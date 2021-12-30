Lakewood opens public resource center to aid people from trauma of shooting spree

People who are struggling with the recent shooting spree in Denver and Lakewood can visit a resource center in Lakewood for help in coping with the incident.

The center, which will be staffed with mental health therapists and include trauma resources, will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday at 7349 W. Alaska Drive, according to a news release.

The center is in Belmar across the street from the Hyatt Hotel, where 28-year-old Sarah Steck was shot on Monday.

“Nobody will be turned away,” the release said. “This resource center is for anyone in our community (Lakewood, Denver or otherwise) who has been affected by the senseless tragedy this week.”

People seeking help can look for the center in a building with signage that says, “Core Cycling and Wellness.”