Dave Anderson: The truth is that our citizens are not polarized
There are two problems with the conventional wisdom about polarization in American society. The first is that it mistakes widespread conflict with one master battle between conservatives and liberals. The second is that it overlooks a large percentage of Americans who do not identify with either the Democrats or the Republicans.
The result of these two mistakes is the ongoing, misleading narrative that the people of the United States are engaged in a red vs. blue war, a division that is roughly parallel to the division between the North and the South prior to the Civil War.
Consider the first mistake. There is no doubt that there is an enormous amount of conflict in the United States. After all, we have 330 million people, making us the third largest country by population in the world. We are, moreover, a very diverse country, with an increasingly large nonwhite population.
Experts say that by 2050 we will be a majority-minority country, where Hispanics, African Americans, Asian Americans and other non-Caucasian Americans will be the majority of the population. We also have considerable diversity from the standpoint of religion and class. We are the furthest thing from a homogeneous society.
With so much diversity there is bound to be a lot of conflict. But it does not follow from the fact that we have a lot of conflict that the conflict is divided into two groups of people who are divided along party lines.
For example, we have a great deal of conflict over issues of gender, which involves males in conflict with females, and both males and females in conflict with those who are transgender or nonbinary.
The conflict between males and females may arise within individual families, where we still have a divorce rate in the range of 40%. But the conflicts within families hardly line up with political conflicts, as couples frequently belong to the same party: Couples in ghettos have conflicts, just as couples in the working class, middle class and upper class have conflicts.
Likewise, we have Americans who favor abortion rights but are strong Second Amendment advocates. Admittedly, you are more likely to find Republicans being pro-life and pro-gun and Democrats being pro-choice and pro-gun control, but many people do not fit neatly into either party.
The second mistake overlooks the 40% of Americans who identify as independents, according to a recent Gallup poll. They definitely do not line up with either party on all of the issues. They may be 50-50 or they may have views that are not clearly embraced by either party. Someone may support a family policy that offers child-care subsidies or a tax credit for a stay-at-home parent, but since neither party supports this policy the person in question doesn’t side clearly with either party.
Pew has also reported since 2014 that the two parties have become more partisan but there is a group in the middle (as much as 40% of the public) that has “mixed views.”
If you review the mountains of data available from Gallup, Pew and other organizations that do polls and surveys, you will see that there is a massive amount of conflict in the country on policies, but there is also a large group of citizens who don’t fit neatly on either side of many of the major conflicts. The parties are clearly very polarized, but the evidence shows that about 40% of the public is not polarized.
What is eminently clear is that there is a clear two-sided conflict in our national politics, where we have a 50-50 Senate and a near even split in the House of Representatives. Washington has little room for a middle position. Legislating, or not legislating, does require that you be on the red side or the blue side, recognizing that each side has its own factions.
The picture that emerges is one where everyone feels conflicted about many policy issues, but only about 60% of the country fits nicely on the red side or the blue side. Our conflicts therefore do not add up to a polarized country; they add up to a conflicted country in which well more than a third of the people do not have representation in Washington, which is extremely polarized. Surveys report that these Americans are less politically engaged, which is probably a result of having no one who will listen to them.
The upshot is that the media and the politicians tell us that we have a divided society — they keep each other in business — and those who identify with the Democrats or the Republicans believe what they hear. The 40% of Americans who do not identify with either of the two major parties, however, know that this national narrative is seriously mistaken.
There has been a great deal of necessary discussion about how our democratic institutions, especially the electoral process itself, are under threat. A problem that pre-dates this threat to our democracy is the decades-long deception about how polarized we are.
We’re not. There just isn’t much motivation for either the national media or the politicians, their staff and their consultants to speak to the 40% who are not a part of a red vs. blue war.
Dave Anderson edited “Leveraging: A Political, Economic and Societal Framework” (Springer, 2014), has taught at five universities and ran for the Democratic nomination for a Maryland congressional seat in 2016. He wrote this The Fulcrum, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news platform covering efforts to fix our governing systems.
Five great drinks from 2021
This was a great year for drinking in the Twin Cities, with several new distilleries and brewpubs popping up. Here are a few of my favorite drinks from 2021.
Manhattan at Farmer and the Fishmonger
If you’re going to mess with my favorite classic cocktail, it better be good. I shouldn’t have doubted beverage manager Ralena Young — this rye-based Manhattan is not just good, it’s amazing. The vermouth is infused with espresso, the bitters are made with cocoa and chipotle, and a thai chili tincture adds subtle kick. In fact, all the funky additions are subtle, and the flavors harmonious. If I wasn’t so excited to work my way through the cocktail menu at this suburban newcomer, I would have had two.
14883 Florence Trail, Apple Valley; 952-431-1497; farmerandthefishmonger.com
Non-alcoholic cocktails at Owamni
For those who are abstaining, whether permanently or just for the night, finding a place with thoughtfully crafted non-alcoholic beverages is a godsend. We tried a few at Owamni — infused with ingredients like earthy black currant, piney juniper and sweet, spiced birch — and were wowed by the flavors enough that we did not miss the booze at all.
425 West River Parkway, Minneapolis; 612-444-1846; owamni.com
Killarney at O’Shaughnessy Distilling
All the drinks at this fledgling distillery in Southeast Minneapolis are stellar, but this beauty, which gets its color and bitterness from juiced radicchio and is balanced with tart lemon and orange bitters, is refreshing and interesting from the first sip to the last.
600 Malcolm Ave. S.E., Minneapolis; 763-338-0914; osdistilling.com
Salted Key Lime Gimlet at Tattersall Distilling
Another classic cocktail, enhanced, this deceptively simple drink marries piney gin with tart, sweet key limes and slightly nutty coconut water. A hint of salt enhances all the flavors. It is a great drink — possibly better in the summer, but I’d have it anytime. It’s available in Minneapolis but also at the distillery’s new location in River Falls, Wis.
1620 Central Ave. N.E., Minneapolis or 1777 Paulson Road, River Falls, Wis.; tattersalldistilling.com
Highball at Brother Justus Whiskey Company
It would be a shame to cover up the flavor of this Northeast Minneapolis distillery’s show-stopping cold-peated whiskey, which is why I love this cocktail. The highball, which is simply whiskey and a high-quality seltzer with a lemon peel, actually enhances the flavor of this earthy, vegetal, arboreal whiskey. And that is a beautiful thing.
3300 5th St. N.E., Minneapolis; brotherjustus.com
Ask Amy: Husband’s lies are just delaying confrontation
Dear Amy: My husband of many years, “Franklin,” has a strategy of lying to me in order to get his way or avoid confrontation.
Three examples, all this week:
We make an annual, very substantial contribution to an arts organization where he’s on the board.
When I reviewed this, he told me that most of the board members give this amount (if not more).
I then discovered that we give 20-times more than most of the other board members.
Franklin was planning a party. I have some social anxiety and asked him about the growing guest list.
He told me that the caterer had a minimum requirement of 20 people. I asked the caterer — no minimum.
One of Franklin’s brothers will be in our area for one night.
Franklin neglected to tell me that not only will his brother and wife be staying with us for a full week, but that other members of his family will also be staying with us for the week.
When I found out about the family invasion, Franklin’s response was he was looking for the right moment to tell me, in order to avoid an argument.
This has been going on for decades, including lies that I found out about 10 years later.
This is really starting to affect me.
It’s obviously a matter of being able to trust him.
On his part, I get the feeling that he sees me as an impediment that he has to figure out ways of manipulating his way around.
Everything else in our relationship is pretty wonderful, but this is gnawing at me more and more. Is there anything I can do?
— Tired of Being Lied to
Dear Tired: You are (somewhat kindly) seeing this as manipulation.
Manipulation is persuasion plus pressure.
Outright lying saves “Franklin” the trouble of trying to manipulate you.
And inviting family members to stay for days on end in your home without your consent is a flat-out power grab.
You see this as a trust issue, and I agree. You don’t trust Franklin, but he also doesn’t trust you to react predictably to his various schemes.
Lying or hiding the truth from you until it is too late for you to have a say is cowardly.
Because you two have an otherwise wonderful relationship, I sincerely believe you can work this out, especially with the help of a qualified counselor.
Mediation can show each of you how to communicate differently. You can practice truthful conversations where you resolve challenges, and where you compromise — instead of him lying and you reacting.
Dear Amy: I’m in my 30s. Almost four months ago, I ended a very serious five-year relationship with the man I thought I would marry one day.
He and I lived together.
These last few months have been hard, but I firmly believe I am better off having left the relationship (the only serious relationship I’ve ever had).
My question is: Is it too soon to move on and start dating again?
I have been in therapy and no longer cry regularly about the breakup.
I will probably always love this man but I’m no longer *in love* with him.
I feel ready and excited to move on, but some have advised me to wait longer.
What do you think?
— Ready
Dear Ready: If you’re ready and excited, then Godspeed!
However, I think it’s wisest to approach this next period of your life as one where you continue to get to know yourself.
I hope you don’t set your goal to quickly find another partner, but to learn how to date, how to get to know new people, and how to be a good communicator and a great listener. Apply all of these skills to your various friendships, too.
Dating involves exploration, discernment, communicating, coping with disappointment, and — fun.
This is your opportunity to fully embrace a fresh start.
Dear Amy: “I’m not Cheap” was a self-described “minimalist” who didn’t know what to give a child who already had everything.
I loved your suggestion of giving “coupons” for experiences to share with this child.
I had an aunt who used to take me out — away from my siblings — and do fun things with me. We went to the ballet once (I felt so grown up!), and out to dinner afterward.
I’m sure she also gave me gifts, but honestly, I don’t remember any of them.
— Grateful
Dear Grateful: I had an aunt like that. And I’ve tried to be an aunt like that.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
Letters: Unfair vaccine mandate will decimate my business
The only fair way
I am vaccinated and boosted; I believe vaccines have saved millions of lives around the world.
But President Biden’s mandate that all companies with more than 100 employees must require them to be vaccinated or tested once per week is ill-advised and discriminatory.
I have worked hard for 45 years building a company that now employs 300 talented people. Unfortunately, nearly 50% of these people do not want to be vaccinated despite the fact that we have held on-site vaccinations and offer incentive payments for those who get vaccinated.
What will happen if my employees are required to get vaccinated or submit to weekly testing? Many will quit and quickly find jobs with companies that employ fewer than 100 people. There are dozens of these companies near us that are hiring.
My company will be decimated while the smaller companies will feast on my employees. This is just plain wrong.
I really don’t believe in mandates but if they are used they should apply to everyone.
That’s the only fair way.
Douglas McMillan, Hudson
Why all this borrowing when we have a surplus?
Why in the world does the State of Minnesota continue to borrow billions of dollars when we continue to have budget surpluses?
Why does the state pay $500 million in interest payments every year from unnecessary borrowing?
Why is our state debt so large ($17 billion) and why don’t we pay it down when we have surpluses?
Why is all of this such a secret?
Bob Andersen, Edina
Accountability
To have a driver’s license and insurance on a vehicle you are driving as prescribed by law, to properly display license tabs as prescribed by law, to have registration on a gun as prescribed by law, to appear in court on charges as prescribed by law, to pay a fine levied as prescribed by law, to comply with officers arresting you as prescribed by law.
Each and every citizen — not just law enforcement — has the duty to be accountable for their actions … to respect the rules, to not just flagrantly ignore them … or we will all be condemned to live in chaotic anarchy. Is that what we really want?
Nancie Litin, St. Paul
If you’re truly interested in fairness
Minnesota State Sen. Matt Klein emailed his District 52 constituents with great news: Minnesota’s $7.7 billion surplus will not only allow the state to replenish its rainy-day fund, but will also allow state leaders to “invest in the people of Minnesota and ensure a fair recovery for all.”
The senator’s constituents face high inflation, supply-chain issues and pandemic-related uncertainty. If anyone should be given the opportunity to replenish their rainy-day funds and invest in their recovery, it’s the taxpayers, not the state. Return the surplus to the people who provided it. That is, if you’re truly interested in fairness.
Thomas L. Bonnett, Mendota Heights
