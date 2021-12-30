Bitcoin
Secretum – The Messaging and Trading App For The NFT Metaverse Era
Facebook’s name change to Meta, and the announcement of its strategic pivot to becoming a Metaverse company, have sent shock-waves through the tech community. Metaverses are already considered to be the next technological great leap forward, and potentially far bigger than the internet revolution. They can be defined as a combination of multiple elements of technology, including virtual reality, augmented reality, and video where users “live” within a digital universe. These users will be looking for a messaging and trading solution inside the metaverses, something that Secretum could offer.
The gaming sector is already pioneering the Metaverse era with significant success, and combining it with the advantages of Blockchain technology. Games like Axie Infinity and Sandbox turn in-game assets into Blockchain-based Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), which hold real economic value and can be traded and/or held for long-term appreciation. The use of NFTs in gaming metaverses has resulted in an unprecedented boom in player spending and NFT values:
- Axie Infinity is generating $2.7 billion in annualized revenues, mostly from NFT character sales, with an in-game currency having a market value of over $9 billion.
- Sandbox, a virtual world development game, saw its sales of NFT land plots surge by over 1,600% in 2021 with sales of over $3 million per day.
- LitCraft Nysperience’s limited-time NFT launch sale raised $2 million in under two weeks.
The overall NFT market has also remained robust, with new records being set in 2021:
- To date in 2021 NFT sales have surpassed $9 billion, a more than 25-fold growth over 2020’s total sales of reached $340 million.
- Digital artwork “Everydays — The First 5000 Days,” sold for $69 million at a Christie’s auction in March.
- Sales of NFT trading platform OpenSea reached $14.6 billion.
NFT Metaverse Gaming – Growing Success, Rising Challenges
An innovative Blockchain startup has created an unprecedented Solana-based solution to allow secure and low-cost NFT trading and P2P communication – Secretum. Secretum could help solve the new challenges to gamers and NFT traders alike that the proliferation of NFT gaming Metaverses is bringing:
- High Fees – Over 80% of all NFTs are based on Ethereum-standard Blockchain tokens (ERC-20, ERC-721 or ERC-1155). Since each token needs a certain amount of power to be generated, each NFT transaction comes with a so-called “gas fee”. The fee comes to an average of 23%, constituting a significant burden on traders and players.
- A Broken Market – Although a number of NFT trading platforms are operating (Opensea, Rarible), they do not help NFT Metaverse gamers find specific NFT gaming assets. Liquidity is therefore artificially limited and slows down the expansion of Metaverse ecosystems.
- Crypto Asset Insecurity – Gaming NFTs are worth more than $10 billion As crypto thefts are becoming more frequent and bigger in size, gamers need to find a way to keep their NFTs safe – and be able to trade and communicate with other gamers in complete safety.
Secretum – The Messaging and NFT Trading Solution To Power Gaming Metaverses
Secretum is a fully-encrypted P2P messaging and OTC crypto trading app, based on the innovative Solana Blockchain. It offers Metaverse gamers and NFT traders unrivaled features and benefits:
- Fully P2P trading of NFT and other crypto assets via an escrow smart contract functionality, with users able to locate NFT assets owned by other wallets. This creates an ecosystem of NFT trading for gaming Metaverses, where games can meet and trade in-game assets at a minimal cost – Solana’s average transaction fee is only $0.00025, beating Ethereum’s cost by a factor of over 100x.
- Anonymous registration and messaging with any other wallet owner in the world, based only on wallet address – ideal for becoming the medium of communication for Metaverse communities.
- High-security NFT storage on a network of distributed nodes, eliminating a central point of failure and the risk of crypto theft. This incentivizes the storage of more gaming NFTs on Secretum, in turn creating a larger trading market.
- An NFT trading platform built for scale, thanks to Solana’s capability of processing up to 700,000 transactions per second, 40,000x more than Ethereum.
- Solana’s cross-chain compatibility with Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum, the latter constituting the vast majority of Metaverse gaming NFTs. This will facilitate Secretum’s penetration of the NFT gaming market from the day of launch.
As many online games have communities of over 50 million users mostly rely on teams of players, secure communication is a key element to make gameplay run smoothly. In NFT Metaverses, players will both communicate and exchange NFT assets to enhance their gaming capabilities. Secretum offers a single solution to solve both market needs, in a user-friendly, inexpensive, and secure manner. The final goal for Secretum is nothing less than becoming the go-to app for all Metaverse NFT trading and gaming communication. As the era of gaming Metaverses dawns, Secretum is positioned to leverage its powerful growth and future expansion from the very start.
World’s first NFT Space Collection Taken by ISS Will be Hosted by Major Crypto influencers
Singapore, Singapore, 30th December, 2021, Chainwire
Together with the release of “The First Space Sunrise,” world’s first NFT collection of photos of Earth, taken from the International Space Station (ISS), a live event will be held on January 1, 2022 at 0:00 GMT, participated by crypto-influencers from all around the world.
The live event will feature a photo shooting of the Earth from the ISS, and will highlight the real time creation of the NFTs from the unique images taken. It will be also supplemented by the discussion on crypto space trends in 2021, as well as the outlook for 2022 expectations.
The following influencers are planning to speak at the event:
Amelia Tomasicchio (Cryptonomist, Founder)
Amelia Tomasicchio is the Founder and CEO of Cryptonomist, Italy’s largest cryptomedia company, also being a part of Huobi Global.
Bailey Tan (DeFiance Capital, Investment Analyst)
Passionate about DeFi, Gaming & NFTs, Bailey Tan is an Investment Analyst at DeFiance Capital, working closely with the founders of many leading projects.
Burnt Banksy (Burnt Finance, CEO)
Burnt Bansky fascinated everyone for the first time, when he burned an authentic Banksy painting and turned it into an NFT. By today, he has led the innovation in the NFT space and initiated the development at Burnt Finance.
Ikuma Ueno (DEA, Head of Crypto Strategy)
He is responsible for the management strategy and global expansion of DEA’s crypto asset and blockchain operations. Specifically, he works creating a wide range of strategies to popularize DEP with new applications, he is also in charge of planning and promoting new businesses.
Kozo Yamada (DEA, Co-Founder & CSO)
He works on content development and NFT planning for the platform business “PlayMining” at DEA. He maintains the YouTube channel “NFTv” and web media “NFT navi” to educate people about the potential of NFT and its use-cases.
Miss Bitcoin (Mai Fujimoto, Gracone, CEO)
Mai, or more popularly known in Japan as “Miss Bitcoin”, has been immersed in the crypto-space since 2011. She is the founder of Gracone.
Seongmin Yoon (Panony Marketing Director & Head of Korea)
Seongmin is a PR marketing professional in blockchain and crypto with previous experiences at one of the leading Korean exchanges, as well as building various blockchain & crypto communities globally.
Tamara Soykina (Crypto Journalist)
As a crypto journalist, Tamara researches trends and regulations in the crypto community in various countries, and has contributed to a number of major media outlets. She often shares her findings at the events.
OVERVIEW OF THE NFTs
Website: https://thefirstspacesunrise2022.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheSpaceSunrise
Discord: https://discord.gg/r8s5tyZDzH
1. THE FIRST SPACE SUNRISE 2022
Selling Price: 0.2022 ETH
Number of NFTs: Limited to 2,022 images
2. ASTRO-DOGU 2022
Selling Price: 0.101 ETH
Number of NFTs: Limited to 2,022 images
About “THE FIRST SPACE SUNRISE 2022”
This will be the world’s first NFT project to issue a collection of NFTs from space. This launch adds another first for the partnership after the duo hosted a countdown party on the ISS KIBO studio, giving viewers a real-time view of the Earth as they counted down into 2021. In 2022, the audience will have an opportunity to go a step further and claim some of the world’s first NFTs to be launched from space.
In total, 2022 NFT collections will be issued to mark the start of the new year. The photos will be the very first captured after midnight from 00:00 UTC/GMT, 1 January 2022 from the ISS, which orbits the Earth every 90 minutes. 20.22% of proceeds will be donated to the International Astronomical Project for the purchase of a next generation ultra-large telescope to support space development projects around the world.
*Related news release: https://dea.sg/news/20211201/
Contacts
Bitcoin Only Works For The Wealthy, Senator Elizabeth Warren
The argument on who really benefits from bitcoin is a long one in the making. For those who have been invested in the digital asset for a couple of years, they have obviously been making the most profit given the recent rallies in the market. However, there is still a lot of BTC that remains in the possession of what is a small number of bitcoin users and that has led to some concerns regarding the distribution of the digital asset.
Majority Of BTC Held In 0.01% Of Wallets
It was reported a little over a week ago by the Wall Street Journal that only 0.01% of bitcoin holders held the majority of the asset’s supply. It revealed that about 5 million BTC were held in these wallets, leading to an even larger concentration in the distribution of the digital asset when compared to cash. Estimating the 1% of wealthy individuals in the U.S. controlled about 33% of the dollar supply.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Should Not Be Measured In Dollar Terms, Says Pompliano
This has sparked debate about if bitcoin is really the equalizer that it is purported to be. For one, there is only 10% of supply left to be mined over the next 120 years and the majority of the already circulating supply of the digital asset is being held by BTC investors who are currently very wealthy given the currently value of the cryptocurrency.
BTC at $46K | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren is one of those that has openly spoken out about this concentration. The senator does not believe that bitcoin, which is a completely decentralized ecosystem, equally benefits both the rich and the poor.
Bitcoin Works For The Wealthy
In a recent tweet, Senator Elizabeth Warren called out bitcoin and crypto in general. She questions the financial inclusion that is pushed by the space and linked the WSJ article stating that the supply of BTC is heavily concentrated in a small percentage of wallets. She also points out the fact that it is an even higher concentration of the US dollar.
Related Reading | The Year In Review: An Emotional Rollercoaster For Crypto Investors
In conclusion, Senator Warren states that better solutions are needed to solve financial inclusivity. Pointing out that bitcoin only favors the wealthy.
The crypto industry claims that crypto is the path to financial inclusion, but bitcoin ownership is even more concentrated within the top 1% than dollars. We need real solutions to make the financial system work for everyone, not just the wealthy.https://t.co/8OiHwZEBUz
— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 28, 2021
Warren as at various times called for there to be more regulation in the crypto market. The senator has never been shy to air her anti-crypto views and has asked for there to be tighter restrictions placed on the market.
Featured image from Al Jazeera, chart from TradingView.com
Top 3 Trending Crypto Searches on CoinGecko as per CryptoDep
- In July 2020, Binance bought a controlling share in Swipe.
- A staking program has been started by Metis.
Let us look at the top 3 trending crypto searches on CoinGecko as per CryptoDep.
Metis (METIS)
Using Metis’ revolutionary proof-of-work system, users may mine additional MTS tokens to meet certain milestones in their online courses to earn MTS tokens.
Dapps, DAOs, and NFTs will benefit from Metis, an Ethereum (ETH) Layer-2 scaling solution based on Rollup technology. Andromeda went up on the mainnet last month. The project was launched after a hard fork or backwards-incompatible modification of the Optimism protocol. In addition, a staking program has been started by the organization.
According to CoinMarketCap, the Metis price today is $0.021345 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $701,978 USD.
Swipe (SXP)
Acquiring Swipe would enable Binance to compete with retail crypto competitors like PayPal and MasterCard, who provide comparable services. Swipe allows clients to spend their cryptocurrency at more than 70 million places worldwide. In July 2020, Binance bought a controlling share in Swipe, intending to bridge the fiat-crypto gap.
According to CoinMarketCap, the Swipe price today is $1.86 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $629,412,831 USD.
Immutable X (IMX)
As Ethereum’s first layer-two scaling solution for NFTs, Immutable X is poised to take the lead. Immutable X claims that their blockchain overcomes the drawbacks of Ethereum, such as its limited scalability, unsatisfactory user experience, lack of liquidity, and sluggishness for developers. By using NFTs, customers get the benefits of real-time trading, vast scalability, and low gas costs while maintaining the highest asset and user safety levels.
According to CoinMarketCap, the Immutable X price today is $5.09 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $76,438,395 USD.
