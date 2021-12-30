Celebrities
Ciara Is Red Hot In Silky Mini Dress For Gorgeous Photos – ‘Lady In Red’
Ciara looked unbelievably sexy in a bright red silk mini dress when she posted a slew of photos modeling the outfit.
When it comes to Ciara, 36, one thing is for sure – she always manages to look sexy and that’s exactly what she did in her most recent Instagram post. The singer posted a slideshow of photos rocking a silky red mini dress with the caption, “Lady in Red,” with a red heart.
Ciara styled the dress from her clothing line LITA by Ciara in a variety of ways and in the first photo from the slideshow, she rocked the dress on top of a tight white T-shirt. In the second photo, Ciara ditched the tee, and instead, wore the dress alone with no bra underneath.
The silky mini featured spaghetti straps and a low-cut cowl neckline that revealed ample cleavage. She pulled the sides of the skirt up to show off her toned legs, while a diamond choker necklace completed her look.
In the final photo, Ciara wore the dress on top of the tee again but this time, she added a pair of black leather mid-calf combat boots, giving the look an edgy twist. As for her glam, Ciara kept her brown hair down in super tight, and voluminous curls swept to the side while a sultry smokey eye and a subtle red lip completed her look.
Ciara has been on a roll lately when it comes to sexy photos and just the other day she posted a picture of herself from behind, rocking a neon green bikini with a bottle of Ten To One Rum next to her. She captioned the photo, “TTO & [sun emoji] The perfect way to start the week!”
In the photo, Ciara rocked a halterneck bikini top with a pair of matching high-waisted bottoms that were cheeky on the sides, revealing her toned figure. She had her hair down in salty beach waves from the ocean and she pushed it back off her shoulder.
Nicole Kidman Claps Back After Being Asked ‘Sexist’ Question About Tom Cruise Marriage
The ‘Being the Ricardos’ star shut down a question about her ex-husband and if her portrayal of Lucille Ball had anything in common with the ‘Mission: Impossible’ star.
While Nicole Kidman’s relationship with Tom Cruise ended over two decades ago, the Moulin Rouge! star’s ex was still brought up in an interview with The Guardian, published Sunday December 26. Amid a conversation about her recent movie Being the Ricardos, Nicole, 54, chatted about the real people that her and her co-star Javier Bardem‘s are playing: Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. When she spoke about Lucille and Desi’s relationship, the interviewer asked if she was alluding to her ex-husband, 59.
Nicole spoke about how Lucille and Desi were still “very much in love,” even if their relationship ended in divorce, when speaking about the film. “This film says you can make an extraordinary relationship thrive and leave remnants of it that exist forever,” she said. “You can’t make people behave how you want them to, and sometimes you’re going to fall in love with someone who isn’t going to be the person you spend the rest of your life with.”
After Nicole’s explanation of the I Love Lucy stars’ relationship, interviewer Eva Wiseman asked if this was a way for her to talk about her relationship with Tom, which the actress denied. “Oh, my God, no, no. Absolutely not. No. I mean, that’s, honestly, so long ago that that isn’t in this equation,” she responded. “I would ask not to be pigeonholed that way, either. It feels to me almost sexist, because I’m not sure anyone would say that to a man. And at some point, you go, ‘Give me my life. In its own right.’”
Even though Nicole hasn’t spoken much about her relationship with Tom, she did speak a little bit about their marriage during an October 2020 interview with The New York Times to commemorate the anniversary of Eyes Wide Shut, which the then-married couple starred in. “We were happily married through that,” she said. “Maybe I don’t have the ability to look back and dissect it. Or I’m not willing to.”
Following the question about her ex, Nicole moved on to talk about her relationship with her current husband Keith Urban and some of the other friendships she maintains. Nicole and Tom divorced in 2001 after 11 years of marriage. The exes share two adopted children: Isabella, 29, and Connor, 26. Nicole has two daughters with Keith: Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 11.
James Bergener Shares New Details on Marriage With Ex Noella
James Bergener, the estranged husband of Noella Bergener, released a statement in regard to their messy split, which has been playing out on The Real Housewives of Orange County in recent weeks, on Wednesday.
In the lengthy statement, James, who Noella has accused of abandoning her and their son with no money and no explanation, clapped back at his ex, accusing her of twisting facts and insisting that his divorce filing in Puerto Rico was completely legal due to the fact that the two of them became legal residents of the island in January 2021.
“In our modern world, people often exploit television and social media to twist facts and influence opinions. Sadly, online public shaming can be a tool for emotional and financial leverage. Noella Bergener has used social media and television to do just that. Our goal is to provide the public with the facts related to James Bergener’s ongoing divorce from Noella Bergener,” the statement, shared via the Core Law Group, explained.
According to James’ statement, he and Noella moved to Puerto Rico in late 2020 and were granted permanent residence shortly thereafter. Although the only home the ex-couple owned was located on the island, Noella relocated back to California in May due to her role on RHOC.
As Noella pursued her reality career, James remained in Puerto Rico and informed his then-wife he did not want their son on the show because he didn’t want the child “exploited for fame and ratings.”
The statement also noted that since James’ divorce filing against Noella over the summer, a Puerto Rico judge has ruled that Puerto Rico is the appropriate jurisdiction for the proceedings. Therefore, Noella’s claims regarding their alleged “fraudulent divorce” are false.
According to the statement, James and Noella were divorced in Puerto Rico on December 8, 2021. As for their custody and financial issues, they will be addressed separately.
“Since August 1, 2021, James has repeatedly asked to see his son. He has paid substantial sums in childcare, housing, therapy, health insurance, food, other expenses for his son, and amounts that supplement Noella’s lifestyle. James feels Noella is withholding their son and using the media to get more than she is entitled. James feels extorted,” the statement continued. “James has not and will never abandon his son. He loves his son dearly. Any insinuation to the contrary is a lie. James hopes this public release speaks truth to the derogatory statements Noella continues to spread. James will not tolerate Noella exploiting their son for fame or financial leverage.”
In response to James’ claims, Noella took to her Instagram page, where she shared a screenshot of the statement and wrote, “Still recovering from his xmas post and now this. Do I itemize his lies or enjoy bath time with my son?”
Meanwhile, on James’ page, he shared a couple of screenshots from Noella’s Instagram page, the first of which featured her seemingly admitting that she and James had been living in Puerto Rico for three months.
“We both permanently moved to Puerto Rico…Don’t believe the lies…,” James wrote in the caption of the post.
Then, after a fan said they were confused and asked Noella if her son lived in Puerto Rico and her daughter lived in the States, Noella against seemed to confirm her Puerto Rico residence.
“To call it confusing is saying that least. My daughter is from my previous relationship and in an effort to support her relationship with her bio dad I make the commute,” she had written.
And, in response, James added, “Admitting our son lived with us in Puerto Rico.”
Also on her Instagram Story, Noella fired back at James’ comments by resharing a reaction from a fan.
“[James] is trying to con us into believing this so he does not have to pay the taxes that he owes in California and future alimony for Noella because there is no alimony in Puerto Rico,” the person had written.
The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Meg Ryan’s Kids: Facts About Her 2 Children
Meg Ryan is the proud mother of one biological son and one adopted daughter! Find out all about her amazing kids here!
Meg Ryan is in a class all by herself! The 60-year-old beauty has a legendary career in Hollywood as a romantic comedy icon, a daring dramatic actress and a burgeoning director. Born Margaret Mary Emily Hyra on November 19, 1961 in Fairfield Connecticut, Meg left college a semester early to start her career in the soap opera As The World Turns. Soon she found parts in Top Gun, Innerspace — which she co-starred with her future husband Dennis Quaid — and The Presidio. Her breakthrough came with 1989’s rom-com When Harry Met Sally, making Meg a household name. From there, it was a string of hits such as The Doors, Sleepless in Seattle and You’ve Got Mail. More recently, Meg has appeared in several television shows, while working her talents behind the camera as well.
Her personal life is just as successful! Meg is the proud mother to her biological son Jack Quaid and adopted daughter Daisy True Ryan. Find out all about her amazing children, below.
Jack Quaid
Meg and Dennis got married Valentine’s Day in 1991. After welcoming Jack on April 24, 1992, the couple would divorce in July 2001. Their co-parenting skills, however, appear to have influenced Jack to follow in their Hollywood footsteps, as he has become successful in his own right. After attending New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, he landed his first professional role in 2012 when he appeared in The Hunger Games as Marvel. Since then, he’s acted in the romantic comedy Plus One, the HBO series Vinyl, and Amazon Prime’s The Boys. Jack will also star in the highly anticipated, upcoming sequel to Scream.
“I always had the performing bug,” Jack told WWD in 2017. “I would do magic shows for family growing up. Terrible magic tricks. Like, ‘You see this pencil? Now it’s gone.” He went on to say his first role in a school production of “Midsummer’s Night Dream” was what cemented his desire to act. “I got my first laugh onstage, and I was like, ‘Now I want to do this forever,” he explained.
Daisy True Ryan
Daisy was born in China in 2004 and adopted by Meg when she was 14 months old. “I am convinced, completely convinced that there was nothing random about it. She is the daughter I should have,” Meg told Redbook in 2007. “She is the daughter I should have. I never felt like I was on a rescue mission or anything like that. I just really wanted a baby; I was on a mission to connect with somebody, and Daisy and I got to meet each other this way at this time. We are so compatible. And also having the experience of having had Jack and now to have Daisy in a different way — there’s no difference in the love you feel.”
Since the adoption, the adorable pair seem to be inseparable, as they are often spotted on outings in New York and Los Angeles for some retail therapy. Daisy was even seen sitting next to Meg in the front row of the Schiaparelli show during the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week in July 2019. How cute!
