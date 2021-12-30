‘RHOC’ Noella Bergener Says Ex James Threatened to Sue Bravo

Noella Bergener claims her estranged husband, James Bergener, made legal threats against Bravo amid their messy divorce.

In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member revealed that the personal injury attorney known as “Sweet James,” who she says was concerned about his portrayal on the show, gave her custody of their two-year-old autistic son while torturing her by withholding financial support.

“Four months ago my husband and I reached an agreement in mediation that was very generous to him and fair to me in regards to our son,” Noella began on Instagram on December 28. “Given he stated in his divorce filing that he lives in Puerto Rico and our son [and] I live in California he already gave me custody.”

Although Noella was advised by her legal counsel against discussing money, she felt it was important to share details with her fans to prove that she’s fighting for her son.

“With the plane [$8 million] our vacation house [$14 million] etc.. we acquired during our year of marriage the [$2 million] I’m settling for, I know that that sounds high but can’t buy a [four-bedroom] house with that in our neighborhood, I thought was more than fair,” Noella explained of a $2 million settlement she allegedly made with James four months ago.

According to Noella, her offer was more than fair. However, after making the agreement with James, he ultimately backed out.

“Since then he has refused to sign, threatened to sue the network, not seen our son, added illegal terms for me signing a retraction to Bravo, pushed forward with his fraudulent divorce in Puerto Rico, tortured me by withholding funds needed for our child, etc,” Noella alleged.

While Noella claims to have full physical custody at this time, she said she hopes her son will grow to know and respect his dad.

“He had a major lapse in judgment. I will make sure he goes to therapy before reentering our son’s life but if he does the work and I can forgive him so can you. I just want this behind us so we can focus on co-parenting our amazing son,” she shared.

Amid her online drama with James, who created an Instagram account at the end of last week, where he accused Noella of choosing her role on RHOC over their family, Noella returned to court to amend her petition against James. As fans may recall, Noella initially filed for a separation earlier this year after learning James owed $5.8 million in back taxes.

According to a December 28 report from Radar Online, Noella is now seeking a full divorce from James.

In James’ video last week, he defended himself against Noella, saying, “I have not abandoned [my son]. Since separating from Noella, I’ve paid nearly $100,000 in housing. I’ve paid over $50,000 in household goods and supplies for him. Over $15,000 in child care and therapy. I continue to support my son and always will.”

