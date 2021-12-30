Bitcoin
Recapping 2021 Memecoin Mania: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, & More
With Dogecoin and Shiba Inu at the center, 2021 observed an incredible memecoin mania.. Both DOGE and SHIB saw rallies that were unprecedented even in the crypto world.
Dogecoin Vs Shiba Inu: The Stage Of The 2021 Memecoin Mania
2021 had some absurd memecoin rallies, but at the center of it all was of course the battle between the two dog coins, DOGE and SHIB.
It all began when, soon after Tesla had made its purchase of Bitcoin, Elon Musk began to make frequent tweets about Dogecoin. This would become the spark for several incredible runs that the coin would have shortly after.
At the same time, the WallStreetBets community also started making deep option bets on AMC, GME, and CLOV. The rally was carried by memes, and one of the catchphrases used by users was “We Like The Stock.”
A similar thing was seen in the crypto community, where members would say “We Like The Coin” regarding Dogecoin and other memecoins.
Supported by community memes and Elon “Doge father” Musk’s tweets, the memecoin went on an absurd run. Many other new coins were inspired by it, including Shiba Inu.
Here is a chart that shows how Dogecoin performed over the course of the year 2021:
Doge's incredible 2021 | Source: The Arcane Research Weekly Update - Week 51
SHIB (and some other memecoins) had rallies even more incredible than DOGE’s. However, following the Tesla CEO’s appearance at the Saturday Night Live where he jokingly called the coin “a hustle,” the coins had a quick market-wide crash.
Nonetheless, the market made a comeback later in the year. And in October, Shiba Inu had an out-of-the-world rally where at one point the memecoin was 1000% up over the span of 30 days.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Bearish Signal: Trend Is Again Shifting From Outflows To Inflows
The below chart shows how SHIB’s price changed over the period of 2021:
SHIB's run during 2021 | Source: The Arcane Research Weekly Update - Week 51
During the latest rally, Shiba Inu briefly entered into the top ten crypto by market cap list, and for a duration even surpassed Dogecoin on it.
However, both the coins have faltered in the past couple of months, and are now out of the top ten crypto list entirely.
Related Reading | Why Bitcoin Will Never Surpass The Market Cap Of Gold
The Arcane Research report predicts that most of the memecoins will have become obscure in 2022, only serving as a reminder of the bizarre year that was 2021.
DOGE Price
At the time of writing, Dogecoin’s price floats around 0.17043, down 18% in the past month. Here is a chart that shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days:
DOGE has plunged in the past couple of days | Source: DOGEUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, Arcane Research
Bitcoin
Elon Musk Explains DOGE Edge Over Bitcoin, But Where Is He Wrong?
In an interview for the Lex Fridman Podcast, CEO at Tesla Elon Musk talked about Dogecoin (DOGE), Bitcoin, Web 3, smart contracts and more. Musk has been more involved with the crypto space in 2021, but most of his takes have sparked debate and controversy.
Related Reading | DOGE Plunges 9% As Creator Reveals How Much He Holds In This Cryptocurrency
When asked about his preferences of DOGE over Bitcoin, Musk claimed that “even though” the former was created as a joke it is superior to BTC on transaction volume, and capability. In his view, the meme coin is also cost-efficient versus the “high price” users need to pay for using the Bitcoin network.
Moreover, the Tesla executive believes Bitcoin has been unable to adapt to current times where “better internet connections” make long synchronization times and “small” block size obsolete. He referred to these Bitcoin attributes as “comic” and added the following addressing one of this cryptocurrency’s main features, its fixed supply:
I think there is some value to having a lineal increase in the amount of currency that is generated (…). If a currency is too deflationary, if a currency is expected to increase its value over time there is reluctant to spend it (…)
Musk’s replies were full of gaps for some users that took the time to demonstrate the counter argument in the Bitcoin versus DOGE debate. Vijay Boyapati, author of “The Bullish Case for Bitcoin”, took to Twitter for this task and to point out the mistake made by the Tesla executive.
Talking about the block size for Dogecoin, Boyapati said that although it is in fact larger than Bitcoin, the latter has “orders of magnitude more transactional throughput” via the second layer solution Lightning Network. Historically, the BTC community has opposed any change to the network’s block size.
This is due to the numbers of issues that could altered the network and even threatened its existence. In that sense, Boyapati said:
Scaling at the blockchain layer is fundamentally flawed as it crucially undermines decentralization and protocol immutability.
What Elon Musk Missed On The Bitcoin v. DOGE Debate
Boyapati referred to Musk’s other reasons to support Dogecoin over Bitcoin. Addressing DOGE’s low transaction cost, Boyapati claims it’s due to the low network usage and not due to a superior design. Something similar happens to Bitcoin network fees.
In times of bullish price action, the Bitcoin network’s fees usually tend to follow the price. The opposite happens in extend periods of downtrend. In fact, the first half of 2021 saw transactions fees of over 50 sats/vB in opposition to todays 11 sat/vB, according to Mempool.space.
Boyapati hit the nail on the BTC monetary policy and block size, as he claimed developers would become “central bankers” if they are able to alter these characteristics. Bitcoin has surpassed the $1 trillion in market cap and worldwide adoption because people can verify its immutability, Boyapati added:
The problem here is that Elon believes money must first and foremost be a medium of exchange. Rather, money always evolves through stages where it first becomes a store of value THEN subsequently a medium of exchange.
