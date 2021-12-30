Katy Perry Rocks Sparkling Cutout Gown & Beer Can Dress At Las Vegas Residency — Photos

Katy Perry looked absolutely fabulous when she rocked a slew of gorgeous outfits for the opening night of her Las Vegas residency.

Katy Perry, 37, kicked off the opening night of her Las Vegas residency with a bang when she rocked a bunch of stylish outfits. Her residency, ‘PLAY,’ at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas on December 29 was nothing short of fabulous as Katy rocked sparkly cutout gowns and even a beer can dress while on stage.

Katy is always rocking some sort of funky, unique outfit and she did not disappoint on stage. One of our favorite looks from her was her tight silver chain metal mini dress that was covered in beer cans. The dress featured two massive blue and green beer cans on her chest and at one point, she sat down and lactated beer out of her chest into a glass mug.

Another one of our favorite looks from her was her bedazzled yellow, orange, and white sparkly sequin gown that had a high turtleneck and massive cutouts on her waist. Aside from her waist and abs being on display, the gown also featured plunging hip-high slits on with side of the skirt that revealed her long, toned legs. She accessorized with dangling earrings, yellow over-the-elbow gloves, and silver sparkly heels.

As if her outfits couldn’t get any better, Katy slipped into a tight white mini dress with sequin and crystal fringe on the hem and bodice, styled with a turban and black and white latex boots.

From her flared white leather mini dress covered in bubbles to her tight pink and white leather candy-striper mini dress – Katy’s outfits were absolutely amazing and she slayed her opening night.