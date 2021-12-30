Pure Comedy: Funniest Memes Of 2021

Memes!

2021 was the second worst year ever (behind 2020) with endlessly entertaining memes inspired by the murderous ‘Squid Game’ doll, Bernie Sanders, Omarion, The Weekend and Nene Leakes whose jogging into a stumble and bumble got us through the madness.

The viral clip came from Season 2 of RHOA where the reality icon participated in a ‘Heel The Soul’ charity run in heels that, 12 years later, has been flipped and remixed into one of the funniest memes of 2021.

We also fell down the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rabbit hole after their exclusive tell-all interview where they spilled the tea, crumpets, and royal dishware to a sometimes shocked and even flabbergasted Oprah who, naturally, was meme’d to oblivion.

In genuinely stunning revelations, we learned about everything from Prince Charles curving Harry’s calls to Tyler Perry providing the royal couple with a place to live/security to concerns over the baby’s skin color (which really got Twitter going).

According to Meghan, an unnamed member of the family questioned how dark Archie’s skin would be before he was born. (NO, SERIOUSLY).

There were “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he was born,” she revealed, in a truly shocking moment that left Oprah speechless.

“That was relayed to me from Harry. Those were conversations that family had with him,” Meghan added, declining to reveal who was involved in those conversations. “That would be very damaging to them,” she said.

The Duchess said the concerns were raised around the same time as the couple was told Archie wouldn’t have security or an official title.

But wait, there’s more: Harry also slammed the royals for failing to support them when lawmakers pointed out “colonial undertones” in the way Meghan was covered in the British press.

“For us, for this union and the specifics around her race, there was an opportunity — many opportunities — for my family to show some public support,” said Harry.

What was your fave meme of 2021? Tell us down below and peep the absolute funniest memes of the year on the flip.