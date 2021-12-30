News
Guregian: Can the Patriots be fixed before it’s too late?
Something’s changed. Something’s been off with the Patriots the past two weeks.
More importantly, something needs to be fixed.
And quickly.
Or else the Patriots will go out with a whimper, instead of laying the groundwork for a promising run in the postseason.
So what’s changed? What’s missing?
Mostly, it’s an attitude, a mindset the Patriots had before the bye week.
That’s when they were feeling incredibly good about themselves after taking Buffalo down Week 13, and rising to 9-4.
Everything had come together. They had won seven straight, and seemed to have the winning formula down cold. Specifically, they bought into Bill Belichick’s blueprint for success and were committed to it no matter the game, or opponent.
They felt like they could beat anybody, and given their rise to top-dog status in the AFC, many pundits agreed.
Now this.
December is the month Belichick teams usually shine. It’s the month they typically get it into gear for the playoffs.
Only, they’re in the middle of a two-game losing skid after essentially being embarrassed by two AFC playoff-bound teams. It’s one thing to lose, it’s another to come out flat in both games, with little to no sense of urgency.
Those games were punctuated by a lack of discipline, mistakes, and killer penalties, issues that were also prevalent earlier in the year.
Worst of all, captain Matthew Slater sounded like he was in crisis mode on Monday, trying to put out a fire before it raged out of control.
He said he was worried about a possible splintering in the ranks. He implored his teammates to “make a stand and fight.”
Hearing him say that was jarring.
Something is clearly amiss. Slater, a 10-time Pro Bowler who has been part of three Super Bowl-winning teams, isn’t the type to just throw garbage against the wall to see what sticks. If he sensed the need to speak out, he had good reason.
And listening to him, it sounded like the Patriots were on the verge of having issues spiral past the point of no return.
Perhaps the Patriots had bought a little too much into their press clippings, and didn’t need to do much more than show up to produce victories.
Whatever the case, the cracks were starting to seep out. From rookie Mac Jones citing a poor week of practice prior to the Indy game, to veteran captain Devin McCourty questioning why the defense didn’t make adjustments against the Bills, to Kyle Van Noy calling out J.C. Jackson for not coming down with an interception.
With that as a backdrop, how do they get out of their current rut?
By going back to what they do best, and blowing out Jacksonville on Sunday. That’s a good place to start. The last time the Patriots were in a similar slump, losing to Dallas and giving up a record-setting amount of yards en route to dropping to 2-4, they took their frustration out on the Jets.
Now it’s the Jags turn.
On Wednesday, the players said there had been enough talk, enough cliches spoken, it was time to get down to business.
“It’s time to work,” said veteran linebacker Dont’a Hightower. “These last two games mean a lot to us. We’ve worked really hard and let some games slip through our hands. But hopefully we learn from that, and we’ll get things going this week.”
What the Patriots need to learn, or rather, remember, is what’s got them on the verge of a postseason berth in the first place.
They’re not a team that can fall behind, and count on a rookie quarterback to lead them to victory. They’re also not a team that can ignore the finer details when it comes to winning.
They can’t make mistakes. They can’t be undisciplined. But mostly, they need their strengths to shine for four quarters. And that means having a defense that makes stops at the key junctures of games. It means having an offense that dictates its terms by running the football, and using Jones to complement the running game. And not the other way around.
Those details were at the heart of their seven-game win streak. They’ve been missing since returning from the bye.
Granted, it’s a narrow path to victories, but the Patriots are good enough to hit on all the points necessary to at least put themselves in position to win.
Veteran safeties McCourty and Adrian Phillips agreed.
Both players said Wednesday the Patriots were “frustrated” by losing, and not putting the best product on the field, especially in two big games following their bye week.
Phillips talked about having a “sour taste” in the locker room, but that was actually a good thing. As a result, he said everyone’s buckling down to get that taste out of their mouths. He said it’s a matter of getting back to basics, and doing whatever’s necessary to win.
“And the good thing about that, they’re fixable issues. Everything that happened the past two weeks was on us,” said Phillips. “Not speaking for the offensive side of the ball, but defensively, we didn’t play the way we usually play, and we weren’t in tune. We didn’t have the mojo like we usually have. But that’s stuff we can fix.”
And fix fast.
The Patriots still haven’t clinched a playoff spot, and while they pretty much handed the division back to Buffalo, they can still get in via wild card. But that won’t happen if they continue to play without a sense of urgency.
As McCourty said, the Patriots don’t have the luxury of improving each day and building toward something. It’s now, or never.
“There’s two games left. We don’t have time to gradually improve,” he said. “We gotta go execute and figure out a way to win a game Sunday. In a few days, we’ve got to be locked in, zeroed in … the teams that find a way to win are usually the teams that go in and are playing for championships. That’s what we want to do. And we’ve gotta start to do that coming Sunday.”
Or put the team in jeopardy of missing the postseason altogether.
Patriots’ Mac Jones, Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence go way back as QB rivals
FOXBORO — Mac Jones and Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence first crossed paths in high school.
That much Jones would reveal Wednesday, days before they’ll go head-to-head in a game that could help the Patriots clinch a playoff berth.
But here’s what Jones omitted: he’s taken Lawrence down on a big stage before.
According to The Athletic, Jones targeted Lawrence, the top-ranked high school prospect throughout their pre-college days, during a summer camp for elite recruits. Then a three-star prospect, Jones not only wanted to prove he belonged among the nation’s best passers, but he was No. 1. Beating Lawrence was his ticket to such recognition.
Throwing into nets from various distances, both on the move and while stationary, Jones dominated Lawrence in the final round of the camp’s passing competition.
Fast forward, and Jones and Lawrence will meet Sunday in the penultimate round of the regular season. The Patriots are on the verge of the postseason, while Jacksonville tracking for another No. 1 overall pick in the draft. In Jones, Lawrence says he sees the same quarterback who beat him out all those summers ago.
“He’s been very accurate, great decision maker,” Lawrence told local reporters this week. “Taking care of the ball and putting them in a bunch of situations to win a lot of games. So I think that’s a big part, obviously, of their success. Quarterback has to play well.”
In Lawrence, the Patriots see a younger version of the quarterback who killed them last weekend: Josh Allen.
Lawrence, a 6-foot-6, 215-pound dual-threat passer, has been actively involved in the Jaguars’ run game this season. With leading rusher James Robinson knocked out last weekend by a torn Achilles, it’s conceivable Jacksonville’s staff will incorporate more quarterback runs and/or option calls into their game plan. There’s also the matter of Lawrence scrambling, which could cause problems for a Patriots defense that allowed Allen to rumble for 65 yards on 12 carries in Sunday’s loss.
When Allen was a rookie in 2018, the Pats’ chief defensive focus was keeping him in the pocket, understanding Allen couldn’t consistently hurt them as a dropback passer. This season, Lawrence has completed 58.7% of his passes at fewer than six yards per attempt.
“Obviously, a big kid, big arm, really strong arm. Can whip the ball, can make all the throws,” Bill Belichick said Wednesday. “Pretty fast, runs well. He does a good job of spreading the ball around. He uses all of his receivers. I’d say he’s hit his fair share of deep balls. Looks like a really good prospect.”
Lawrence’s struggles — which include throwing one touchdown pass since Halloween — highlight the limitations of a being a rookie quarterback in the NFL. Ultimately, no rookie is equipped to overcome the power of his circumstances, particularly a midseason coaching change (see: Meyer, Urbgan) and some of the worst surrounding roster talent in the NFL. Still, Lawrence’s raw talent is enough to put the Patriots defense on high alert, understanding one pinpoint throw Sunday could lead to six points.
“Trevor Lawrence does a good job of, if he sees it downfield, he’s confident in his arm throwing it, taking shots,” Pats captain Devin McCourty said. “And for good reason.”
How the Patriots’ playoff odds break down after losing to the Bills
Jones, on the other hand, has moved the offense more often with his pre-snap processing. His quick release. And his accuracy, which is unparalleled among rookies and even across the larger league. Though he has struggled lately, with Buffalo limiting his preferred targets last weekend and Indianapolis jumping him for two interceptions the week before.
To release the pressure defenses are putting on the box, to halt the Patriots’ run game and crowd Jones’ preferred targets within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage, the rookie may need to play more like Lawrence. Take downfield shots to threaten defenses, and use his legs to get outside the pocket on rollouts or even scramble, as he did four times versus Buffalo; a rare instance where it may behoove the Pats to take a page out of Jacksonville’s playbook.
“They’re gonna do a good job of protecting Lawrence and putting him in situations where he can be on the move and run and stuff like that,” said Pats linebacker Dont’a Hightower.
