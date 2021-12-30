Celebrities
LeBron James’ Wife Savannah Slays In Sexy Backless Dress As She Gears Up For 2022
With 2021 wrapping up quickly, the NBA star’s wife looked gorgeous, as she gets ready to ring in the New Year.
The New Year is nearly here! As 2022 quickly approaches, Savannah James, 35, showed that she’s ready for next year to arrive, with a sexy Instagram photo on Wednesday December 29. Savannah, who’s married to NBA star LeBron James, looked excited to kick off whatever chapter the next year will bring.
Savannah stunned in the slim backless dress. She smiled, as she rocked the dark brown, velvet outfit. She also accesorized with some shining rings and hooped earrings, as she posed in front of a few giant, metal crowns, and she seemed ready to celebrate on New Year’s Eve. “Festive tings,” she captioned the post with a winking emoji, and the hashtag “#All2022.”
Savannah also shared Essence posting the same photo on her Instagram story, and called their caption “undefeated.” The magazine had raved over Savannah. “Let’s just call it like we see it. The Franchise player since 2003. The topic and the top pick,” the caption read. “Ladies and gentleman an introduction that needs no introduction.”
Hopefully 2022 brings plenty more exciting moments for both Savannah and LeBron, 37. The pair had plenty of great times together throughout 2021, and there are plenty of reasons for them to be happy. Savannah celebrated her 35th birthday back on August 27, and she rang in her next trip around the sun with yet another stunning dress. With LeBron starring in the long-awaited sequel to the classic 90s movie Space Jam, Savannah also showed her support for her husband by attending the premiere with him. Of course, since it is a family movie, the pair also brought along their youngest daughter Zhuri to enjoy the timeless Looney Tunes characters.
Other than some of the major events, LeBron and Savannah also had plenty of romantic date nights in 2021, both in the United States and some abroad, like when the pair grabbed ice cream together in Italy. The pair also joined famous friends for group dates, like when they got dinner with LeBron’s agent Rich Paul and musical icon Adele along with Russel Westbrook and his wife Nina Earl.
Celebrities
Dr Heavenly Slams Nene Leakes for Posting Boyfriend Too Soon
Married to Medicine star Dr. Heavenly Kimes is known to speak her mind and that’s exactly what she did during an Instagram Live session with fans. Dr. Heavenly gave her take on RHOA alum NeNe Leake’s new relationship with Nyonisela Sioh, and she did not hold back.
Things started off well as Dr. Heavenly said she was happy for Nene and that she had her late husband, Gregg Leakes, blessing to be happy.
“Her husband gave her the go-ahead to live her life and do what she wants to do,” she said.
Dr. Heavenly went on to explain that she could empathize with what NeNe’s going through.
“It’s hard being out there by yourself. She’s a celebrity, probably a lot of dudes at her,” adding that NeNe had “stood behind” Gregg while he was battling cancer and it “was okay for her to move on.”
However, in terms of moving on so quickly and so publicly Dr. Heavenly was not impressed by NeNe’s constant posting on social media. Noting that not everything is meant to be public and the importance of keeping some things just for yourself.
“I wouldn’t have touted this dude. Not me, I would have had nobody this soon. Even if I did, I wouldn’t have posted them,” she said before adding “Nobody would know who I was sleeping with. Not everything is for Instagram. Maybe I am wrong.”
She concluded, “I just wouldn’t have posted him up.”
But, hey, that’s just NeNe being NeNe. In addition to posting up a storm with current boyfriend, Nyonisela, new photos have recently surfaced online of Nene hanging on a young man that goes by, Temper Boi, who says the two are/were involved.
“We’re more than cut buddies, but less than exclusive,” Temper Boi posted adding he wishes nothing but the best for NeNe.
If NeNe is happy and is staying true to her “close your legs to married men” mantra, I think our OG RHOA star is going to be just fine with or without Dr. Heavenly’s relationship advice.
Photos Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo
Celebrities
Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Hit The Gym For Intense Plank Workout Together — Watch
Talk about a power couple! The pop star called the actress his “swolmate” as they exercised together in a new Instagram.
Going strong! Justin Timberlake, 40, and Jessica Biel, 39, proved they were made for each other as they teamed up for a tough workout in a fun Dec. 29 Instagram video. The couple — who married in 2012 and share 2 kids — were dressed in their exercise duds for their home gym session. Jessica looked sleek in all black with her hair in a top-knot while Justin layered two shirts with red shorts and a backward hat.
Demonstrating their strength, the couple got down into plank position and worked their cores. Working up a sweat, the 7th Heaven actress and NSYNC crooner moved on to more difficult exercises, like balancing with one arm and side-kicks for their obliques. While Jessica was an all-star, executing all the moves perfectly, it looked like Justin started to lose steam near the end of their routine. Still, they were in it together, as the “Gone” singer captioned the post, “Swolemates,” and added, “See you in 2022”.
Jessica and Justin have been keeping a low profile after welcoming 2nd son Phineas out of the public eye in July 2020. The actress revealed there was no grand plan to keep her hide her pregnancy during a June 2021 appearance on Dax Shepard‘s Armchair Expert podcast. She joked “I had, like, a secret COVID baby,” before she said the baby “wasn’t supposed to be a secret” from the world. “It was just COVID happened, and then I went to Montana with my family and never left,” the star said.
With 2 kids, Jessica said she’s still adjusting to the “big change” in her life. “The balance of everything is very different and super hard. It’s amazing. It’s so interesting. It’s so funny,” she told Dax. “The conversations I’m having now with my 6-year-old is so cool. He’s a real person saying the funniest stuff and he’s so sensitive and tender. It’s just so interesting to see that part of it happen and the little one is just cute as hell.”
Celebrities
Cara Delevingne Strips Down To Show Off Rose Tattoo That Matches Selena Gomez’s — Watch
Tattoo twins! Cara Delevingne got intricate new body art of a dripping rose, which Selena Gomez has inked on the back of her neck.
Cara Delevingne, 29, has a new tattoo that fans of Selena Gomez, 29, may recognize. The British model/actress debuted new ink of a dripping rose, which the “Lose You To Love Me” singer has styled on the back of her neck, in a video from tattoo parlor Bang Bang Tattoo on Wednesday, December 29. Cara’s tattoo is on her ribcage and has the number 12 written in Roman Numerals. (XII). She showed it off while posing topless in the video, which her tattoo artist captioned, “Matching for @caradelevingne. I had so much fun making these tattoos— thanks for always trusting me Cara. fyi I didn’t tell them til the end that these were my first watercolor tattoos ever.”
Cara’s dripping rose design is identical to Selena’s. The Disney Channel alum has the number 76 written in Roman Numerals (LXXVI) right above the rose. Her ink was styled by Bang Bang Tattoo, as well. Selena’s tattoo was first revealed in mid-December, but it was in a photo where the Texas native stood far from the camera. But on Dec. 28, Bang Bang finally gave an up-close look at the ink on Selena’s neck.
Selena and Cara have been friends for years now. In 2014, they infamous starred in the music video to Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood,” alongside Jessica Alba, Cindy Crawford, Zendaya, Ellie Golding, Lena Dunham, and more stars. The pair will work together again in season 2 of the hit Hulu series Only Murders in the Building. Selena stars in the show alongside Martin Short and Steve Martin, while Cara will join the cast.
In a Dec. 6 interview with Extra TV, Selena said she’s “so excited” to be working with Cara on her popular show. “We just did our first day together yesterday and it’s so much fun working with your friends. We had never worked together — or, actually, we did a long time ago, but on something completely different — [so] it’s so fun, we were just dying laughing most of the time because we just know each other so well.”
