Firefighters rescue injured woman from Minneapolis cave
Firefighters have rescued an injured woman from a cave in a Minneapolis park.
The city’s fire department issued a news release saying firefighters got a call about 6 p.m. Wednesday that a woman had fallen in the cave located behind the frozen Minnehaha Falls in Minnehaha Regional Park in Minneapolis.
Firefighters used ropes and harnesses to reach the cave and found the woman deep inside the cavern. She said she had slipped and injured her ankle and couldn’t climb out.
Firefighters splinted her ankle, put her in a rescue basket and hauled her up to paramedics. She was ultimately taken to a hospital. No one else was hurt.
Vikings place LB Nick Vigil on COVID-19 reserve list
The Vikings on Thursday placed starting linebacker Nick Vigil on the COVID-19 reserve list, and he could miss Sunday night’s game at Green Bay.
Vigil has played in all 15 games this season, starting 11. He mostly been the No. 3 linebacker although he was an every-down player in six games that linebacker Anthony Barr has missed this season.
Vigil is the fifth player on Minnesota’s COVID list. The others are quarterback Sean Mannion, guard Oli Udoh, tackle Rashod Hill and defensive end Patrick Jones III.
If Vigil is out Sunday, he likely would be replaced by Blake Lynch.
Chicago sports communities — from the Bears to the Cubs’ Jed Hoyer — and NFL figures help raise more than $750,000 for the son of late ESPN reporter Jeff Dickerson
The NFL and Chicago sports communities have helped raise more than $750,000 to support the family of late ESPN reporter Jeff Dickerson, who died Tuesday at the age of 44 after a year-long battle with colon cancer.
Dickerson’s wife, Caitlin, died from complications from melanoma in 2019 at age 36. The couple is survived by their 11-year-old son, Parker.
Parker’s aunt started a GoFundMe page with the goal of raising $100,000 to support his education, health and athletics, his love of which is well known to anyone who knew Dickerson.
In less than 48 hours, some of the biggest names in the NFL, Chicago sports and media contributed in honor of Dickerson, who was known for his talent and professionalism as a journalist and his positivity, kindness, humor and love of his family.
The Bears, the team Dickerson covered for 20 years, donated $25,000. So too did Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay and Washington Football Team owners Dan and Tanya Snyder.
Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie donated $10,000, and Chicago sports figures Tom Ricketts, Andy Dalton and Anthony Rizzo, journalist Jay Glazer and the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation were among other big donors.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who has 8.9 million followers on Twitter, has been promoting the fund on his account by thanking those who donate, including other NFL teams, Jed Hoyer, Theo Epstein, Tom Waddle, Charles Leno Jr. and the Loyola men’s basketball team, for which Dickerson served as a broadcast analyst.
Obvious Shirts, a Chicago apparel company, created orange and blue T-shirts with “JD” printed over a bear logo and is donating 100% of the profits to the fund. The company has made a $28,500 donation on the page already and tweeted Thursday morning that donations from the shirts had topped $40,000.
Meanwhile, tributes to Dickerson have poured in. Bears coach Matt Nagy, safety Eddie Jackson and wide receiver Darnell Mooney all offered their condolences to Dickerson’s family at the beginning of their virtual news conferences Wednesday.
“Obviously it’s a tough day for all of us,” Nagy said. “We know how much Jeff meant to all of us. … I was able to have four good years being able to learn who he is as a person and get to hear his stories, and when I think about Jeff, I think about how positive he was. Which we all talk about. He was always glass half-full. With me, he was always very supportive and respectful, which is pretty neat in this day and age to have somebody like that from the very start. And I appreciated that.”
Iran launches rocket into space amid Vienna nuclear talks
By NASSER KARIMI and ISABEL DEBRE
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran launched a rocket with a satellite carrier bearing three devices into space, authorities announced Thursday, without saying whether any of the objects had entered Earth’s orbit.
It was not clear when the launch happened or what devices the carrier brought with it. Iran aired footage of the blastoff against the backdrop of negotiations in Vienna to restore Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers. An eight round had been underway this week and is to resume after New Year’s holidays.
Previous launches have drawn rebukes from the United States. The U.S. State Department, Space Force and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Thursday’s announcement from Iran.
Ahmad Hosseini, a Defense Ministry spokesman, identified the rocket as a Simorgh, or “Phoenix,” rocket that sent up the three devices 470 kilometers (290 miles).
“The performance of the space center and the performance of the satellite carrier was done properly,” Hosseini was quoted as saying.
But hours later, Hosseini and other officials remained silent on the the status of the objects, suggesting the rocket had fallen short of placing its payload into the correct orbit. Hosseini offered a speed for the satellite carrier that state-associated journalists reporting on the event indicated wouldn’t be enough to reach orbit.
Iran’s civilian space program has suffered a series of setbacks in recent years, including fatal fires and a launchpad rocket explosion that drew the attention of former President Donald Trump.
Iranian state media recently offered a list of upcoming planned satellite launches for the Islamic Republic’s civilian space program. Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard runs its own parallel program that successfully put a satellite into orbit last year. Hosseini described the launch announced Thursday as “initial,” indicating more are on the way.
Television aired footage of the white rocket emblazoned with the words, “Simorgh satellite carrier” and the slogan “We can” shooting into the morning sky from Iran’s Imam Khomeini Spaceport. A state TV reporter at a nearby desert site hailed the launch as “another achievement by Iranian scientists.”
The blast-offs have raised concerns in Washington about whether the technology used to launch satellites could advance Iran’s ballistic missile development. The United States says that such satellite launches defy a United Nations Security Council resolution calling on Iran to steer clear of any activity related to ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons.
Iran, which long has said it does not seek nuclear weapons, maintains its satellite launches and rocket tests do not have a military component.
Announcing a rocket launch as diplomats struggle to restore Tehran’s atomic accord keeps with Tehran’s hard-line posture under President Ebrahim Raisi, a recently elected conservative cleric.
New Iranian demands in the nuclear talks have exasperated Western nations and heightened regional tensions as Tehran presses ahead with atomic advancements. Diplomats have repeatedly raised the alarm that time is running out to restore the accord, which collapsed three years ago when Trump unilaterally withdrew the U.S. from the deal.
From Vienna, Iranian nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani told Iranian state TV that he hopes diplomats pursue “more serious work to lift sanctions” when nuclear talks resume next week. He described negotiations over the past week as “positive.”
Washington, however, has thrown cold water on Tehran’s upbeat assessments. State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters earlier this week that “it’s really too soon to tell whether Iran has returned with a more constructive approach to this round.”
Iran has now abandoned all limitations under the agreement, and has ramped up uranium enrichment from under 4% purity to 60% — a short, technical step from weapons-grade levels. International inspectors face challenges in monitoring Tehran’s advances.
Satellite images seen by The Associated Press suggested a launch was imminent earlier this month. The images showed preparations at the spaceport in the desert plains of Iran’s rural Semnan province, some 240 kilometers (150 miles) southeast of Tehran.
Over the past decade, Iran has sent several short-lived satellites into orbit and in 2013 launched a monkey into space. But under Raisi, the government appears to have sharpened its focus on space. Iran’s Supreme Council of Space has met for the first time in 11 years.
___
DeBre reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Associated Press writer Jon Gambrell in Dubai contributed to this report.
