Celebrities
Preciousness: Celebrities Who Gave Birth In 2021
2021 not only marks the second, full year of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it also proves just how many of our favorite celebs passed their quarantine time by getting busy.
From Cardi B and Offset having their second child to Ludacris becoming a girl dad for the fourth time, check out all of the celebs who welcomed a new addition this year.
Cardi B and Offset
Cardi B and Offset welcomed their second child together earlier this year.
“9/4/21,” the Grammy winner captioned her second child’s Instagram debut on September 6, alongside a blue heart emoji. They still haven’t revealed the boy’s name.
Falynn Guobadia and Jaylan Banks
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her fiancé announced the birth of their daughter by posting the first photo of the newborn on December 27.
“Emma Sang Pina❤️,” Banks captioned the snap, which showed the baby girl wrapped in a white blanket with a matching flower on her head, via Instagram. The couple gave their daughter an Instagram account under the handle @emma_pina.
Ludacris and Eudoxie Mbouguiengue
Ludacris welcomed yet another daughter this year with his wife, Eudoxie.
“Our Chance Oyali Bridges came two weeks early and we are blessed to have another beautiful angel named after my late grandmother,” the Illinois native wrote via Instagram on August 9, nearly two weeks after the little one’s July 28 arrival.
Halsey and Alev Aydin
The “Closer” singer announced the birth of their first child with Alex Aydin on July 19.
“Gratitude. For the most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth. Powered by love,” the singer wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of the family of three. “Ender Ridley Aydin 7/14/2021.”
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney
While the actress and the Saturday Night Live alum welcomed their baby boy on November 24, news of the little one’s arrival broke on December 19.
Celebrities
David Bowie’s Kids: Everything To Know About The Late Singer’s 2 Children
One of music’s biggest icons leaves a legacy of two children from two different marriages. Find out more about David Bowie’s kids here!
David Bowie was one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century. Born in London on January 8, 1947 as David Robert Jones, the multi-talented icon took over the 70s glam rock era as his alter ego “Ziggy Stardust” with his single “Starman.” From there, it was hit after hit as he constantly transformed his styles and genres to keep his fan base growing. The “Fame” songwriter even ventured into acting, with roles in The Man Who Fell To Earth, The Hunger and cult favorite Labyrinth. In January 2016, Bowie died at the age of 69 following a battle with liver cancer.
While his contribution to the arts will live on, Bowie also leaves a legacy of two children. He has one son, Duncan Jones, whom he shared with his first wife Mary “Angie” Angela Barnett. The couple were married in 1970 and divorced 10 years later. After, David married supermodel Iman in 1992, the happy pair welcomed daughter Alexandria “Lexi” Zahra Jones. Find out all about Bowie’s kids below!
Duncan Jones
Duncan followed his father’s footsteps into the realm of Hollywood, as he became a film director, producer and screenwriter. Born on May 30, 1971 in London, Duncan grew up attending prestigious boarding schools under the name “Zowie,” which he chose to rhyme with his father’s stage name. After changing his name back, he studied philosophy in America before returning to England to graduate from the London Film School in 2011. His first foray into cinema was a huge success! His feature film, 2009’s Moon, was nominated for seven British Independent Film Awards, winning Best British Independent Film and the Douglas Hickox Award for Best British Director.
As an avid gamer, Duncan had a dream come true writing and directing 2016’s Warcraft, a blockbuster movie based on the video game of the same name. “I’ve been a gamer all my life and I was determined a good movie could be made out of the game,” he told PC Gamer about his vision for the film. “I actually love that there are no pre-eminent examples of good ones, because I want to be the guy to do it!”
Lexi Jones
David and Iman welcomed their only child together, daughter Lexi, in August 2000. Along with Duncan, she also has another half-sibling, Zulekha Haywood, Iman’s daughter from her first marriage to former NBA star Spencer Haywood, which ended in 1987. Sadly, Lexi was only 15 years old when her father passed away. She keeps his memory alive on her Instagram, as she often posts heartbreaking tributes to him. “I think about you every second of every day and you’re all I need. I love you,” she wrote a year after his death, alongside a throwback photo of Bowie holding her as a baby. Lexi also honored him with a tattoo that reads “Daddy xx 1947-2016.”
Although she misses her dad dearly, Lexi has her mother to lean on and the pair are incredibly close. On Mother’s Day 2020, Lexi shared an emotional post, saying she was heartbroken over not being able to see Iman due to the pandemic travel restrictions. “Everyone please stay inside,” she wrote. “I haven’t seen my mom in 6 months because we live on opposite coasts, and it’s very difficult to leave NY right now. I am a child and I miss her dearly, so please be party poopers this one time so it doesn’t take two f***ing years to see her again.”
As for following in her mother’s footsteps in modeling, Lexi has Iman to thank for keeping her out of the spotlight to enjoy some privacy while she was still young. “Every agency, every designer called me to say, ‘If she wants to, we’d love for her to model for us,’ but I said, ‘No, she doesn’t,’” Iman explained to Porter magazine in 2018. “I know why they wanted her to model. It’s because she’s David Bowie’s daughter. She says I’m overprotective. But I told her, ‘This can all wait. It isn’t going anywhere. Have a life that is private while you can, because one day soon, it is going to be public. So enjoy this.’”
Celebrities
Here’s Why Meghan King’s Split From Husband Cuffe Owens
Meghan King didn’t reveal why she and husband Cuffe Owen called it quits after just two months of marriage when she confirmed their split on Monday. So, what went wrong between the former couple?
After the former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member admitted to being “rattled” and “shocked” by the breakup, an insider revealed that their living situation, which featured Meghan in St. Louis with her kids and Cuffe in Los Angeles, where he works as an attorney, played a role in their decision to part ways.
“It had to do with distance,” an insider revealed to E! News. “Meghan cannot uproot the children from where they currently live and he lives and works in California.”
As RHOC fans may know, Meghan shares daughter Aspen, 5, and twin sons Hayes and Hart, 3, with ex-husband Jim Edmonds.
“It was not a relationship rooted in that much practicality. She had hopes of being able to spend more time in California but the kids cannot just be moved,” the insider continued.
Following Meghan’s confirmation of the breakup, Tamra Judge addressed the split on the December 28 episode of her Two T’s in a Pod podcast.
“I did reach out to her. I’m not going to disclose what she said but she’s devastated,” Tamra stated. “From what I understand, he lives in LA and she lives in St. Louis. So that’s got to be challenging in itself. It’s not shocking. I’m not shocked. [But] I feel bad. I mean, we’ve all met somebody, fell in love and thought, ‘This is the one.’ And then afterwards, you’re like, “Ugh, thank god I didn’t marry him.’”
Continuing on, Tamra said that Meghan never wanted her marriage to end.
“She’s truly devastated. It’s not what she wanted. It’s sad,” Tamra noted.
Tamra then added that in addition to Meghan’s heartache over her split, she’s having to deal with the backlash that comes with such a whirlwind romance being lived out in the public.
“Can you imagine publicly dealing with that? People are like, ‘Told you so,’ or, ‘That was too soon.’ She’s probably dealing with all that, beating herself up, being sad,” Tamra guessed.
The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Celebrities
Halle Berry, 55, Covers Herself In Nothing But A Comforter On Vacation With Van Hunt
Halle Berry looked gorgeous when she covered up her nude body with nothing but a comforter while lounging in bed on vacation.
Halle Berry, 55, always looks sexy no matter what she does or wears and that’s exactly what she did while on vacation with her boyfriend, Van Hunt. In the photo, Halle looked gorgeous with not a drop of makeup on while rocking bedhead as she curled up under the covers in bed.
Halle seems to be having an amazing time on vacation, considering her bed was on top of the crystal clear blue ocean and she was rocking a fresh, glowing tan. Halle posted the photo with the caption, “vacay drip…” Halle’s photos from her trip only got better as she posted a picture of her and Van’s feet intertwined writing, “even our feet go together…”
Later that day, Halle slipped into a sheer black cover-up with a gold and pearl chain necklace while her highlighted brown hair was tousled in natural beach waves. She hilariously captioned the selfie, “Thank you humidity, i always wanted to be in the lion king.”
Halle has been on a roll lately when it comes to posting sexy photos on Instagram and just the other day she looked incredible when she channeled Cleopatra to support her partnership with Caesars Sportsbook. The actress donned a sleeveless gold gown with a low-cut V-neckline and plunging hip-high slits on either side of her legs.
She accessorized her look with dangling earrings, gold bangles on her wrists and arms while gold rings and bracelets covered her hands. As for her makeup, done by Jorge Monroy, she rocked a thick black cat-eye liner with a gold smokey eye and gems below her brow line. A nude matte lip completed her look.
Preciousness: Celebrities Who Gave Birth In 2021
David Bowie’s Kids: Everything To Know About The Late Singer’s 2 Children
Bruins notebook: NHL shortens isolation period for COVID
Denver gunman’s novels named real-life victims, described similar attacks
Wild star Kirill Kaprizov talks Winter Classic, Olympics and COVID protocols
John Madden dies at 85: Reactions to the death of the NFL coach, broadcaster
St. Paul man found dead a week after assault; death ruled homicide
Here’s Why Meghan King’s Split From Husband Cuffe Owens
Steve Walsh to be named next Cretin-Derham Hall football coach
Vikings place Adam Thielen on injured reserve, activate Dalvin Cook off COVID list
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Simple Ways To Save Yourself From Identity Theft
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities7 days ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News2 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
How to4 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
News1 day ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Beauty4 weeks ago
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies