News
Ryan Tannehill focused on Titans’ future, not his Dolphins past
Ryan Tannehill has such a bright future that the Tennessee quarterback is in no mood to look back, not when the Titans need one more victory to clinch a second straight AFC South title.
Tannehill finally gets his first chance Sunday to face off against the Miami Dolphins, the team that drafted him eighth overall in 2012 only to trade him in March 2019. The Dolphins, with a new general manager and new coach, even paid $5 million of his $7 million salary that year to unload him.
“That was a long time ago,” Tannehill said Wednesday of his NFL start in Miami. “Ages ago. We have done some good things here and excited to hopefully build on that as we finish out the season.”
The quarterback whose knee injury kept him from playing in the one postseason he helped Miami reach in 2016 can help the Titans (10-5) earn their third straight playoff berth — all with Tannehill at quarterback. Tannehill is 30-15 as a starter since taking over in mid-October 2019 for Tennessee.
The Titans liked what they saw of Tannehill after he replaced Marcus Mariota as their starter in 2019 that they signed him to a four-year extension in March 2020. He’s led the Titans on 13 game-winning drives, most in the NFL in that span.
“We want Ryan to be our quarterback for a long time,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. “I know he is focused on this week.”
Tannehill started 88 games for Miami with the Dolphins going 42-46 in those games. He threw for 20,434 yards and 123 touchdowns despite being sacked 348 times. When traded, he was second in Miami history behind Chad Pennington completing 62.8 percent of his passes and an 87.0 passer rating for his career.
This season, Tannehill has been one of the few constants for a team that has used 88 players — most in any non-strike season in NFL history.
Despite being sacked 45 times, he’s thrown for 3,327 yards with 15 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He has either thrown or ran for a TD in 13 straight games and has matched his career best with seven TD runs.
Brian Flores and general manager Chris Grier had been on the job a couple of months in 2019 when Miami decided to move on without Tannehill. Flores said he’s not thinking about 2019 now and sees Tannehill as a major challenge for his defense with Tannehill a key piece for the tough, physical Titans.
“His demeanor, his temperament, the way he goes about things, his toughness, I think that shows on their offense,” Flores said. “I think that permeates throughout their team. He’s shown leadership, and this is going to be a tough challenge for us.”
Miami defensive coordinator Josh Boyer said Tannehill can make all the throws and use his legs on designed plays or scrambles. Tannehill had the Titans’ longest run last week in their 20-17 win over the 49ers, going up the middle for 23 yards.
“They’re going to run the ball, they’re going to use play-action, they’re going to get into manageable third downs and they’re going to try to wear you down and they’re going to play for 60 minutes because they’re a tough, physical team,” Boyer said. “They’re tough-minded, and I think Ryan Tannehill embodies all that.”
Tannehill still has a home in South Florida. Now 33, Tannehill says he grew a lot during his time with the Dolphins, using both the good and the bad to learn.
“I basically spent most of my 20s in Miami,” Tannehill said. “Thankful for that growth. Thankful for my time there and excited to keep pressing forward.”
Teresa M. Walker is a writer for The Associated Press.
News
US unemployment claims drop to 198,000
By PAUL WISEMAN
WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell below 200,000, more evidence that the job market remains strong in the aftermath of last year’s coronavirus recession.
Jobless claims dropped by 8,000 to 198,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week average, which smooths out week-to-week volatility, fell to just above 199,000, lowest level since October 1969.
The numbers suggest that the fast-spreading omicron variant has yet to trigger a wave of layoffs.
Altogether, 1.7 million Americans were collecting traditional unemployment aid the week that ended Dec. 18, lowest since March 2020 and down by 140,000 from the week before.
The weekly claims numbers, a proxy for layoffs, have fallen steadily most of the year. Employers are reluctant to let workers go at a time when it’s so tough to find replacements. The United States had a near-record 11 million job openings in October, and 4.2 million Americans quit their jobs — just off September’s record 4.4 million — because there are so many opportunities.
The job market has bounced back from last year’s brief but intense coronavirus recession. When COVID hit, governments ordered lockdowns, consumers hunkered down at home and many businesses closed or cut back hours. Employers slashed more than 22 million jobs in March and April 2020, and the unemployment rate rocketed to 14.8%.
But massive government spending — and eventually the rollout of vaccines — brought the economy back. Employers have added 18.5 million jobs since April 2020, still leaving the U.S. still 3.9 million jobs short of what it had before the pandemic. The December jobs report, out next week, is expected to show that the economy generated another 374,000 jobs this month.
The unemployment rate has fallen to 4.2%, close to what economists consider full employment.
News
Iranian state TV says Tehran launched rocket into space
By NASSER KARIMI and ISABEL DEBRE
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran on Thursday announced it launched a satellite carrier rocket bearing three devices into space, though it’s unclear whether any of the objects entered orbit around the Earth.
The state TV report, as well as others by Iran’s semiofficial news agencies, did not say when the launch was conducted nor what devices the carrier brought with it. However, the launch comes amid difficult negotiations in Vienna over Iran’s tattered nuclear deal.
Previous launches have drawn rebukes from the United States. The U.S. State Department, Space Force and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Ahmad Hosseini, a Defense Ministry spokesman, identified the rocket as a Simorgh, or “Phoenix,” rocket. He said the three devices were sent up 470 kilometers (290 miles).
