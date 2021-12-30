News
DIY spa treatments let you greet the new year beautifully
The week between Christmas and New Year’s Day is always a good time for chilling at home. Barely anyone is working full hours, everyone needs a break from the holiday frenzy, and this year, omicron is giving us yet another reason to hibernate for a bit.
But we could also use some serious pampering and self-care right now, too. So why not combine the best of both and bring the spa to your own home. Now’s the time to get out your favorite face masks, and hair and body treatments — and if you don’t have any handy, then whip some right up. These three super easy DIY recipes and treatments for face, hair and body will freshen you up for the year ahead.
Face: An Oatmeal & Honey Face Mask
Honey and oats are both anti-inflammatories, and help even out skin tone. And honey and coconut oil boast antibacterial properties, while the latter encourages collagen production.
To make the magic happen: In a blender, whizz one third of a cup of oats into a powder. Pour that powder into a big bowl and mix in a tablespoon of honey and a tablespoon of coconut oil. Using a spoon, add in small amounts of water (between 1-2 spoonfuls) until it forms a paste of about medium thickness.
Apply the mixture to your face using your fingers as you would any mask, and leave it on to get slightly dry. After 8 to 10 minutes, rinse off with warm water, rubbing any dried bits off carefully. Dry your face gently with a towel and apply moisturizer to achieve maximum softness.
Hair: Yogurt & Honey Hair Mask
Honey plays a key role again in this concoction, bringing out its moisturizing and calming qualities as an emollient, softening your hair. It’s also vitamin-packed, which makes both your hair and scalp happy. Meanwhile, the proteins and fats in the yogurt leave it shiny and glossy.
To make the magic happen: Mix four tablespoons natural yogurt and two tablespoons of honey together in a bowl or cup, and let it come to room temperature. Apply the mask to your hair, starting at your scalp and massaging with your fingers all the way to the ends of your hair. Leave on for 30 minutes and wash out.
Body: Coconut Lime Sugar Scrub
Silky, smooth skin all over is the goal here — and this combo makes it astonishingly easy to achieve. Pro tip: If you’ve got any residual oil left on your skin after washing off the scrub in the shower (and you probably will), take an extra moment to rub that into your skin for an even more hydrated, soft-as-can-be effect.
To make the magic happen: In a pot, slowly heat a half cup of solid coconut oil over low heat and melt it, then let cool for about 3 minutes before stirring in a cup of sugar (any kind is good, though raw sugar is a somewhat stronger exfoliant since it’s more coarse) and a teaspoon of lime essential oil. Transfer to a container and next time you shower, use as an exfoliating shower scrub (avoid your face, since it can be a bit too harsh) and wash off. Expect to walk out of the shower with spectacularly smooth, supple and hydrated skin.
News
Dear Abby: Sister’s explosive temper has siblings on edge
Dear Abby: I have a younger sister I love dearly. I respect and admire her. “Elise” is intelligent and talented. She is a minister’s wife and a mother to small children. Due to some unfortunate family circumstances when she was young, she has some emotional scars she’s trying to overcome. Sometimes at family gatherings, she’ll “explode” and lash out at whoever triggered her. Her outbursts usually take us all by surprise.
How do we, as siblings who have grown up in the same environment, handle this? We don’t think our childhoods so terrible, although we did have some challenges, and our daddy does have narcissistic tendencies. He actually recognizes that and is trying to improve himself. Sometimes we feel she makes mountains out of molehills, but we want to be sensitive to her pain. I’m concerned she’ll end up controlling our family gatherings in a negative way if these flare-ups don’t stop. What do you think could be done?
— Befuddled Big Sis
Dear Big Sis: What could (and should) be done is an intervention by you and your siblings in which Elise is advised to seek professional help for her explosive anger issues. If she refuses and her behavior continues, let her know you support her but can no longer include her.
Dear Abby: My husband’s personality changes completely when he drinks, and not for the better. He brags, repeats himself and presents in a way that’s annoying and embarrassing. His alcohol personality will never change — it is who he is. He’s been like this for the entire 13 years I’ve been with him.
He drinks two to three times a week, at most, and says I “overreact” to his personality change. He tells me I shouldn’t get so frustrated, but I don’t want to be around my husband when he drinks. Can you advise me how to live with him when he’s drunk? By the way, it doesn’t take much for him to get this way — three beers. Could he be having a reaction to the alcohol?
— Fed Up in San Diego
Dear Fed Up: That’s possible. Some individuals are more sensitive to alcohol than others. Whether it takes three beers or simply sniffing a cork to get your husband loaded, his drinking is causing a problem in your marriage.
It’s time for you to locate a chapter of Al-Anon (al-anon.org) and attend some of the meetings. This organization was created decades ago to help the friends and family members of people who have an alcohol problem — which your husband definitely has. You are far from alone in having this problem, which you will realize once you get there. Please don’t wait. Your reaction to his personality change is understandable.
Dear Abby: I have been having some hard times in school. I love my teacher, but I have been getting in trouble lately. She is also my coach. What should I do? Should I take her criticism or drop out of the sport and band? HELP!!
— Hard Times in Idaho
Dear Hard Times: I’m glad you asked. The mature thing to do would be to talk to your teacher and see if you can mend fences. If you enjoy the sport and playing with the band, to do otherwise would only be further punishing yourself.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com.
News
Lakewood opens public resource center to aid people from trauma of shooting spree
People who are struggling with the recent shooting spree in Denver and Lakewood can visit a resource center in Lakewood for help in coping with the incident.
The center, which will be staffed with mental health therapists and include trauma resources, will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday at 7349 W. Alaska Drive, according to a news release.
The center is in Belmar across the street from the Hyatt Hotel, where 28-year-old Sarah Steck was shot on Monday.
“Nobody will be turned away,” the release said. “This resource center is for anyone in our community (Lakewood, Denver or otherwise) who has been affected by the senseless tragedy this week.”
People seeking help can look for the center in a building with signage that says, “Core Cycling and Wellness.”
News
St. Paul man sentenced to more than 8 years for downtown Minneapolis arson, rioting
A St. Paul man was sentenced Wednesday to more than eight years in prison for his role in the August 2020 riots in downtown Minneapolis sparked by false rumors that police had shot and killed a man.
Victor Devon Edwards, 32, was convicted in August 2021 of one count each of rioting and arson, according to a news release issued by the office of Charles Kovats, acting U.S. attorney for the District of Minnesota.
Edwards was sentenced to 100 months in prison and two years of supervised release.
Edwards drove to downtown Minneapolis on the evening of Aug. 26, 2020, after riots broke out as a result of a rumor that a murder suspect had been fatally shot by police on Nicollet Mall. The suspect had in fact shot and killed himself as officers attempted to arrest him. The incident followed the civil unrest in the wake of George Floyd’s May 2020 killing at the hands of Minneapolis police.
Over the course of three hours, Edwards was captured on surveillance video looting a Saks Off Fifth store and breaking into several other nearby businesses, including Target’s downtown headquarters, where he helped ignite fires that caused nearly $1 million in damages.
Edwards was also captured on surveillance video entering Brit’s Pub, which was also engulfed in flames shortly after he left.
Edwards later posted about his criminal activity on social media, including a video of himself holding a large amount of cash and implying that it was obtained through looting.
DIY spa treatments let you greet the new year beautifully
Dear Abby: Sister’s explosive temper has siblings on edge
Kim Kardashian & Mini-Me Daughter Chicago, 3, Snuggle Up On Museum Date In San Francisco — Photo
Teresa Giudice’s Daughter Gia, 20, Stuns In Green Bikini As She Declares The Bahamas Her ‘Second Home’ — Photo
Lakewood opens public resource center to aid people from trauma of shooting spree
Anwar Hadid Loads Up On Groceries 1 Week After Reported Split From Dua Lipa
St. Paul man sentenced to more than 8 years for downtown Minneapolis arson, rioting
TA: Bitcoin Turns Sell on Rallies Towards $48K, Bears In Action
Lakewood police agent shot on Monday in exchange with suspected killer is identified
Celtics go cold in 91-82 loss to Clippers
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Simple Ways To Save Yourself From Identity Theft
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities1 week ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News2 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
How to4 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
News2 days ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Beauty4 weeks ago
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies