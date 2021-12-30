Celebrities
Noah Cyrus Hits Miami Beach In Peach Colored Bikini With Friends – Photos
Noah Cyrus was bikini-bod ready on a recent trip to Miami Beach, playing and laughing with friends in the waves as she showed off her stellar figure.
Sun’s out buns out! Noah Cyrus, 21, showed off her goods on a recent trip in Miami Beach with pals, sporting a peachy pink bikini as she played in the waves. The singer and actress wore the skimpy, string bikini and a light blue baseball cap with white writing as she enjoyed her time on the beach, laughing as she enjoyed the tropical locale on a nice holiday break.
Other shots of the actress showed off her whole look, showcasing the front of the bikini which featured a ruffled appearance in the front and a cut-out in the middle. Noah also accessorized her look with a gold chain necklace and small gold hoop earrings, laughing and being all smiles as she soaked up the sun. Miley Cyrus‘s younger sister also put all of her numerous tattoos on display, showing off the text across her right shoulder and the various ink designs up and down her arms.
Noah was clearly loving the down time she could enjoy with her pals after starring in American Horror Stories, which premiered over the summer. Noah actually appeared in the two-part finale of the spinoff for American Horror Story, and she said the entire experience was “surreal.” The series, which was the third installment of the American Story media franchise, included cast members from the original show as well as newcomers like Noah.
“I can’t even believe I’m looking at my name in this font…I was on tour with my sister, and we’d lay in the back of the bus watching Asylum, and it pulled me in immediately,” Noah said on Instagram after it was announced that she landed a role in the spinoff series.
The young actress added that she watched the full series “more than any show, any movie, and probably more than any song [she’s] ever listened to,” she continued, “There’s episodes I can recite and say the lines word-for-word with the characters.”
Celebrities
Kim Kardashian & Mini-Me Daughter Chicago, 3, Snuggle Up On Museum Date In San Francisco — Photo
Kim Kardashian and her daughter Chicago spent some mother-daughter bonding time at the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco.
Kim Kardashian, 41, and her Chicago, 3, look so much alike! The SKIMS founder and her youngest daughter paid a visit to the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco, California on Wednesday, Dec. 29. Kim snuggled Chicago close as they posed in front of a mural made to look like an aquarium as the 3-year-old held onto a large white piece of paper. “Team Lab at the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco,” she wrote in the caption for her 274 million followers.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star stayed casual in a pair of estranged husband’s Kanye West Yeezy sneakers (specifically, the Yeezy 700 V3), a black turtleneck and black pants. She kept her dark hair center parted and down, adding a glow to her skin with her usual nude makeup and glossy lip.
Meanwhile, Chicago looked absolutely adorable in a “Canadian tuxedo” consisting of a denim jacket and jeans bedazzled with rhinestones. The toddler finished her ensemble with a sparkly pair of pink boots! At one point, she looked totally distracted by the piece of paper she was hanging onto — perhaps a print of a piece in the museum — choosing to look down instead of at the camera with her mom.
The cute photos racked up over two million views in just a few hours, generating plenty of comments from Kim’s adoring fans. “Nice so cute,” one fan wrote. “Chicago is ur actual twin,” another penned, while several left heart and fire emojis.
The trip to Northern California comes after the KarJenner clan celebrated a more low key Christmas at Kris Jenner‘s home. While the family still got together for Christmas Eve, the matriarch did not host her usual lavish soirée presumably due to the Omicron COVID-19 variant which has forced new restrictions and event cancellations. Kim looked glam as always in an all brown Balenciaga ensemble with a gloved bodysuit, the brand’s signature pant-a-leggings, and a draped skirt over top.
Celebrities
Teresa Giudice’s Daughter Gia, 20, Stuns In Green Bikini As She Declares The Bahamas Her ‘Second Home’ — Photo
Gia Giudice stunned in a lime green bikini while vacationing in the Bahamas with her dad, Joe Giudice. See the beautiful photo here!
Seeing green! Gia Giudice stunned in a recent Instagram photo shared with her over 800,000 followers on Wednesday, showing off her stellar bod in a lime green bikini. The 20-year-old daughter of former Real Housewives Of New Jersey star, Teresa Giudice, 49, and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, 49, posed on a rocky ledge by the ocean, sharing the geotag of “Nassau, Bahamas” for her location. She also wrote “second home” in the caption, celebrating her home-away-from-Jersey-home in the Caribbean locale.
Although she didn’t make it clear in her post, Gia was likely visiting her father, Joe, since he relocated to the Bahamas from his native Italy sometime earlier this year. The daughter of the ex-RHONJ star posted another series of shots to her Instagram on Nov. 9 with her father, writing “weekend recap,” adding “love u dad.”
Gia could be seen in a brown slip dress and neon green bikini in the photos as she posed for photos with her dad. Gia’s mom, Teresa, told Extra TV in February that Joe moved temporarily to prepare for a celebrity boxing match. “A whole bunch of us are gonna go,” Teresa said at the time. “I know Dolores [Catania] wants to go. Jennifer [Aydin] wants to go. If I’m not working, I’m definitely gonna be there.”
Joe returned to his native Italy in October 2019 after a judge ordered that he be deported following his release from prison. He served a 41-month sentence after he pleaded guilty to mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud in 2014, beginning his sentence in 2016. Joe filed several appeals against the deportation order, citing his need to be with his family in the states, but they were all denied. Along with Gia, Joe shares daughters Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12, with Teresa.
Teresa and Joe announced their split in December 2019 after 20 years of marriage, just a few months after his return to Italy. The divorce was finalized in September 2020. A source told PEOPLE that the two still had “love” for one another following the finalization of the separation. “Joe and Teresa are in an amazing place and are very supportive of one another,” the source said. “They still have love for each other, they just aren’t in love with each other.”
Celebrities
Anwar Hadid Loads Up On Groceries 1 Week After Reported Split From Dua Lipa
Anwar Hadid stepped out to health good grocer Erewhon days after his reported split from girlfriend of two years, Dua Lipa.
Anwar Hadid, 22, was spotted for the first time since his reported split with girlfriend of two years, Dua Lipa, 26. The model, who is the brother of supermodel sisters, Gigi, 26, and Bella, 25, was photographed leaving Erewhon Organic Grocers in Los Angeles, California on Wednesday, Dec. 29, keeping a neutral expression on his face. He appeared to be holding a cold-pressed beet juice in his left hand, also hanging onto a brown paper bag filled with other items. Due to the unusual rain, Anwar opted for a light black jacket over top a graphic t-shirt, paired with dark trousers and black sneakers.
The two have yet to confirm the split report, however, Dua is vacationing sans Anwar in St. Barts. News of the breakup, which was first reported by People, came as a surprise to fans: two days before Christmas, a source told the outlet that “Dua and Anwar are currently taking a break from their relationship and are spending time apart” and are “figuring things out right now.” While Anwar was photographed looking seemingly solemn on a rainy day in Los Angeles, the “Cold Heart” singer was looking better than ever on her tropical getaway in a neon green bikini.
Dua Lipa shared the sexy photos on her Instagram on the same exact day that Anwar was first seen since the breakup. She was all-smiles in the multi-photo post to her 76 million followers as she posed in a neon green bikini. The British star also showed off the gorgeous scenery of the island, which included plenty of sunshine and palm trees. “Living on Island time,” she penned in the caption, alongside a heart and shooting star emoji.
Although no one has publicly commented on their rumored breakup, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that his famous sisters are hoping that the two will reconcile. “They’re definitely sad about the whole situation because they look at Dua as a sister. Bella and Gigi are holding out hope that Anwar and Dua reconcile, they do believe that they’re done for good this time,” the source told us following their split.
Noah Cyrus Hits Miami Beach In Peach Colored Bikini With Friends – Photos
Smith: How Mitt Romney’s bill could rescue Biden’s agenda
Ferriabough Bolling: Learn from the past to make future better for Boston
TA: Ethereum Plunges 5%, Can Buyers Save The Key $3.5K Support
Smooth sipping for winter nights, courtesy of top Boston distillers
DIY spa treatments let you greet the new year beautifully
Dear Abby: Sister’s explosive temper has siblings on edge
Kim Kardashian & Mini-Me Daughter Chicago, 3, Snuggle Up On Museum Date In San Francisco — Photo
Teresa Giudice’s Daughter Gia, 20, Stuns In Green Bikini As She Declares The Bahamas Her ‘Second Home’ — Photo
Lakewood opens public resource center to aid people from trauma of shooting spree
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Secure Credit Card Processing: Choose Your Service Provider Wisely
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities1 week ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News2 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
How to4 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
News2 days ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Beauty4 weeks ago
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies