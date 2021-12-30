Celebrities
Katy Perry Reveals The Setlist For Her Las Vegas Residency & Fans Go Wild
The popstar gave a preview of her upcoming Las Vegas run, and showed off her setlist, which is jammed with hits.
Before Katy Perry takes the stage for the first night of her “Play” Las Vegas residency, the 37-year-old singer gave fans a sneak peak at the setlist that they can expect for those concerts in a Tuesday December 28 Instagram post. Katy posted the video, which shared the 19-song setlist, as she wrote it out on a piece of Resorts World Las Vegas stationary, and it’s definitely enough to get any of her Katy Cats stoked for the upcoming concerts, which start on December 30, and will run for 16 shows until March 19.
Naturally, the setlist is loaded with just about any song that a diehard Katy fan could want to hear. She show kicks off with “ET,” and runs into her most-beloved song “Firework,” but there’s tons of hits in between. She performs new songs from her latest album Smile, like “Not The End of the World” or “Daisies” to songs from her debut One Of The Boys, like “I Kissed a Girl,” and (of course) “Waking Up In Vegas.” A few of her hits also get mashed up together for definitely exciting moments, like “Hot n Cold” and “Last Friday Night.” In her caption, Katy welcomed fans to the run of shows: “TOMORROW you can officially come to PERRY PLAYLAND,” she wrote along with some rainbow, heart, and star emojis.
Tons of fans celebrated the excellent selections that Katy made for the new run of shows. “Would like to experience ‘Walking On Air’ into ‘Never Really Over’ into ‘Teenage Dream’ ASAP,” one person tweeted. Another person shared that they thought that the setlist was “brave.”
Before the residency kicks off, Katy shared some of the daily routines and workouts that she’s been following to get ready for the concert run. She said that she was doing a ton of “strength training and weights,” plus hiking, in a new interview with The Wall Street Journal. She also starred as a mermaid in a commercial for the resort where her residency will take place, alongside other huge music icons: Celine Dion, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Tiesto and Zedd.
Celebrities
Yasmine Lopez: 5 Things To Know About The Model Spotted Partying With Kanye West
Kanye West was seen at a party with model Yasmine Lopez, leading fans to guess that she’s Ye’s new love interest. Here’s everything to know about Yasmine.
Kanye West, 44, may have a new woman in his life. The rapper, who is in an ongoing divorce from estranged wife Kim Kardashian, 41, was spotted at a party in Houston, Texas, on Dec. 28 with model Yasmine Lopez, 22. Footage showed the pair together at the bash, which was held at NBA star James Harden‘s Thirteen restaurant for model J Mulan‘s birthday.
Ye obviously hasn’t confirmed if he’s romantically involved with Yasmine, but fans are already speculating that the two may be an item. Below, HollywoodLife has rounded up five key things to know about Yasmine Lopez.
1. Yasmine has a huge social media following.
Yasmine has amassed a massive social media following over the years. On Instagram, she has over 1 million followers. She typically posts modeling shots on her account. Yasmine gets thousands of likes and comments on each of her posts. And she looks gorgeous in every single one!
2. She’s very fashionable.
Yasmine can rock any outfit, as proven in her Instagram photos. She tends to pose in gorgeous dresses for modeling pics, but also shows off casual clothing like sweatpants. There’s also a few photos of the 22-year-old wearing sexy lingerie. Yasmine also switches up her hair style from time to time. Usually, she has it down straight, but sometimes she puts it in a ponytail. Yasmine will also add to her stylish looks with accessories like chic purses, sunglasses, and jewelry.
3. She has a son.
Yasmine is the proud mother of her son Chosen, who was born in August 2021. It’s unclear who Chosen’s father is, and it appears that Yasmine is raising her son on her own. The model posts so many adorable photos of her baby boy to her Instagram page. On Christmas, the mother-son duo posed for a holiday photo with a Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. Yasmine also documented her pregnancy earlier this year on Instagram, with a plethora of baby bump pics.
4. She was previously linked to Trey Songz.
Kanye isn’t the first celebrity that Yasmine has been romantically linked to. In early 2021, Yasmine posted a full-body mirror selfie to Instagram that featured singer/actor Trey Songz, 37. Yasmine had on a pink bathrobe in the photo, while Trey was shirtless and taking the picture. The caption read, “It ain’t no photoshop.” Yasmine and Trey never confirmed if they were actually dating.
5. Her dad died.
Yasmine revealed on Father’s Day in June 2021 that her father had died. She didn’t share details on his passing, but based on her Instagram post, it appeared that it happened somewhat recently. She shared a throwback black-and-white photo of the pair alongside a sweet message about her late dad.
“I used to look forward to Father’s Day now I dread the day it comes every year,” Yasmine wrote. “I can’t believe I’m about to have a son and you won’t be here to hold him, love him, and teach him about this thing we call LIFE. I was just looking at my ultrasound pics and my son definitely favors you. Wish you were here daddy. We love and miss you.”
Celebrities
Joe Rogan Pushes Michelle Obama To Run For President in 2024: ‘If She Runs, She’ll Win’
During a discussion about possible candidates for the 2024 election, the comedian and podcast host floated the idea of the former first lady running for office.
While the 2024 election is still two years away, Joe Rogan has already started thinking about potential candidates on both sides of the aisle. The 54-year-old comedian chatted about the possibility of former First Lady Michelle Obama hitting the campaign trail herself for the Oval Office in the next election during a December 24 episode of his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience. Rogan said that Obama, 57, would likely defeat former President Donald Trump, 75, if he tried to run again in 2024.
Rogan was joined by fellow comedian Tim Dillon, and the pair discussed possible candidates for the next election. Rogan explained that he felt like the former first lady (paired with current Vice President Kamala Harris) would be an easy win. “Michelle Obama, and they’re gonna bring Harris. Michelle Obama and Harris. Harris comes back as the vice president. Michelle Obama’s the president. We get a double dose of diversity. Let’s go champ,” he said, and Dillon agreed, “They’ll win.”
The podcaster also mentioned that the Republicans may try to “make a super team,” by pairing Trump with Conservative Florida Governor Ron Desantis. He suggested that pairing them was the best strategy to get a Republican back in the White House. “That’s the only way they win,” he said.
Regardless, Rogan seemed to think that Obama would be a shoe-in for the presidency if she decided to run, because of her and former President Barack Obama‘s both likability and achievements. “I really believe if Michelle Obama runs, she wins,” he said. “She’s great. She’s intelligent. She’s articulate. She’s the wife of the best president that we have had in our lifetime in terms of representative of intelligent, articulate people. She could win.”
Despite thinking Obama would wipe the floor in the 2024 election, Rogan did offer one thing that he felt could cost her the election. “The only thing that would stop is if she bought into some of these policies that are destroying businesses in America that make people scared,” he said, before mentioning lockdowns and mandates.
Celebrities
Issa Rae wishes she’d given birth on ‘Insecure’ instead of focusing on being a career woman
Issa Rae regrets not exploring motherhood on her popular TV series, Insecure.
The TV comedy-drama was based on Issa’s acclaimed web series Awkward Black Girl on YouTube.
Insecure aired on HBO from September 2016 until the series finale on Sunday, December 26.
In the series, Issa played Issa Dee, a career girl who worked at a non-profit called “We Got Y’all”. While juggling her career, Issa Dee struggled to find a good man.
But having children and raising a family were not in Issa Dee’s plans.
RELATED: Issa Rae is Off the Market; Actress Marries Louis Diame
Earlier this year, the 36-year-old actress married her longtime boyfriend Louis Diame. But the couple is childless and Issa is feeling the void.
Having success and money are nice, but a woman’s true purpose in life is to be a mother.
“I do wish we could’ve explored motherhood through Issa [Dee], Issa Rae told Vulture magazine’s E. Alex Jung.
“Women having this ticking time clock that’s so unfair that men will never experience,” she said, referring to high-risk pregnancies after age 35.
“[Men] can be like, Yeah, I’m 53, it’s time to have kids. And we really have a time to decide. You can freeze your eggs, you can do all these things, but there’s just something [missing].”
Issa said she and her staff discussed getting her pregnant during the series, but it never happened.
“There was an interesting discussion that happened in the room that men were enlightened by — annoyingly so — that the women in the room really bonded over: Oh my God, you feel this way, too? Even if you don’t want kids, you still feel that clock. And there’s such a pressure in the back of your mind of having to decide. That’s something I wish we were able to explore. Maybe we’ll explore it with something else.”
READ ALSO: Lonely ‘Sex and the City’ creator regrets choosing a career over children
Sex and the City creator Candace Bushnell, 60, recently said she regrets choosing a career over children because now she is “truly alone.”
“When I was in my thirties and forties, I didn’t think about it,” said the former sex columnist. “Then when I got divorced and I was in my fifties, I started to see the impact of not having children and of truly being alone. I do see that people with children have an anchor in a way that people who have no kids don’t.”
Katy Perry Reveals The Setlist For Her Las Vegas Residency & Fans Go Wild
Owen McCown embraces NFL lineage in pursuit of becoming CU Buffs quarterback
Yasmine Lopez: 5 Things To Know About The Model Spotted Partying With Kanye West
Joe Rogan Pushes Michelle Obama To Run For President in 2024: ‘If She Runs, She’ll Win’
Best Credit Repair Companies: Top 7 Services To Fix Your Credit in 2022
Issa Rae wishes she’d given birth on ‘Insecure’ instead of focusing on being a career woman
EXCLUSIVE: Pete Davidson Has Invited Kim Kardashian To Miami For His NYE Special
Sarah Michelle Gellar, 44, Sunbathes In A Strapless Swimsuit On Vacation
Justin Hartley Talks Meeting Wife Sofia While With Chrishell
‘This Is Problematic’ Cynthia Bailey’s Hubby Mike Hill Sparks Post-Insecure Twitter Debate About Successful Black Brotherhood TV Shows
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Simple Ways To Save Yourself From Identity Theft
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities7 days ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News2 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
How to4 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
News1 day ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Beauty4 weeks ago
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies