Ravens activate OLBs Justin Houston, Tyus Bowser, 3 others from reserve/COVID-19 list
The Ravens activated outside linebackers Justin Houston and Tyus Bowser, inside linebackers Chris Board and Kristian Welch and safety Geno Stone from the reserve/COVID-19 list, bolstering their defense and special teams before Sunday’s pivotal game against the Los Angeles Rams.
The five will join outside linebacker Pernell McPhee and cornerbacks Chris Westry and Jimmy Smith at practice Wednesday, all of whom were activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week. Just three Ravens remain sidelined by the NFL’s coronavirus protocols: quarterback Tyler Huntley, tight end Josh Oliver and defensive lineman Justin Madubuike.
Under the league’s new protocols, the standard isolation period after a positive test for asymptomatic individuals has been reduced from 10 days to five days, regardless of vaccination status. Fully vaccinated players who test positive can clear protocols sooner if they return two negative tests within one day and are asymptomatic.
“Happy to get our guys back,” coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday. “I know those guys felt good. They wanted to be back. They wanted to play. They weren’t feeling any ill effects, so it makes perfect sense.”
Bowser, the team leader with six sacks, spent less than 24 hours on the reserve/COVID-19 list after being placed there Tuesday afternoon.
Houston has a team-high 17 quarterback hits and 4 ½ sacks this season and is the Ravens’ highest-rated edge rusher, according to Pro Football Focus. Board and Welch help back up Patrick Queen and Josh Bynes at inside linebacker and are special teams standouts. Stone, who started in place of safety Chuck Clark in a Week 15 loss to the Green Bay Packers, helps the Ravens’ flexibility in their secondary.
The Ravens also activated practice squad offensive tackle David Sharpe and quarterback Chris Streveler from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Sharpe, who played well after replacing an injured Tyre Phillips in the loss to Green Bay, should help the team’s depth up front.
This story has been updated.
Jets head coach Robert Saleh clears COVID-19 protocols, returns to team along with key players
The Jets got their head coach back on Wednesday. And a few key players, too.
With new NFL COVID protocols going into effect on Tuesday night, Robert Saleh and multiple players were able to return to Gang Green’s Florham Park practice facility.
The returning players to the active roster included starting slot cornerback Michael Carter II, defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi, backup QB Joe Flacco, defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall, linebacker Hamsah Nasirildeen and tight end Kenny Yeboah.
Linebacker Noah Dawkins, cornerback Lamar Jackson and defensive lineman Tanzel Smart returned to the practice squad.
The NFL and NFLPA agreed to alter the league’s COVID protocols on Tuesday after new CDC guidelines were released. The CDC cut the isolation period after a positive test for asymptomatic individuals from 10 days to five days.
That’s why the Jets were able to activate so many players Wednesday after playing Sunday’s game against the Jaguars with 19 players unavailable due to NFL protocols. And most importantly, Saleh is back after missing Gang Green’s 26-21 win over the Jaguars after testing positive last Wednesday.
“It’s like the first day of school,” Saleh said. “Ready to go another 18 weeks.”
Saleh returned to the building after having isolated himself at a local hotel, but the Jets were still meeting virtually. They only gathered as a group for practice and the rookie head coach said he was pleased with the professionalism the Jets demonstrated amidst the chaos.
“What I love is the character of our locker room. The way they’ve attacked this and the way they’ve kept the spirits up and the way the zoom meetings have been very interactive. And now we’ll get to see practice here in a minute, but guys have a tremendous mindset to them. They’ve been completely locked in. …
“The locker room is in a good place and ready to attack some of this.”
The Jets are “hopeful” other players on the COVID-19 list will return this week as the Jets prepare for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium (left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and wide receiver Vyncint Smith on the offensive side of the ball along with defensive ends John Franklin-Myers and Hamilcar Rashed and safety Ashytn Davis).
Saleh was less optimistic about the remaining group still in COVID protocols for Sunday’s game. He labeled this group — tight end Tyler Kroft, cornerback Bryce Hall, defensive lineman Jabari Zuniga, defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and practice squad linebacker LaRoy Reynolds — “50-50.”
If Kroft can’t return, the Jets are left with Yeboah and Dan Brown at the tight end spot. Gang Green signed former Philadelphia Eagles tight end Josh Perkins to the practice squad on Wednesday. Perkins, 28, was with the 49ers before he was cut in August. He hasn’t played in a game since 2019 with the Eagles.
Another important offensive piece the Jets are waiting on is rookie wide receiver Elijah Moore.
Moore was playing lights out before he suffered a quad injury against the Eagles on Dec. 5. In Moore’s last four games, he produced 308 receiving yards with three touchdowns. But the quad injury forced him to the injured reserve list and then the following week he landed on the COVID-19 list.
Saleh doesn’t have a timetable on the second-round pick’s return.
“He’s also in that 50-50 range. He’s in the same boat as [Jamison] Crowder,” Saleh said. “So, we’re still working on him, trying to get back. We haven’t activated him from IR or cleared to practice yet. So, there’s still stuff that we’re trying to clear physically with a quad.”
INJURY REPORT
Crowder missed last week’s game against the Jaguars with a calf injury and didn’t practice on Wednesday. Based on Saleh’s comments from Wednesday it’ll be a game-time decision as it sounds like he won’t practice much this week.
Safety Elijah Riley returned to practice as a full participant after missing Sunday’s game with a scary concussion that he suffered against the Dolphins in Week 15.
Sheldon Rankins missed Wednesday practice with a knee injury, but Saleh viewed it as a precautionary rest day to allow his knee to heal up by Sunday.
Ticker: Tenant gets $35K in emotional support dog dispute; Flight cancellations continue
A company that owns and operates offices and apartment complexes in Massachusetts and New Hampshire agreed to pay $35,000 to a tenant in Nashua who was denied permission to keep an emotional support dog, federal prosecutors say.
The John J. Flatley company was accused of violating the Fair Housing Act by refusing to accommodate the tenant’s disabilities of anxiety and depression, acting U.S. Attorney John Farley said Tuesday.
Without admitting liability, the company agreed to pay the tenant $35,000, enact reasonable accommodation policies for its New Hampshire residential properties, and complete training about the housing act.
An attorney for the company was not available for comment Tuesday about the consent decree.
Flight cancellations continue as omicron spreads
Hundreds of flights were cancelled Wednesday as the omicron variant creates havoc both for travelers and for airlines.
More than 850 flights were cancelled by midday Wednesday, and that number has ticked higher throughout the day, according to data from the flight-tracking website FlightAware. There were nearly 1,300 cancellations for flights entering, leaving or inside the U.S. Tuesday, and about 1,500 on Monday.
In Boston, there were 86 flights delayed at Logan and 43 cancellations on Wednesday.
Cancellations began to spike the day before Christmas during what is already a buzzing pace for airlines this time of year.
Delta, United and JetBlue have all said that the omicron variant was causing enough staffing issues that flights were cancelled.
According to TSA checkpoint data, the number of people flying this holiday season far exceeds last year — before COVID-19 vaccinations were available — but still trails 2019 traveler numbers.
Bill Belichick honors the late John Madden, a Hall of Famer and ‘good friend’
During a video press conference Wednesday, Bill Belichick spoke for five consecutive minutes honoring the late John Madden.
And that was only his opening statement.
Over most of the 20-minute session, Belichick recalled all that made Madden, a Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster, so great.
“It’s a huge loss for the NFL and professional football. John is just a tremendous person to be around,” Belichick said, before later calling Madden a good friend. “I think we all, probably, set out to try to have a good professional career. John had about five of them. He set the standard for coaching in his era. They had the best record, best teams, championships, and all that.
“He certainly did a lot for the league and the competitiveness of the league. He was a great champion for minorities and minority scouting. Some of the great players that they had with the Raiders from the smaller black colleges, he and [Al] Davis brought into the organization. Then he moved to broadcasting and, certainly, increased the popularity of the game, singlehandedly, by quite a bit.”
Belichick recounted coaching against Madden in the late 1970s, when he led the Raiders to a Super Bowl title. Belichick used the word “mystique” to describe the experience of facing those Oakland teams, a term opponents have used before playing his Patriots for years now. Madden broadcast several of Belichick’s most formative games as a head coach, including one of his first preseason games in Cleveland and the Pats’ famous upset of the Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI. They also collaborated over the NFL’s Top 100 players list two summers ago.
“Any time he spoke, I listened,” Belichick said. “Whether that was in private conversation, group meeting, or a forum where other people spoke. … you could always see where he was coming from. And it was always, I felt like, what was best for the game and a very unselfish view.
“He presented it that way, and I think that’s why he was so respected, because his motivation was for the game, the fans, the entertainment, the safety, and all the things that are right about football. That’s what he stood for.”
Belichick even admitted to playing the Madden NFL video game, which helped elevate the league’s popularity greatly in the 1990s and early 2000s. Belichick said he played a few times with his kids, including sons, Steve and Brian, who are now on staff. More recently, Belichick sat down for an on-camera interview as part of the “All Madden” documentary that will air Thursday on FOX at 8 p.m. and detail the life and career of an all-time football icon.
“He was a Hall of Fame coach and then, all the other stuff that came on top of it, what a man,” Belichick said of Madden. “What a career.”
