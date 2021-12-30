Celebrities
“Love During Lockup” Premiere Exclusive: Tai Describes Why She Prefers To Date Men Behind Bars
Watch out y’all! We TV has another riveting reality show set to premiere in the New Year!
We’re got an exclusive sneak peek clip from the series premiere episode of WE tv’s newest and third installment of the ‘Love After Lockup/Life After Lockup’ franchise, “LOVE DURING LOCKUP.”
Debuting on Friday, January 7 at 9pm ET/PT on WE tv, “Love During Lockup” follows even more riveting firsts through the early stages of love, with plenty of romance, suspicion, and investigation, all long before a scheduled prison release.
Every non-con has a unique strategy for finding love behind bars—whether they only seek drug offenders who are believed to be nonviolent, or a prison bae pushing a wrongful conviction. Other lonely civilians are simply on the hunt for their very own ‘hot felon,’ with the model mugshot to prove it.
Voracious viewers of the franchise are in for more drama, more mystery, scams, catfishing, and more crazy reveals than ever before. “Love During Lockup” will document the fascinating drama that unfolds when ordinary people first decide to pursue relationships with prison inmates, and an early dating period filled with a very specific set of unique challenges.
In the sneak peek below, we meet Tai, whose passion for forensics led her to a career as a mortician AND also led to dating inmates. Tai keeps a shoebox of papers containing an updated log of her multiple inmates, their cases, and details about their sentences and lives. In the clip below we watch Tai create a vision board in hopes of manifesting love, happiness and marriage while sharing all about how she juggles dating up to ten inmates at a time. We also hear her perspective about why she prefers dating men behind bars. Check it out below:
Wow! What do you think about the information she shared about her childhood and how that’s affected her decision to date men who aren’t even free to meet up for drinks and dinner?
Pretty wild stuff right? “Love During Lockup” premieres January 7th at 9pm EST on WeTV.
We’re excited for this new series and so is WeTV, in fact the network just announced plans for a New Year’s Eve Special called “How to Date an Inmate” which will be hosted by fan favorites Brittany and Daonte. Fans can watch as the “Love After Lockup” cast spills the shocking and hilarious secrets and tips on How to Date an Inmate. From sexy letters to frisky prison visits, the fan favorites tell all! Brittany and Marcelino share their success story and Daonte reveals his new love.
‘Love After Lockup: How To Date An Inmate”, Premieres December 31 AT 9PM on WE tv.
Hit the flip for more on the couple’s from this show/season and to see a supertease of what we can expect.
Celebrities
Ice Cube Claims Chris Tucker Turned Down $12M For ‘Friday’ Sequel Over ‘Religious Reasons’
The rapper and actor revealed the budget for his 1995 classic, and why the comedian didn’t want to take part in the sequel.
Ice Cube clapped back at fans who accused him of “robbing” actors who took part in his 1995 comedy Friday, which he wrote and starred in. While Chris Tucker was one of the movie’s top-billed stars, the now-52-year-old rapper admitted that Chris didn’t want to take part in some of the movie’s content due to his religious beliefs!
Before the revelations about Chris, the rapper responded to someone on Twitter who shared a screenshot of an interview with Faizon Love, who said he’d turned down appearing in the sequel after only making $2,500 off the original. After making it clear that he didn’t “rob” anyone, Ice shared the ins-and-outs of making a movie. “The 1995 Friday movie cost $2.3m to make. Shot it in 20 days. Fazion worked 1 day, maybe 2. All the actors got paid scale to do the movie,” he wrote on Wednesday December 29. “They could’ve simple said ‘No’ but they didn’t. So miss me with that s**t.”
We were ready to pay Chris Tucker $10-12m to do Next Friday but he turned us down for religious reasons. He didn’t want to cuss or smoke weed on camera anymore. https://t.co/1pfo1FHWzp
— Ice Cube (@icecube) December 29, 2021
A fan had responded to his tweet mentioning that they’d heard that the now-50-year-old comedian had declined to be in the sequel because of money, but the former N.W.A. rapper shared the real reason. “We were ready to pay Chris Tucker $10-12m to do Next Friday but he turned us down for religious reasons. He didn’t want to cuss or smoke weed on camera anymore,” he tweeted.
Ice Cube is no stranger to responding to his critics on Twitter. During the 2020 election, Ice cleared the air when fans accused him of “going to the dark side” after tweeting that he’d “NEVER endorse” former President Donald Trump in a 2016 tweet. The rapper was responding to someone after a Trump advisor had tweeted a shoutout to Ice for working with Trump on a plan. Ice clarified the work he had done with his Contract with Black America. “Facts: I put out the CWBA. Both parties contacted me. Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election. Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA,” he wrote at the time.
Celebrities
Preciousness: Celebrities Who Gave Birth In 2021
2021 not only marks the second, full year of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it also proves just how many of our favorite celebs passed their quarantine time by getting busy.
From Cardi B and Offset having their second child to Ludacris becoming a girl dad for the fourth time, check out all of the celebs who welcomed a new addition this year.
Cardi B and Offset
Cardi B and Offset welcomed their second child together earlier this year.
“9/4/21,” the Grammy winner captioned her second child’s Instagram debut on September 6, alongside a blue heart emoji. They still haven’t revealed the boy’s name.
Falynn Guobadia and Jaylan Banks
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her fiancé announced the birth of their daughter by posting the first photo of the newborn on December 27.
“Emma Sang Pina❤️,” Banks captioned the snap, which showed the baby girl wrapped in a white blanket with a matching flower on her head, via Instagram. The couple gave their daughter an Instagram account under the handle @emma_pina.
Ludacris and Eudoxie Mbouguiengue
Ludacris welcomed yet another daughter this year with his wife, Eudoxie.
“Our Chance Oyali Bridges came two weeks early and we are blessed to have another beautiful angel named after my late grandmother,” the Illinois native wrote via Instagram on August 9, nearly two weeks after the little one’s July 28 arrival.
Halsey and Alev Aydin
The “Closer” singer announced the birth of their first child with Alex Aydin on July 19.
“Gratitude. For the most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth. Powered by love,” the singer wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of the family of three. “Ender Ridley Aydin 7/14/2021.”
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney
While the actress and the Saturday Night Live alum welcomed their baby boy on November 24, news of the little one’s arrival broke on December 19.
Celebrities
David Bowie’s Kids: Everything To Know About The Late Singer’s 2 Children
One of music’s biggest icons leaves a legacy of two children from two different marriages. Find out more about David Bowie’s kids here!
David Bowie was one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century. Born in London on January 8, 1947 as David Robert Jones, the multi-talented icon took over the 70s glam rock era as his alter ego “Ziggy Stardust” with his single “Starman.” From there, it was hit after hit as he constantly transformed his styles and genres to keep his fan base growing. The “Fame” songwriter even ventured into acting, with roles in The Man Who Fell To Earth, The Hunger and cult favorite Labyrinth. In January 2016, Bowie died at the age of 69 following a battle with liver cancer.
While his contribution to the arts will live on, Bowie also leaves a legacy of two children. He has one son, Duncan Jones, whom he shared with his first wife Mary “Angie” Angela Barnett. The couple were married in 1970 and divorced 10 years later. After, David married supermodel Iman in 1992, the happy pair welcomed daughter Alexandria “Lexi” Zahra Jones. Find out all about Bowie’s kids below!
Duncan Jones
Duncan followed his father’s footsteps into the realm of Hollywood, as he became a film director, producer and screenwriter. Born on May 30, 1971 in London, Duncan grew up attending prestigious boarding schools under the name “Zowie,” which he chose to rhyme with his father’s stage name. After changing his name back, he studied philosophy in America before returning to England to graduate from the London Film School in 2011. His first foray into cinema was a huge success! His feature film, 2009’s Moon, was nominated for seven British Independent Film Awards, winning Best British Independent Film and the Douglas Hickox Award for Best British Director.
As an avid gamer, Duncan had a dream come true writing and directing 2016’s Warcraft, a blockbuster movie based on the video game of the same name. “I’ve been a gamer all my life and I was determined a good movie could be made out of the game,” he told PC Gamer about his vision for the film. “I actually love that there are no pre-eminent examples of good ones, because I want to be the guy to do it!”
Lexi Jones
David and Iman welcomed their only child together, daughter Lexi, in August 2000. Along with Duncan, she also has another half-sibling, Zulekha Haywood, Iman’s daughter from her first marriage to former NBA star Spencer Haywood, which ended in 1987. Sadly, Lexi was only 15 years old when her father passed away. She keeps his memory alive on her Instagram, as she often posts heartbreaking tributes to him. “I think about you every second of every day and you’re all I need. I love you,” she wrote a year after his death, alongside a throwback photo of Bowie holding her as a baby. Lexi also honored him with a tattoo that reads “Daddy xx 1947-2016.”
Although she misses her dad dearly, Lexi has her mother to lean on and the pair are incredibly close. On Mother’s Day 2020, Lexi shared an emotional post, saying she was heartbroken over not being able to see Iman due to the pandemic travel restrictions. “Everyone please stay inside,” she wrote. “I haven’t seen my mom in 6 months because we live on opposite coasts, and it’s very difficult to leave NY right now. I am a child and I miss her dearly, so please be party poopers this one time so it doesn’t take two f***ing years to see her again.”
As for following in her mother’s footsteps in modeling, Lexi has Iman to thank for keeping her out of the spotlight to enjoy some privacy while she was still young. “Every agency, every designer called me to say, ‘If she wants to, we’d love for her to model for us,’ but I said, ‘No, she doesn’t,’” Iman explained to Porter magazine in 2018. “I know why they wanted her to model. It’s because she’s David Bowie’s daughter. She says I’m overprotective. But I told her, ‘This can all wait. It isn’t going anywhere. Have a life that is private while you can, because one day soon, it is going to be public. So enjoy this.’”
“Love During Lockup” Premiere Exclusive: Tai Describes Why She Prefers To Date Men Behind Bars
Ice Cube Claims Chris Tucker Turned Down $12M For ‘Friday’ Sequel Over ‘Religious Reasons’
Preciousness: Celebrities Who Gave Birth In 2021
David Bowie’s Kids: Everything To Know About The Late Singer’s 2 Children
Bruins notebook: NHL shortens isolation period for COVID
Denver gunman’s novels named real-life victims, described similar attacks
Wild star Kirill Kaprizov talks Winter Classic, Olympics and COVID protocols
John Madden dies at 85: Reactions to the death of the NFL coach, broadcaster
St. Paul man found dead a week after assault; death ruled homicide
Here’s Why Meghan King’s Split From Husband Cuffe Owens
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Simple Ways To Save Yourself From Identity Theft
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities7 days ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News2 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
How to4 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
News1 day ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Beauty4 weeks ago
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies