Ferriabough Bolling: Learn from the past to make future better for Boston

Here are a few of my personal hopes for a better, brighter and healthier new year.

We need to turn the tide on COVID-19

To start with, scientists need to get back to the drawing board. Right now there’s a scramble to keep up when we should be ahead of the curve when it comes to beating the coronavirus and its variants. We have a lot of tools, but none seems to be quite enough to gain the upper hand. We need a different, stronger formula to prevent COVID, not to just keep deaths low. Hospitalizations are surging. President Biden is right — we must do more. Constant boosters seem to do nothing but make millionaires out of pharmaceutical executives. The new flood of quick testing kits, if you can get them, seem almost a crapshoot with false positives galore. It’s all led to a lot of anxiety and downright panic. We need to be ahead of this pandemic if we’re ever going to conquer it.

We need to build back better in our own backyard

It will take a village to solve the problem of Mass and Cass — and I’m not just talking about the temporary cottage housing being created at Shattuck Hospital in Boston.

We keep talking about the opioid crisis being a regional problem but the lion’s share of the pain is borne in one area.

How about taking another look at rebuilding the Long Island Bridge as a new priority with funds from the new infrastructure bill and other federal and state money at our disposal?

An elected school committee will improve Boston schools

It shouldn’t be rocket science to implement what Bostonians overwhelmingly voted for in November: a fully elected school committee. They didn’t vote for a hybrid committee, which would just complicate what should be a simple exercise in returning to a democracy. And it definitely shouldn’t take three years to implement the change we have needed for nearly 30 years.

A youth center in Grove Hall is overdue

We need greater focus on solutions for the explosion of gun violence on our streets and ending the grotesque spike in domestic violence, one of the many byproducts of the pandemic.

We need to focus on the future

There must be continued support for our businesses, our restaurants and our arts communities.

They revive our spirit, nurture our resilience and promote acts of kindness — which we need more than ever.

The new year will bring challenges — we know that — but there is no question that our New Year’s resolution must be that we can solve anything by working together.

Happy New Year.

Joyce Ferriabough Bolling is a media and political strategist and communications specialist.