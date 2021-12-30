News
Interstate crime spree ends with suspected killer in custody
ST. PETERS, Mo. – A man is in Clinton County Jail for allegedly killing an Illinois deputy early Wednesday morning and later shooting someone in St. Peters, Missouri during a carjacking.
Ray Tate of Hopkinsville, Kentucky has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley.
Officer Melissa Doss, a spokeswoman for the St. Peters Police Department, described Riley’s death as devastating.
“He was on a call that many of us go on several times a day, a motorist assist,” Doss said. “It’s not something that you’re expecting to be assaulted or lose your life over. So, our hearts are with Wayne County Deputy Sheriff’s Department and the deputy’s family.”
Riley was shot and killed on the job on Interstate 64 at around 5 a.m. near Mill Shoals, Illinois, during a traffic stop. The deputy’s squad car was missing from the scene and then found abandoned on I-64. It is not clear how the suspect got to the St. Peters area but they were investigating a semi-truck in the gas station’s parking lot.
Around 7 a.m., a man was shot in the shoulder and carjacked at a St. Peters QuikTrip. St. Peters police said they found evidence at the QuikTrip connecting the Ray Tate to Deputy Riley’s killing.
“We have evidence at the QuikTrip that suggests the same person involved in the crimes over in Illinois which included the death of the Wayne County deputy,” Doss said.
Throughout the day, the QuikTrip was closed and blocked off with crime scene tape for hours as detectives gathered evidence the stolen vehicle was later found in O’Fallon, Missouri in a business park off Interstate 70 after ditching that car. The suspect reportedly stole a Nissan truck and went back to Illinois with an innocent bystander that he’d kidnapped.
Tate was arrested just before 1:45 p.m. after barricading himself inside someone else’s home in Carlyle, Illinois. The kidnapping victim and homeowner were uninjured.
Suggest a Correction
News
St. Louis-area hospitals limiting visitors again amid COVID surge
ST. LOUIS – Due to the latest surge in COVID-19 cases throughout the St. Louis area, hospitals are once again restricting patient visitations.
BJC HealthCare, SSM Health, Mercy Health, and St. Luke’s Medical Group announced on Wednesday they would be limiting visitors to prevent transmission of the virus.
Dr. Alex Garza, chief of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, was somber over recent statistics.
“The numbers are very concerning. We’re entering what could be the most difficult phase we have faced since this all started,” he said.
The doctor said 2,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in a single day, higher than the worst days during the pandemic. According to the task force, 718 confirmed COVID patients are hospitalized in the region.
Garza said the omicron variant of the coronavirus may not be as deadly as the delta variant but people are still ending up in the hospital.
“We have a variant of the virus that appears to be more easily spread than ever,” he said. “Another reason is people are getting together inside for the holidays, particularly coming up on the new years holiday.”
Starting on Jan. 3, BJC Healthcare will only allow one visitor for adult inpatient care units. Pediatric, obstetrics, and end-of-life patients will be allowed two visitors.
The hospital system said it will not allow visitors who have symptoms of an acute illness, have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 14 days, have recently been in contact with someone with COVID-19, or refuse to follow the mask policy.
“The decision to reduce visitors was not made lightly and reflects the serious challenge we face in mitigating the virus spread and maintaining safety throughout this current surge,” a BJC Healthcare press release states.
Similarly, SSM Health will only allow one visitor at a time. The new policy, which appears to take effect immediately, applies to inpatient areas, outpatient surgeries, emergency departments, and clinical appointments. Two visitors will be permitted in pediatric care settings and family birthplace units.
“We understand these restrictions will be difficult for many, but we must make decisions rooted in safeguarding our patients, visitors, caregivers, and the community at large,” SSM Health said in a statement. “We appreciate the public’s cooperation and understanding as we focus on the well-being of our employees and patients in our care.”
All visitors at SSM Health facilities must also abide by the following policies:
• Wear approved face coverings, even when in the patient room.
• Be screened for COVID symptoms upon arrival.
• Wash their hands or use hand sanitizer upon entering and leaving a patient’s room.
• Wear a badge from the hospital to properly identify themselves while inside.
Garza said hospitalizations are likely to get worse in the next two weeks unless more people get vaccinated and wear masks.
“Now, if you do not want to get vaccinated or you don’t want to wear a mask, at this point it’s likely that nothing that anybody says is going to change your mind,” he said. “But if you’re going to be around other people, you may want to let them know of your decisions so they can make their own choice. Now, I can tell you that many of the hospitalized patients I have talked with didn’t think the virus was going to put them in the hospitals. But, you know, the virus doesn’t really care about what we think or what we hope. It’s only affected by what we do.”
In the meantime, Garza is pleading with people who want to get tested for COVID not to come to hospital emergency rooms. He said they’re already full of COVID patients and patients with other illnesses.
Suggest a Correction
News
Missouri woman’s viral GoFundMe helping kid after parents die from cancer
CHICAGO — Jeff Dickerson, a sports reporter who covered the Chicago Bears for ESPN for two decades, has died at the age of 44. Dickerson died Tuesday of complications from colon cancer. It happened at the same hospice care facility where his wife, Caitlin, died two years ago, according to ESPN.
Caitlin Dickerson had undergone treatment for melanoma and its complications for eight years. Jeff Dickerson is survived by their son, Parker, 11, and his parents, George and Sandy Dickerson.
A GoFundMe account set up to take care of Parker now has over $400,000 in donations.
A portion of the fund’s description says, “Many people have reached out wanting to know how they can support Parker. We set up this fund to do exactly that. Please know that every dollar raised will directly support Parker’s education, health, and welfare … and yes, his athletics. P arker will continue to be surrounded by many fans – doting grandparents Sandy & George, Grandma Patty, aunts, uncles and cousins. We hope this fund becomes a lasting tribute to a loving father, son, a great brother-in-law, uncle, professional, coach, colleague, and friend.”
Jeff Dickerson’s sister-in-law Jen Hobin lives in Des Peres, Missouri. She set up the account to benefit Parker.
Suggest a Correction
News
Six controversial books will remain in Rockwood School District libraries
EUREKA, Mo. – Six books that have been challenged by Rockwood School District parents for having explicit content are staying put in high school libraries.
A review committee decided to retain without restriction “All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George M. Johnson, “Crank” by Ellen Hopkins, “Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe, “Looking for Alaska” by John Green, “The Haters” by Jesse Andrews, Michael Crouch, et al., and “Where I End and You Begin” by Preston Norton.
The findings were presented during a Dec. 16 board meeting by Dr. Shelley Willott, assistant superintendent of learning and support services. She noted that retained books are only found in high school libraries.
The review committee is comprised of two teachers, two librarians, a curriculum coordinator, a school board member, four parents, and two high school students.
During a committee meeting, the person who challenged the book shares their concerns with the committee and then is dismissed. The review committee then discusses the school district’s library policy, as well as the value of the book compared to the concerns, followed by a recommendation, according to Willott.
“I think it’s important to point out that the reason that we have the challenger leave after the conversation starts is that we want to allow the committee to have authentic conversation without interruption and without fear of their conversation ending up on social media,” Willott said.
“We did have an instance where we did have a challenger take pictures of the committee in one of our sessions, so there was some concern from them.”
The school district has three other books going through a review process, including “This One Summer” by Mariko Tamaki and Jillian Tamaki, “Heroine” by Mindy McGinnis, and “The Breakaways” by Cathy G. Johnson.
Suggest a Correction
Interstate crime spree ends with suspected killer in custody
St. Louis-area hospitals limiting visitors again amid COVID surge
Missouri woman’s viral GoFundMe helping kid after parents die from cancer
Catherine Zeta-Jones, 52, Rocks Black Bikini & Dark Lipstick For Sexy Selfie — Photo
Six controversial books will remain in Rockwood School District libraries
Dua Lipa Sizzles In Neon Green Bikini After Split From Anwar Hadid
Illinois closing driver services facilities for 2 weeks due to COVID-19
Argument leads to shootout inside Overland restaurant
Missouri will send you a free COVID test
‘It’s a great time to live in Eureka;’ City receives land donation of 201 acres
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Secure Credit Card Processing: Choose Your Service Provider Wisely
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities1 week ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News2 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
How to4 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
News2 days ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Beauty4 weeks ago
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies