News
Holmes jury to take break after six days of deliberation
SAN JOSE, Calif. — The jury weighing fraud charges against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes departed court Wednesday without reaching a verdict after six days of deliberations. It won’t resume discussions until after the upcoming New Year’s holiday weekend.
The eight men and four women on the jury had been expected to continue deliberations on Thursday morning, but a court filing after they left disclosed they will be taking a break until Monday. There was no explanation for the decision to pause deliberations. The jury had already been scheduled to be off Friday, a federal court holiday.
The latest round of discussions occurred against a backdrop of intrigue raised by a closed-door meeting early Wednesday involving Holmes’ attorneys, and the judge presiding over the case.
U.S. District Judge Edward Davila held the “in camera” hearing Tuesday morning with two of Holmes’ lawyers, Kevin Downey and Lance Wade, along with a two of the prosecutors, Jeffrey Schenk and Robert Leach, according to a court filing late Tuesday night. Holmes was not present at the 23-minute hearing.
The hearing transcript has been sealed, leaving the topics that were discussed a mystery. But it it’s not unusual for plea agreement discussions to take place while a jury deliberates over charges, especially the longer it takes to reach a verdict. The surprise decision to take Thursday off may also have been a focal point.
Holmes, 37, is facing 11 criminal charges alleging that she duped investors and patients by hailing her company’s blood-testing technology as a medical breakthrough when in fact it was prone to wild errors. If she is convicted, Holmes faces up to 20 years in prison.
The eight men and four women on the jury have been meeting in a San Jose, California, federal courthouse after absorbing reams of evidence in a three-month trial that captivated Silicon Valley.
Last week, the jury sent out two notes to Judge Davila — one making a swiftly rejected request to take their instructions home with them for further study and another that allowed them a replay of a 2013 recording of Holmes discussing Theranos’ dealings with prospective investors.
The jurors didn’t provide any inkling of their progress in deliberations this week.
The case has attracted worldwide attention. At its core is the rise and fall of Holmes, who started Theranos as a 19-year-old college dropout and then went on to break through Silicon Valley’s male-dominated culture with her bold claims and fundraising savvy. She become a billionaire on paper before it all evaporated amid allegations she was more of a charlatan than an entrepreneur.
News
Editorial: High temps, low prices lure snowbirds to FL
Legislators pushing for estate tax reform aimed at raising an outdated threshold that burdens middle class families are on the right track.
But it won’t solve the state’s “snowbird” problem.
That — the phenomenon of Bay Staters flocking to warm weather states like Florida for the winter for half the year — is what prompted Massachusetts lawmakers to file their bills.
As the Herald reported, residents of places like Nantucket alerted their legislators that, thanks to a prohibitive estate tax that kicks in at $1 million in assets, neighbors are filling out temporary change of address cards to states in the sunny south that don’t have estate taxes, escaping the Mass. tax.
It’s that $1M bar that needs to go.
“If you’re a middle class family who’s just sitting on property, the valuation has just increased,” said state Sen. Julian Cyr (D-Truro), who authored the Senate version of the bill. “Those are the folks who’re being adversely affected by the state tax, not the ultra-rich, who frankly are savvy and well-resourced enough to avoid it in the first place.”
According to Zillow, the average Massachusetts home costs $541,834, a 16.6% increase from a year ago. “That means that a lot of middle-income families really quickly hit that $1 million threshold,” said State Rep. Daniel Fernandes (D-Falmouth), who filed the House version of the bill. “If they just have a home that is slightly over half a million dollars, and they have some money in a 401k and maybe a car and a life insurance policy.”
The bill would double the threshold from $1 million to $2 million.
“The estate tax in Massachusetts was always intended to be a rather progressive tax, meaning that you’re focusing on folks who are wealthy and super-wealthy, but I think that the million dollar threshold feels out of date,” Cyr said.
Eileen McAnneny, president of the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation, noted that the risk of losing the state’s aging population to other states like Florida and New Hampshire already has a ripple effect on the state’s other revenues, including capital gains taxes, interest, dividends, sales tax and more. The Herald reported earlier this year that the state lost $20.7 billion in adjusted gross income between 1993 and 2018.
It’s a great move — but avoiding the estate tax is but one reason Florida and other southern states appeal to Massachusetts seniors.
On Wednesday, the temperature in Boston at 5 p.m. was 41 degrees. In Tampa, it was 79.
A Massachusetts snowbird nesting from November until April in Tampa, Orlando, Vero Beach or any other of Florida’s literal hot spots doesn’t have to worry about shoveling snow, saving the space they’ve just cleared, scraping off their windshield, skidding on ice, paying an arm and a leg for heat, traversing the snowmounds piled at street corners by plows, etc.
Massachusetts has many wonderful attributes — a balmy winter isn’t one of them. Florida and other points south have appealed to retirees since the first grandpa wore socks with sandals and declared it a fashion statement.
Things are less expensive the farther south you go. A visit to NerdWallet’s cost of living calculator finds that compared to Boston, the cost of living in Tampa is 40% lower. The cost of food is 4% lower, and the price of entertainment is 11% lower. Healthcare costs are 13% lower.
So while the lawmakers’ reform bill is a much-needed piece of legislation to bring the estate tax code up to date, it doesn’t reform the weather nor the prices in our beautiful, cold, expensive state.
News
What to watch this weekend – from New Year’s festivities to Harry Potter & more
Whether you’re set on watching the ball drop, or want to ring in the new year with alternative programming, here’s your guide to New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day viewing:
Friday
Ralph Macchio and William Zabka suit up for Season 4 of the “Karate Kid” spinoff “Cobra Kai.” Anytime, Netflix
A woman looks back on the mistakes she made as a young mother in first-time director Maggie Gyllenhaal’s 2021 drama “The Lost Daughter.” Olivia Colman (“The Crown”), Jessie Buckley and Dakota Johnson star. Anytime, Netflix
The new Fab Five suit up for a sixth season of the rebooted makeover series “Queer Eye.” Anytime, Netflix
They may be through with the past, but the past isn’t through with them in the new mystery drama “Stay Close.” With Richard Armitage and “The Good Wife’s” Cush Jumbo. Anytime, Netflix
Cincinnati battles Alabama in the “Cotton Bowl” and Georgia meets Michigan in the “Orange Bowl,” with the winners of each contest facing off for the national title on Jan. 10. 3:30 and 7:30 p.m., ESPN, ESPN2
Times Square in NYC is the place to be — or not to be, what with the omicron variant running amok — in this year’s “New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen.” 5 and 10:30 p.m., CNN
From New York to New Orleans and all points in between comes the special “All-American New Year 2022.” 7 and 10:30 p.m., Fox News Channel
The stars of New York’s Metropolitan Opera lend their pipes to a gala New Year’s Eve edition of “Great Performances at the Met.” 7:30 p.m.. PBS
Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, et al., twang their way into 2022 in the special “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash.” 8 and 11:30 p.m., CBS
“Today’s” Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager host while celebrity guests supply the snark in the special “2021: It’s Toast!” 8 p.m., NBC
Journey, Daddy Yankee and LL Cool J are among the acts slated for “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022.” 8, 10 and 11:30 p.m., ABC
Judy Collins and Tony winner Lea Salonga lend their pipes to the NYE special “United in Song: Celebrating the American Dream,” hosted by Chita Rivera. 9 p.m., PBS
“Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” host Guy Fieri has a series of misadventures in the Aloha State in his new travelogue, “Guy: Hawaiian Style.” 9 p.m., Food Network
The new stand-up special “Gary Owen: Black Famous” catches the comic cracking wise about his d-i-v-o-r-c-e and other domestic matters. 9 p.m., Showtime
Miley Cyrus and “SNL’s” Pete Davidson are mistress and master of ceremonies for the special “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party.” 10:30 p.m., NBC; also on Peacock
Saturday
Wizards, assemble! Daniel Radcliffe and company reunite to reminisce in the special “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.” Anytime, HBO Max
Leeza Gibbons, Mark Steines and Micah Ohlman host live and local coverage of the “133rd Rose Parade” in Pasadena. 11 a.m., NBC, ABC
Exterminate! Exterminate! Those dastardly Daleks are up to their old tricks in the annual “Doctor Who” holiday special. Jodie Whittaker stars. 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., BBC America
Utah faces the Ohio State University in the “Rose Bowl,” from Pasadena. 5 p.m.. ESPN, ESPN2
Take this waltz: The Vienna Philharmonic tunes up for “From Vienna: The New Year’s Celebration 2022” on a new “Great Performances.” Hosted by “Downton Abbey’s” Hugh Bonneville. 8 p.m., PBS
A big-city marketing exec learns you can go home again in the TV movie “Where Your Heart Belongs.” With Jen Lilley. 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel
An amnesiac woman worries she may have had an affair she can’t remember in the TV movie “Deadly Infidelity.” 8 p.m., Lifetime
“Star Wars’ ” John Boyega plays a burned-out public defender who goes over to the dark side in the 2021 crime thriller “Naked Singularity.” 10 p.m., Starz
News
Smith: How Mitt Romney’s bill could rescue Biden’s agenda
The success or failure of President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda could depend on a single senator from a mountainous state who has idiosyncratic views and is not especially popular in his own party.
That’s right: Biden’s future may lie in the hands of Mitt Romney. The Utah senator introduced a bill last February that would take a key component of the president’s social policy — the child tax credit, which was part of this year’s American Rescue Plan and would be extended by the moribund Build Back Better legislation — permanent.
The president should enthusiastically support Romney’s bill. Yes, this would require a level of boldness uncharacteristic of this White House, and passage would still be a long shot. But it just might work. Call it the audacity of the last best hope.
Since the beginning of the year, it has been clear that Sen. Joe Manchin was one of the key votes (if not the key vote) in passing Build Back Better. Yet even now the latest version of the bill is at odds not just with his stated legislative goals, but with his fundamental philosophy.
Manchin wants a streamlined bill focused on giving a hand up to the most vulnerable — without discouraging work, driving up inflation or adding to the deficit. Build Back Better is packed full of gimmicks designed to win validation from the Congressional Budget Office, devotes hundreds of billions to reinstating tax loopholes for upper-income Americans, and provides no permanent funding for its hodgepodge of programs nominally designed to help the poor but structured to serve long-term Democratic constituencies.
Fortunately, however, there is a bill that fits Manchin’s requirements. It also expands and permanently funds the primary poverty reduction initiative in Build Back Better. Romney’s Family Security Act, in a rare feat in today’s hyperpartisan environment, has won accolades from across the political spectrum.
It accomplishes this by integrating competing visions from the very start. It offers child allowance benefits to expecting parents four months before their child is due, for example — managing to be both pro-life and pro-choice. It both offers government support for the unborn and expands the options available to working single mothers.
In addition, by tying benefits directly to children through the Social Security Administration — rather than to taxpayers through the Internal Revenue Service — the plan supports both one-income families with a dedicated stay-at-home parent and families on the margins of the economy, striving to make ends meet.
Romney’s plan would also would provide a flat, universal benefit to all families. That’s different from the current structure of the child tax credit, which is a classic trapezoid with both a phase-in (designed to encourage work) and a phase-out (designed to add progressivity). To allay liberal concerns about progressivity and conservative worries about disincentives, Romney’s proposal would reform the earned income tax credit, which would become a pure subsidy for lower-income workers regardless of how many dependents they claim.
Romney would pay for these reforms largely by ending both the state and local deduction and the Temporary Aid to Needy Families program, the successor to what used to be known as welfare. Both of these programs — one for the rich, one for the poor — sound good on paper but in practice are simultaneously inefficient (economically) and ineffective (policywise).
Unlike those programs, a universal child benefit wouldn’t discourage poor parents from working for fear of losing their benefits. Nor would it encourage affluent parents to move to more economically segregated municipalities in order to maximize their deductions.
As 2021 comes to a close, the president is facing crises on multiple fronts — a resurgent virus, persistent inflation, a fractious party, to name just a few. Granted, embracing the idea of a Republican senator won’t solve any of these directly. But it’s a genuinely good idea. And if the two sides are ever going to work together, which is something Biden has promised to try to do, then they need to focus more on good-faith efforts such as Romney’s Family Security Act.
Karl W. Smith is a syndicated columnist.