Hosseini was quoted as saying the “performance of the space center and the performance of the satellite carrier was done properly.” He described the launch as “initial,” suggesting more are on the way.
Iran’s TV aired footage of the white rocket emblazoned with the words, “Simorgh satellite carrier” and the slogan “We can” shooting into the morning sky from Iran’s Imam Khomeini Spaceport. A state TV reporter at a nearby desert site hailed the launch as “another achievement by Iranian scientists.”
However, officials were silent on whether the launched objects had actually reached orbit. Iran’s civilian space program has suffered a series of setbacks in recent years, including fatal fires and a launchpad rocket explosion that drew the attention of former President Donald Trump.
Iranian state media recently offered a list of upcoming planned satellite launches for the Islamic Republic’s civilian space program. Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard runs its own parallel program that successfully put a satellite into orbit last year.
The blast-offs have raised concerns in Washington about whether the technology used to launch satellites could advance Iran’s ballistic missile development. The U.S. says that such satellite launches defy a United Nations Security Council resolution calling on Iran to steer clear of any activity related to ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons.
Iran, which long has said it does not seek nuclear weapons, maintains its satellite launches and rocket tests do not have a military component.
Announcing a launch as nuclear negotiators meet in Vienna aligns with Tehran’s hard-line posture under President Ebrahim Raisi, a recently elected conservative cleric.
New Iranian demands in the nuclear talks have exasperated Western nations and heightened regional tensions as Tehran presses ahead with atomic advancements. Diplomats have repeatedly raised the alarm that time is running out to restore the accord, which collapsed three years ago when Trump unilaterally withdrew the U.S. from the deal.
Iran has now abandoned all limitations under the agreement, and has ramped up uranium enrichment from under 4% purity to 60% — a short, technical step from weapons-grade levels. International inspectors face challenges in monitoring Tehran’s advances.
Satellite images seen by The Associated Press suggested a launch was imminent earlier this month. The images showed preparations at the spaceport in the desert plains of Iran’s rural Semnan province, some 240 kilometers (150 miles) southeast of Tehran.
Over the past decade, Iran has sent several short-lived satellites into orbit and in 2013 launched a monkey into space. But under Raisi, the government appears to have sharpened its focus on space. Iran’s Supreme Council of Space has met for the first time in 11 years.
___
DeBre reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Associated Press writer Jon Gambrell in Dubai contributed to this report.
News
Record number of guns found in U.S. airports in 2021, despite travel slump
Hugo Martín
Even as air travel languished below pre-pandemic levels, the number of travelers attempting to pass through airport security checkpoints with firearms in 2021 reached its highest point since the Transportation Security Administration began tracking it 20 years ago, the agency said Wednesday.
The TSA has stopped travelers carrying more than 5,700 firearms at U.S. airports since the beginning of 2021, far surpassing the previous record of 4,432 firearms in 2019, according to TSA spokesperson R. Carter Langston. A final tally will be announced next month.
About 85% of the firearms found in 2021 were loaded, Langston said.
The surge in gun discoveries comes even though travel demand remains about 25% below the pre-pandemic pace of 2019, according to the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics.
The increase is probably tied to a jump in overall U.S. gun sales since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Langston, who cited a July 2020 report by the Brookings Institute, a Washington think tank.
In January and February of 2020, the average number of daily gun sales in the U.S. was about 92,000, the study said. After then-President Trump declared a national emergency on March 13, daily gun sales jumped to more than 120,000 a day, peaking at 176,000 on March 16. In total, nearly 3 million more guns were sold between March and July of 2020 than would have ordinarily been sold during those months, Brookings reported.
“It’s a trend with guns in America and now we are seeing more guns at airports,” Langston said.
Gun laws vary by state, but federal law prohibits airline passengers from bringing firearms, weapons, explosives or any replicas or movie props into the cabin of a plane. Unloaded firearms may be transported but only if they are declared to the airlines and locked in checked luggage. Legal gun owners who attempt to pass through security with their weapons are fined but can eventually get their guns returned to them; local police can seize illegal guns and arrest the travelers who possess them.
Violators face fines of up to $13,910 per violation per person, depending on the number of previous offenses and whether the firearm was loaded at the time.
The airports with the greatest number of uncovered firearms this year are Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, according to the TSA.
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.
©2021 Los Angeles Times. Visit latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Ryan Tannehill focused on Titans’ future, not his Dolphins past
US unemployment claims drop to 198,000
2021 Records to Be the Remarkable Year for Ethereum (ETH)
Iranian state TV says Tehran launched rocket into space
Record number of guns found in U.S. airports in 2021, despite travel slump
Who has the edge? Dolphins (8-7) at Titans (10-5), with major playoff implications
Boy, 14, guns down three teens inside Texas convenience store (Video)
Omar Kelly: Here’s what Dolphins have to do to defeat Titans
Katharine McPhee Stuns In Red Swimsuit As She Claps Back At Criticism Of Bikini Photo
A Record Year in Space: 10 Promising Space Tech Stocks to Watch in 2022
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Secure Credit Card Processing: Choose Your Service Provider Wisely
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities1 week ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News2 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
How to4 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
News2 days ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Beauty4 weeks ago
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies