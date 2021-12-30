Patriots captain Matthew Slater named a finalist for NFL sportsmanship award

Roger Craig was selected in the 1983 NFL draft, considered one of the best of all time for running backs. Headed by Eric Dickerson, Curt Warner and Craig, six backs in that class combined for 17 Pro Bowls and 19 1,000-yard seasons.

With that in mind, Craig was asked to compare the 1983 running back class to the 2017 class, which was stacked with talent. In fact, four of the six running backs recently named to the Pro Bowl came out of the 2017 draft, including the Vikings’ Dalvin Cook.

“I’ll take the 2017 one,” said Craig, who played in the NFL from 1983-93, and made four Pro Bowls with San Francisco before playing his final two seasons for Minnesota. “The guys are more versatile. There’s more depth. I think that 2017 class of running backs is probably one of the best classes in the whole history of the league. It’s probably the best group of guys that came out.”

Entering this season, eight running backs selected in the 2017 draft had combined for 14 1,000-yard seasons. Although injuries have affected several key members of the class this year, Cincinnati’s Joe Mixon (1,159 yards) and Cook (1,067) already have reached the milestone, each for a third time.

Mixon, second in the NFL in rushing, was recently named to the AFC Pro Bowl roster. And for the NFC, all three running backs selected are from the 2017 draft class: Cook, James Conner of Arizona and Alvin Kamara of New Orleans. Mixon and Conner are tied for third in the NFL with 16 total touchdowns, while Conner is second with 14 rushing touchdowns and Mixon third with 13.

Add the recent four Pro Bowl berths and eight running backs from the 2017 draft have combined to make 15 Pro Bowls when one includes Chicago’s Tarik Cohen making it in 2018 as a returner.

“Definitely pride being a part of that group,” said Cook, selected to his third straight Pro Bowl. “I think we were one of the best to come out, that class. There are guys around the league still starting, still producing. … Just happy to be part of those guys, that little fraternity right there.”

Cook missed last Sunday’s 30-23 loss to the Los Angeles Rams while on the COVID-19 reserve list, but will return for Sunday night’s game at Green Bay. And Cook will face a Packers team that features another notable running back from the 2017 class.

Aaron Jones had seasons of 1,084 yards rushing in 2019 and 1,104 in 2020, leading the NFL with 16 rushing touchdowns in 2019 and making the Pro Bowl in 2020. Jones, who was bogged down in November with a knee injury and has shared duties lately with teammate A.J. Dillon, has 723 yards this season and likely won’t hit 1,000. But he’s had a heck of a career for being a fifth-round pick.

“I was the 19th running back taken, and to see so many running backs taken before me, I was kind of like, ‘Wow,’ ” Jones said. “And then to get to the league and be five years in and see all these running backs who were in my class still doing great, I think the depth is one of the best, if you ask me, in draft history. But I’m a little bias because I was in that class.”

Jones isn’t even the lowest-drafted running back from that class to find significant success. That distinction goes to Seattle’s Chris Carson, who was selected in the seventh round with the No. 249 pick, which was fifth from last.

Carson had seasons of 1,151 rushing in 2018 and 1,230 in 2019 before injuries hampered him in each of the past two seasons. He was lost after just four games this season with a neck injury.

Injuries have hit members of the 2017 class hard this season with a number of backs missing significant game action. Along with Carson, the hardest hit have been Cohen, out all year with a knee injury; Kareem Hunt, who has played in just eight games for Cleveland, and Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey, who played in just seven games because of a hamstring injury and then suffering a season-ending ankle injury. That came after McCaffrey appeared in just three games in 2020 due to injuries.

McCaffrey, taken with No. 8 pick overall, looked early in his career as if he was bound to be the top running back in the class. He rushed for 1,098 yards in 2018 and then in 2019 was named first-team all-pro after producing 1,387 yards rushing and 1,005 yards receiving.

McCaffrey became just the third running back in NFL history to have both 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season. Craig was the first, doing it for the 49ers in 1985, and Marshall Faulk the second, for the St. Louis Rams in 1999.

“Christian’s been a great all-purpose back,” Craig said. “I congratulated him when he did thousand thousand.”

McCaffrey wasn’t the highest-drafted running back in 2017. That distinction went to Leonard Fournette, who was taken by Jacksonville with the No. 4 pick.

Fournette had seasons of 1,040 yards rushing in 2017 and 1,152 in 2019, although he was regarded as somewhat of a disappointment due to his lofty draft status and attitude issues. He was waived by the Jaguars after the 2019 season.

Fournette, though, began to resurrect his career last season with Tampa Bay when he had a 93-yard rushing game in the playoffs against Washington and gained 89 yards in the Buccaneers’ win over over Kansas City in Super Bowl XL. Fournette this season looked bound for another 1,000-yard campaign when he had 812 yards before he suffered a hamstring injury in the 14th game, ending his regular season.

McCaffrey and Fournette were the only running backs taken in the first round of that draft. After that, Mixon and Cook went in the second round. Both likely would have gone in the first had there not been some off-the-field issues, Mixon at Oklahoma and Cook at Florida State.

The versatile Kamara, who has been named to five straight Pro Bowls and tied an NFL record with six touchdowns against the Vikings on Christmas Day 2020, was a steal in the third round. Also going in the third round was Hunt, who was taken by Kansas City and led the NFL in rushing as a rookie and made the Pro Bowl, and Conner, selected by Pittsburgh. After four years with Steelers, which included his first Pro Bowl berth, Conner signed before this season with the Cardinals.

The fourth round included the Bears selecting Cohen and Indianapolis taking Marlon Mack. Mack had 1,091 yards rushing in 2019 before having injury issues and then losing his job after the Colts selected Jonathan Taylor in the second round of the 2020 draft. Taylor leads the NFL in rushing with 1,626 yards yards and is an MVP candidate.

Jones and Carson then went in later rounds. In total, 27 running backs were selected in the 2017 draft.

“If you look at this class, especially in this modern era where you don’t have as many first-round running backs, the talent is borderline historic,” draft analyst Dane Brugler said. “You look at the backs who didn’t go in the first round who could very well have in hindsight with Alvin Kamara and Dalvin Cook. It’s just a remarkable class.”

Brugler said the depth of the 2017 draft is what really sets it apart.

“The biggest surprises were Chris Carson and Aaron Jones, the guys that were overlooked,” Brugler said. “Jones was buried in that class, and the Packers found a steal with him. He falls into the category of a guy who fell maybe because he went to a smaller school.”

Jones, who played at Texas-El Paso, had games of 116 and 154 yards rushing against the Vikings in 2019. He was out with injuries in Green Bay’s last two games against Minnesota, and that perhaps played a role in the Packers losing 28-22 in November 2020 at Lambeau Field and 34-31 last month at U.S. Bank Stadium. In the upset at Lambeau Field, Cook rushed for 163 yards and had four touchdowns, three on the ground and one through the air.

“(Jones) definitely is one of those standouts that wasn’t expected,” said Cook, who has missed four games this season but is third in the NFL with an average of 97 yards rushing per game. “Exceeded expectations. He went later on in the draft, but I think Green Bay definitely got a steal with A.J. Just playing him over these years, he’s grown into a friendship. … A.J. is definitely one of those guys that puts the (2017) class up there with the best.”

More than five seasons will be needed before the spot in history for the 2017 running back class can fully be gauged. But the runners are obviously off to a great start despite some of the injuries.

Before the 2017 draft, NFL.com ranked the top five running back draft classes in history, and the top two finishers both claimed multiple hall of famers. The 1952 class featured three in Ollie Matson, Hugh McElhenny and Frank Gifford. And the 1957 class had two in Jim Brown and Paul Hornung.

Ranked third was the 2008 class, which had six 1,000-yard rushers in Darren McFadden, Jonathan Stewart, Rashard Mendenhall, Chris Johnson Ray Rice and Jamaal Charles. Placing fourth was the 1983 group, which had 1,000-yard rushers Earnest Jackson, Gary Anderson and Craig James in addition to Dickerson, Warner and Craig. And fifth was the 1969 class, with five 1,000-yard rushers in O.J. Simpson, Ron Johnson, Calvin Hill, Mercury Morris and Larry Brown..

Hall of fame coach and NBC Sunday Night Football studio analyst Tony Dungy, 66, has seen a lot of draft classes. Dungy, a former University of Minnesota quarterback and Vikings defensive coordinator, said he would put the 2017 class up against any other.

“I can’t remember a class this deep with so many good backs, I surely can’t,” Dungy said. “Sometimes you can find those guys in the draft who, for whatever reason, go a little bit later, but it’s rare to see this many good backs in one class.”