Justin Bieber Goes Shirtless In Photo With Wife Hailey Baldwin & His Sisters: ‘Favorite Girls’
Justin Bieber was joined by his wife Hailey Baldwin, plus sisters Allie and Jazmyn, for a sweet family photo that the singer posted to Instagram on Dec. 29.
Justin Bieber was surrounded by his “favorite girls” in a new black-and-white group selfie. The 27-year-old pop star posed with his wife Hailey Baldwin, 25, his half-sister Jazmyn, 13, and stepsister Allie, 14, in the photo, which he shared to Instagram on Wednesday, December 29. Justin was completely shirtless and Hailey rested her head on her hubby’s shoulder, while his two sisters smiled behind the married duo. He captioned the snapshot, “My favorite girlsss 🥺😍❤️.”
Since he was shirtless, a bunch of Justin’s intricate tattoos were fully visible in the photo. He had a buzz cut going, as well as some facial hair, proving that the “Baby” singer really has grown up! Justin, his wife, and his sisters appeared to be on a large outside patio at an unknown house. Behind them, a lake, trees, and mountains can be seen.
In the comments section, Allie lovingly wrote back to her brother’s kind words. “love you,” she said, alongside two emojis. In addition to Allie and Jazmyn, Justin has a 3-year-old half-sister, Bay Bieber, and a 12-year-old half-brother, Jaxon Bieber. Justin and his half-siblings all share the same father, that being Jeremy Bieber, 46.
It’s not too often that Justin gives his fans a glimpse at his family gatherings. However, in August, the “Peaches” singer shared pics of all of his siblings during a family celebration for Bay’s 3rd birthday. Justin, Hailey, and all of his brothers and sisters were present for the occasion, which Justin documented to Instagram. Jeremy and his wife Chelsey Bieber were there, as well.
Justin’s parents, Jeremy and Pattie Mallette, 46, were never married. Not long after Justin was born, they separated and Jeremy went on to have Jazmyn and Jaxon with his ex-girlfriend Erin Wagner. After they split, he went on to marry Chelsey, who is the mother of Allie, whom she had from a previous relationship. Jeremy and Chelsey then had Bay in 2018.
Hueless And Clueless: The ‘Real World Homecoming’s’ Tami Roman Tries To School Melanin-Sold Separately Roommates On N-Word Use, Caucacity Chaos Commences
One issue that has always plagued reality TV shows such as The Real World, Big Brother, and the like is the continued practice of placing one or two Black people in a sea of wall-to-wall whiteness forcing the marginalized to navigate the audacity of the privileged in their own homes.
Such was the case in a recent episode of Paramount Plus’ The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles, during which a Black cast member was, once again, put in the position where she had to engage in a futile battle against white obtuseness and obliviousness by trying to explain to her white roommates that certain terms are racist and simply should never pass through the non-existent lips of the melanin-sold-separately.
(Until they learn their lessons on racial insensitivity, I reserve the right to continue coming up with alternative ways to say “white people.”)
As reported by Showbiz CheatSheet, the caucasity-infused drama started when cast member/Real World legend Tami Roman, who is, of course, Black, asked cast member Irene Berrera-Kearns, who is pigment-redacted and also a cop, a question about how she feels about her handling of Black Lives Matter protests as a female police officer. Berrera-Kearns said she was in favor of the movement but admitted she could do more in the way of speaking out against bad cops.
Roman then asked cast member Jon Brennan, who Showbiz described as “a conservative white man living in the south,” what he thinks, and, well, that went pretty predictably.
“OK, I live in the south, y’all,” Brennan said. “I live in Alabama. Do you know who’s in my house right now? Young, Black-colored people that I’m minister to and I’m a father figure.”
A couple of things:
First, at this point, I’m just not sure why Roman is still even asking porcelain-complected people things having to do with racism and Blackness. One doesn’t throw a ball in the air just to get irritated at gravity for doing what gravity does and letting it land.
Second, how racist does a washcloth-reluctant person have to be when he can’t even get through his “See, I have Black friends” statement without using historically bigotted terminology? Brennan literally had the opportunity to just say “Black people” and instead opted to go with “Black-colored people.”
Somehow things managed to get worse as the conversation continued.
Roman, of course, called Brennan out on his dated descriptor for Black people, to which Brennan predictably responded, “Well, they don’t mind. They call themselves words I won’t repeat.”
In other words: Brennan has Black friends whose minds he can read to tell they don’t mind him calling them “colored,” and besides, they call themselves the n-word without the hard R all the time, so what’s the difference, amiwhite…I mean rite?
Somehow…things. still. got. worse.
Cast member Glen Naessens, who is bologna-tinted, entered the chat to say, first and foremost, that he doesn’t see color.
“You know you need to see some color, so you understand what I’m going through in America,” Roman responded. Then Naessens went into his own anecdote about his Black friend—and yep, that story also went predictably awry.
“The first time I really felt what you’re passionate about was when I was with my friend John, and I went to a pizza place, right?” Naessens began. “And they called him a n*****.”
“You don’t say that,” Roman responded.
“I’m saying that you can say he was called the N-word,” she explained after Naessens began to defend his use of the slur. “You don’t understand that the word shouldn’t come out of your white-a** mouth.”
*clears throat*
SOMEHOW SH** STILL GOT F**KING WORSE!
Berrera-Kearns jumped on Roman’s side and derided Naessens for repeating the n-word—by also repeating the n-word.
“You have no idea what it is to be a n*****!” she shouted.
At that point, all Roman could do was shake her head, exclaim, “I can’t,” and inform Berrera-Kearns that “You don’t say it either!”
Talk about the hueless and clueless.
Maybe we just need more all-Black reality shows. Then again, cast member David Edwards whom Tami had that infamous blanket incident with and who is Black but not Malcolm Black, sat there through this whole caucasified discussion and stayed silent, then wondered by Roman was annoyed at him too.
Peep the full clip below. The discussion starts at 1:20.
Who the hell was in charge of casting these people?!
Busy Philipps, 42, Rocks Sexy String Bikini In ‘Thirst Trap’ Photo
The actress posted an unapologetically sultry photo while taking a dip in the pool while wearing a bathing suit.
Is it hot in here, or is it just Busy Philipps? The actress took to her Instagram to share a gorgeous selfie on Monday September 27. Busy, 42, posted a slightly blurry photo, which you can see here, while she was chilling in her pool. She looked super sexy in the brown bikini, looking like she was enjoying her day in the pool. She also shamelessly admitted that the picture was definitely a thirst trap!
The He’s Just Not That Into You star completely owned up to the fact that she looked amazing in the photo. “This is 100 percent the hottest self timer pic I’ve ever taken- there’s no lame comment where I try to buy back what this is: a mother f**king thirst trap,” she captioned the post before including a sweet message to her fans: “I love you.”
While Busy was undeniably sexy, she did post a hilarious text exchange with her mom, after she posted the picture, via People. Her mother was concerned about her! “Someone commented on your insta pic about your right underarm looking swollen and it does. Please take a look and get to the Dr. If it is,” her mom wrote her. Busy told her that it was just fat, but her mom was sure. “It’s not fat!!!,” her mom wrote, and Busy responded, “Mother stop it.” Her mom texted back, “You are not fat,” but the actress told her to stop again, which her mom responded with an, “ILY.”
Other than looking drop dead gorgeous, Busy has been super, well, busy in 2021. Her latest series Girls5eva premiered in May 2021, and the actress admitted that she had a great time working on the project during a December 2020 interview with HollywoodLife. ““I’m sorry to all the other jobs that I’ve previously I’ve ever had!” she said. “It really is a dream. I’m working with the most amazing women. I’m just thrilled. We are having the greatest time.”
