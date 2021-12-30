News
Lakewood opens public resource center to aid people from trauma of shooting spree
People who are struggling with the recent shooting spree in Denver and Lakewood can visit a resource center in Lakewood for help in coping with the incident.
The center, which will be staffed with mental health therapists and include trauma resources, will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday at 7349 W. Alaska Drive, according to a news release.
The center is in Belmar across the street from the Hyatt Hotel, where 28-year-old Sarah Steck was shot on Monday.
“Nobody will be turned away,” the release said. “This resource center is for anyone in our community (Lakewood, Denver or otherwise) who has been affected by the senseless tragedy this week.”
People seeking help can look for the center in a building with signage that says, “Core Cycling and Wellness.”
St. Paul man sentenced to more than 8 years for downtown Minneapolis arson, rioting
A St. Paul man was sentenced Wednesday to more than eight years in prison for his role in the August 2020 riots in downtown Minneapolis sparked by false rumors that police had shot and killed a man.
Victor Devon Edwards, 32, was convicted in August 2021 of one count each of rioting and arson, according to a news release issued by the office of Charles Kovats, acting U.S. attorney for the District of Minnesota.
Edwards was sentenced to 100 months in prison and two years of supervised release.
Edwards drove to downtown Minneapolis on the evening of Aug. 26, 2020, after riots broke out as a result of a rumor that a murder suspect had been fatally shot by police on Nicollet Mall. The suspect had in fact shot and killed himself as officers attempted to arrest him. The incident followed the civil unrest in the wake of George Floyd’s May 2020 killing at the hands of Minneapolis police.
Over the course of three hours, Edwards was captured on surveillance video looting a Saks Off Fifth store and breaking into several other nearby businesses, including Target’s downtown headquarters, where he helped ignite fires that caused nearly $1 million in damages.
Edwards was also captured on surveillance video entering Brit’s Pub, which was also engulfed in flames shortly after he left.
Edwards later posted about his criminal activity on social media, including a video of himself holding a large amount of cash and implying that it was obtained through looting.
Lakewood police agent shot on Monday in exchange with suspected killer is identified
A Lakewood police agent who was shot in an exchange of gunfire with the suspect who allegedly killed five people in Denver and Lakewood on Monday was identified Wednesday night.
Police Agent Ashley Ferris, who was shot in the abdomen, remains in the hospital with family by her side, police said in a news release.
Ferris on Monday encountered 47-year-old Lyndon McLeod, the shooting spree suspect, in the area of South Vance Street and West Alaska Drive, in the Belmar area, and ordered McLeod to drop his weapon as he approached her, police said.
McLeod instead shot Ferris, according to police. Wounded and on the ground, Ferris returned gunfire. McLeod died at the scene.
“If not for the heroic efforts of Agent Ferris and other law enforcement, this incredibly violent tragedy could have been even worse,” police said.
Prior to the exchange, McLeod had just shot 28-year-old Sarah Steck, an employee at the nearby Hyatt House hotel. Steck later died Tuesday. McLeod allegedly killed four other victims Monday.
“All of us at the Lakewood Police Department are incredibly proud of Agent Ferris and the bravery shown by her and her fellow law enforcement officers during this active shooter situation. The entire Lakewood Police family will be here to support Agent Ferris and her family as she embarks on this recovery process.” said Lakewood Police Chief Dan McCasky, in the release. “Our hearts are incredibly heavy with the loss of life and injuries suffered by others during this rampage. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Cardenas, Gunn-Maldonado, Scofield, Steck and Swinyard families, as well as the families of those injured.”
The family of Ferris, through the department, asked for “privacy during this time of healing.”
Celtics go cold in 91-82 loss to Clippers
Ime Udoka said Wednesday night that he would shake up his lineup, if he could simply get a prolonged look at his regular rotation.
But until that mysterious day arrives, the Celtics coach will try to patch a rotation together with survivors, or whoever doesn’t happen to be in health and safety protocol that night.
Wednesday night that meant losing their third straight game, this time 91-82 to the Clippers. Jaylen Brown, with 30 points, was one of only two Celtics to reach double figures on a night when the C’s shot 4-for-42 from 3-point range.
The Clippers countered the COVID-related absence of Jayson Tatum with an injured list that included Paul George, Reggie Jackson and the long-injured Kawhi Leonard.
Rob Williams converted a Payton Pritchard lob with 1:08 left, cutting the LA lead to 86-82.
But Al Horford fouled Marcus Morris Sr., and the former Celtic hit twice from the line with 50 seconds left for his 23rd point of the night and an 88-82 Clippers lead.
Josh Richardson and Jaylen Brown missed during a two-shot possession, and with 30.8 seconds left Terrence Mann went 1-for-2 from the line for an 89-82 lead.
The Celtics continued to find iron in the third quarter, with three quarters worth of 3-for-24 downtown shooting to show for their efforts. They trailed, 69-63, with a pair of Richardson baskets in the last 29 seconds of the quarter keeping them close.
The Celtics’ two two-way players, Brod Thomas and Sam Hauser, fresh out of health and safety protocol, both contributed to the team’s 9-2 quarter-opening run, good for a 72-71 lead on a Romeo Langford put-back.
The lead changed hands three times in the next two minutes before Eric Bledsoe gave the Clippers some space with a three-point play for a 78-74 lead.
Williams left the game with 5:49 left after diving for a loose ball and landing face first on the parquet, and the Celtics continued to miss from deep, at one stage with Brown, Langford and Horford all missing from downtown on the same possession, dropping the Celtics to 4-for-36 from downtown.
Brown finally cut the Clippers lead to 78-76 with 4:35 left with a drive, came back to cut it to 82-78, again off the dribble following four straight points from Morris.
Brown also followed with the Celtics’ 34th missed 3, leading to another Morris free throw and, when he missed the second, two Clippers offensive boards before Bledsoe hit from downtown for an 86-78 Clippers lead.
Brown answered with his 30th point, and with 1:08 left Williams converted a Pritchard lob, cutting the Clippers lead to 86-82.
The Celtics lost a brief lead to a 17-2 Clippers run that staked LA to a 47-40 halftime lead. Brown had 17 points, Morris 14, and neither team was on pace to break a scoring record. To wit, the Celtics shot 2-for-18 from downtown in the first half.
With the exception of a pair of Williams hoops, they opened the third quarter cold as well. But the Celtics center, a non-factor Monday night in Minnesota due to foul trouble, put back a Horford miss to trigger a 12-2 Celtics run for a brief 57-57 tie before the Clippers pulled ahead again, with a late-quarter 7-0 run staking them to a 69-63 edge.
