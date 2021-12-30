Celebrities
Joe & Jill Biden Dress Down In Jeans For Walk With New Puppy Commander — Photos
President Joe Biden and his wife took a stroll with their adorable new puppy, Commander, on the beach in his home state of Delaware.
President Joe Biden, 79, and First Lady Jill Biden, 70, were accompanied by their furry new friend while on a walk during their holiday vacation to Delaware. The couple and Commander, the adorable new puppy they adopted just days before Christmas, were pictured taking a stroll on December 28 on the Rehoboth Beach. The little German Shepherd appeared to be enjoying the open area of the president’s home state to walk and run around.
The Bidens dressed casually to take Commander out for a walk. Joe wore a black jacket, denim jeans, and black sneakers. He also had on a black hat and a protective face mask, amidst a surge of COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant. The 46th president walked Commander on a leash, though at one point he let the dog go free to roam around the beach and play fetch with a tennis ball.
As for Jill, she wore a black jacket, blue jeans, gray Nike sneakers, and a protective face mask for the outing. She walked at a distance from her husband, and held onto the tennis ball until it was time to play fetch with Commander. The couple were reportedly joined by the Secret Service, though they didn’t come close to Joe and Jill. No other people were on the beach, aside from the paparazzi who snapped the photos of the Bidens and Commander.
The Bidens officially welcomed Commander into their family on December 20. Commander was a gift from the president’s family, according to CNN, and the canine is the first new puppy to join the Bidens in the White House. His arrival came six months after the Bidens’ German Shepherd Champ died on June 19 at age 13. The president and first lady got Champ back in 2008, after President Barack Obama‘s historic election, which Joe Biden was the vice president for.
Aside from Commander, the Bidens are also proud dog owners of another German Shepherd, Major, 3. They had Major since 2018, though he was temporarily brought to Delaware in March 2021 for a few weeks after he’d bit a security guard and caused a minor injury on March 8. After the training, Major returned to the White House later that month.
Celebrities
Gracie McGraw Goes Makeup-Free While Dancing In The Kitchen — Watch
Gracie McGraw looked adorable when she went completely makeup-free in a new video of herself dancing around the kitchen.
When it comes to Gracie McGraw, 24, she is always posting fun videos to her Instagram page and that’s exactly what she did when she danced around her kitchen. Gracie posted a video of herself smiling and dancing with the caption, “Wednesday morning.”
In the video, the daughter of Tim McGraw, 54, and Faith Hill, 54, rocked a fuzzy mustard yellow sweater with a pair of navy blue high-waisted, loose culotte pants. She had her short brown hair pulled back into a half-up half-down style with a bright red scrunchie. She seemed to be having a fabulous day when she danced around to jazz music while holding her coffee cup.
Gracie has been in great spirits ever since she moved back to New York City and she has been posting a ton of photos and videos from the move. Gracie officially shared the news when she posted a video of herself wearing a white, red, blue, and yellow romper with a low-cut scoop neckline and poofy short sleeves. The bottom half of the one-piece featured ruffle shorts and she topped her look off with black chunky eyeglasses.
In the video, Gracie is singing show tunes while announcing her big move and she captioned the video, “Sept 1, 1989. Beautiful ~ Heather’s. The cut is a little weird and awkward since it worked around all the ensemble parts (which make everything better) but I HAD to since it’s Sept 1!!!”
She continued her post writing, “Hey y’all I’m back!!!! Let’s get it! I’m excited to announce I’m finally moving back to NYC in a few months. This is the moment y’all!!!! YASS I’m so so happy I can’t even tell you. It feels good to finally feel like myself again and know that I’m going to be where I belong.”
Celebrities
“Love During Lockup” Premiere Exclusive: Tai Describes Why She Prefers To Date Men Behind Bars
Watch out y’all! We TV has another riveting reality show set to premiere in the New Year!
We’re got an exclusive sneak peek clip from the series premiere episode of WE tv’s newest and third installment of the ‘Love After Lockup/Life After Lockup’ franchise, “LOVE DURING LOCKUP.”
Debuting on Friday, January 7 at 9pm ET/PT on WE tv, “Love During Lockup” follows even more riveting firsts through the early stages of love, with plenty of romance, suspicion, and investigation, all long before a scheduled prison release.
Every non-con has a unique strategy for finding love behind bars—whether they only seek drug offenders who are believed to be nonviolent, or a prison bae pushing a wrongful conviction. Other lonely civilians are simply on the hunt for their very own ‘hot felon,’ with the model mugshot to prove it.
Voracious viewers of the franchise are in for more drama, more mystery, scams, catfishing, and more crazy reveals than ever before. “Love During Lockup” will document the fascinating drama that unfolds when ordinary people first decide to pursue relationships with prison inmates, and an early dating period filled with a very specific set of unique challenges.
In the sneak peek below, we meet Tai, whose passion for forensics led her to a career as a mortician AND also led to dating inmates. Tai keeps a shoebox of papers containing an updated log of her multiple inmates, their cases, and details about their sentences and lives. In the clip below we watch Tai create a vision board in hopes of manifesting love, happiness and marriage while sharing all about how she juggles dating up to ten inmates at a time. We also hear her perspective about why she prefers dating men behind bars. Check it out below:
Wow! What do you think about the information she shared about her childhood and how that’s affected her decision to date men who aren’t even free to meet up for drinks and dinner?
Pretty wild stuff right? “Love During Lockup” premieres January 7th at 9pm EST on WeTV.
We’re excited for this new series and so is WeTV, in fact the network just announced plans for a New Year’s Eve Special called “How to Date an Inmate” which will be hosted by fan favorites Brittany and Daonte. Fans can watch as the “Love After Lockup” cast spills the shocking and hilarious secrets and tips on How to Date an Inmate. From sexy letters to frisky prison visits, the fan favorites tell all! Brittany and Marcelino share their success story and Daonte reveals his new love.
‘Love After Lockup: How To Date An Inmate”, Premieres December 31 AT 9PM on WE tv.
Hit the flip for more on the couple’s from this show/season and to see a supertease of what we can expect.
Celebrities
Ice Cube Claims Chris Tucker Turned Down $12M For ‘Friday’ Sequel Over ‘Religious Reasons’
The rapper and actor revealed the budget for his 1995 classic, and why the comedian didn’t want to take part in the sequel.
Ice Cube clapped back at fans who accused him of “robbing” actors who took part in his 1995 comedy Friday, which he wrote and starred in. While Chris Tucker was one of the movie’s top-billed stars, the now-52-year-old rapper admitted that Chris didn’t want to take part in some of the movie’s content due to his religious beliefs!
Before the revelations about Chris, the rapper responded to someone on Twitter who shared a screenshot of an interview with Faizon Love, who said he’d turned down appearing in the sequel after only making $2,500 off the original. After making it clear that he didn’t “rob” anyone, Ice shared the ins-and-outs of making a movie. “The 1995 Friday movie cost $2.3m to make. Shot it in 20 days. Fazion worked 1 day, maybe 2. All the actors got paid scale to do the movie,” he wrote on Wednesday December 29. “They could’ve simple said ‘No’ but they didn’t. So miss me with that s**t.”
We were ready to pay Chris Tucker $10-12m to do Next Friday but he turned us down for religious reasons. He didn’t want to cuss or smoke weed on camera anymore. https://t.co/1pfo1FHWzp
— Ice Cube (@icecube) December 29, 2021
A fan had responded to his tweet mentioning that they’d heard that the now-50-year-old comedian had declined to be in the sequel because of money, but the former N.W.A. rapper shared the real reason. “We were ready to pay Chris Tucker $10-12m to do Next Friday but he turned us down for religious reasons. He didn’t want to cuss or smoke weed on camera anymore,” he tweeted.
Ice Cube is no stranger to responding to his critics on Twitter. During the 2020 election, Ice cleared the air when fans accused him of “going to the dark side” after tweeting that he’d “NEVER endorse” former President Donald Trump in a 2016 tweet. The rapper was responding to someone after a Trump advisor had tweeted a shoutout to Ice for working with Trump on a plan. Ice clarified the work he had done with his Contract with Black America. “Facts: I put out the CWBA. Both parties contacted me. Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election. Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA,” he wrote at the time.
Joe & Jill Biden Dress Down In Jeans For Walk With New Puppy Commander — Photos
Gracie McGraw Goes Makeup-Free While Dancing In The Kitchen — Watch
“Love During Lockup” Premiere Exclusive: Tai Describes Why She Prefers To Date Men Behind Bars
Ice Cube Claims Chris Tucker Turned Down $12M For ‘Friday’ Sequel Over ‘Religious Reasons’
Preciousness: Celebrities Who Gave Birth In 2021
David Bowie’s Kids: Everything To Know About The Late Singer’s 2 Children
Bruins notebook: NHL shortens isolation period for COVID
Denver gunman’s novels named real-life victims, described similar attacks
Wild star Kirill Kaprizov talks Winter Classic, Olympics and COVID protocols
John Madden dies at 85: Reactions to the death of the NFL coach, broadcaster
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Simple Ways To Save Yourself From Identity Theft
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities7 days ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News2 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
How to4 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
News1 day ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Beauty4 weeks ago
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies