild
The popstar gave a preview of her upcoming Las Vegas run, and showed off her setlist, which is jammed with hits.
Before Katy Perry takes the stage for the first night of her “Play” Las Vegas residency, the 37-year-old singer gave fans a sneak peak at the setlist that they can expect for those concerts in a Tuesday December 28 Instagram post. Katy posted the video, which shared the 19-song setlist, as she wrote it out on a piece of Resorts World Las Vegas stationary, and it’s definitely enough to get any of her Katy Cats stoked for the upcoming concerts, which start on December 30, and will run for 16 shows until March 19.
Naturally, the setlist is loaded with just about any song that a diehard Katy fan could want to hear. She show kicks off with “ET,” and runs into her most-beloved song “Firework,” but there’s tons of hits in between. She performs new songs from her latest album Smile, like “Not The End of the World” or “Daisies” to songs from her debut One Of The Boys, like “I Kissed a Girl,” and (of course) “Waking Up In Vegas.” A few of her hits also get mashed up together for definitely exciting moments, like “Hot n Cold” and “Last Friday Night.” In her caption, Katy welcomed fans to the run of shows: “TOMORROW you can officially come to PERRY PLAYLAND,” she wrote along with some rainbow, heart, and star emojis.
Tons of fans celebrated the excellent selections that Katy made for the new run of shows. “Would like to experience ‘Walking On Air’ into ‘Never Really Over’ into ‘Teenage Dream’ ASAP,” one person tweeted. Another person shared that they thought that the setlist was “brave.”
Before the residency kicks off, Katy shared some of the daily routines and workouts that she’s been following to get ready for the concert run. She said that she was doing a ton of “strength training and weights,” plus hiking, in a new interview with The Wall Street Journal. She also starred as a mermaid in a commercial for the resort where her residency will take place, alongside other huge music icons: Celine Dion, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Tiesto and Zedd.
Celebrities
Yasmine Lopez: 5 Things To Know About The Model Spotted Partying With Kanye West
Kanye West was seen at a party with model Yasmine Lopez, leading fans to guess that she’s Ye’s new love interest. Here’s everything to know about Yasmine.
Kanye West, 44, may have a new woman in his life. The rapper, who is in an ongoing divorce from estranged wife Kim Kardashian, 41, was spotted at a party in Houston, Texas, on Dec. 28 with model Yasmine Lopez, 22. Footage showed the pair together at the bash, which was held at NBA star James Harden‘s Thirteen restaurant for model J Mulan‘s birthday.
Ye obviously hasn’t confirmed if he’s romantically involved with Yasmine, but fans are already speculating that the two may be an item. Below, HollywoodLife has rounded up five key things to know about Yasmine Lopez.
1. Yasmine has a huge social media following.
Yasmine has amassed a massive social media following over the years. On Instagram, she has over 1 million followers. She typically posts modeling shots on her account. Yasmine gets thousands of likes and comments on each of her posts. And she looks gorgeous in every single one!
2. She’s very fashionable.
Yasmine can rock any outfit, as proven in her Instagram photos. She tends to pose in gorgeous dresses for modeling pics, but also shows off casual clothing like sweatpants. There’s also a few photos of the 22-year-old wearing sexy lingerie. Yasmine also switches up her hair style from time to time. Usually, she has it down straight, but sometimes she puts it in a ponytail. Yasmine will also add to her stylish looks with accessories like chic purses, sunglasses, and jewelry.
3. She has a son.
Yasmine is the proud mother of her son Chosen, who was born in August 2021. It’s unclear who Chosen’s father is, and it appears that Yasmine is raising her son on her own. The model posts so many adorable photos of her baby boy to her Instagram page. On Christmas, the mother-son duo posed for a holiday photo with a Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. Yasmine also documented her pregnancy earlier this year on Instagram, with a plethora of baby bump pics.
4. She was previously linked to Trey Songz.
Kanye isn’t the first celebrity that Yasmine has been romantically linked to. In early 2021, Yasmine posted a full-body mirror selfie to Instagram that featured singer/actor Trey Songz, 37. Yasmine had on a pink bathrobe in the photo, while Trey was shirtless and taking the picture. The caption read, “It ain’t no photoshop.” Yasmine and Trey never confirmed if they were actually dating.
5. Her dad died.
Yasmine revealed on Father’s Day in June 2021 that her father had died. She didn’t share details on his passing, but based on her Instagram post, it appeared that it happened somewhat recently. She shared a throwback black-and-white photo of the pair alongside a sweet message about her late dad.
“I used to look forward to Father’s Day now I dread the day it comes every year,” Yasmine wrote. “I can’t believe I’m about to have a son and you won’t be here to hold him, love him, and teach him about this thing we call LIFE. I was just looking at my ultrasound pics and my son definitely favors you. Wish you were here daddy. We love and miss you.”
Chrishell Stause Slays In A Bikini As She Subtly Shades Jason Oppenheim After Split
Recapping 2021 Memecoin Mania: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, & More
Harrison Ford’s Wife: Everything To Know About His Marriage To Calista Flockhart & Past Relationships
Katy Perry Reveals The Setlist For Her Las Vegas Residency & Fans Go Wild
Owen McCown embraces NFL lineage in pursuit of becoming CU Buffs quarterback
Yasmine Lopez: 5 Things To Know About The Model Spotted Partying With Kanye West
Joe Rogan Pushes Michelle Obama To Run For President in 2024: ‘If She Runs, She’ll Win’
Best Credit Repair Companies: Top 7 Services To Fix Your Credit in 2022
Issa Rae wishes she’d given birth on ‘Insecure’ instead of focusing on being a career woman
EXCLUSIVE: Pete Davidson Has Invited Kim Kardashian To Miami For His NYE Special
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Simple Ways To Save Yourself From Identity Theft
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities7 days ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News2 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
How to4 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
News1 day ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Beauty4 weeks ago
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies