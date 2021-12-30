Celebrities
Katharine McPhee Stuns In Red Swimsuit As She Claps Back At Criticism Of Bikini Photo
Bye, haters! Katharine McPhee posted a photo of herself rocking a red, one-shouldered swimsuit and responded to critics of a bikini photo that her husband David Foster shared.
Haters are going to hate, and Katharine McPhee is fine with that. The 37-year-old actress/singer decided to call out her critics by posting a photo of herself in a red swimsuit and a long caption to accompany it. She hit back at the haters for their response to a sexy photo that her husband David Foster, 72, posted of her in a bikini.
Katharine called the press around David’s photo of her “so dumb.” She went on to say, “So I hope this photo helps lol I’m sorry but we are not sorry. And for all of you who can’t deal with it maybe this helps. I’ve struggled with weight my whole 20s and 30. I’ve gone up and down 10 times over. Does that make you feel better? There is nothing wrong with that -most people do.”
She noted that she lost her baby weight “without dieting. Zero. Diets are the worst and I’ve had zero pressure from anyone. I’ve let me body do its thing and found a great workout. That’s it. And guess what? I’ll probably gain weight again at some point too. Who cares? BUT people freaking out about what my husband captioned seriously get a life… Stop being so offended by what people post who have zero impact on your life and move on. Maybe you should have more of an attitude of like, let’s say… “oh that’s nice he thinks his wife is hot.” I cannot with this overly sensitive society right now. But as Taylor Swift said haters gonna hate.”
Katharine’s latest post comes two days after David posted a picture of his wife in a black bikini. “What baby!” David captioned the photo.
Katharine and David welcomed their son, Rennie, in February 2021. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Katharine, and she revealed that she was looking to make an annual trip to Disneyland a family tradition after a recent trip. Katharine gushed that she “cherishes every single moment” with her little one.
Accountability: Death Of Black 17-Year-Old Cedric Lofton While In Police Custody Officially Ruled Homicide By Autopsy Report
Now, charges, please.
The subject of Black folks dying in police custody is back in the news in a big way after several incidents this year have put the bacon boys back under the spotlight. Recently, BOSSIP reported on the suspicious death of former NFL baller Glenn Foster Jr. who died while in the custody of the pork patrol in rural Alabama. Today, we have a new story that is just as heartbreaking, just as suspicious, and just as infuriating.
17-year-old Cedric Lofton died while in the custody of Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center in Wichita, Kansas. Lofton was handcuffed and placed face-down on the concrete floor with no pulse for four minutes before officers realized something was wrong. PEOPLE reports that an autopsy that was released on Monday confirms that Cedric’s death was indeed a homicide.
The report, obtained by PEOPLE, indicates Lofton, 17, died from “complications of cardiopulmonary arrest sustained after physical struggle while restrained in the prone position.”
The incident occurred on September 24, 2021 after police say Lofton got into a physical altercation with one of the corrections officers.
Lofton was hospitalized “post cardiopulmonary resuscitation” and complications from an “anoxic brain injury, acute respiratory failure, and acute kidney injury” led to his death on Sept. 26, states the autopsy report.
At this time, no criminal charges have been filed against the officers but the Kansas Bureau of Investigation is allegedly looking into every nook and cranny in this case.
We’ll be watching…
Minka Kelly & Trevor Noah Head To South Africa For The Holidays & He Posts 1st Photo With Her
For the first time in their on/off, year and a half relationship, Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah appeared in a social media photo together. The pic was taken on their trip to South Africa.
It looks like Trevor Noah took on-again girlfriend, Minka Kelly, home to South Africa for the holidays! The talk show host took to Instagram on Dec. 29 to share a photo of himself celebrating a friend’s birthday, and there’s no mistaking Minka seated right next to him at the long table. This is the first time that Minka has appeared on Trevor’s social media page in the entirety of the pair’s relationship, which began in 2020. Minka looks right at home as she’s seated between Trevor and another guest for the birthday celebration.
Although Trevor didn’t specifically point Minka out in the photo, the comments section was filled with fans who took notice of the brunette beauty in the background. “Minka Kelly finally graced our shores,” one person wrote. Another added, “I am so excited he and Minka appear to be back together.”
News of Trevor and Minka’s relationship first went public at the end of summer 2020. At that time, reports claimed that the two were already quite “serious” while keeping their romance low-key. However, by May 2021, news broke that the two had split after less than one year together.
The breakup was short-lived, though. By June, they were spotted together in St. Barts, followed by a trip to New York City, where they were photographed out and about together. Another sighting in September seemingly proved that the two were very much back on — and this holiday trip seals the deal! Throughout the entirety of their relationship, Minka and Trevor have kept their love out of the public eye, so seeing her appear on his Instagram page is definitely a big step.
Neither Trevor nor Minka have been married. However, the actress has dated in the public eye quite a bit throughout her career. She was previously in long term relationships with Chris Evans, Derek Jeter and Jesse Williams.
‘And Just Like That’ Recap: Miranda & Che Heat Up & Carrie Reaches Out To Samantha
Miranda and Che’s relationship took a dramatic (and very steamy) turn during the December 29 episode of ‘And Just Like That.’ Plus, Carrie admitted that she misses Samantha.
Carrie brings Seema to her beloved apartment, and we get a glimpse into the always hidden entryway. Carrie grabs an umbrella to use as a cane as she walks up the stairs because her lower back has been bothering her. Carrie thinks it’s a “completely common senior condition,” but Seema puts a quick call into her doctor cousin.
Carrie thinks she has arthritis, but Dr. Patel tells her that she actually has an undiagnosed congenital birth defect in her hip. Thankfully, this can be fixed surgically.
Rose Is Now Rock
Anthony has his first solo lunch post-Stanford with the girls. Carrie explains about the surgery, and Charlotte has a schedule that maps out who will take care of Carrie and when. At one point during lunch, Miranda wants to get champagne. Charlotte gives her a look and thinks it’s way too early for alcohol.
After an awkward moment with the school moms on Zoom, LTW tells Charlotte that Rose has told everyone at school to call them Rock from now on. Charlotte is blindsided. She goes to confront Rock about their new name. Rock says they did reveal their new name — on TikTok. Rock admits that they no longer feel like Rose. “I feel like Rock,” they say. The teachers and students have already adapted, and Charlotte and Harry have to quickly play catch-up.
Later, Harry and Charlotte have a parent-teacher conference about Rock. The teachers are very supportive of Rock’s decision and recommend therapy and counseling. Harry and Charlotte are having a hard time adjusting to Rock’s identity.
Miranda gets a book in the mail about how to quit drinking, and she automatically thinks Charlotte sent it to her. Miranda unloads on Carrie and thinks this was a passive way for Charlotte to talk to her. Miranda doesn’t think she needs to quit drinking.
Miranda & Che Have Sex
At the hospital, Che calls Carrie and Miranda picks up the phone. Carrie is busy trying to use the bathroom after her surgery. Miranda initially invites Che up but Carrie says no. Miranda ends up going down to have lunch with Che. Miranda is crushing hard.
Despite just having surgery, Carrie still Zooms into the podcast. She is high as a kite on painkillers and tells the story of when Samantha pulled out her diaphragm. Charlotte, Che, and Jackie can’t stop cracking up. After the podcast is over, Charlotte wonders if Samantha will be okay with Carrie mentioning her name and the story. Carrie doesn’t think this podcast is even on Samantha’s radar. “I think maybe you should let her know,” Charlotte says.
Che stops by Carrie’s apartment when Miranda is watching Carrie. While Carrie takes a nap, Che and Miranda end up taking shots and smoking a joint. Miranda gets very touchy-feely with Che. They end up passionately making out in the kitchen just as Carrie wakes up having to pee. Things escalate between Che and Miranda so much so that they don’t hear Carrie calling. Carrie pees in the empty Snapple bottle as Che and Miranda have sex in the kitchen. Carrie ends up spilling pee on the bed.
“That was the best feeling I’ve ever had in my life,” Miranda says to Che. They make out again before Che leaves. Che tells Miranda to DM them if she wants to hang out again soon.
Needless to say, Carrie is furious about what just happened. She doesn’t waste any time confronting Miranda about what she just heard. Miranda explains that she and Che had been drinking. She tries to laugh the whole thing off. “Maybe Charlotte was right. Maybe you do have a drinking problem,” Carrie snaps.
Miranda says that she doesn’t have a drinking problem. She just got “carried away.” Carrie claps back, “You are married, and you just had sex in my kitchen.” Miranda then makes a confession. “I’m unhappy. I’m unhappy, okay? I’m trapped. I hate my marriage. I hate it. I hate my life. I hate it,” she tells Carrie.
“Since when?” Carrie asks. Miranda replies, “Forever?” Carrie doesn’t think that’s true, but Miranda says it feels like it is. Miranda feels like this life that she’s living “isn’t enough” for her. Carrie thinks that Miranda should look into her drinking problem. “I don’t have a problem,” Miranda says. If she really thought she had a problem, she’d quit instantly.
Carrie brings up Miranda having sex with Che in the kitchen. “I don’t know if I want to quit that. I’ve never felt like that in my life,” Miranda confesses.
Carrie Misses Samantha
After Miranda leaves, Carrie texts Samantha to tell her about the diaphragm story coming up on the podcast. “One of my finest hours,” Samanta texts Carrie. “Hope that’s okay,” Carrie replies. Samantha says, “Of course. I love that your vagina is getting air time.” When Carrie texts “I miss you” to Samantha, that’s when Samantha goes radio-silent.
Back in Brooklyn, Miranda tries to teach herself how to make a negroni as she listens to Che’s podcast. She discovers that she’s the one who bought the drinking book and not Charlotte. That’s when Miranda decides to pour out all of the alcohol in the house.
Charlotte explains the whole situation with Rock at school to Carrie as they wait for physical therapy. While Harry thinks the school is overreacting, Charlotte wonders if they’re underreacting. Charlotte just wants to do the right thing for Rock, and Carrie knows she will. Carrie meets her physical therapist Travis, and he is beyond hot. Carrie’s even willing to pay out of pocket for him. She admits that her main goal is to get back into her heels. Just three months later, Carrie meets her goal.
