Plutus: ADALend’s Decentralized Application Backend

An abundance of digital assets and firms has prospered in the last year. Avalanche, which has made a lasting mark in the space, has been added to the ever-expanding list. With its astonishing network activity, the protocol has been drawing the attention of crypto intellects.
Avalanche has continually roared as its expansive ecosystem has devoured new milestones. A variety of applications have been served by the protocol, while the projects built on the network have grown rapidly. The Avalanche community, on the other hand, is growing more robust as its metrics soar.
The Avalanche community is rapidly expanding, with an astonishing number of exchanges taking place on public sites like Reddit and Facebook. It has almost 480k Twitter followers, while the Telegram channel is just shy of the 45k milestone. There are currently 746k monthly active addresses for Avalanche.
In terms of trade volume, the top three Avalanche projects this week were Trader Joe ($447.21 million), Teddy Cash ($325.26 million), and Aave ($135.83 million). On the other side, AVAX, JOE, and XAVA are the most popular tokens in the ecosystem. Phase two of Penguin Financial and the Penguin Rush is nearly there. Four additional farms have joined the project: KITTY/AVAX, SHERPA/AVAX, MIM/AVAX, and PEFI/MIM.
The Avalanche price today is $102.55 USD, according to CoinMarketCap, with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,218,529,226 USD.