Omar Kelly: Here’s what Dolphins have to do to defeat Titans

Five things the Miami Dolphins (8-7) need to do to keep their push for a playoff spot going, and beat the Tennessee Titans (10-5) on the road in Week 17:
Rattle Titans QB Ryan Tannehill’s cage
History shows that Tannehill has the worst pocket presence of any starting quarterback in the NFL. He’s been sacked 45 times this season, which is the second-highest sack total in the league. The Dolphins, who lead the NFL with 45 sacks heading into Sunday’s game, need to find a way to apply constant pressure, rushing Tannehill through his progressions and making him throw the football sooner than he’d like. Miami’s amoeba blitzes likely won’t affect Tannehill like it has other starting quarterbacks because he’s typically been good at finding and hitting his hot route receiver. That means Emmanuel Ogbah, Jaelan Phillip and Andrew Van Ginkel will need to be at their best when it comes to beating one-on-one blockers.
Lock down Tennessee WR A.J. Brown
Brown, who is 240 yards shy of delivering his third 1,000-yard receiving season in his three years in the league despite missing four games in 2021 due to an injury he recently came back from, is one of the NFL’s future superstars. There’s nothing Brown’s game is missing considering he’s a crisp route runner with great hands, has speed to create separation, and the size needed to bring down tough catches. Expect Tennessee to move him around to create favorable matchups, possibly freeing him from Xavien Howard shadowing him. Howard, who was selected to his third Pro Bowl this year, has typically followed the opponent’s best receiver everywhere on the field except inside to the slot.
Win the turnover battle
The Dolphins defense is at its best when the defensive front is forcing quarterbacks to throw quickly and Miami’s secondary is hawking down off-the-mark passes. Howard and Byron Jones have a tough assignment defending Brown, and possibly Julio Jones one-on-one. That’s why safety help from Jevon Holland and Eric Rowe will be critical to the unit’s success on Sunday. The Titans receivers possess a size and physicality that Miami’s secondary hasn’t faced much this season.
Limit Tennessee to fewer than 100 yards rushing
The Titans no longer have Derrick Henry steamrolling opposing defenses because he’s on injured reserve until the postseason due to a foot injury he suffered on Halloween. But Tennessee is averaging 128.7 rushing yards per game, and have scored 14 rushing touchdowns without Henry. The Dolphins have drastically improved their run defense since Raekwon Davis returned from a knee injury. Miami’s allowing 102.3 rushing yards per game and 4.3 yards per attempt. The Dolphins can’t just focus on D’Onta Foreman and Jeremy McNichols because Tannehill is averaging 5.4 rushing yards on 49 carries and has scored seven rushing touchdowns this season.
Rushing attack must balance out offense
Duke Johnson and Phillip Lindsay were unable to keep Miami’s rushing attack productive against the Saints, and Miami averaged 2.9 yards per carry on 30 attempts. But that doesn’t mean Miami can abandon the run, or should change the tailback depth chart because those two have the most upside for this offense, especially if the outside-zone runs start working. The Titans are allowing 111.4 rushing yards per game and 4.0 yards per carry. The Dolphins have been averaging 30 carries per game since their seven-game win streak started.
Provide Tua Tagovailoa a clean pocket
Tagovailoa has made magic happen playing behind a terrible offensive line all season because of his stellar pocket presence, and knack for getting the ball out his hands quickly. Despite facing constant pressure, Tagovailoa has only been sacked 15 times this season in 328 attempts. That means he’s sacked once every 21.8 attempts. The Titans possess a forceful defensive line, which is anchored by Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, who has logged 51 tackles and a career-high 7.5 sacks this season. Dolphins starting right guard Robert Hunt will have his hands full keeping Simmons blocked and out Miami’s backfield.
If you are thinking about investing in the burgeoning commercial space industry, now is the pivotal time to start building a portfolio. Although you can’t yet buy a piece of SpaceX, the obvious industry frontrunner everyone wants to invest in, there are a growing number of smaller rocket, satellite and space infrastructure companies up for grabs on the public market.
At the beginning of 2021, there were zero publicly traded rocket companies. Of course there were established NASA contractors such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman. But there wasn’t a Nasdaq- or NYSE-listed company capable of manufacturing launch vehicles like the privately owned SpaceX or the Boeing-Lockheed Martin joint venture United Launch Alliance.
That changed in July when Astra Space, a San Francisco rocket startup making a 40-foot-tall satellite-delivering rockets, went public through a reverse merger with the special-purpose acquisition company Holicity. A month later, reusable rocket developer Rocket Lab also made its public market debut. Since then, nearly a dozen more space companies have gone public, all through SPAC mergers.
As with most SPAC deals we’ve seen in the past two years, many of these stocks are extremely volatile right now. If you are the risk-averse type, it’s not a bad idea to look into exchange-traded funds (ETFs), through which you can own holdings in multiple space stocks.
Two space ETFs that have made headlines this year are Procure Space ETF, launched in April 2019 and traded on Nasdaq under the ticker “UFO,” and Cathie Wood’s ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (“ARKX”), launched in April.
Three immigrants living in the country without authorization who had previously taken sanctuary in Colorado churches to avoid deportation got some good news last week: The federal government would block any deportation proceedings against them for a year.
Jeanette Vizguerra (Denver), Arturo Hernandez Garcia (Denver) and Sandra Lopez (Carbondale) heard from U.S. Congressman Joe Neguse’s office that a request he made in January to President Joe Biden on their behalf and that of two others had been granted. The letter was also signed by the other Democrats in Colorado’s congressional delegation, Sen. Michael Bennet, Sen. John Hickenlooper, Rep. Diana DeGette, Rep. Ed Perlmutter and Rep. Jason Crow.
Ingrid Encalada Latorre in Boulder and Rosa Sabido in Mancos were granted stays of removal earlier, but on Dec. 20, Neguse and Perlmutter sent a letter to the Denver Immigration and Customs Enforcement Field Office reiterating the ask for Vizguerra, Garcia and Lopez.
“Sandra, Jeanette, and Arturo have lived in Colorado for decades, enriching the economy and adding value to the community,” the letter stated. “They should not have been priorities for deportation, and we ask that you use your authority to grant them each a stay of removal. Doing so would help keep families together and provide them with stability and hope.”
ICE officials have previously said they make arrests based on a case-by-case basis and follow directives from the federal government.
Not all five immigrants were living in churches at the time of the request, but several had previously taken refuge in them. Immigration and Customs Enforcement generally avoids sending officers inside “sensitive locations” or “protected areas” like houses of worship to detain immigrants living in the country without documentation.
In the letter to ICE, the congressmen noted that Lopez left sanctuary after ICE informed her she wasn’t a priority for deportation, but in 2010, when one of her children called 911 about an argument between Lopez and her husband, she was reported to ICE (before Colorado made that type of reporting between ICE and police illegal). She was arrested on domestic violence charges — which were dropped — but she was still placed in removal proceedings.
Garcia was in sanctuary for nine months until he was informed by ICE in 2015 that he wasn’t a priority for enforcement, according to the letter, but then he was detained in 2017 before Bennet and Permutter introduced private bills to get him a two-year deportation stay.
And Vizguerra, who lived in sanctuary until this latest stay was granted, had fled Mexico City because of violence in 1997 and then bought a fake Social Security card to get a job for her family, the letter stated. She never used it, the congressmen wrote, but officers found it during a traffic stop, and she pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor in 2009. In 2013, she was convicted for illegal entry after she went back to Mexico for her mom’s funeral. She spends much of her time advocating for immigrants and was named one of Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people in 2017.
Encalada Latorre was also previously convicted for using someone else’s Social Security number but was granted a pardon by Gov. Jared Polis in 2019. She now works to educate others on how to get employment without using fake documents.
At a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Vizguerra said she’s grateful for the stay, even though it’s only temporary.
“This is a year that we can keep fighting for our families, keep fighting for our communities,” she said, through a translator. “We the people who are immigrants have sustained this country, many of us on the frontlines of jobs during this pandemic. … We deserve to be recognized and we deserve a pathway to citizenship.”
Lopez also spoke at the conference, thanking supporters, the Biden administration and even the local ICE office because of the different policies it’s enforcing under the new administration.
Although immigrants living in sanctuary were able to get temporary stays for removal under former President Barack Obama, immigration attorneys say it was next to impossible under President Donald Trump. Congressional representatives turned instead to filing private bills for those in sanctuary — something Colorado representatives had done under previous administrations and which Neguse did most recently for Encalada Latorre and Sabido.
“It’s like a Christmas gift, a New Year’s gift, a gift that fell from the sky, for one year,” Lopez said.
Parking availability has been a thorn in Laurie Helmick’s side for the 23 years she has owned Luxe Salon in the 1700 block of Wazee Street in Lower Downtown Denver.
She remembers writing letters to the city, lobbying against it when meters rates were increased from $1 an hour to $1.50 an hour in 2002. Then-LoDo brewery owner and soon-to-be Denver mayor John Hickenlooper campaigned on bringing the rates back down and made good on that promise in 2003. Meters in the city have cost a buck an hour ever since.
For Helmick — and people looking to park at meters the city over — 2022 represents a new escalation in the battle to park cheaply on city streets.
Starting on Jan. 3, meter rates in Denver will double to $2 per hour, according to officials in the city’s Department of Infrastructure and Transportation.
“I read that someone with the city said they thought the timing was right,” Helmick said of the impending rate increase. “I wanted to punch my computer.”
The increase is expected to push meter revenue up to close to $19 million next year, a record amount that will supply an estimated $9.5 million in new money for bike infrastructure, sidewalk repair and transit projects.
Officials are not anticipating more tickets on windshields as a result of the change, at least not right away.
“Our goal is to focus more on getting the word out and educating drivers — especially during the early weeks as this change takes effect,” DOTI spokeswoman Vanessa Lacayo said in an email. “We’ll plan to have our standard enforcement team out.”
Helmick isn’t the only person upset over the new pricing. The timing of it — with consumers dealing with supply-chain-driven inflation and businesses still struggling to recover from hits taken earlier in the pandemic — has some in Denver wondering why now?
Madeleine Hubler didn’t have to feed the meter when she pulled up outside restaurant City, O’ City on East 13th Avenue last week. It was after 6 p.m., the time at which meters in the Capitol Hill neighborhood go dark for the night. Hubler said she hadn’t heard of the impending rate increase. It’s not surprising but still frustrating for the 23-year-old.
“I guess it’s not that expensive,” she said of the $2 rate, “but that along with everything else in this city is getting more expensive.”
In Lower Downtown, Jarrod Perrott is worried about how the change will impact his business, 5280 Custom Framing, near the corner of 15th and Wazee streets. Street parking is all he has to offer and sometimes consultations for custom work can take hours.
“Quite frankly, the timing couldn’t be any worse, in my opinion,” Perrott said. “I don’t think it’s the way to encourage people to come downtown when you’re already having trouble getting people to come downtown.”
But in the eyes of city officials and public transportation advocates, the increase is long overdue.
Lacayo, in an email, said the new increase “will better align our rates with our peer cities and the rates for private on- and off-street parking, which doubled since the early 2000s.”
In Austin, Texas, a city Denver was often compared to as a growing tech hub before the pandemic, street parking rates are $2 per hour for the first two hours and then go up after that, according to the city’s website. Salt Lake City charges $2.25 per hour with a maximum time limit of two hours (the same limit as at most meters in Denver) for parking in its downtown area.
Even Colorado Springs and Boulder’s city parking spots cost more than $1 an hour.
“Streets are public spaces. Everybody should have access to that space and feel safe and comfortable in that space,” said Jill Locantore, executive director of the Denver Streets Partnership, a coalition of groups focused on making Denver less car-dependent and its transportation network safer for pedestrians, cyclists and others.
“Increasing the parking meter rates is applying a more rational value to this scarce and valuable resource in the city of Denver,” she added.
Locantore emphasized a growing body of research demonstrates that when cities add things such as bike lanes and do away with parking spaces, sales at local retailers tend to increase.
How will additional parking meter money be spent?
How the expected $9.5 million in extra parking money will be spent next year comes to 40% to transit projects, 20% for new bike infrastructure, 20% for sidewalk buildout and repair, and 20% to safety projects, DOTI’s Lacayo said.
Meter money has already come up as a possible source of funding to help replace thousands of speed limit signs around Denver. The City Council voted earlier this month to reduce the limit on most neighborhood streets to 20 mph from 25 mph.
The speed limit reduction and the meter increase are viewed as building blocks in Mayor Michael Hancock’s Vision Zero initiative which seeks to eliminate traffic-related deaths on city streets by 2030.”
More investment in transit options doesn’t mean much to Helmick.
For years, the salon owner has focused on encouraging clients to take light rail when coming in for an appointment. Recent publicity around drug activity and other public safety concerns at Union Station has now made that a non-starter for many, she said.
And more expensive parking doesn’t just impact clients but also salon staff who have to find a place to keep their cars for shifts that sometimes last well beyond eight hours. The redevelopment of former surface parking lots into new buildings like the nearby McGregor Square project across from Coors Field has made the search for day-long options even more difficult, she said.
“We have just seen the brunt of the parking challenges. I am really worried about losing regulars and new clients,” Helmick said. “I am not feeling optimistic about the future at all from a business perspective.”
Dackri Davis, 50, lives in Montbello but says she goes downtown a couple of times a week, mostly for entertainment. Last week, she parked at a metered spot on Bannock Street before walking over to the Christkindl Market in Civic Center Park.
“I think it’s ridiculous,” Davis said of the rate increase. “I think, for the most part, when people come downtown they spend their money on food, beverages. They shouldn’t have to spend it on parking.”
The increase could change Davis’s approach to downtown visits, she said. She may favor Sundays in the future when parking is free. More Lyft and Uber rides are also likely in her future.
And ultimately, “I may not come down as often either,” she said.