Evergreen Lake will open for ice-skating this week after all
Just in time for its annual New Year’s Eve event, Skate the Lake, Evergreen Lake in the foothills west of Denver will open for ice-skating on Thursday.
Warm temperatures threatened the start of the ice-skating season in Evergreen, an experience fondly remembered by generations of Coloradans, but cold weather finally arrived to provide safe ice.
The lake will be open for skating on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Friday, skating will be restricted to the Skate the Lake event (3-8 p.m.). Special tickets, priced at $25, are required for the event which will include games with prizes, a broomball exhibition, fire pits, food and a 30-minute laser show.
“The big thing for us is that at 7 o’clock, we’ve got the first-ever laser show over the lake,” said Pam Lindquist, Lake House facilities specialist for the Evergreen Park & Recreation District. “It’s going to be quite amazing.”
Daily prices for skating are $10 per person. Rentals are priced at $7.
Because ice has tended to form later in recent years than in the past, Evergreen officials designed the Skate the Lake event to take place whether skating could be offered or not. Lindquist said they realize it may be necessary to change the name of the event in the not-too-distant future.
“I grew up here, and I can tell you that we never worried about viable ice on New Year’s Eve,” Lindquist said. “Because of global warming, we are starting to not have the kind of cold weather we were used to when I grew up. We are absolutely pleased that Mother Nature has given us this cold weather, and will give us cold weather the next couple of day, so we can have (Skate the Lake) on the ice.”
In the winter of 2019, ice-skating was possible only five days, even though Evergreen Lake benefits from being at a higher elevation than Denver at 7,000 feet.
“Our ability to skate has been eroded over the years, for sure,” Lindquist said. “In the ‘70s even the ‘80s, you could always count on ice-skating opening mid-December, and you could count on ice skating lasting until the end of March, easily. Just like the ski areas are experiencing — you’ve got that organization Protect Our Winters — we’re seeing it not get cold enough until well into January in some cases.”
Evergreen’s annual Lake Plunge will take place New Year’s Day at noon. The lake will open for skating that day at 3 p.m.
Normal operating hours for ice skating are 3-7 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.
Our favorite dishes and restaurants from 2021
At the end of 2020, we were hopeful that 2021 would be a better year for all of us, but especially restaurants.
While nothing could be worse than dining rooms being closed for months on end, 2021 proved to be a mixed bag. Though the summer months, when many of us were newly vaccinated and ready to get out more, were great, the year is ending on a dour note with the ultra-contagious omicron variant on the rise.
So while I’m summing up my favorite dishes, restaurants and drinks from 2021, I’m also using this space to encourage readers to continue to support your favorite restaurants in any way you feel comfortable. We really want them to be there whenever it is that we get to the other side of this pandemic.
All of this being said, some really great restaurants opened this year in the east metro. And I found so much to like that I found it hard to narrow things down. Still, it’s my job — one I continue to be thankful for — so I did my best.
Here are my most memorable dishes and favorite new restaurants from 2021. Here’s hoping 2022 is the year that this pandemic finally fades away.
10 Favorite Dishes
Cashew and Herb Pate at Chip’s Clubhouse
Even meat-eaters are interested in vegetable-forward dishes — and many chefs are becoming better at offering them. This creamy, rich pate from chef Gina Mangiameli relies on cashews for the unctuous mouthfeel and herbs to bring loads of flavor. Especially if I’m eating meat for my main dish, I like to start with something lighter, and this lovely little jar of pate is, in my opinion, the perfect starter. (And if you haven’t had it yet, you should definitely follow it up with a Chip’s cheeseburger — yes, there’s a vegan version, too.)
$10.95; 272 S. Snelling Ave., No. 200, St. Paul; 651-330-1617; visitchips.com
Cassoulet at A-Side Public House
If there’s one dish that screams warmth and comfort to me, it’s cassoulet. Unfortunately, there are a lot of ways to screw up this dish — overcooked beans, too much meat, too salty. Imagine my surprise, then that a brewpub is turning out a fantastic version. White beans with the perfect bite, little bits of flavorful garlic sausage, crispy breadcrumbs for crunch and a tender confit duck leg. It’s just the thing when the snow is flying, and you can watch through the glass garage doors of this former firehouse.
$27; 754 Randolph Ave., St. Paul; 651-756-1351; asidepublichouse.com
Duck at Myriel
I ate a lot of duck this year, but this plate of tender, juicy, crisp-skinned bird was far and away my favorite. The sauce, a sweet/sour black-vinegar-based beauty, was so good that I nearly licked the plate. It was on Myriel’s a la carte menu, but as with anything you enjoy at chef Karyn Tomlinson’s whole-animal-butchery, farm-to-table eatery, don’t expect it to be there the next time you visit.
$28; 470 S. Cleveland Ave., St. Paul; 651-340-3568; myrielmn.com
Benjamin Bacon at Advellum Vegetable Eatery
Though Advellum, a stall in The Market at Malcolm Yards, is a great place for your vegetarian and vegan friends to eat, my favorite dish there is *mostly* vegetables, with a little perfectly crisp pork belly to gild the lily. The base of the dish is a crazy flavorful mung bean pancake, and adornments of crisp kimchi and gochujang aioli are tasty enough to make an amazing vegan meal if you’re not into the pork part of it. But if you are, the melt-in-your-mouth, maple-soy-glazed bacon is where it’s at.
$5; 501 30th Ave. S.E., Minneapolis; advellumvegetableeatery.com
Patatas Bravas at Stelle Belle
There’s so much good stuff on the menu of this Mediterranean-influenced breakfast and lunch spot that I had a really hard time picking a favorite, but I came down on this comforting dish. In it, crispy bits of potatoes are coated in a smoked-paprika-heavy mix of spices, enlivened by a garlic aioli and topped with a perfect, sunny-side-up egg. It’s pretty much the perfect brunch item.
$11; 325 W. Seventh St., St. Paul; 651-508-1654; stellabelle-stpaul.com
Banh Mi at Mi-Sant
There are a lot of Vietnamese food options in the Twin Cities, so you’d be forgiven if you’ve thus far not gotten to this Roseville eatery in a former Baker’s Square. The owners are second-generation Vietnamese-Americans, and one of them, Quoc Le, is the son of the owners of the legendary Trung Nam bakery on University Avenue in St. Paul. And yes, this does mean that their baguettes and croissants are top-notch. The baguette, from which its banh mi are crafted, has a just-right crisp crust and airy inner crumb. It holds many options for meat fillings (bulgogi beef, lemongrass chicken and grilled pork to name a few), fresh pickled veggies, cilantro and pate if you want it (I do). The space is bright, modern and smells fantastic.
$6.75-$8.75; 1881 W. Minnesota 36, Roseville; 651-444-8107; mi-sant.com
MN Poutine from 328 Grill
While the burgers at this restaurant inside the St. Paul Park American Legion are ridiculously good, this tasty plate, which is so Minnesotan it hurts, is a must-try. Tots, check. House-made chicken wild rice soup, check. Ellsworth curds, check. The combo of all three is really just like a warm hug you can share with friends. You can get it at 246 Grill, chef Mik German’s second enterprise inside the Uptown VFW, too.
$11; 328 Broadway Ave, St Paul Park; 651-459-8016; 328grill.com
Sunnies and Chips at Tipsy Steer in High Pines Brewing
This Wisconsin native’s heart is warmed by all the sunfish and perch popping up on menus — not too long ago, I had to cross the border to get my fix. While Rosemount’s The Clover and Apple Valley’s Farmer and the Fishmonger came out with decent versions, my favorite of the bunch has to be these crisp, lightly breaded little fish, paired simply with fries, house-made tartar and a lemon wedge. The beer here is really good, too.
$15; 2704 N. Snelling Ave., Roseville; 651-200-3581; highpinesbrewing.com; tipsysteer.com/roseville
Vegetarian platter at Bole Ethiopian
I’m a total sucker for a good Ethiopian vegetarian platter, and the one at Bole does not disappoint: Little bits of spiced lentils; tender, cooked greens; potatoes, carrots and cabbage and more, all waiting to be scooped up with spongy, slightly sour injera. The best part about this dish? The new Bole in the Como Park neighborhood is cute enough for date night.
$13.45; 1341 N. Pascal St., St. Paul; 651-330-2492; boleethiopiancuisine.com
Dungeness Crab Boil at Smack Shack Bloomington
The new Smack Shack on the border of Bloomington and Edina, in a former Fuddruckers, has a few items the North Loop doesn’t — including Dungeness crab, available in a boil format. If you haven’t had Dungeness, which is in season during the winter and spring months, you’re in for a treat — it’s more savory and rich than the popular king crab, but there’s still enough meat so you don’t feel frustrated. Served with the typical boil sides of corn, red potatoes and a whole sausage link, there’s enough food on this platter to serve two, especially if you start off with some fresh oysters, and I heartily recommend that you do.
Market price, was $51 in mid-December; 3801 Minnesota Drive, Bloomington; smack-shack.com
Five New and Notable East Metro Restaurants
Chip’s Clubhouse
Tara Coleman of Hot Hands Pie & Biscuit lured friend and former co-worker Gina Mangiameli to the Twin Cities from Chicago to start this cozy restaurant on Snelling Avenue, and all we can say is: Thank you! Chip’s is the kind of place I want to hang out. Unfussy, always delicious food, great cocktails, stellar service and a warm, funky atmosphere. Every friend I’ve brought here agrees.
Recommended dishes: Cashew and Herb Pate, Cheeseburger, Pork Belly Ramen, Pork Tenderloin Sandwich
272 S. Snelling Ave., No. 200, St. Paul; 651-330-1617; visitchips.com
Myriel
Chef Karyn Tomlinson is one of those passionate, cerebral cooks who not only thinks deeply about food, but also creates from the heart. Tomlinson has Scandinavian roots and has staged at some of the best restaurants there, and her whole-animal-cookery reflects that sensibility. Nothing is overly fussy, but the flavors are deeply satisfying. The tasting menu here is a commitment — both times I’ve had it, it took more than three hours — but it’s the way things are done in Scandinavia, and if you let yourself settle into a leisurely experience, you come away nourished and relaxed. The a la carte menu, a more traditional experience, is where I found the duck I can’t stop thinking about, and also some of the best duck-fat-fried potatoes I’ve ever eaten.
Recommended dishes: The menu changes too much to recommend anything, but the silky pureed soups are next-level, and anything with Tomlinson’s homemade cottage cheese is delicious.
470 S. Cleveland Ave., St. Paul; 651-340-3568; myrielmn.com
The Market at Malcolm Yards
This one isn’t technically St. Paul, but it’s right on the border, so I’m counting it. After years of being not quite satisfied with any food hall I’ve visited, this one finally gets it right. The concentration is on high-quality vendors with food that is as pretty as it is delicious. You can get beer and wine at a serve-yourself beverage wall, or order composed cocktails at a proper bar. There’s plenty of seating, indoors and out. The payment system — you get a card to use at all vendors so you get one bill at the end — is slick. All in all, it’s just a cool place to meet friends or take your out-of-town guests.
Recommended dishes: Benjamin Bacon or Wild Boomer Burger at Advellum, Shredder Pizza at Wrecktangle Pizza; Burger at Bebe Zito; Dosa at Momo Dosa; Korean-style Chicken at Abang Yoli
501 30th Ave. S.E., Minneapolis; advellumvegetableeatery.com
Stella Belle
Mediterranean-influenced brunch? Yes, please! My new favorite spot for business meetings, Stella Belle offers refined, delicious egg dishes, sandwiches, salads and bowls, and has delicious, fresh-squeezed juices, smoothies and a killer coffee program to boot. The atmosphere is bright and airy, service is quick, and there’s plenty of seating.
Recommended dishes: Patatas Bravas, Lemon Ricotta Pancakes, Fully Dressed Avocado Toast
325 W. Seventh St., St. Paul; 651-508-1654; stellabelle-stpaul.com
A-Side Public House
This former firehouse has been completely transformed into a brewhouse and restaurant, and the beer and the French-influenced menu here are on point. In an area with plenty of restaurants to choose from, A-Side has quickly become a go-to for a lot of neighbors, for everything from a grab-and-go breakfast and coffee to sit-down brunch, lunch or dinner. It’s the kind of place everyone wants to live near.
Recommended dishes: Cassoulet, Fresh P.E.I. Mussels, Burger
754 Randolph Ave., St. Paul; 651-756-1351; asidepublichouse.com
Dave Anderson: The truth is that our citizens are not polarized
There are two problems with the conventional wisdom about polarization in American society. The first is that it mistakes widespread conflict with one master battle between conservatives and liberals. The second is that it overlooks a large percentage of Americans who do not identify with either the Democrats or the Republicans.
The result of these two mistakes is the ongoing, misleading narrative that the people of the United States are engaged in a red vs. blue war, a division that is roughly parallel to the division between the North and the South prior to the Civil War.
Consider the first mistake. There is no doubt that there is an enormous amount of conflict in the United States. After all, we have 330 million people, making us the third largest country by population in the world. We are, moreover, a very diverse country, with an increasingly large nonwhite population.
Experts say that by 2050 we will be a majority-minority country, where Hispanics, African Americans, Asian Americans and other non-Caucasian Americans will be the majority of the population. We also have considerable diversity from the standpoint of religion and class. We are the furthest thing from a homogeneous society.
With so much diversity there is bound to be a lot of conflict. But it does not follow from the fact that we have a lot of conflict that the conflict is divided into two groups of people who are divided along party lines.
For example, we have a great deal of conflict over issues of gender, which involves males in conflict with females, and both males and females in conflict with those who are transgender or nonbinary.
The conflict between males and females may arise within individual families, where we still have a divorce rate in the range of 40%. But the conflicts within families hardly line up with political conflicts, as couples frequently belong to the same party: Couples in ghettos have conflicts, just as couples in the working class, middle class and upper class have conflicts.
Likewise, we have Americans who favor abortion rights but are strong Second Amendment advocates. Admittedly, you are more likely to find Republicans being pro-life and pro-gun and Democrats being pro-choice and pro-gun control, but many people do not fit neatly into either party.
The second mistake overlooks the 40% of Americans who identify as independents, according to a recent Gallup poll. They definitely do not line up with either party on all of the issues. They may be 50-50 or they may have views that are not clearly embraced by either party. Someone may support a family policy that offers child-care subsidies or a tax credit for a stay-at-home parent, but since neither party supports this policy the person in question doesn’t side clearly with either party.
Pew has also reported since 2014 that the two parties have become more partisan but there is a group in the middle (as much as 40% of the public) that has “mixed views.”
If you review the mountains of data available from Gallup, Pew and other organizations that do polls and surveys, you will see that there is a massive amount of conflict in the country on policies, but there is also a large group of citizens who don’t fit neatly on either side of many of the major conflicts. The parties are clearly very polarized, but the evidence shows that about 40% of the public is not polarized.
What is eminently clear is that there is a clear two-sided conflict in our national politics, where we have a 50-50 Senate and a near even split in the House of Representatives. Washington has little room for a middle position. Legislating, or not legislating, does require that you be on the red side or the blue side, recognizing that each side has its own factions.
The picture that emerges is one where everyone feels conflicted about many policy issues, but only about 60% of the country fits nicely on the red side or the blue side. Our conflicts therefore do not add up to a polarized country; they add up to a conflicted country in which well more than a third of the people do not have representation in Washington, which is extremely polarized. Surveys report that these Americans are less politically engaged, which is probably a result of having no one who will listen to them.
The upshot is that the media and the politicians tell us that we have a divided society — they keep each other in business — and those who identify with the Democrats or the Republicans believe what they hear. The 40% of Americans who do not identify with either of the two major parties, however, know that this national narrative is seriously mistaken.
There has been a great deal of necessary discussion about how our democratic institutions, especially the electoral process itself, are under threat. A problem that pre-dates this threat to our democracy is the decades-long deception about how polarized we are.
We’re not. There just isn’t much motivation for either the national media or the politicians, their staff and their consultants to speak to the 40% who are not a part of a red vs. blue war.
Dave Anderson edited “Leveraging: A Political, Economic and Societal Framework” (Springer, 2014), has taught at five universities and ran for the Democratic nomination for a Maryland congressional seat in 2016. He wrote this The Fulcrum, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news platform covering efforts to fix our governing systems.
Five great drinks from 2021
This was a great year for drinking in the Twin Cities, with several new distilleries and brewpubs popping up. Here are a few of my favorite drinks from 2021.
Manhattan at Farmer and the Fishmonger
If you’re going to mess with my favorite classic cocktail, it better be good. I shouldn’t have doubted beverage manager Ralena Young — this rye-based Manhattan is not just good, it’s amazing. The vermouth is infused with espresso, the bitters are made with cocoa and chipotle, and a thai chili tincture adds subtle kick. In fact, all the funky additions are subtle, and the flavors harmonious. If I wasn’t so excited to work my way through the cocktail menu at this suburban newcomer, I would have had two.
14883 Florence Trail, Apple Valley; 952-431-1497; farmerandthefishmonger.com
Non-alcoholic cocktails at Owamni
For those who are abstaining, whether permanently or just for the night, finding a place with thoughtfully crafted non-alcoholic beverages is a godsend. We tried a few at Owamni — infused with ingredients like earthy black currant, piney juniper and sweet, spiced birch — and were wowed by the flavors enough that we did not miss the booze at all.
425 West River Parkway, Minneapolis; 612-444-1846; owamni.com
Killarney at O’Shaughnessy Distilling
All the drinks at this fledgling distillery in Southeast Minneapolis are stellar, but this beauty, which gets its color and bitterness from juiced radicchio and is balanced with tart lemon and orange bitters, is refreshing and interesting from the first sip to the last.
600 Malcolm Ave. S.E., Minneapolis; 763-338-0914; osdistilling.com
Salted Key Lime Gimlet at Tattersall Distilling
Another classic cocktail, enhanced, this deceptively simple drink marries piney gin with tart, sweet key limes and slightly nutty coconut water. A hint of salt enhances all the flavors. It is a great drink — possibly better in the summer, but I’d have it anytime. It’s available in Minneapolis but also at the distillery’s new location in River Falls, Wis.
1620 Central Ave. N.E., Minneapolis or 1777 Paulson Road, River Falls, Wis.; tattersalldistilling.com
Highball at Brother Justus Whiskey Company
It would be a shame to cover up the flavor of this Northeast Minneapolis distillery’s show-stopping cold-peated whiskey, which is why I love this cocktail. The highball, which is simply whiskey and a high-quality seltzer with a lemon peel, actually enhances the flavor of this earthy, vegetal, arboreal whiskey. And that is a beautiful thing.
3300 5th St. N.E., Minneapolis; brotherjustus.com