Related Reading | Tesla To Accept Dogecoin For Merchandise, Token Soars 30%
As of press time, BTC trades at $47,940 with a 2.4% loss in the past day.
Bitcoin
The Year In Review: An Emotional Rollercoaster For Crypto Investors
The crypto market this year saw some ups and downs that had market sentiment fluctuating widely. Investors had experienced a year like no other given the multiple bulls runs and subsequent crashes and dips that then plagued the market. For some, it was the best year after their portfolios lay in the red for the past three years, while for others, especially those who got in at the height of the bull rallies, it has been a brutal year.
Nonetheless, it has been a year packed with lessons for all investors. Moving from incredibly bullish to bearish has helped educate investors that it cannot always be dark, neither can it always be bright. In this report, we take a look at the sentiment movements in the year and how emotions have moved with the market.
Related Reading | Only In Crypto: A Croissant Explains Web3 And NFTs To Elon Musk
Crypto Fear & Greed Index Fluctuates
Entering into the year had investor sentiment at one of its highest. Right in the extreme greed territory, the increasingly positive outlook of investors would play out over the next couple of months in the market. For four months, market sentiment was in extreme greed, and faith in cryptocurrencies remained high. However, this would change not too long after.
The very first notable price crash in the crypto market had happened in May, which saw market sentiment plummet with it. After staying in the greed territory for so long, the sentiment was suddenly in fear and investors were wary of the market. This continued through most of the summer as market-wide dips continued to rock the market, in turn dragging sentiment more into the negative.
By spring, however, the market had once again begun to rally. Sentiment, slowly but surely, moved out of the fear territory and went into neutral, hovering between this and greed.
Fear & Greed Index fluctuates widely in 2021 | Source: Arcane Research
August would market the beginning of another stretch of positive sentiment as the market once again dived into greed territory. This was followed by rallying prices, with investor favorites hitting new all-time highs.
This would prove to not last long as sentiment once again derailed back into the negative following the September 7th market crash. The Fear & Greed Index would again trend low until another rally towards the end of September brought it back up again. This time around, the market sentiment would spend a considerable amount of time in the greed territory before reversing again.
Related Reading | Bullish Signal? Ethereum Market Dominance Sitting Above 20%
Investors who are mostly seasoned have used tools like the Fear & Greed Index to profit off the crypto market this year. So while others have been scared of putting money in the market, these investors have doubled down on their investments and have seen it pay off. Arcane Research predicts that this trend will continue into 2022 and will help investors spot “buy the dip” opportunities in the coming year.
Presently, the Fear & Greed Index is trending low at around 40, indicating that investors are fearful of the market.
Crypto total market cap crumbles to $2.2 trillion | Source: Crypto Total Market Cap on TradingView.com
Featured image from Institute of Entrepreneurship Development, charts from Arcane Research and TradingView.com
Bitcoin
Transient Network Launches its Second DApp CryptoPool to tap into the Price Prediction Market
Tortola, British Virgin Islands, 29th December, 2021,
Transient Network, a Smart Contract Global Marketplace, has launched its second DApp CryptoPool on the Binance Smart Chain, following the successful debut of TSC-Core in November. CryptoPool will soon launch on Ethereum and HECO Chain networks as well.
The new DApp gives users the ability to create their own pools for crypto price predictions and share in the winnings. The Creator has the power to control the expiry time and entry fees for a pool. The Entrants can choose to make price predictions in a pool whose expiry time, fee amount, and the potential rewards seem reasonable to them.
Entrants enter a pool and inevitably share in the prize pool if their prediction turns out to be correct. The DApp is relevant in both bull and bear markets because entrants just have to be right on the price, in either direction, to win the prize.
“For those that have been around crypto for some time – or even if you’re a newbie – you know that price is a hot topic. Whether we’re going through a bull or bear cycle, with CryptoPool you can add some excitement to that conversation you’re having across your socials and use your analysis to share in some community-driven price prediction pools!” said Transient Network CEO Beau Olson.
CryptoPool relies on no-code, self-executing smart contracts to make the entire process transparent and avoid any hurdles in the revenue distribution process. Users can create peer-to-peer pools and try to predict a coin’s price at some point in the future, all without any coding skills. Initially, users will be able to play around with top tokens from BSC and Ethereum. Transient Network will add more tokens down the line. The community will determine what new tokens will be added to the platform.
The DApp retains the same intuitive and easy-to-use interface found across the Transient ecosystem. The pools provide transparent information and are as decentralized as possible.
Transient is building the “Amazon of Smart Contracts” — a global marketplace of decentralized applications (DApps) designed to help non-coders create self-enforcing and self-executing smart contracts for specific use cases and industries. As a blockchain-agnostic and Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible platform, it can develop its DApps on multiple chains with ease.
After TSC-Core and CryptoPool, Transient has two other DApps nearing the mainnet launch:
- Esports: Builds an ecosystem of P2P market creation of your favorite Esports competitions and many other services—taking social betting and content-driven experiences to the next level
- NDA: Lets users create smart contracts that make it easier to work with clients and partners. Transient’s legal advisors ensure the contracts are bulletproof within the legal landscape.
About Transient
Transient is a decentralized ecosystem that gives non-coders the ability to create and manage their Next-Gen contracts in the digital world. Its Smart Contract Global Marketplace is built from the ground up to increase blockchain adoption across every sphere of industry and life by hosting and enabling the instantaneous creation and distribution of a wide range of self-enforcing and self-executing smart contracts.
For further information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | YouTube | Medium
Contacts
