Missouri woman’s viral GoFundMe helping kid after parents die from cancer

CHICAGO — Jeff Dickerson, a sports reporter who covered the Chicago Bears for ESPN for two decades, has died at the age of 44. Dickerson died Tuesday of complications from colon cancer. It happened at the same hospice care facility where his wife, Caitlin, died two years ago, according to ESPN.

Caitlin Dickerson had undergone treatment for melanoma and its complications for eight years. Jeff Dickerson is survived by their son, Parker, 11, and his parents, George and Sandy Dickerson.

A GoFundMe account set up to take care of Parker now has over $400,000 in donations.

A portion of the fund’s description says, “Many people have reached out wanting to know how they can support Parker. We set up this fund to do exactly that. Please know that every dollar raised will directly support Parker’s education, health, and welfare … and yes, his athletics. P arker will continue to be surrounded by many fans – doting grandparents Sandy & George, Grandma Patty, aunts, uncles and cousins. We hope this fund becomes a lasting tribute to a loving father, son, a great brother-in-law, uncle, professional, coach, colleague, and friend.”

Jeff Dickerson’s sister-in-law Jen Hobin lives in Des Peres, Missouri. She set up the account to benefit Parker.

Unspeakably sad: Jeff Dickerson, a fixture at ESPN and in the Chicago sports market for two decades, died Tuesday of complications from colon cancer. He was 44. Thoughts with his 11-year-old son Parker, who now has lost both his parents to cancer. https://t.co/xhdgWZq1uG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2021

Really disappointed that my son’s @LBC_Football Featherweight season ended today. Great year at 9-2 but lots of areas to improve for next season. But youth tackle football is alive and well in Illinois. pic.twitter.com/20qkZAaVBq — Jeff Dickerson (@DickersonESPN) November 8, 2021