Hightower added he doesn’t know much more about Lawrence beyond what he saw at Clemson, where the long-haired, big-armed quarterback won a national championship and reached another title game. Jones, of course, does, having competed with Lawrence well before he became a big man on camps.
Sunday will simply mark another chapter in their head-to-head series, when Jones will look to avoid a major upset years after pulling off one of his own.
“He’s a great person, I know he’s a great leader,” Jones said of Lawrence. “Obviously, we’re both rookies and we’re learning along the way together, but it is fun to watch the crossover tape and see how well he’s been doing.”
Rockland shows its mettle on the road, defeats Bishop Fenwick to claim tourney title
PEABODY – Vacation week provided opportunity for Rockland High School – a chance to prove the Bulldogs could run with the big dogs.
Monday night’s opening win at the Bishop Fenwick Christmas – an unspiring squeaker over Masconomet – was nice, but No. 11 Rockland had a potential championship showdown with the seventh-ranked host team in its sights.
Tournament MVP Julia Elie scored 14 of her game-high 21 points in the opening half, helping Rockland run Fenwick off its own floor, 60-38.
“I’m not surprised by our effort after Monday night. We had a big talk about it (at practice), and they came out and played how we expected them to play,” said Rockland coach Diana Newcomb.
“Going into today, we said, we’re playing a team ranked higher than us, so let’s see where we measure up. We took that to heart. Coming in here is not easy. The all-around effort from the team tonight, I’m totally pleased with it.”
The visitors, now 5-1, led 13-11 after one quarter and 35-20 at the half, breaking it wide open in the third and never being tested over the final eight minutes.
“We knew we were both ranked. We knew we had to come in, give it all we had, play as a team and work very hard to get this win,” said Elie. “We know we needed to play better, and we just brought it as a team.”
The Bentley-bound Elie, who had 25 in the win over Masco, grabbed 15 boards as well, but a victory this thorough, was hardly all her.
Rockland’s supporting cast came up huge. Junior Maddie Hermaneau dropped in 11 big points, while captain Sydney Blaney (8 points), Charlie Kelleher (7), Emma Cameron (6) and sophomore Maggie Elie (5) all knocked down big shots.
“If it’s going to just be Julia, Julia, Julia, we might as well just write ‘Julia’ on the front of our shirts,” said Newcomb. “That’s not who we are. We’re not a one-man team. Everyone on our team can score, so they have to be able to show that. If not, then what are we doing.”
Fenwick simply never got untracked, much in part to the defense applied by Rockland.
Newcomb dug into her bag of tricks with a box-and-1, centered around stopping Assumption-bound guard Olivia Found.
Blaney and Maggie Elie spent much of the night, pestering Found, who was forced to battle hard all night for her nine points.
“She’s such an incredible point guard, with incredible vision beyond anything else,” said Newcomb. “We wanted to try and keep help behind her the whole way, and see if we could frustrate her. Props on her, she’s a great player, so you have to try and throw something different at her.”
Now 5-2, Fenwick got 11 points from sophomore Cecilia Kay and nine more from Maria Orfanos.
For Rockland, a late replacement in the tournament for Billerica, the satisfying title is a nice springboard as the Bulldogs start the new year with the heart of its rugged South Shore League slate.
In the consolation game, Masconomet rallied from a 31-18 second-half deficit to knock off Haverhill, 50-44.
Now 4-2, Masco got 17 points, including five 3-pointers, from senior Krystal Zepaj. Junior Natalie Nolan added eight points and 11 rebounds.
Eastern Massachusetts high school scores and results from Wednesday
BOYS BASKETBALL
Burlington 58, Chelmsford 50
Franklin 53, Worcester North 42
North Andover 55, Lawrence 50
Whitman-Hanson 68, Hardee (Fla.) 27
BOVERINI TOURNAMENT
Con: Lynn English 85, Lynn Tech 29
Ch: St. Mary’s (L) 82, Lynn Classical 43
CLOCKER CLASSIC
Con: Ashland 62, Fitchburg 50
Ch: Sharon 66, Waltham 50
DERRICK SNOWDEN TOURNAMENT
Walpole 74, Dedham 49
GARDEN CITY CLASSIC
Con: Newton South 59, Reading 56
Ch: Newton North 61, Catholic Memorial 42
GREATER LAWRENCE WINTER TOURNAMENT
Ch: Greater Lowell 60, Ipswich 53
LARRY FISHER HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
Ch: Bridgewater-Raynham 55, GNB Voke 44
MUIR TOURNAMENT
Bedford 64, Blackstone Regional 50
PEMBROKE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
Archbishop Williams 73, Duxbury 52
Pembroke 53, Silver Lake 50
ROMANO HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
Ch: Burlington 58, Chelmsford 50
WESTWOOD WINTER TOURNAMENT
Hingham 55, Cambridge 49
Westwood 57, Needham 56
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arlington 46, Everett 44
Bedford 45, Burlington 38
Cathedral 67, Cambridge 26
Hanover 47, Falmouth 34
Quincy 57, Milton 37
Merrimack (NH) 49, Greater Lowell 32
Rockland 60, Bishop Fenwick 38
BOVERINI TOURNAMENT
Ch: St. Mary’s 79, Lynn Classical 25
FATHER LOPEZ HOLIDAY INVITATIONAL
Whitman-Hanson 69, Master’s Academy (FL) 41
GARDEN CITY CLASSIC
Con: Newton South 68, Belmont 52
Ch: Newton North 54, Milbury 31
NORTH READING HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
Ch: Wakefield 55, North Reading 27
ROMANO HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
Ch: Chelmsford 41, Tewksbury 35
SANDWICH HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
Ch: Sandwich 59, Cohasset 54
TAUNTON HOLIDAY CLASSIC
Ch: Durfee 44, North Attleboro 42
WILMINGTON CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT
Reading 59, Amesbury 33
Wilmington 47, Groton-Dunstable 18
BOYS HOCKEY
Auburn/Millbury 6, West Springfield 1
Beverly 3, Melrose 1
Bishop Stang 3, Dartmouth 1
Brookline 4, Milton (VT) 1
Cambridge 2, Dover-Sherborn/Weston 1
Canton 5, Westwood 0
Foxboro 10, Blue Hills 3
Hanover 6, Norwell 3
King Philip 4, North Quincy 0
Mashpee/Monomoy 7, East Bridgewater 2
Methuen 4, Somerville 2
Nauset 3, Nantucket 2 (ot)
North Andover 4, Saugus 1
North Middlesex 3, Ashland 1
Pembroke 3, Cohasset/Hull 2
Pope Francis 4, Braintree 2
Sandwich 6, Middleboro 0
St. John’s (S) 2, Framingham 1
Southeastern 7, South Shore 3
Stoughton/Brockton 13, Tri-County 0
Westboro 2, Groton-Dunstable 1
BRIDGEWATER-RAYNHAM CHRISTMAS CLASSIC
Ch: Archbishop Williams 4, Bridgewater-Raynham 2
CASHMAN TOURNAMENT
Con: Whitman-Hanson 4, Rockland 0
Ch: Silver Lake 7, Abington 2
CATHOLIC MEMORIAL CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT
Con: West Haven 2, Bishop Feehan 0
Ch: Catholic Memorial 10, Bishop Fenwick 0
GRAFTON HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
Grafton 7, Holliston 0
HAVERHILL TOURNAMENT
Ch: Wilmington 5, Winnacunnet 0
JACK FLETCHER CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT
Ch: Lowell Catholic 62, Pentucket 49
PAT SERIO CUP
Ch: Xaverian 2, Marshfield 0
QYA HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
Ch: Milton 4, Quincy 1
ST. DOMINIC ACADEMY CHRISTMAS CLASSIC
Medway 8, Notre Dame-Fairfield (CT) 1
URI TOURNAMENT
Dighton-Rehoboth 4, St. Rita’s (IL) 1
GIRLS HOCKEY
Auburn 5, Ursuline 2
Beverly/Danvers 3, Malden Catholic 3 (ot)
Billerica/Chelmsford 3, Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake 2
Burlington 4, Marblehead 2
Framingham 3, Methuen/Tewksbury 3 (ot)
Franklin 2, Dedham 1 (ot)
King Philip 3, Medway/Ashland 2
Leominster 3, Dover-Sherborn/Hopkinton 2
Medfield/Norton 3, Longmeadow 2
Peabody/Lynnfield/NR 2, Winthrop 2 (ot)
Plymouth 8, Old Rochester 2
Sandwich 3, Barnstable 1
Winchester 5, Canton 1
TENNEY CUP
Ch: Notre Dame (H) 4, Hingham 1
WRESTLING
Triton 48, Leominster 21
Triton 69, Nashoba Tech 12
WEDNESDAY’S ROUNDUP
BOYS BASKETBALL
Nate Katznelson had 21 points, Matt Baur added 16 points and eight rebounds and John Baez copped tourney MVP honors as Sharon took the Clocker Classic crown with a 66-50 victory over Waltham.
Tournament MVP Nesly Sainvil scored 22 points as Greater Lowell captured the Greater Lawrence Winter Tournament with a 60-53 win over Ipswich.
Kevin Hamilton scored 23 points as Archbishop Williams (4-0) defeated Duxbury 73-52 in the first round of the Pembroke Holiday Tournament.
David Brown grabbed MVP honors in powering St. Mary’s (L) to the Boverini Tournament title with an 82-43 rout of Lynn English. Christian Clarke had 21 points and seven rebounds as Lynn English (4-1) defeated Lynn Tech 85-29 in the consolation game.
Nick Johannes poured in 19 points and Liam McBride scored 17 points to lead Hingham to a 55-49 win over Cambridge in the Westwood Holiday Classic. The Harbormen will face host Westwood in the final as the Wolverines got 19 points from Russell Dolabany in edging Needham, 57-56.
Alijah Iraola scored 11 points and grabbed five rebounds as Lowell Catholic (4-2) defeated Pentucket 62-49 to win the Jack Fletcher Christmas Tournament.
Hank DiGiorgio scored 22 points and Sean Vinson added 12 as Franklin defeated Worcester North, 53-42 in a nonleague contest.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tournament MVP Yirsy Queliz and Niya Morgen led a balanced attack with 13 points as St. Mary’s captured the Boverini Tournament with a 79-25 win over Lynn Classical.
Abigail Wright had 23 points to lead Newton North (3-3) to a 54-31 win over Milbury in the championship game of the Garden City Classic.
Jackie Malley had 29 points, 11 rebounds and four steals, while Molly Trahan added 16 points and eight rebounds as Reading rolled to a 59-33 win over Amesbury in the opening round of the Wilmington Christmas Tournament. The Rockets advanced to the championship to play Wilmington, a 47-18 winner over Groton-Dunstable behind Eva Boudreau’s 18 points and 11 rebounds.
Sierra Brigham notched 23 points to guide Sandwich to a 59-54 win over Cohasset in the final of the Sandwich Holiday Tournament.
Anna Stone’s 16 points led the way for Whitman-Hanson (5-0) as the Panthers continued their Florida trip with a 69-41 rout of Master’s Academy in the Father Lopez Holiday Invitational.
McKalah Gaine put up 22 points and 13 rebounds for Hanover (2-3) in a 47-34 nonleague win over Falmouth. … Julia Elie notched 23 points to pace Rockland to a 60-38 victory over Bishop Fenwick.
BOYS HOCKEY
Ty Magliozzi struck three times and Tommy Goonan and Brendan MacNeil had two goals apiece as host Catholic Memorial (4-0) rolled the championship of the Catholic Memorial Christmas Tournament with a 10-0 win over Bishop Fenwick.
Wilmington won the Guptill Division of the Haverhill Christmas Tourney with a 5-0 win over Winnacunnet. Liam Crowley turned back all 12 shots for the shutout and was named tourney MVP.
Behind a Gavin Sampson hat trick, Silver Lake (4-1) claimed the Cashman Tournament title with a 7-2 win over Abington. Luke Tropeano had three assists and Erik Dean registered 21 saves to help Whitman-Hanson blank Rockland, 4-0, in the consolation game.
Dan Deering’s overtime goal lifted Nauset (4-1) to a 3-2 win over Nantucket. … Luke Gerardi scored the game-winner at 10:36 of the third period as St. John’s (S) defeated Framingham, 2-1.
CLASS NOTES
Wellesley High is the latest school to suspend the athletic season until further notice due to a rise in COVID cases. Raider athletic director John Brown is hopeful that a short respite will lead to a quick return to action.
“This is certainly not something that we wanted to do,” Brown said in a text message. “With the large number of positive cases that we have on all of our varsity teams in the last few days, and the fact that many of those teams were shut down already, the best thing that we could do was to take a pause and get student athletes healthy and try to keep them healthy. We hope that this is short and we can get back playing as soon as possible.
