James Bergener Shares New Details on Marriage With Ex Noella

James Bergener, the estranged husband of Noella Bergener, released a statement in regard to their messy split, which has been playing out on The Real Housewives of Orange County in recent weeks, on Wednesday.
In the lengthy statement, James, who Noella has accused of abandoning her and their son with no money and no explanation, clapped back at his ex, accusing her of twisting facts and insisting that his divorce filing in Puerto Rico was completely legal due to the fact that the two of them became legal residents of the island in January 2021.
“In our modern world, people often exploit television and social media to twist facts and influence opinions. Sadly, online public shaming can be a tool for emotional and financial leverage. Noella Bergener has used social media and television to do just that. Our goal is to provide the public with the facts related to James Bergener’s ongoing divorce from Noella Bergener,” the statement, shared via the Core Law Group, explained.
According to James’ statement, he and Noella moved to Puerto Rico in late 2020 and were granted permanent residence shortly thereafter. Although the only home the ex-couple owned was located on the island, Noella relocated back to California in May due to her role on RHOC.
As Noella pursued her reality career, James remained in Puerto Rico and informed his then-wife he did not want their son on the show because he didn’t want the child “exploited for fame and ratings.”
The statement also noted that since James’ divorce filing against Noella over the summer, a Puerto Rico judge has ruled that Puerto Rico is the appropriate jurisdiction for the proceedings. Therefore, Noella’s claims regarding their alleged “fraudulent divorce” are false.
According to the statement, James and Noella were divorced in Puerto Rico on December 8, 2021. As for their custody and financial issues, they will be addressed separately.
“Since August 1, 2021, James has repeatedly asked to see his son. He has paid substantial sums in childcare, housing, therapy, health insurance, food, other expenses for his son, and amounts that supplement Noella’s lifestyle. James feels Noella is withholding their son and using the media to get more than she is entitled. James feels extorted,” the statement continued. “James has not and will never abandon his son. He loves his son dearly. Any insinuation to the contrary is a lie. James hopes this public release speaks truth to the derogatory statements Noella continues to spread. James will not tolerate Noella exploiting their son for fame or financial leverage.”
In response to James’ claims, Noella took to her Instagram page, where she shared a screenshot of the statement and wrote, “Still recovering from his xmas post and now this. Do I itemize his lies or enjoy bath time with my son?”
Meanwhile, on James’ page, he shared a couple of screenshots from Noella’s Instagram page, the first of which featured her seemingly admitting that she and James had been living in Puerto Rico for three months.
“We both permanently moved to Puerto Rico…Don’t believe the lies…,” James wrote in the caption of the post.
Then, after a fan said they were confused and asked Noella if her son lived in Puerto Rico and her daughter lived in the States, Noella against seemed to confirm her Puerto Rico residence.
“To call it confusing is saying that least. My daughter is from my previous relationship and in an effort to support her relationship with her bio dad I make the commute,” she had written.
And, in response, James added, “Admitting our son lived with us in Puerto Rico.”
Also on her Instagram Story, Noella fired back at James’ comments by resharing a reaction from a fan.
“[James] is trying to con us into believing this so he does not have to pay the taxes that he owes in California and future alimony for Noella because there is no alimony in Puerto Rico,” the person had written.
The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Meg Ryan is the proud mother of one biological son and one adopted daughter! Find out all about her amazing kids here!
Meg Ryan is in a class all by herself! The 60-year-old beauty has a legendary career in Hollywood as a romantic comedy icon, a daring dramatic actress and a burgeoning director. Born Margaret Mary Emily Hyra on November 19, 1961 in Fairfield Connecticut, Meg left college a semester early to start her career in the soap opera As The World Turns. Soon she found parts in Top Gun,Innerspace — which she co-starred with her future husband Dennis Quaid — and The Presidio. Her breakthrough came with 1989’s rom-com When Harry Met Sally, making Meg a household name. From there, it was a string of hits such as The Doors, Sleepless in Seattle and You’ve Got Mail. More recently, Meg has appeared in several television shows, while working her talents behind the camera as well.
Her personal life is just as successful! Meg is the proud mother to her biological son Jack Quaid and adopted daughter Daisy True Ryan. Find out all about her amazing children, below.
Jack Quaid
Meg and Dennis got married Valentine’s Day in 1991. After welcoming Jack on April 24, 1992, the couple would divorce in July 2001. Their co-parenting skills, however, appear to have influenced Jack to follow in their Hollywood footsteps, as he has become successful in his own right. After attending New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, he landed his first professional role in 2012 when he appeared in The Hunger Games as Marvel. Since then, he’s acted in the romantic comedy Plus One, the HBO series Vinyl, and Amazon Prime’s The Boys. Jack will also star in the highly anticipated, upcoming sequel to Scream.
“I always had the performing bug,” Jack told WWD in 2017. “I would do magic shows for family growing up. Terrible magic tricks. Like, ‘You see this pencil? Now it’s gone.” He went on to say his first role in a school production of “Midsummer’s Night Dream” was what cemented his desire to act. “I got my first laugh onstage, and I was like, ‘Now I want to do this forever,” he explained.
Daisy True Ryan
Daisy was born in China in 2004 and adopted by Meg when she was 14 months old. “I am convinced, completely convinced that there was nothing random about it. She is the daughter I should have,” Meg told Redbook in 2007. “She is the daughter I should have. I never felt like I was on a rescue mission or anything like that. I just really wanted a baby; I was on a mission to connect with somebody, and Daisy and I got to meet each other this way at this time. We are so compatible. And also having the experience of having had Jack and now to have Daisy in a different way — there’s no difference in the love you feel.”
Since the adoption, the adorable pair seem to be inseparable, as they are often spotted on outings in New York and Los Angeles for some retail therapy. Daisy was even seen sitting next to Meg in the front row of the Schiaparelli show during the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week in July 2019. How cute!
NeNe Leakes has found a buyer for her Duluth, Ga. mansion, according to the NY Post. The 10,000 sq. ft. mansion is under contract for $3.4 million.
NeNe listed the house for $4 million on Sept. 21, three weeks after her husband, Gregg Leakes, died of colon cancer at age 66.
Zillow, Getty Images
The house sat on the market for 3 months and underwent 2 massive price cuts before a buyer made an offer. The five bedroom, seven bathroom Mediterranean-style home features gorgeous views of a lush golf course overlooking a sparkling swimming pool with fountains.
Getty Images, Realtor
NeNe, 54, and Gregg originally purchased their marital home while it was under construction in 2015 for $2 million.
In addition to the $18,000+ monthly mortgage, the buyer will pay $2,750 annual homeowner’s association fee and $29,884 annual property taxes.
Source: SplashNews/ Astrid Stawiarz/ WireImage / Getty
Scott Disick is feeling the sads… all because someone else is making his baby mama very very happy!
According to PEOPLE reports, Scott Disick is still having a hard time two months after Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement to Travis Barker.
Kourtney and Travis revealed they’d gotten engaged back on October 17th, following nearly a year of dating. The 46-year-old drummer proposed to Kardashian, 42, at the Rosewood Miramar resort in Montecito, California, with a dramatic setup that included white candles and red roses.
A source tells PEOPLE that despite the months that have passed, 38-year-old Disick is “still so upset” that Kourtney and Travis are engaged.
“He’s been doing the best he can but it’s been a very difficult time for him,” the source says. “He’s looking for support right now.”
It turns out that Disick has actually been getting that support from Kourtney’s sister Kim! The source tells PEOPLE that Scott’s feelings about Travis and Kourtney are “a big reason” why he’s been hanging with Kim. Disick was spotted earlier this month going to the movies and getting dinner with Kim, 41, and Pete Davidson in Staten Island.
“She’s been a good ear for [Scott] and she understands,” the source says of Scott’s relationship with Kim.
Lawd, Kim and Khloé were rooting for Scott to get his act together FOR YEARS! Think about it, Mason Disick is 12-years-old!!! Kourtney and Scott have over a decade of history together. In addition to Mason, they also share custody of their kids Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7. In fact, they pretty much split for good in 2015, which isn’t that long after Reign was born.
For several seasons “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” teased the possibility that they might reconcile, but in the final season of the series, Kourtney challenged Scott to really be honest with her family about how his failure to step up made it nearly impossible for their relationship to work.
In fact, during the two-part KUWTK reunion special in June, Scott told Andy Cohen that Kourtney had his blessing to move on.
“I think if you really love somebody, you want them to be happy no matter what. So I do give her a blessing to be happy,” Disick said.
As hard as it is to admit, most of us have been where Scott is right now. It’s really difficult to watch someone you’ve loved for a long time be loved by someone else. It just is what it is.
We hope Scott is able to really sit with these feelings and work them out in a mature manner so that he can eventually grow and get his life together for good.
That might mean taking a break from dating 20-something-year-olds for awhile too!
Growth is difficult but so worth it. Here’s to healing!