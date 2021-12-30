News
Jets head coach Robert Saleh clears COVID-19 protocols, returns to team along with key players
The Jets got their head coach back on Wednesday. And a few key players, too.
With new NFL COVID protocols going into effect on Tuesday night, Robert Saleh and multiple players were able to return to Gang Green’s Florham Park practice facility.
The returning players to the active roster included starting slot cornerback Michael Carter II, defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi, backup QB Joe Flacco, defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall, linebacker Hamsah Nasirildeen and tight end Kenny Yeboah.
Linebacker Noah Dawkins, cornerback Lamar Jackson and defensive lineman Tanzel Smart returned to the practice squad.
The NFL and NFLPA agreed to alter the league’s COVID protocols on Tuesday after new CDC guidelines were released. The CDC cut the isolation period after a positive test for asymptomatic individuals from 10 days to five days.
That’s why the Jets were able to activate so many players Wednesday after playing Sunday’s game against the Jaguars with 19 players unavailable due to NFL protocols. And most importantly, Saleh is back after missing Gang Green’s 26-21 win over the Jaguars after testing positive last Wednesday.
“It’s like the first day of school,” Saleh said. “Ready to go another 18 weeks.”
Saleh returned to the building after having isolated himself at a local hotel, but the Jets were still meeting virtually. They only gathered as a group for practice and the rookie head coach said he was pleased with the professionalism the Jets demonstrated amidst the chaos.
“What I love is the character of our locker room. The way they’ve attacked this and the way they’ve kept the spirits up and the way the zoom meetings have been very interactive. And now we’ll get to see practice here in a minute, but guys have a tremendous mindset to them. They’ve been completely locked in. …
“The locker room is in a good place and ready to attack some of this.”
The Jets are “hopeful” other players on the COVID-19 list will return this week as the Jets prepare for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium (left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and wide receiver Vyncint Smith on the offensive side of the ball along with defensive ends John Franklin-Myers and Hamilcar Rashed and safety Ashytn Davis).
Saleh was less optimistic about the remaining group still in COVID protocols for Sunday’s game. He labeled this group — tight end Tyler Kroft, cornerback Bryce Hall, defensive lineman Jabari Zuniga, defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and practice squad linebacker LaRoy Reynolds — “50-50.”
If Kroft can’t return, the Jets are left with Yeboah and Dan Brown at the tight end spot. Gang Green signed former Philadelphia Eagles tight end Josh Perkins to the practice squad on Wednesday. Perkins, 28, was with the 49ers before he was cut in August. He hasn’t played in a game since 2019 with the Eagles.
Another important offensive piece the Jets are waiting on is rookie wide receiver Elijah Moore.
Moore was playing lights out before he suffered a quad injury against the Eagles on Dec. 5. In Moore’s last four games, he produced 308 receiving yards with three touchdowns. But the quad injury forced him to the injured reserve list and then the following week he landed on the COVID-19 list.
Saleh doesn’t have a timetable on the second-round pick’s return.
“He’s also in that 50-50 range. He’s in the same boat as [Jamison] Crowder,” Saleh said. “So, we’re still working on him, trying to get back. We haven’t activated him from IR or cleared to practice yet. So, there’s still stuff that we’re trying to clear physically with a quad.”
INJURY REPORT
Crowder missed last week’s game against the Jaguars with a calf injury and didn’t practice on Wednesday. Based on Saleh’s comments from Wednesday it’ll be a game-time decision as it sounds like he won’t practice much this week.
Safety Elijah Riley returned to practice as a full participant after missing Sunday’s game with a scary concussion that he suffered against the Dolphins in Week 15.
Sheldon Rankins missed Wednesday practice with a knee injury, but Saleh viewed it as a precautionary rest day to allow his knee to heal up by Sunday.
Ticker: Tenant gets $35K in emotional support dog dispute; Flight cancellations continue
A company that owns and operates offices and apartment complexes in Massachusetts and New Hampshire agreed to pay $35,000 to a tenant in Nashua who was denied permission to keep an emotional support dog, federal prosecutors say.
The John J. Flatley company was accused of violating the Fair Housing Act by refusing to accommodate the tenant’s disabilities of anxiety and depression, acting U.S. Attorney John Farley said Tuesday.
Without admitting liability, the company agreed to pay the tenant $35,000, enact reasonable accommodation policies for its New Hampshire residential properties, and complete training about the housing act.
An attorney for the company was not available for comment Tuesday about the consent decree.
Flight cancellations continue as omicron spreads
Hundreds of flights were cancelled Wednesday as the omicron variant creates havoc both for travelers and for airlines.
More than 850 flights were cancelled by midday Wednesday, and that number has ticked higher throughout the day, according to data from the flight-tracking website FlightAware. There were nearly 1,300 cancellations for flights entering, leaving or inside the U.S. Tuesday, and about 1,500 on Monday.
In Boston, there were 86 flights delayed at Logan and 43 cancellations on Wednesday.
Cancellations began to spike the day before Christmas during what is already a buzzing pace for airlines this time of year.
Delta, United and JetBlue have all said that the omicron variant was causing enough staffing issues that flights were cancelled.
According to TSA checkpoint data, the number of people flying this holiday season far exceeds last year — before COVID-19 vaccinations were available — but still trails 2019 traveler numbers.
Bill Belichick honors the late John Madden, a Hall of Famer and ‘good friend’
During a video press conference Wednesday, Bill Belichick spoke for five consecutive minutes honoring the late John Madden.
And that was only his opening statement.
Over most of the 20-minute session, Belichick recalled all that made Madden, a Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster, so great.
“It’s a huge loss for the NFL and professional football. John is just a tremendous person to be around,” Belichick said, before later calling Madden a good friend. “I think we all, probably, set out to try to have a good professional career. John had about five of them. He set the standard for coaching in his era. They had the best record, best teams, championships, and all that.
“He certainly did a lot for the league and the competitiveness of the league. He was a great champion for minorities and minority scouting. Some of the great players that they had with the Raiders from the smaller black colleges, he and [Al] Davis brought into the organization. Then he moved to broadcasting and, certainly, increased the popularity of the game, singlehandedly, by quite a bit.”
Belichick recounted coaching against Madden in the late 1970s, when he led the Raiders to a Super Bowl title. Belichick used the word “mystique” to describe the experience of facing those Oakland teams, a term opponents have used before playing his Patriots for years now. Madden broadcast several of Belichick’s most formative games as a head coach, including one of his first preseason games in Cleveland and the Pats’ famous upset of the Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI. They also collaborated over the NFL’s Top 100 players list two summers ago.
“Any time he spoke, I listened,” Belichick said. “Whether that was in private conversation, group meeting, or a forum where other people spoke. … you could always see where he was coming from. And it was always, I felt like, what was best for the game and a very unselfish view.
“He presented it that way, and I think that’s why he was so respected, because his motivation was for the game, the fans, the entertainment, the safety, and all the things that are right about football. That’s what he stood for.”
Belichick even admitted to playing the Madden NFL video game, which helped elevate the league’s popularity greatly in the 1990s and early 2000s. Belichick said he played a few times with his kids, including sons, Steve and Brian, who are now on staff. More recently, Belichick sat down for an on-camera interview as part of the “All Madden” documentary that will air Thursday on FOX at 8 p.m. and detail the life and career of an all-time football icon.
“He was a Hall of Fame coach and then, all the other stuff that came on top of it, what a man,” Belichick said of Madden. “What a career.”
Jury signals verdict not near at Ghislaine Maxwell trial
By TOM HAYS
NEW YORK (AP) — The jury considering the fate of Ghislaine Maxwell at her sex trafficking trial finished a third full day of deliberations Monday with no sign that a verdict is near and no clear signal either that there is dissension in their ranks.
Jurors in Manhattan federal court asked for multi-colored sticky notes and a white board, along with transcripts of some trial testimony, the definition of “enticement” and a question on the law. Judge Alison J. Nathan referred them to her legal instructions that she read to them just before they began deliberations a week ago.
The judge also requested that they deliberate an extra hour beginning Tuesday, unless that created a hardship.
The British socialite is charged with recruiting and grooming teenagers as young as 14 to be sexually assaulted by financier Jeffrey Epstein. Maxwell’s lawyers say she was a U.S. government scapegoat after Epstein killed himself in 2019 in a Manhattan federal jail cell while awaiting a sex trafficking trial.
Maxwell, who was behind bars for her 60th birthday Saturday, was described as a central component to Epstein’s plans by four women who testified they were sexually abused as teenagers by Epstein with help from Maxwell when she was his girlfriend and afterward.
Maxwell’s lawyers said the memories of her accusers were corrupted by the passage of time and the influence of lawyers steering them toward multimillion-dollar payouts from a fund set up to compensate Epstein victims.
The jury, which deliberated two full days last week, already has asked to review the testimony of the four women, along with former Epstein housekeeper Juan Patricio Alessi. They have given little hint of their overall progress on six charges, including a sex trafficking count that carries a potential penalty of up to 40 years in prison.
On Monday, jurors asked for the transcript of testimony by “Matt,” the pseudonym of a television actor who testified that he is the ex-boyfriend of “Jane,” the pseudonym of an actor who is one of the four accusers who testified against Maxwell. The judge had ruled that some witnesses in the trial could testify with only first names or pseudonyms to protect their privacy.
Matt, who lived with Jane from 2007 to 2014, testified that Jane initially described Epstein as a godfather who helped her family pay bills after her father’s illness and death depleted their finances. She was 14 when she met Epstein.
He said she eventually told him that the help Epstein provided “wasn’t free,” but did not provide any details about what happened.
When he was asked what her demeanor was like when he asked Jane questions about her encounters with Epstein, he testified that she was “ashamed, embarrassed, horrified.”
Matt said she also told him that she felt more comfortable in her encounters with Epstein because there was a woman around. Matt said he contacted Jane after Maxwell’s July 2020 arrest and asked her if Maxwell was the woman she had referenced as making her feel more comfortable in her dealings with Epstein.
He testified that she confirmed Maxwell was the woman.
