Elon Musk Refutes Being Nakamoto, the Anonymous Inventor Behind Bitcoin

Shortage is one of the most recent projects in Q4 2021, creating a continuous backing for its token to help with its overall value in the long term. The project describes its token as a safe-haven asset, leveraging Ethereum as the backing currency. Notably, the straightforward nature of its ecosystem will be a beneficial factor to both starters and professionals in the industry today.

According to the project, its token is not suitable for trading or short-term investing. This factor is mainly due to its target to add more value as time goes by, incentivizing its holders to store the currency. It also assures users that there is no team to claim any portion of the supply or change the dynamics of how the token and its smart contract works. Anyone can confirm on etherscan.io that the team has transferred the ownership of the smart contract and 100% liquidity to the dead address. This fact further proves that the team has zero control over the project.

Moreover, it has no allocation of the token’s supply to marketing strategies, depending on the community to take up the task. Shortage believes that every holder can take a step to spreading the word about the token through social media, paid campaigns, and sharing to relatives or friends, among others.

Understanding RTG Tokenomics

The first unique thing to understand about the RTG token is that there will be no official presale. The project has a great focus on liquidity and burning the token during its existence in the industry. The whole concept surrounds reducing its supply while increasing its Ethereum backing.

RTG is an ERC-20 token with a total supply of 2 billion tokens. On December 27, the coin earned a listing on Uniswap V2, which will be the main exchange where you can acquire the coin. 50% of the total supply will go to liquidity locking, meant to remain locked forever. The other half will be burned to increase the scarcity of the token in the market.

Any transactions involving the RTG/ETH pair will incur a transaction fee of 10% from the total; that is from any purchase, sale, or transfer of the token. If you are a holder of the token, you can expect a share from 50% of all transaction fees; the rest will go to the burning address.

Holders do not have to go through a hassle claiming the rewards they earn from holding the token. All you need to do is get a wallet compatible with the pair, fund it, and acquire the tokens you wish. Make sure to set your slippage at 12% to complete all your orders efficiently.

Increasing the Value Holders Get

Currently, 50% of RTG’s total supply is already in the burn address, a move that many existing projects are employing to reduce the supply of their tokens. The basic law of supply and demand states that with reduced supply, demand increases. In the same way, projects wish to derive the most from the same concept by removing them from the circulating supply.

Additionally, when anyone buys or sells RTG on Uniswap V2, part of every transaction fee goes to burning. Also, ETH will replace the RTG tokens, increasing the backing of the Shortage tokens. As such, the backing will always be more than enough to cover the total circulation supply available for sale. As a result, the price floor increases after every RTG transaction.

Lastly, part of the Ethereum backing in the pool will not be withdrawable to ensure a constant boost after every transaction. In the long run, the fruits of this objective will be visible in making RTG a long-term investment option for its holders.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Shortagfinance?s=20

Telegram: https://t.me/shortagechat

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/shortagefinance/

Disclaimer: This is a paid Press Release. Any information contained in this website is not proposed to be and doesn’t constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice, or any other advice. The NewsCrypto is not responsible to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release.