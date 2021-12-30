Celebrities
David Bowie’s Kids: Everything To Know About The Late Singer’s 2 Children
One of music’s biggest icons leaves a legacy of two children from two different marriages. Find out more about David Bowie’s kids here!
David Bowie was one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century. Born in London on January 8, 1947 as David Robert Jones, the multi-talented icon took over the 70s glam rock era as his alter ego “Ziggy Stardust” with his single “Starman.” From there, it was hit after hit as he constantly transformed his styles and genres to keep his fan base growing. The “Fame” songwriter even ventured into acting, with roles in The Man Who Fell To Earth, The Hunger and cult favorite Labyrinth. In January 2016, Bowie died at the age of 69 following a battle with liver cancer.
While his contribution to the arts will live on, Bowie also leaves a legacy of two children. He has one son, Duncan Jones, whom he shared with his first wife Mary “Angie” Angela Barnett. The couple were married in 1970 and divorced 10 years later. After, David married supermodel Iman in 1992, the happy pair welcomed daughter Alexandria “Lexi” Zahra Jones. Find out all about Bowie’s kids below!
Duncan Jones
Duncan followed his father’s footsteps into the realm of Hollywood, as he became a film director, producer and screenwriter. Born on May 30, 1971 in London, Duncan grew up attending prestigious boarding schools under the name “Zowie,” which he chose to rhyme with his father’s stage name. After changing his name back, he studied philosophy in America before returning to England to graduate from the London Film School in 2011. His first foray into cinema was a huge success! His feature film, 2009’s Moon, was nominated for seven British Independent Film Awards, winning Best British Independent Film and the Douglas Hickox Award for Best British Director.
As an avid gamer, Duncan had a dream come true writing and directing 2016’s Warcraft, a blockbuster movie based on the video game of the same name. “I’ve been a gamer all my life and I was determined a good movie could be made out of the game,” he told PC Gamer about his vision for the film. “I actually love that there are no pre-eminent examples of good ones, because I want to be the guy to do it!”
Lexi Jones
David and Iman welcomed their only child together, daughter Lexi, in August 2000. Along with Duncan, she also has another half-sibling, Zulekha Haywood, Iman’s daughter from her first marriage to former NBA star Spencer Haywood, which ended in 1987. Sadly, Lexi was only 15 years old when her father passed away. She keeps his memory alive on her Instagram, as she often posts heartbreaking tributes to him. “I think about you every second of every day and you’re all I need. I love you,” she wrote a year after his death, alongside a throwback photo of Bowie holding her as a baby. Lexi also honored him with a tattoo that reads “Daddy xx 1947-2016.”
Although she misses her dad dearly, Lexi has her mother to lean on and the pair are incredibly close. On Mother’s Day 2020, Lexi shared an emotional post, saying she was heartbroken over not being able to see Iman due to the pandemic travel restrictions. “Everyone please stay inside,” she wrote. “I haven’t seen my mom in 6 months because we live on opposite coasts, and it’s very difficult to leave NY right now. I am a child and I miss her dearly, so please be party poopers this one time so it doesn’t take two f***ing years to see her again.”
As for following in her mother’s footsteps in modeling, Lexi has Iman to thank for keeping her out of the spotlight to enjoy some privacy while she was still young. “Every agency, every designer called me to say, ‘If she wants to, we’d love for her to model for us,’ but I said, ‘No, she doesn’t,’” Iman explained to Porter magazine in 2018. “I know why they wanted her to model. It’s because she’s David Bowie’s daughter. She says I’m overprotective. But I told her, ‘This can all wait. It isn’t going anywhere. Have a life that is private while you can, because one day soon, it is going to be public. So enjoy this.’”
Celebrities
Here’s Why Meghan King’s Split From Husband Cuffe Owens
Meghan King didn’t reveal why she and husband Cuffe Owen called it quits after just two months of marriage when she confirmed their split on Monday. So, what went wrong between the former couple?
After the former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member admitted to being “rattled” and “shocked” by the breakup, an insider revealed that their living situation, which featured Meghan in St. Louis with her kids and Cuffe in Los Angeles, where he works as an attorney, played a role in their decision to part ways.
“It had to do with distance,” an insider revealed to E! News. “Meghan cannot uproot the children from where they currently live and he lives and works in California.”
As RHOC fans may know, Meghan shares daughter Aspen, 5, and twin sons Hayes and Hart, 3, with ex-husband Jim Edmonds.
“It was not a relationship rooted in that much practicality. She had hopes of being able to spend more time in California but the kids cannot just be moved,” the insider continued.
Following Meghan’s confirmation of the breakup, Tamra Judge addressed the split on the December 28 episode of her Two T’s in a Pod podcast.
“I did reach out to her. I’m not going to disclose what she said but she’s devastated,” Tamra stated. “From what I understand, he lives in LA and she lives in St. Louis. So that’s got to be challenging in itself. It’s not shocking. I’m not shocked. [But] I feel bad. I mean, we’ve all met somebody, fell in love and thought, ‘This is the one.’ And then afterwards, you’re like, “Ugh, thank god I didn’t marry him.’”
Continuing on, Tamra said that Meghan never wanted her marriage to end.
“She’s truly devastated. It’s not what she wanted. It’s sad,” Tamra noted.
Tamra then added that in addition to Meghan’s heartache over her split, she’s having to deal with the backlash that comes with such a whirlwind romance being lived out in the public.
“Can you imagine publicly dealing with that? People are like, ‘Told you so,’ or, ‘That was too soon.’ She’s probably dealing with all that, beating herself up, being sad,” Tamra guessed.
The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Celebrities
Halle Berry, 55, Covers Herself In Nothing But A Comforter On Vacation With Van Hunt
Halle Berry looked gorgeous when she covered up her nude body with nothing but a comforter while lounging in bed on vacation.
Halle Berry, 55, always looks sexy no matter what she does or wears and that’s exactly what she did while on vacation with her boyfriend, Van Hunt. In the photo, Halle looked gorgeous with not a drop of makeup on while rocking bedhead as she curled up under the covers in bed.
Halle seems to be having an amazing time on vacation, considering her bed was on top of the crystal clear blue ocean and she was rocking a fresh, glowing tan. Halle posted the photo with the caption, “vacay drip…” Halle’s photos from her trip only got better as she posted a picture of her and Van’s feet intertwined writing, “even our feet go together…”
Later that day, Halle slipped into a sheer black cover-up with a gold and pearl chain necklace while her highlighted brown hair was tousled in natural beach waves. She hilariously captioned the selfie, “Thank you humidity, i always wanted to be in the lion king.”
Halle has been on a roll lately when it comes to posting sexy photos on Instagram and just the other day she looked incredible when she channeled Cleopatra to support her partnership with Caesars Sportsbook. The actress donned a sleeveless gold gown with a low-cut V-neckline and plunging hip-high slits on either side of her legs.
She accessorized her look with dangling earrings, gold bangles on her wrists and arms while gold rings and bracelets covered her hands. As for her makeup, done by Jorge Monroy, she rocked a thick black cat-eye liner with a gold smokey eye and gems below her brow line. A nude matte lip completed her look.
Celebrities
‘Star Trek: Discovery’s David Ajala: Booker & Burnham’s Relationship Will Be ‘Tested To The Max’
‘Star Trek: Discovery’s David Ajala spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HL about Booker’s profound encounter with his father, how it was a ‘catalyst’ for things to come, and more.
The sixth episode of Star Trek: Discovery season 4 was a monumental one for Cleveland Booker. After being hit by an energy surge, Booker began having visions of his father. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with David Ajala about this intense episode that gave a lot of insight into Booker.
“It’s really interesting when you become familiar with the character on screen, you follow their journey. You get more insight from the character when you see how they relate to people who have been part of their upbringing or who’ve played a significant role in their life,” David told HollywoodLife. “When we get to meet Cleveland Booker’s father, that’s certainly the case. Though their relationship was definitely tumultuous and challenging on many, many levels, this episode for me represents a lot of healing for Cleveland Booker. If he’s going to have this encounter with his father, now’s actually the perfect time because he’s been forced to really look inwardly because of the terrible loss he’s experiencing and the grief that he is actively trying to work through. It feels like this is all part and parcel of his very specific journey of self-healing, and you can only embrace love and give love if you are healed properly or if you’re working towards healing.”
One of the most pivotal things that Booker’s father said to him about Burnham was, “Her agenda is not your agenda.” David revealed whether or not his father’s words will continue to echo in the episodes to come, especially when it comes to Booker and Burnham’s relationship.
“Yes, I think so. I think this episode and this specific experience is the catalyst for things to come,” the actor teased. “Cleveland Booker’s always been the master of his fate, captain of his own ship, and now he’s been forced into a situation where he has to rely on the expertise and support of Starfleet. He’s always been able to keep his autonomy, which has been very important to him. But now it’s challenged and it’s challenged even more so because his father would say, ‘Her agenda is not your agenda.’ That’s a massive call from your father, and I think he sews a seed of doubt maybe, and though Cleveland Booker has some of the decent kind of poker face, I feel that it troubles him a little more than it should. That makes him feel a bit uneasy.”
Throughout the season, the crew has been on a mission to find out more about the DMA. This threat is unlike anything the Star Trek: Discovery characters have faced before.
“What’s wonderful about the season is DMA does represent something. It represents the epitome of uncertainty and danger, all encompassed in Dark Matter Anomaly,” David said. “But in and amongst that, you have many various characters who are going through very different things, who are trying to navigate and understand life as well as trying to figure out this DMA thing. The DMA means different things to different people, and I think what’s so poignant about this threat is that it has gravely affected someone within the camp. That’s what’s different about this. You’re seeing Cleveland Booker, the rest of Starfleet Academy are seeing Cleveland Booker going through his grief, and they are trying to do the best they can to bring justice, healing, and understanding, as well as going through their own stuff and their own shit. So there’s a lot going at one time, and without giving anything away, every character in the season is going to have to dig very, very deep to push through, and even more so Michael Burnham and Cleveland Booker. Their relationship will get tested to the max.”
The season 4 finale will air in 2022. While David couldn’t reveal too much, he was able to drop this tease: “I love how in the finale, certain individuals — individuals plural — rise to the challenge to quote-unquote save the day. That is a beautiful thing to see and see the power of togetherness and working together. That’s wonderful to see, and then also how very great that victory can be. I’ll say that as well. Because it’s not a clear-cut victory. It’s very gray.” New episodes of Star Trek: Discovery premiere on Paramount+.
David Bowie’s Kids: Everything To Know About The Late Singer’s 2 Children
Bruins notebook: NHL shortens isolation period for COVID
Denver gunman’s novels named real-life victims, described similar attacks
Wild star Kirill Kaprizov talks Winter Classic, Olympics and COVID protocols
John Madden dies at 85: Reactions to the death of the NFL coach, broadcaster
St. Paul man found dead a week after assault; death ruled homicide
Here’s Why Meghan King’s Split From Husband Cuffe Owens
Steve Walsh to be named next Cretin-Derham Hall football coach
Vikings place Adam Thielen on injured reserve, activate Dalvin Cook off COVID list
Halle Berry, 55, Covers Herself In Nothing But A Comforter On Vacation With Van Hunt
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Simple Ways To Save Yourself From Identity Theft
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities7 days ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News2 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
How to4 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
News1 day ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Beauty4 weeks ago
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies