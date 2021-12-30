Missouri woman’s viral GoFundMe helping kid after parents die from cancer

Suggest a Correction
CHICAGO — Jeff Dickerson, a sports reporter who covered the Chicago Bears for ESPN for two decades, has died at the age of 44. Dickerson died Tuesday of complications from colon cancer. It happened at the same hospice care facility where his wife, Caitlin, died two years ago, according to ESPN.
Caitlin Dickerson had undergone treatment for melanoma and its complications for eight years. Jeff Dickerson is survived by their son, Parker, 11, and his parents, George and Sandy Dickerson.
A GoFundMe account set up to take care of Parker now has over $400,000 in donations.
A portion of the fund’s description says, “Many people have reached out wanting to know how they can support Parker. We set up this fund to do exactly that. Please know that every dollar raised will directly support Parker’s education, health, and welfare … and yes, his athletics. P arker will continue to be surrounded by many fans – doting grandparents Sandy & George, Grandma Patty, aunts, uncles and cousins. We hope this fund becomes a lasting tribute to a loving father, son, a great brother-in-law, uncle, professional, coach, colleague, and friend.”
Jeff Dickerson’s sister-in-law Jen Hobin lives in Des Peres, Missouri. She set up the account to benefit Parker.
EUREKA, Mo. – Six books that have been challenged by Rockwood School District parents for having explicit content are staying put in high school libraries.
A review committee decided to retain without restriction “All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George M. Johnson, “Crank” by Ellen Hopkins, “Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe, “Looking for Alaska” by John Green, “The Haters” by Jesse Andrews, Michael Crouch, et al., and “Where I End and You Begin” by Preston Norton.
The findings were presented during a Dec. 16 board meeting by Dr. Shelley Willott, assistant superintendent of learning and support services. She noted that retained books are only found in high school libraries.
The review committee is comprised of two teachers, two librarians, a curriculum coordinator, a school board member, four parents, and two high school students.
During a committee meeting, the person who challenged the book shares their concerns with the committee and then is dismissed. The review committee then discusses the school district’s library policy, as well as the value of the book compared to the concerns, followed by a recommendation, according to Willott.
“I think it’s important to point out that the reason that we have the challenger leave after the conversation starts is that we want to allow the committee to have authentic conversation without interruption and without fear of their conversation ending up on social media,” Willott said.
“We did have an instance where we did have a challenger take pictures of the committee in one of our sessions, so there was some concern from them.”
The school district has three other books going through a review process, including “This One Summer” by Mariko Tamaki and Jillian Tamaki, “Heroine” by Mindy McGinnis, and “The Breakaways” by Cathy G. Johnson.
CHICAGO – Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced Wednesday that all driver services facilities will be closed for two weeks at the beginning of the new year due to COVID-19.
They will be closed from Jan. 3 through Jan. 17.
White is encouraging the public to visit ilsos.gov for online services. Online transactions will remain open for all departments to conduct office services, including, but not limited to the following.
The Drivers and Vehicles Services hotline phone number will remain open at 800-252-8980.
White previously extended all driver’s license and ID card expiration dates to March 31, 2022. The extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and CDL learner’s permits.
“After careful consideration and out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to close all Driver Services facilities beginning Jan. 3, 2022, through Jan. 17, 2022, due to the spike in COVID-19 cases,” said White. “The health and safety of employees and the public remains paramount, and face-to-face transactions potentially increase the further spread of the virus. Our goal is to safely reopen all offices and Driver Services.”
OVERLAND, Mo. – Two people were rushed to a hospital Wednesday afternoon following a shootout in a fast-food establishment.
According to a spokesperson for the Overland Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1:35 p.m. in the 1700 block of Woodson Road.
Customers inside the store began arguing with each other. The argument escalated and the customers pulled guns and began shooting. Two people involved in the altercation were struck
FOX 2 will have more information on this story as it becomes available.
