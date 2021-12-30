Guregian: Can the Patriots be fixed before it’s too late?

Something’s changed. Something’s been off with the Patriots the past two weeks.

More importantly, something needs to be fixed.

And quickly.

Or else the Patriots will go out with a whimper, instead of laying the groundwork for a promising run in the postseason.

So what’s changed? What’s missing?

Mostly, it’s an attitude, a mindset the Patriots had before the bye week.

That’s when they were feeling incredibly good about themselves after taking Buffalo down Week 13, and rising to 9-4.

Everything had come together. They had won seven straight, and seemed to have the winning formula down cold. Specifically, they bought into Bill Belichick’s blueprint for success and were committed to it no matter the game, or opponent.

They felt like they could beat anybody, and given their rise to top-dog status in the AFC, many pundits agreed.

Now this.

December is the month Belichick teams usually shine. It’s the month they typically get it into gear for the playoffs.

Only, they’re in the middle of a two-game losing skid after essentially being embarrassed by two AFC playoff-bound teams. It’s one thing to lose, it’s another to come out flat in both games, with little to no sense of urgency.

Those games were punctuated by a lack of discipline, mistakes, and killer penalties, issues that were also prevalent earlier in the year.

Worst of all, captain Matthew Slater sounded like he was in crisis mode on Monday, trying to put out a fire before it raged out of control.

He said he was worried about a possible splintering in the ranks. He implored his teammates to “make a stand and fight.”

Hearing him say that was jarring.

Something is clearly amiss. Slater, a 10-time Pro Bowler who has been part of three Super Bowl-winning teams, isn’t the type to just throw garbage against the wall to see what sticks. If he sensed the need to speak out, he had good reason.

And listening to him, it sounded like the Patriots were on the verge of having issues spiral past the point of no return.

Perhaps the Patriots had bought a little too much into their press clippings, and didn’t need to do much more than show up to produce victories.

Whatever the case, the cracks were starting to seep out. From rookie Mac Jones citing a poor week of practice prior to the Indy game, to veteran captain Devin McCourty questioning why the defense didn’t make adjustments against the Bills, to Kyle Van Noy calling out J.C. Jackson for not coming down with an interception.

With that as a backdrop, how do they get out of their current rut?

By going back to what they do best, and blowing out Jacksonville on Sunday. That’s a good place to start. The last time the Patriots were in a similar slump, losing to Dallas and giving up a record-setting amount of yards en route to dropping to 2-4, they took their frustration out on the Jets.

Now it’s the Jags turn.

On Wednesday, the players said there had been enough talk, enough cliches spoken, it was time to get down to business.

“It’s time to work,” said veteran linebacker Dont’a Hightower. “These last two games mean a lot to us. We’ve worked really hard and let some games slip through our hands. But hopefully we learn from that, and we’ll get things going this week.”

What the Patriots need to learn, or rather, remember, is what’s got them on the verge of a postseason berth in the first place.

They’re not a team that can fall behind, and count on a rookie quarterback to lead them to victory. They’re also not a team that can ignore the finer details when it comes to winning.

They can’t make mistakes. They can’t be undisciplined. But mostly, they need their strengths to shine for four quarters. And that means having a defense that makes stops at the key junctures of games. It means having an offense that dictates its terms by running the football, and using Jones to complement the running game. And not the other way around.

Those details were at the heart of their seven-game win streak. They’ve been missing since returning from the bye.

Granted, it’s a narrow path to victories, but the Patriots are good enough to hit on all the points necessary to at least put themselves in position to win.

Veteran safeties McCourty and Adrian Phillips agreed.

Both players said Wednesday the Patriots were “frustrated” by losing, and not putting the best product on the field, especially in two big games following their bye week.

Phillips talked about having a “sour taste” in the locker room, but that was actually a good thing. As a result, he said everyone’s buckling down to get that taste out of their mouths. He said it’s a matter of getting back to basics, and doing whatever’s necessary to win.

“And the good thing about that, they’re fixable issues. Everything that happened the past two weeks was on us,” said Phillips. “Not speaking for the offensive side of the ball, but defensively, we didn’t play the way we usually play, and we weren’t in tune. We didn’t have the mojo like we usually have. But that’s stuff we can fix.”

And fix fast.

The Patriots still haven’t clinched a playoff spot, and while they pretty much handed the division back to Buffalo, they can still get in via wild card. But that won’t happen if they continue to play without a sense of urgency.

As McCourty said, the Patriots don’t have the luxury of improving each day and building toward something. It’s now, or never.

“There’s two games left. We don’t have time to gradually improve,” he said. “We gotta go execute and figure out a way to win a game Sunday. In a few days, we’ve got to be locked in, zeroed in … the teams that find a way to win are usually the teams that go in and are playing for championships. That’s what we want to do. And we’ve gotta start to do that coming Sunday.”

Or put the team in jeopardy of missing the postseason altogether.