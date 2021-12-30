Connect with us

Meg Ryan’s Kids: Facts About Her 2 Children

Published

1 min ago

on

Meg Ryan
Meg Ryan is the proud mother of one biological son and one adopted daughter! Find out all about her amazing kids here!

Meg Ryan is in a class all by herself! The 60-year-old beauty has a legendary career in Hollywood as a romantic comedy icon, a daring dramatic actress and a burgeoning director. Born Margaret Mary Emily Hyra on November 19, 1961 in Fairfield Connecticut, Meg left college a semester early to start her career in the soap opera As The World Turns. Soon she found parts in Top Gun, Innerspace — which she co-starred with her future husband Dennis Quaid — and The Presidio. Her breakthrough came with 1989’s rom-com When Harry Met Sally, making Meg a household name. From there, it was a string of hits such as The Doors, Sleepless in Seattle and You’ve Got Mail. More recently, Meg has appeared in several television shows, while working her talents behind the camera as well.

Her personal life is just as successful! Meg is the proud mother to her biological son Jack Quaid and adopted daughter Daisy True Ryan. Find out all about her amazing children, below.

Jack Quaid

Jack Quaid arrives at the People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Meg and Dennis got married Valentine’s Day in 1991. After welcoming Jack on April 24, 1992, the couple would divorce in July 2001. Their co-parenting skills, however, appear to have influenced Jack to follow in their Hollywood footsteps, as he has become successful in his own right. After attending New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, he landed his first professional role in 2012 when he appeared in The Hunger Games as Marvel. Since then, he’s acted in the romantic comedy Plus One, the HBO series Vinyl, and Amazon Prime’s The Boys. Jack will also star in the highly anticipated, upcoming sequel to Scream.

“I always had the performing bug,” Jack told WWD in 2017. “I would do magic shows for family growing up. Terrible magic tricks. Like, ‘You see this pencil? Now it’s gone.” He went on to say his first role in a school production of “Midsummer’s Night Dream” was what cemented his desire to act. “I got my first laugh onstage, and I was like, ‘Now I want to do this forever,” he explained.

Daisy True Ryan

Meg Ryan
Meg Ryan and daughter Daisy True Ryan arrive at Schiaparelli show in France 2019. (J M HAEDRICH/SIPA/Shutterstock)

Daisy was born in China in 2004 and adopted by Meg when she was 14 months old. “I am convinced, completely convinced that there was nothing random about it. She is the daughter I should have,” Meg told Redbook in 2007. “She is the daughter I should have. I never felt like I was on a rescue mission or anything like that. I just really wanted a baby; I was on a mission to connect with somebody, and Daisy and I got to meet each other this way at this time. We are so compatible. And also having the experience of having had Jack and now to have Daisy in a different way — there’s no difference in the love you feel.”

Since the adoption, the adorable pair seem to be inseparable, as they are often spotted on outings in New York and Los Angeles for some retail therapy. Daisy was even seen sitting next to Meg in the front row of the Schiaparelli show during the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week in July 2019. How cute!

Celebrities

NeNe Leakes finds a buyer for Duluth mansion

Published

3 mins ago

on

December 30, 2021

By

Photo may have been deleted
By Sandra Rose  | 

Zillow, Getty Images

NeNe Leakes has found a buyer for her Duluth, Ga. mansion, according to the NY Post. The 10,000 sq. ft. mansion is under contract for $3.4 million.

NeNe listed the house for $4 million on Sept. 21, three weeks after her husband, Gregg Leakes, died of colon cancer at age 66.

Photo may have been deleted

Zillow, Getty Images

The house sat on the market for 3 months and underwent 2 massive price cuts before a buyer made an offer. The five bedroom, seven bathroom Mediterranean-style home features gorgeous views of a lush golf course overlooking a sparkling swimming pool with fountains.

Photo may have been deleted

Getty Images, Realtor

NeNe, 54, and Gregg originally purchased their marital home while it was under construction in 2015 for $2 million.

In addition to the $18,000+ monthly mortgage, the buyer will pay $2,750 annual homeowner’s association fee and $29,884 annual property taxes.

Posted in Real Estate

Tags: Atlanta real estate, celebrity homes, Gregg Leakes, home sales, NeNe Leakes

Celebrities

Sore Loser Scott Disick Is Still Reeling Months After Travis Barker Put A Ring On His Kween Kourtney Kardashian

Published

5 mins ago

on

December 30, 2021

By

Sore Loser Scott Disick Is Still Reeling Months After Travis Barker Put A Ring On His Kween Kourtney Kardashian
Poor thang!

Source: SplashNews/ Astrid Stawiarz/ WireImage / Getty

Scott Disick is feeling the sads… all because someone else is making his baby mama very very happy!

According to PEOPLE reports, Scott Disick is still having a hard time two months after Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement to Travis Barker.

Kourtney and Travis revealed they’d gotten engaged back on October 17th, following nearly a year of dating. The 46-year-old drummer proposed to Kardashian, 42, at the Rosewood Miramar resort in Montecito, California, with a dramatic setup that included white candles and red roses.

A source tells PEOPLE that despite the months that have passed, 38-year-old Disick is “still so upset” that Kourtney and Travis are engaged.

“He’s been doing the best he can but it’s been a very difficult time for him,” the source says. “He’s looking for support right now.”

It turns out that Disick has actually been getting that support from Kourtney’s sister Kim! The source tells PEOPLE that Scott’s feelings about Travis and Kourtney are “a big reason” why he’s been hanging with Kim. Disick was spotted earlier this month going to the movies and getting dinner with Kim, 41, and Pete Davidson in Staten Island.

“She’s been a good ear for [Scott] and she understands,” the source says of Scott’s relationship with Kim.

Lawd, Kim and Khloé were rooting for Scott to get his act together FOR YEARS! Think about it, Mason Disick is 12-years-old!!! Kourtney and Scott have over a decade of history together. In addition to Mason, they also share custody of their kids Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7. In fact, they pretty much split for good in 2015, which isn’t that long after Reign was born.

For several seasons “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” teased the possibility that they might reconcile, but in the final season of the series, Kourtney challenged Scott to really be honest with her family about how his failure to step up made it nearly impossible for their relationship to work.

In fact, during the two-part KUWTK reunion special in June, Scott told Andy Cohen that Kourtney had his blessing to move on.

“I think if you really love somebody, you want them to be happy no matter what. So I do give her a blessing to be happy,” Disick said.

As hard as it is to admit, most of us have been where Scott is right now. It’s really difficult to watch someone you’ve loved for a long time be loved by someone else. It just is what it is.

We hope Scott is able to really sit with these feelings and work them out in a mature manner so that he can eventually grow and get his life together for good.

That might mean taking a break from dating 20-something-year-olds for awhile too!

Growth is difficult but so worth it. Here’s to healing!

Celebrities

Prayers Up: K.Michelle Grieves The Loss Of Her ‘Hero’, Her 92-Year-Old Grandfather, Pays Powerful Tribute To Patriarch

Published

20 mins ago

on

December 30, 2021

By

Prayers Up: K.Michelle Grieves The Loss Of Her ‘Hero’, Her 92-Year-Old Grandfather, Pays Powerful Tribute To Patriarch
Prayers all the way up!

Source: Jim Spellman / Getty

 

“V.S.O.P” hitmaker K. Michelle took to Twitter in the wee hours of Dec. 28 to mourn the loss of her grandfather who passed away earlier this month. In a string of tweets, the former Love & Hip Hop star revealed that she was barely holding on weeks after the tragic incident.

“Please bring my grandpa back,” the emotional singer wrote. “God, don’t do us like this. I beg. I’ll do anything.”

K.Michelle’s paw-paw, whose name was Theodore Jamison, recently celebrated his 92nd birthday with the star.

“It’s forever with you and me grandpaw,” the 39-year-old celeb wrote on Instagram back on Dec. 17.

In her heart-breaking Twitter thread, K. Michelle began to plead with God to bring back her grandfather. According to The Jasmine BRAND, it appeared as though the singer was set to bury her beloved family member on Dec. 28. The Memphis native went into a deep spiral of grief on social media about having to attend the unfortunate event.

“I laying here shaking, begging you God to not do this to me tomorrow. I can’t live without him. My momma need him. I’m just drinking, crying, drinking again. Stop this sh*t now.,” she wrote in one tweet.

“I’m not letting them put my grandpa in the ground. No. They gotta fight me first,” she tweeted in a second post.

While a third Twitter post read:

“I’m loosing my mind about this. I feel so useless. I did so much for my grandpa but I let this happen to him: I should’ve been there on they ass about him at that hospital. Maybe I could’ve forced them to save him.”

Jamison made a number of appearances on the Memphis native’s reality TV series “K. Michelle: My Life,” which ran from 2014-2017 on VH1. He was also widely respected throughout their community and K regarded the esteemed man as a “superhero.” Following the announcement of his passing on Dec. 17,  K. Michelle gushed about her grandad’s humble demeanor and giving nature.

“You are a Superhero Theodore Jamison. You raised 8 kids by Yourself!” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

“You raised your grandkids. You raised A WHOLE COMMUNITY,” she continued. “Everybody in South Memphis know and love Mr. J. You are legendary. You’re knowledge alone was enough to change a persons whole mindset. I would sit and just listen to the many lessons you would teach. Never once have I ever seen you angry or raise your voice. The sweetest most humble man. When you walked in the room people knew you were a man of great substance, a POWERFUL man.”

A few days after she posted the heartbreaking news, the “Rain” singer shared a sweet story of how she was able to give her granddaddy enough cash to buy a truck so that he could “drive to the Casino,” his favorite place.

K. Michelle ended her emotional string of tweets with one last regret. The star said she wished she would have had twins so that her grandfather could have spent time with them before his untimely passing. As of now, the star only has a teenage son named Chase Bowman from a previous relationship, but last year, the singer revealed that she was making plans to expand her family with her fiance, Dr. Kastan Sims, by having two-twin girls with the help of a surrogate.

‘I could’ve had twins 5 years ago but I thought I had money and selfishly want ONLY GIRLS,” she tweeted with regret. “Two girls so after 200,000 later I just realize that all I wanted was my grandfather 2b in their lives like he was in Chase’s life. I fucked up yall. I could’ve just had the babies.”

Back in February 2020, the singer revealed that she put her plan to have twins completely on hold. The star revealed to MADAMENOIRE that the woman she originally hired to carry her baby girls was getting into a few shady dealings behind the scenes–all allegedly for a contract to appear on “Love & Hip Hop.”

“Oh hell no. I’m not using that clown. Let me ask you something. If you have nothing, right? Nothing. Somebody has paid for your children’s everything. Your children’s birthday parties since they’ve been on earth. I met this woman in Ikea. Someone that you call even for gas money. They help you — because I always end up helping somebody. Then they put you on TV and you go behind my back and sign a Love and Hip Hop contract. They use it as bargaining power against me, thinking, we have your story you have to sign up. Well, as long as ain’t no eggs in her, you ain’t never got my story!” she explained of the rift.

Just sad…

K. recently revealed that she’s in better spirits and focusing on her mental health while working on plans to open a restaurant.

Our prayers are with K. Michelle during this difficult time!

